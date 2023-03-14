Is he the twat who barged into a police station with swords and machetes to 'rescue' one of his followers?



Punjab is turning into a lawless states with goons and terrorists running it.



I remember a mentally disabled fella getting lynched in broad daylight for supposedly 'desecrating' some religious book a while ago. They are called nihongs or something. They walk around fully armed with swords and knives.





I dont think he personally barged into the police station but his followers attacked one a couple of weeks back.I would question if Punjab is any more or less lawless then it has been in the recent past or how it compares to other states in India. I suspect the evidence to support that assertion is very limited, and its just a convenient stick to beat the AAP with by the other political parties who swap power every 5-10 years. Whoever is in opposition in Punjab accuses whoever is in power of being soft of the Khalistanis, and any Sikh preacher who doesnt toe the Indian line is accused of being an ISI agent. Its been like this for as long as I can remember. And if you asked the average person what the real law and order issue is in Punjab, its not Amritpal Singh, its not Khalistanis, or Hindu right wingers or anything of that kind, its drugs. Its not a lawless state, its a narco state but you never hear the central government concerned about that. But utter the word Khalistan and the BJP will be over you like a rash.As for your last paragraph, the some religious book is to a Sikh their guru. It isnt something you can just go and buy or is found just lying around, their production is very limited, they are only really kept in Sikh temples (a Sikh temple is only a Sikh temple if it has a copy of the holy book), people generally arent allowed to keep them at home because of the strict requirements (the book needs its own room, no meat or alcohol in the house) so its not something one can easily desecrate by accident because access is very limited (im 40 and have only held one once in my life). That doesnt excuse or justify killing someones over it, but its not like someone just dropping a book on the floor by accident either and got killed for it, if you desecrate it you know what you are doing just like someone going into a mandir and smashing the statues or going into a synagogue and grabbing a Torah and ripping it up.As for carrying a sword, its very common among Sikhs in Punjab, plenty of my more religious relatives carry a small one day to day and a larger one on religious days or if they are going to the temple etc and is completely within the law.