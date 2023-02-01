There isn't much truth in BJP's growth narrative to be honest. 2024 will be a landslide, but the reasons are different and obvious.
It's also pretty easy to turn Modi into a joke in an interview or press conference, but he doesn't give any.
Disagree with Congress not doing anything since 2014. They have won quite a few state elections. However, it's their persistence of sticking with Rahul Gandhi and absolutely zero media airtime that's stopping them. Neither they have the funding to run their grassroots organisation 'Seva Dal' anymore. It's practically dead.
Yes, Kejriwal might be the only person who might be able to rise to the challenge. However, this isn't happening soon. AAP needs to win a couple of more states and I'm not sure if their approach to politics is right. Now, I can't provide the links for these their approach to politics is like: In Delhi, they say Punjab and especially Harayana aren't giving water to Delhi. In Haryana, they say that they will get water through SYL canal for Haryana. In Punjab, they say that SYL canal won't be built and Punjab will get to keep the water.
The only good thing is that they don't have blood in their hands yet.