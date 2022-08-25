snip



Thats ok mate. Feel free to disagree. Thats how we grow as an individual and I am not a bhakt to explore silencing people who oppose my viewsThe nationalism I am talking about is from Indias perspective not Modis perspective. For 67 years, India was just another 3rd world nation - good food, people shitting on the streets, slums, poverty, corruption, dancing and singing. Since 1991 that view is totally reversed when FDI was opened up. Economy grew and Indians were seen as hard working, brilliant and adaptable. Today India is the 5th largest economy in the world. 70% of Indias population under 20 years. They are already on route to become the 3rd largest economy in the world behind USA and China. If they are able to leverage this properly, they could be the 2nd largest economy in the world. They are to China what Canada are to the USA. Underdogs in that region.Now tell me one leader from anywhere in the world who would not put their nations interest above all else? India did not have such a strong leader until 2014. Well Indra Gandhi and Narasimha Rao probably. Domestic success was there. But Internationally? Internationally they were massive clusterfucks of epic proportions.As to your point about the massive foreign exodus, that has always been the case. I hate talking about these individuals but even Nehru, Mohandas Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi went abroad to study. Well with globalisation on the rise, companies wanting to move away from China, a young and upcoming population, India is well positioned to attract talent for the next 50 years. Tell me thats not true. And like it or not, Dr. Singh (1st term) and Modi are the architects of this. India is today home to 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world. Dr. Singh did fuckall here. Modi atleast does something. It will improve I am sure.There was real optimism in the early 2000s and early 2010s? Well yes there was because the entire world was doing well and coming out of Y2K and 2008 recession. It was no surprise that even Russia and Brazil were doing well. Today however its different. India needs to leverage its advantages and become self reliant for the next 50 years. If China cannot be trusted, there has to be an alternative on a global scale. Like it or not, Production, manufacturing, software, finance and technology is shifting to Asia. And India is showing the world that they can be the ethical reliable partners that they can be. Now with Modi, he is doing all that on an international stage.With nationalism being a faux and bravado, I think its necessary and what India has missed in 75 years since Independence. I would go 1 step further and say that India needs to be more aggressive and more dominating on an international stage. I will never agree with marginalising the minorities or silencing of critics. Its a thorn in an otherwise rose plant. Or should I say, lotus plant.But to end it on a positive note, India is the only nation in the world where there is national holidays for hindus, muslims, christians and jains alike.