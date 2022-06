Surprisingly lopsided games.



I went Robbie in game 1 - Lobo’s midfield doesn’t appeal to me despite the lack of synergy in Robbie’s. Robbie’s defence is clearly better and whilst Maradona almost swayed it for me, Riquelme is shoehorned. I know that’s partly my fault for taking Walter Samuel who might have been a link to Maradona that sacrificed the midfield less. Really close though and even now I’m unsure if I got this one right. Eto’o is underrated.



Game two, I went Tubby. This one was also so, so close. Tubby’s forward three is tremendous and like Eto’o, Shevchenko probably doesn’t get enough love. Because we don’t like them we can forget what a ferocious pair Ronaldo and Bale were at their peaks. Kaka, Essien and Alonso is chef’s kiss but I’m not entirely sure I like VBG’s midfield or the mix of players in the front line. Certainly, Robben and Mbappe don’t fit well together given their individual propensity not to bring others into the play and Raul was never really a lone striker.



Four really good teams and as I said beforehand, no stand out winner for me. Could have easily been two draws.