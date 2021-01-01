Surprisingly lopsided games.



I went Robbie in game 1 - Lobos midfield doesnt appeal to me despite the lack of synergy in Robbies. Robbies defence is clearly better and whilst Maradona almost swayed it for me, Riquelme is shoehorned. I know thats partly my fault for taking Walter Samuel who might have been a link to Maradona that sacrificed the midfield less. Really close though and even now Im unsure if I got this one right. Etoo is underrated.



Game two, I went Tubby. This one was also so, so close. Tubbys forward three is tremendous and like Etoo, Shevchenko probably doesnt get enough love. Because we dont like them we can forget what a ferocious pair Ronaldo and Bale were at their peaks. Kaka, Essien and Alonso is chefs kiss but Im not entirely sure I like VBGs midfield or the mix of players in the front line. Certainly, Robben and Mbappe dont fit well together given their individual propensity not to bring others into the play and Raul was never really a lone striker.



Four really good teams and as I said beforehand, no stand out winner for me. Could have easily been two draws.