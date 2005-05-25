A tory survey wanting info about me before I can see the questions, fuck off, it's like Jimmy Savile standing outside the tent saying he'll escort you in if you tell him when you're parents are out.



On another point, I was born in 1967, so always metric in reality, but I've wondered for a long time how someone born say 1962 or 3 gets so used to the imperial and then has to change. How far did that knock people? Young and old.

And what a wonderful way to waste more of our money into their mate's pockets.



I was born in 1956 and the 'change' to metric made little if any difference to anything. My parents generation still bought a pound of sausages (eight sausages), milk still came in pints but the measurement was 454ml. Everything technical or scientific was metric from my schooldays anyway because that was (and is) the international standard.Essentially all of this bullshit is to do with a few market traders, wierd retailers and err... that's about it. No one needs it. If I;m buying a steak I buy one that's the right size. It could be measured in pounds and ounces, or grammes, or troy ounces.The utter stupidity of the whole fucking 'let's have our own measurement' bollocks is highlighted by any basic research into the history of 'Imperial' Measurements. The pound divided into 16 parts made sense in a world without computers. It's easy to divide physical elements into half, quarter, eighth and sixteenth for people without access to accurate scales. The system is actually the "avoirdupois"system - an Anglo-Norman name for a system of measurements that was used across EUROPE because it was a recognised standard that facilitated trade.And thats the whole point of measurements - they're only any fucking use if they're standardised.I responded to the 'survey' without being abusive. Basically saying that it was pointless and completely innecessary. It's a text document so you can write whatever you like.