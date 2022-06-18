A quick suggestion related to the earlier 'controversies' surrounding the withdrawn horse, but also for others this week too. Should we not be treating non-runners and withdrawn horses differently, i.e; if you choose a horse that is known to be difficult to load and runs the risk of being withdrawn, and does indeed end up being withdrawn, you therefore lose your runner because you knew the risks involved? (granted this happens to horses with no known risks at times, but still). I stayed away from Kyprios thinking he may repeat his previous exploits at the stalls. A non-runner is surely different, no? I think you should be allowed a new pick if it's a non-runner but not if your horse is withdrawn. Thoughts?