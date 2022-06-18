« previous next »
Author Topic: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022  (Read 3449 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 05:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:03:03 pm
Go 'ed Barney!!

Shame it's the only decent pick of the day.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 05:10:04 pm »
The top not changed for while except Barney joined the party after that winner and has an outside chance with 2 races to go

Duvva      278
BoRed      275
RobbieRedman      274
Gerry Attrick      259
Beneath      257
Barneylfc      254
Online duvva

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 05:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:10:04 pm
The top not changed for while except Barney joined the party after that winner and has an outside chance with 2 races to go

Duvva      278 - Aldous Huxley
BoRed      275 - Missed The Cut
RobbieRedman      274 - Falling Shadow
Gerry Attrick      259 - Honiton
Beneath      257 - Missed The Cut
Barneylfc      254 - Honiton

Online duvva

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 05:17:36 pm »
Trueshan - NR
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 05:19:45 pm »
In the penultimate race.  The first 4 market leaders have all been picked by the top 5.

One of Duvva or BoRed will definitely end their challenge after the next race.

IN THE EVENT OF ANY TIES.  THE PLAYERS INVOLVED WILL BE SEPERATED BY NUMBER OF WINNERS ACROSS THE 5 DAYS,  IF THEY HAVE THE SAME AMOUNT OF WINNERS THEN IT'S 2nd PLACES.  AND SO ON.
Online duvva

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 05:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:19:45 pm
In the penultimate race.  The first 4 market leaders have all been picked by the top 5.

One of Duvva or BoRed will definitely end their challenge after the next race.

IN THE EVENT OF ANY TIES.  THE PLAYERS INVOLVED WILL BE SEPERATED BY NUMBER OF WINNERS ACROSS THE 5 DAYS,  IF THEY HAVE THE SAME AMOUNT OF WINNERS THEN IT'S 2nd PLACES.  AND SO ON.
How about an arm wrestle?
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 05:22:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 05:20:42 pm
How about an arm wrestle?

:)

Don't want another joint winner scenario as its wank.  One name on the trophy.  End of. :)
Online duvva

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 05:36:10 pm »
Aldous Huxley been taken out could be a non runner so Im on Missed The Cut, bit annoying for the competition that

Sorry BoRed, not very fair that
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:38:41 pm by duvva »
Offline BoRed

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 05:40:23 pm »
What a way to lose.
Online duvva

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 05:41:51 pm »
5:35

1. Missed The Cut 5/2F . 15
2. Asgoodassobergets 40/1 . 10 + 10 = 20
3. Sun King 12/1 .. 7

13 ran
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 05:42:59 pm »
oh that's sick on Bo that :(
Offline BoRed

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 05:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:42:59 pm
oh that's sick on Bo that :(

Sums up my day. ;D

Your rules are not fit for purpose, though. :P
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 05:44:46 pm »
Pretty much the end of the game that.  Duvva cannot be caught
Online duvva

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 05:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:44:46 pm
Pretty much the end of the game that.  Duvva cannot be caught
Hmm cant really celebrate winning like that. Really harsh on BoRed. I did really like Aldous Huxley there but hard to see him winning against a performance like that.
Offline BoRed

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 05:51:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 05:48:06 pm
Hmm cant really celebrate winning like that. Really harsh on BoRed. I did really like Aldous Huxley there but hard to see him winning against a performance like that.

No worries, not your fault those were my first points today. You won fair and square.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 05:51:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 05:48:06 pm
Hmm cant really celebrate winning like that. Really harsh on BoRed. I did really like Aldous Huxley there but hard to see him winning against a performance like that.

Yeah but if someone picks a last minute NR then they shouldn't be punished.

Not sure of a fairer way to do it to be honest.
Offline El_Frank

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 05:53:44 pm »
Well done to the top guys, a couple of really tough days over the last few. Any picks there have been bloody good ones.

I've got some lotto numbers, so...if anyone wants them so they know which ones NOT to pick...   :butt ;D
Online duvva

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 06:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:51:57 pm
Yeah but if someone picks a last minute NR then they shouldn't be punished.

Not sure of a fairer way to do it to be honest.
Not disagreeing with the rules at all, think its the right way to do it for sure, just how its affected the outcome in this instance is rough
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 06:12:13 pm »
Woeful final couple of days for me.
Online duvva

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 06:19:13 pm »
6:10 Royal Ascot

1. Stratum 10/1  15 + 5 = 20
2. Reshoun 20/ .. 10 + 5 = 15
3. Calling The Wind 13/2 . 7

12 ran
Offline PeterJM

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 06:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:12:13 pm
Woeful final couple of days for me.
I went downhill after day 1.

I know how to pick a donkey.
Offline El_Frank

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 06:23:36 pm »
Reshoun ran a blinder there considering the quick turnaround from 4 days ago. Must be the Iron horse in him.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 06:24:45 pm »
Really tough day today with many fav's bombing and no less than 8 players scoring a duck egg.   Top scorer is Barney with 45 and an 18/1 winner.  Played.

Offline El_Frank

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 06:32:01 pm »
Quack!

Thanks for putting it on, good little competition that was.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 06:33:22 pm »
***Congratulations to Duvva- The new RAWK Ascot champion Tipster***   :champ

Duvva eventually prevailed after a Battle Royale with BoRed, Gerry, Robbie and Beneath.

Even though the NR rule fell in Duvva's favour, he is nevertheless a deserved winner with solid tipping all 5 days.  Commiserations to Bo, it was a shite way to lose it.

Final Table.

Offline BoRed

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 06:34:28 pm »
Thanks, Pete, and well done duvva!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 06:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:10:04 pm
The top not changed for while except Barney joined the party after that winner and has an outside chance with 2 races to go

Duvva      278
BoRed      275
RobbieRedman      274
Gerry Attrick      259
Beneath      257
Barneylfc      254

That's annoying. Changed my nap from Rohaan and swapped Missed The Cut for Honiton before I posted.

Had both in a bet, but return was less than the stake  :duh

Well in Duvva. There were 30 odd races over the week and you got more points than everyone else, so not undeserved.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 06:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:33:22 pm
***Congratulations to Duvva- The new RAWK Ascot champion Tipster***   :champ

Duvva eventually prevailed after a Battle Royale with BoRed, Gerry, Robbie and Beneath.

Even though the NR rule fell in Duvva's favour, he is nevertheless a deserved winner with solid tipping all 5 days.  Commiserations to Bo, it was a shite way to lose it.

Final Table.



Top scorer for 2 days. Any trophies for that  :D
Offline Red Star

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm »
Well done, Duvva, some solid picks over the week, well deserved.

Great job running the comp, Pete, hope you are up for Goodwood again?
Online duvva

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 06:47:33 pm »
Thanks for running again Pete. Enjoyable as ever over the 5 days as a whole.

Cheers for the congrats guys. Was a close run thing. Think BoRed deserves a nod too, not a nice way to lose.

Looking ahead to the end of July, we did a Comp for Glorious Goodwood for the first time last year, think we managed similar numbers as we had for this, so happy to run it again if theres the interest
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 06:53:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 06:47:33 pm

Looking ahead to the end of July, we did a Comp for Glorious Goodwood for the first time last year, think we managed similar numbers as we had for this, so happy to run it again if theres the interest

Fill your boots running that Duvva mate.  I'm on holiday in Turkey that week but should still be able to post selections from my sunbed :)
Offline El_Frank

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 06:59:21 pm »
Well done sir. I'd definitely be up for taking part in more for other meetings.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm »
Cheers for running Buck Pete

Well done Duva, fun battle that
Offline aedge659

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 07:47:30 pm »
Well deserved Duvva, very knowledgeable racing man. Your first trophy for a while I believe. I might of won if Pete accepted my request to use all my weeks naps on Baaeed  😂 but I'll settle for a Europa Conference league spot.

See you for Goodwood. 🐴
Online oldfordie

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 07:49:56 pm »
Congrats Duvva  :wellin :wellin

Thanks for running the comp again Pete :)
Offline El_Frank

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm »
A quick suggestion related to the earlier 'controversies' surrounding the withdrawn horse, but also for others this week too. Should we not be treating non-runners and withdrawn horses differently, i.e; if you choose a horse that is known to be difficult to load and runs the risk of being withdrawn, and does indeed end up being withdrawn, you therefore lose your runner because you knew the risks involved? (granted this happens to horses with no known risks at times, but still). I stayed away from Kyprios thinking he may repeat his previous exploits at the stalls. A non-runner is surely different, no? I think you should be allowed a new pick if it's a non-runner but not if your horse is withdrawn. Thoughts?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #276 on: Today at 12:21:57 am »
I'd totally disagree with that to be fair.
It's a bit if craic at the end of the day. Not everyone that plays, IE me, is an avid horse racing fan. I've no idea which horses are prone to throwing a tantrum in the stalls, or which horse wants it to rain or anything else.
As I said above, 30 odd races over 5 days. The winner didn't win because of 1 race.
Online duvva

Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #277 on: Today at 12:45:24 am »
Yeah Id leave it as it is. Withdrawn horses are ultimately non runners and as you say theres not necessarily form for them playing up in the stalls. In the case of Aldous Huxley, he was fine until upset by the other one who got withdrawn.

If it had happened at any other point of the competition it probably doesnt really get noticed, its just because it was the penultimate race and it therefore finished the comp due to us both having the same choice in the last.
Just one of those things.
