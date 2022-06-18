To quote El_Frank from yesterday. "A corker of a day there BoRed".Bo posts a 3-figure day 4 score and finds himself leading the event. But only by a single point from Robbie. That winner in the last yesterday gave the 2 leaders a tiny bit of breathing space from Duvva and Gerry. But nowhere near enough space to make this a 2 horse race going into the final day.Bo's 100 points was made up of no less then FIVE winners and a second.All to play for today between the top 5, but still can never rule out a stormer from someone further back