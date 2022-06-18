« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022  (Read 2702 times)

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:41:56 am »
2.30 Alfred Munnings
3.05 Noble Truth
3.40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4.20 Creative Force
5.00 Blackrod
5.35 Falling Shadow
6.10 Trueshan (Wordsworth if Trueshan doesn't run)
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
  • BoRac
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #201 on: Today at 10:50:15 am »
2:30 Alfred Munnings
3:05 Dubawi Legend
3:40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4:20 Home Affairs
5:00 Tabdeed
5:35 Missed The Cut
6:10 Falcon Eight
Logged

Online LFCStephen

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • I just carnt get enough....
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #202 on: Today at 11:00:01 am »
After a horrific day yesterday going to have to throw some hail Marys today:

2.30 Alfred Munnings
3.05 Dubawi legend
3.40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4.20 Scared
5.00 Gulliver
5.35 Chairman
6.10 Trueshan
Logged

Online ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #203 on: Today at 11:03:43 am »
Day 5

2.30 - Crypto Force
3.05 - Noble Truth (NAP)
3.40 - Solid Stone
4.20 - Alcohol Free
5.00 - Silver Samurai
5.35 - Sun King
6.10 - Falcon Eight
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 