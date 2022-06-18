Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
5
[
6
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022 (Read 2702 times)
aedge659
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,256
Through wind and rain..
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
«
Reply #200 on:
Today
at 09:41:56 am »
2.30 Alfred Munnings
3.05 Noble Truth
3.40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4.20 Creative Force
5.00 Blackrod
5.35 Falling Shadow
6.10 Trueshan (Wordsworth if Trueshan doesn't run)
Logged
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,941
BoRac
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
«
Reply #201 on:
Today
at 10:50:15 am »
2:30 Alfred Munnings
3:05 Dubawi Legend
3:40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4:20 Home Affairs
5:00 Tabdeed
5:35 Missed The Cut
6:10 Falcon Eight
Logged
Every nation gets the government it deserves.
- Joseph de Maistre
LFCStephen
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,251
I just carnt get enough....
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
«
Reply #202 on:
Today
at 11:00:01 am »
After a horrific day yesterday going to have to throw some hail Marys today:
2.30 Alfred Munnings
3.05 Dubawi legend
3.40 Hurricane Lane (NAP)
4.20 Scared
5.00 Gulliver
5.35 Chairman
6.10 Trueshan
Logged
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,361
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
«
Reply #203 on:
Today
at 11:03:43 am »
Day 5
2.30 - Crypto Force
3.05 - Noble Truth (NAP)
3.40 - Solid Stone
4.20 - Alcohol Free
5.00 - Silver Samurai
5.35 - Sun King
6.10 - Falcon Eight
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
4
5
[
6
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 2nd Edition - 14-18th June 2022
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2