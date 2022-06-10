« previous next »
Author Topic: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022  (Read 511 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,727
Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« on: June 10, 2022, 12:54:27 pm »
With only a few days until this years Royal Ascot meeting kicks off on Tuesday 14th June, it's time to get this new competition rolling and for Gerry to try and defend his title.

The scoring for the game is exactly the same as the RAWK Cheltenham competition and is quite simple.

Pick one horse per race on each of the 5 days of the Royal Ascot meeting. Points are accumulated as follows depending on where your selection is placed.

Winner - 15 points
Second - 10 points
Third - 7 points
Fourth - 4 points

Points are only awarded for places conforming to the bookies industry standard (e.g. 2 places for races with less than 8 runners, 3 places for 8 or more runner races and 4 places for 16+ runner HANDICAP races). I appreciate some bookies pay out on 5,6,7 or even 8 places on certain races but these are purely promotions on behalf of the individual bookies and will NOT apply to this competition.

To avoid any confusion over the above, points will be awarded on only the places specified on the results page of the Sporting Life Website  https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results

All important Odds Bonus points are available for certain winners and placed horses that are above a certain price. (SP).

Winner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 and over =  15 bonus points
Winner 8/1 and over = 5 bonus points

Placed horses 33/1 and over - 10 Bonus points
Placed horses between 16/1 and 33/1 - 5 Bonus points


NOTE: A horse cannot gain both win and place bonus points in any one race.

On each days racing you must also pick ONE NAP horse. If your NAP selection WINS, then you receive DOUBLE points.  In previous years, players received just a 10 point bonus for picking a NAP winner.  I felt that a double point bonus may encourage people to try and NAP a more risky selection at longer odds and therefore gain more points.  It also gives people further down the leader board a chance to move up with a bit more of a risk/reward tactic.


So to clarify the scoring and NAP bonus - if you picked a 10/1 winner you will get 20 points as standard (15 + 5).  If you made this your NAP of the day you would receive double and get 40 points.  Napping a 33/1 winner would get you 70 Points (15 + 20 x 2). Napping an odds on favourite would gather no odds bonus and just get you the standard 15 points for a winner then doubled. (15 x 2 = 30). And so on.

I will provide a daily points tally and overall leader board each evening in this thread and will also update the tables on this OP.



Important info:

Entries to be posted in this thread BEFORE the first race each day. (you can also post the night before if you wish).

Any Non-Runners in your selections will be replaced by the SP Favourite.

If you don't think you've got the time to make any proper selections on one of the days at least try and post something along the lines of "Fav every race". In the event of Joint Favourites your selection will be deemed as the favourite that is first alphabetically.

NEW TO THE ROYAL ASCOT COMPETITON - If for any day's racing you feel you won't have time to post your full selections then simply post the words "auto pick"  and I will use a random generator to select you a horse for each race that day and a random NAP.  I will then post the selections for the player in this thread before the first race starts.

**Anyone with edits on their original post AFTER the start of the FIRST race each day, will void ALL their selections for that day!!! No exceptions**

Any player who neglects to post entries for any 2 of the 5 festival days will be removed completely from the competition.  NO EXCEPTIONS. This rule allows players to miss posting selections for any one day and also gives other players the opportunity to join the competition a day late (Wednesday).

Please feel free to post/edit your selections right up to the time of the first race each day or maybe even post your whole weeks selections in one go. (reminder: NR's will be replaced by SP Fav)

Again, if you're pressed for time to get your entry in, I'll even except an entry posted in the thread consisting of random numbers eg: 8,5,11,9,3,2 or maybe even 'number 2 every race'.  If any of these number selections don't figure in the race you will still get the SP favourite and a chance to score points.

Late selections will be accepted on any day but obviously only the selections for the races that remain at the time of posting will score points.

Any questions about the point scoring or selections please feel free to ask in this thread or drop me a PM. 

No prizes I'm afraid - just the glory of being crowned 'RAWK Champion Ascot Tipster' and getting their name inscribed on the magnificent 'virtual' trophy (as seen below)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #1 on: June 11, 2022, 01:15:12 pm »
Count me in please Pete.  :)
Keith Burge

Prime Minister, what did you make of the boos?

Well the Pinot was corked, but the Merlot wasnt half bad.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #2 on: June 11, 2022, 02:32:21 pm »
Boardman winning today Pete?
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,727
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:24:44 am »
Quote from: duvva on June 11, 2022, 02:32:21 pm
Boardman winning today Pete?

I had no word on it to be honest mate. Had 50 on it just before the off. Wish I hadnt bothered  :(

Too much weight apparently
Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,252
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:07:26 pm »
Well in again Pete, I'm going in early with my picks.

Can i use all my weeks naps on Baaeed? ;)

Good luck all

14.30 Baaeed (NAP)
15.05 Persian Force
15.40 Golden Pal
16.20 Coroebus
17.00 Pied Piper
17.35 Star Safari
18.10 Cleveland
Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,817
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:32:18 pm »
14.30 Baaeed (NAP)
15.05 Persian Force
15.40 Nature Strip
16.20 Coroebus
17.00 Coltrane
17.35 Harrovian
18.10 Cleveland
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:57:55 pm »
Nice one Pete, back to defend my crown

2.30 Baaeed (NAP)
3.05 Persian Force
3.40 Nature Strip
4.20 Coroebus
5.00 Arcadian Sunrise
5.35 Majestic Dawn
6.10 Okita Soushi
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,687
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:58:18 pm »
In  :wave


2.30 Baaeed (NAP)
3.05 Age of Kings
3.40 Kings Lynn
4.20 Coroebus
5.00 Rock Eagle
5.35 Tasman Bay
6.10 Bandinelli
Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:08:44 pm »
In please
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:17:40 pm »
2:30 Baaeed NAP
3:05 Bradsell
3:40 Twilight Calls
4:20 Coroebus
5:00 Bring On The Night
5:35 West End Charmer
6:10 Bandinelli

Cheers for running again Pete.

Good luck all

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:04:52 pm »
My certs for Tuesday. good luck everyone.  thanks for running the comp again Pete.

2.30pm Baaeed
3.05pm Blackbeard
3.40pm Golden Pal
4.20 pm Corebus
5.00pm Coltrane
5.35 Juan Elcano
6.10 pm Stowell NAP
Offline El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • Doubters into believers
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:20:58 pm »
Day 1 - Tuesday:

2.30pm - Baaeed (NAP)
3.05pm - Paddy's Day
3.40pm - King's Lynn
4.20pm - My Prospero
5.00pm - Coltrane
5.35pm - Aristia
6.10pm - Okita Soushi
Offline Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:38:21 pm »
Day 1:-

2.30 Baaeed (nap)
3.05 Royal Scotsman
3.40 Golden Pal
4.20 Coroebus
5.00 Golden Flame
5.35 Foxes Tales
6.10 Bandinelli

Cheers Pete!
Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:12:44 pm »
2.30 Baaeed
3.05 Blackbeard (nap)
3.40 Mooneista
4.20 Coroebus
5.00 Bring in the night
5.35 Foxes tales
6.10 Cleveland
Not a flat man, but its a bit of craic.
Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:00:40 pm »
2.30 Baaeed (NAP)
3.05 Blackbeard
3.40 Nature Strip
4.20 My Prospero
5.00 Pied Piper
5.35 Foxes tales
6.10 Cleveland

Good luck all
Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:02:23 am »
2.30 Baaeed (NAP)
3.05 Royal Scotsman
3.40 Golden Pal
4.20 Mighty ulysses
5.00 Golden Flame
5.35 Harrovian
6.10 Alounak
Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:00:51 am »

2.30 - Baaeed (nap)
3.05 - Harry Time
3.40 - Nature Strip
4.20 - Maljoom
5.00 - Arcadian Sunrise
5.35 - Foxes Tales
6.10 - Okita Soushi
Offline LFCStephen

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,247
  • I just carnt get enough....
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:30:33 am »
Count me in, thanks Pete!

Day 1:-

2.30 Baaeed (nap)
3.05 Persian Force
3.40 Man Of Promise
4.20 Coroebus
5.00 Pied Piper
5.35 Regal Reality
6.10 Cleveland
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:13:04 am »
Day 1

2.30 - Baaeed
3.05 - Persian Force
3.40 - Twilight Calls
4.20 - My Prospero
5.00 - Arcadian Sunrise (NAP)
5.35 - Juan Elcado
6.10 - Cleveland
Offline Mag Hull

  • Lanca Shire
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • Celebrating National Shite Day since 1968
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:39:06 am »
Morning All - day 1 here goes

2.30 Baaeed (NAP)
3.05 Persian Force
3.40 Man Of Promise
4.20 Coroebus
5.00 Pied Piper
5.35 Foxes Tales
6.10 Stowell

RP Pros:
2.30 Baaeed
3.05 Persian Force
3.40 Man Of Promise
4.20 My Prospero
5.00 Arcadian Sunrise (NAP)
5.35 Juan Eleanor
6.10 Cleveland
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • BoRac
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:53:04 am »
2:30 Baaeed (NAP)
3:05 Rousing Encore
3:40 Golden Pal
4:20 Coroebus
5:00 Bring On The Night
5:35 New Mandate
6:10 Juan De Montalban
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,727
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:08:23 pm »
2:30 Baaeed (NAP)
3:05 Blackbeard
3:40 Golden Pal
4:20 Coroebus
5:00 Reshoun
5:35 Foxes Tales
6:10 Stowell
Offline Beneath

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • Viva las Rojas
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:36:05 pm »
14.30 Baaeed (NAP)
15.05 Blackbeard
15.40 Golden Pal
16.20 Coroebus
17.00 Reshoun
17.35 Cadillac
18.10 Cleveland

Thank you for running this, Pete, and best of luck, all.
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,727
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:45:46 pm »
Working down in Warwick today lads.  Back up tonight though

If anyone (Duvva, Bo, Barney) fancies sticking up the results after each race and points scored that will be most appreciated :)

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:52:59 pm »
2:30 Baaeed
3:05 Bradsell
3:40 Man Of Promise
4:20 Coroebus
5:00 Pied Piper
5:35 Tasman Bay
6:10 Okita Soushi (NAP)
Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
  • JFT96.
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:10:44 pm »
2:30 Baaeed
3:05 Blackbeard (NAP)
3:40 Golden Pal
4:20 Coroebus
5:00 Pied Piper
5:35 Cadillac
6:10 Cleveland
Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Only just remembered about this. Thanks again Pete

2:30 - Baaeed (NAP)
3:05 -  Blackbeard
3:40 - Man of Promise
4:20 - Coroebus
5:00 - Reshoun
5:35 - Juan Elcano
6:10 - Okita Soushi
Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:29:42 pm »
14.30 BAEED (Nap)
15.05 Age Of Kings
15.40 Golden Pal
16.20 My Prospero
17.00 Coltrane
17.35 Majestic Dawn
18.10 Juan de Montalban
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:45:46 pm
Working down in Warwick today lads.  Back up tonight though

If anyone (Duvva, Bo, Barney) fancies sticking up the results after each race and points scored that will be most appreciated :)



Im off work today so can do the results
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:35:46 pm »
14:30 Royal Ascot

1. Baaeed 1/6F .. 15
2. Real World 15/2  10

7 ran

23 in the comp
23 unsurprisingly with the first winner, most having Napped it
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:13:27 pm »
15:05 Royal Ascot

1. Bradsell 8/1 .. 15 + 5 = 20
2. Persian Force 3/1 . 10
3. Royal Scotsman 12/1 .. 7

17 ran
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:53:38 pm »
15:40 Royal Ascot

1. Nature Strip 9/4 .. 15
2. Twilight Calls 11/1  10
3. Acklam Express 200/1 . 7 + 10 = 17

17 ran edit: 16 ran after stewards

Absolute rocket the Aussie horse
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:31:36 pm »
16:20 Royal Ascot

1. Coroebus 10/11F . 15
2. Lusail 28/1 . 10 + 5 = 15
3. My Prospero 4/1 . 7

11 ran
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:10:06 pm »
17:00 Royal Ascot

1. Coltrane 14/1  15 + 5 = 20
2. Bring On The Night 3/1F .. 10
3. Arcadian Sunrise 9/2 . 7
4. Going Gone 50/1  4 + 10 = 14

19 ran (handicap 4 places)

Well done to RobbieRedmen, oldfordie, El Frank & PeterJM who found the 14/1 winner there, excellent work
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:27:31 pm »
Majestic Dawn is now a non runner

A couple on that. Fav currently Cadillac but Juan Elcano just behind in the market. Looks like Cadillac will go off Fav at 11/2
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:42:04 pm »
17:35 Royal Ascot

1. Dubai Future 20/1 . 15 + 15 = 30
2. Cadillac 11/2f .. 10
3. Harrovian 14/1 . 7

15 ran

Didnt look good for Star Safari who was pulled up early

Nobody found that one
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #36 on: Today at 06:18:10 pm »
18:10 Royal Ascot

1. Get Shirty 16/1 . 15 + 15 = 30
2. Cleveland 2/1f  10
3. Okita Soushi 11/2  7
4. Alright Sunshine 40/1 .. 4 + 10 = 14

16 ran (handicap)

Quick scan suggests RobbieRedmen maybe our day 1 leader with a scorer in every race
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • BoRac
Re: Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 14-18th June 2022
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:41:56 pm »
Wednesday

2:30 Dramatised
3:05 Eldar Eldarov
3:40 Bay Bridge
4:20 Primo Bacio
5:00 Symbolize
5:35 Little Big Bear
6:10 Farhh To Shy
