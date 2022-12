Three of Liverpool's Premier League fixtures in February have been rescheduled.



See the updated details for the meetings with Everton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace below.



Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13, 8pm GMT



Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18, 5.30pm GMT



Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February 25, 7.45pm GMT**



All three games will be broadcast live by Sky Sports in the UK.



**This match is subject to participation in the League Cup final. If Liverpool do not progress to the League Cup fifth round and Bournemouth/Manchester City are involved in the final, Palace v Liverpool will move to a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday February 25.