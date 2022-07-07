« previous next »
2022-23 Premier League Fixtures

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on July  6, 2022, 08:32:30 pm
Pretty sure there is a new rule this season where if you play in the CL on Wednesday you can not then be the Saturday lunchtime game.

There is - if you play Wed night CL and are scheduled for Sat lunchtime PL game, it'll automatically get moved to 8pm on Sat night instead.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Any know how you can download our fixtures into iPhone calendar? Its normally on the offy site
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: Huytonian on August  5, 2022, 12:34:11 am
Any know how you can download our fixtures into iPhone calendar? Its normally on the offy site

Maybe here through the PL:

https://pl.ecal.com/
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: 4pool on August  5, 2022, 01:28:54 am
Maybe here through the PL:

https://pl.ecal.com/


Cheers, that worked well thanks.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Do Sky/BT announce which games they will have at the start of every month?

Do BT have just the 12:30 game or the Saturday evening one?
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: killer-heels on August  5, 2022, 09:22:40 am
Do Sky/BT announce which games they will have at the start of every month?

Do BT have just the 12:30 game or the Saturday evening one?

BT have the 12:30 kick offs - looks like fixtures until end of October have been announced

https://www.premierleague.com/broadcast-schedules
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: killer-heels on August  5, 2022, 09:22:40 am
Do Sky/BT announce which games they will have at the start of every month?

Do BT have just the 12:30 game or the Saturday evening one?

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 16, 2022, 09:59:46 am
Approximate dates for announcements

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2647056

August/September   5 July
October   29 July
November   13 September
December/January   11 October
February   6 December
March   25 January
April   21 February
MW35   23 March
MW36   30 March
MW37   7 April
MW38   Post MW37
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: Elzar on August  5, 2022, 09:31:23 am
BT have the 12:30 kick offs - looks like fixtures until end of October have been announced

https://www.premierleague.com/broadcast-schedules

12:30 games get moved to 8pm if any of the teams are playing in the CL on the previous Wednesday apparently?
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Why are Newcastle on tv so often? Dodgy af.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: Peabee on August  5, 2022, 09:38:12 am
12:30 games get moved to 8pm if any of the teams are playing in the CL on the previous Wednesday apparently?

They do, but BT think it's acceptable to play at 12.30 on a Saturday if you play domestically on a Wednesday night.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: Peabee on August  5, 2022, 09:39:49 am
Why are Newcastle on tv so often? Dodgy af.

It's ridiculous isn't it. They are a small club who've won nothing for years. It be like showing Everton that often.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #212 on: August 17, 2022, 01:17:46 pm »
Does anyone know if the Man City home game is set in stone or do we have to wait for the CL fixtures to confirm this?
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: friendofrocky on August 17, 2022, 01:17:46 pm
Does anyone know if the Man City home game is set in stone or do we have to wait for the CL fixtures to confirm this?

I would guess Sky want that for Super Sunday at 4.30pm.

I wouldnt say anyhthing is set in stone with tv !
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: friendofrocky on August 17, 2022, 01:17:46 pm
Does anyone know if the Man City home game is set in stone or do we have to wait for the CL fixtures to confirm this?

There is no CL the following week. It is set.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Its listed as 16.30pm Sunday - just realised the Champions League fixture is the week before not after, so CL fixtures shouldnt affect it
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: swoopy on August 17, 2022, 01:44:51 pm
There is no CL the following week. It is set.

Cheers - got me dates wrong there
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
just perusing Oct Fixtures saw were home v Leeds on 29 Oct 'KO TBC'?

Anyone know why this is?
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 19, 2022, 06:22:11 pm
just perusing Oct Fixtures saw were home v Leeds on 29 Oct 'KO TBC'?

Anyone know why this is?


It's moved from the Sunday as we have the Napoli game on the Tuesday and they've already picked the BT and sky game.

It's likely to be 8pm on the Saturday I'd guess.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 19, 2022, 06:34:07 pm
It's moved from the Sunday as we have the Napoli game on the Tuesday and they've already picked the BT and sky game.

It's likely to be 8pm on the Saturday I'd guess.

Ta!
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
2pm on the Saturday I heard
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: zamagiure on September 19, 2022, 08:26:57 pm
2pm on the Saturday I heard

On the TV?
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: zamagiure on September 19, 2022, 08:26:57 pm
2pm on the Saturday I heard

It's obviously not going to be 2PM Saturday.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 19, 2022, 06:22:11 pm
just perusing Oct Fixtures saw were home v Leeds on 29 Oct 'KO TBC'?

Anyone know why this is?


Its been showing TBC since the CL fixtures were announced.  Hopefully they confirm KO before the actual KO.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 19, 2022, 06:22:11 pm
just perusing Oct Fixtures saw were home v Leeds on 29 Oct 'KO TBC'?

Anyone know why this is?


You are correct. LFC website fixtures page lists Leeds on Friday the 28th TBC


Leeds official website fixture page lists:


LIVERPOOL
Saturday 29 Oct 2022
14.00
AWAY
Anfield

https://www.leedsunited.com/tickets/fixtures

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: 4pool on September 21, 2022, 03:40:35 am
You are correct. LFC website fixtures page lists Leeds on Friday the 28th TBC


Leeds official website fixture page lists:


LIVERPOOL
Saturday 29 Oct 2022
14.00
AWAY
Anfield

https://www.leedsunited.com/tickets/fixtures

Was that updated recently by Leeds or have they just gone with  the original Sunday ko time though ?
Couldn't see a TV game overlapping the non TV 3pm kick offs ?
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: 77kop05 on September 21, 2022, 04:28:12 am
Was that updated recently by Leeds or have they just gone with  the original Sunday ko time though ?
Couldn't see a TV game overlapping the non TV 3pm kick offs ?

They changed the date, not the time.
We aren't kicking off at 2pm, and we aren't guaranteed to be on TV.
Chelsea v West Ham recently was originally a TV pick before it was scheduled for 3pm on Saturday. And it was only scheduled for that time 4 days in advance.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
When do you reckon the Wolves and Chelsea games will be rescheduled? I can't see there being any slots until after the World Cup.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Could be as late as April if FA Cup replays don't get scrapped. Just guesswork at this stage.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: benitezexpletives on September 21, 2022, 05:08:18 pm
When do you reckon the Wolves and Chelsea games will be rescheduled? I can't see there being any slots until after the World Cup.
Could probably play the Chelsea game the same week as each club's reserves are playing in the League Cup.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 19, 2022, 06:34:07 pm
It's moved from the Sunday as we have the Napoli game on the Tuesday and they've already picked the BT and sky game.

It's likely to be 8pm on the Saturday I'd guess.

Only fifteen minutes out. Knows his stuff this fella
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Three of Liverpools Premier League games in December and early January have been rescheduled.

New fixture details are listed below (all kick-off times GMT).

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Monday December 26 (5.30pm, Amazon Prime Video).
Liverpool v Leicester City: Friday December 30 (8pm, Sky Sports).
Brentford v Liverpool: Monday January 2 (5.30pm, Sky Sports).
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
News about next season:


The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024.

The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024.

Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Will that really be a break from Saturday 13 January to Saturday 20 January?  Or will it be the previous shit where half the teams get the first weekend off, and the others the second, but they won't tell the fans which until mid November, so it will be too late to book a cheap holiday?
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Three of Liverpool's Premier League fixtures in February have been rescheduled.

See the updated details for the meetings with Everton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace below.

Liverpool v Everton  Monday February 13, 8pm GMT

Newcastle v Liverpool  Saturday February 18, 5.30pm GMT

Palace v Liverpool  Saturday February 25, 7.45pm GMT**

All three games will be broadcast live by Sky Sports in the UK.

**This match is subject to participation in the League Cup final. If Liverpool do not progress to the League Cup fifth round and Bournemouth/Manchester City are involved in the final, Palace v Liverpool will move to a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday February 25.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Monday night for the derby >:(
