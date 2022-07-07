Three of Liverpool's Premier League fixtures in February have been rescheduled.
See the updated details for the meetings with Everton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace below.
Liverpool v Everton Monday February 13, 8pm GMT
Newcastle v Liverpool Saturday February 18, 5.30pm GMT
Palace v Liverpool Saturday February 25, 7.45pm GMT**
All three games will be broadcast live by Sky Sports in the UK.
**This match is subject to participation in the League Cup final. If Liverpool do not progress to the League Cup fifth round and Bournemouth/Manchester City are involved in the final, Palace v Liverpool will move to a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday February 25.