Pretty sure there is a new rule this season where if you play in the CL on Wednesday you can not then be the Saturday lunchtime game.
Any know how you can download our fixtures into iPhone calendar? Its normally on the offy site
Maybe here through the PL:https://pl.ecal.com/
Do Sky/BT announce which games they will have at the start of every month?Do BT have just the 12:30 game or the Saturday evening one?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Approximate dates for announcementshttps://www.premierleague.com/news/2647056August/September 5 JulyOctober 29 JulyNovember 13 SeptemberDecember/January 11 OctoberFebruary 6 DecemberMarch 25 JanuaryApril 21 FebruaryMW35 23 MarchMW36 30 MarchMW37 7 AprilMW38 Post MW37
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
BT have the 12:30 kick offs - looks like fixtures until end of October have been announcedhttps://www.premierleague.com/broadcast-schedules
12:30 games get moved to 8pm if any of the teams are playing in the CL on the previous Wednesday apparently?
Why are Newcastle on tv so often? Dodgy af.
Does anyone know if the Man City home game is set in stone or do we have to wait for the CL fixtures to confirm this?
There is no CL the following week. It is set.
just perusing Oct Fixtures saw were home v Leeds on 29 Oct 'KO TBC'?Anyone know why this is?
It's moved from the Sunday as we have the Napoli game on the Tuesday and they've already picked the BT and sky game. It's likely to be 8pm on the Saturday I'd guess.
2pm on the Saturday I heard
You are correct. LFC website fixtures page lists Leeds on Friday the 28th TBCLeeds official website fixture page lists:LIVERPOOLSaturday 29 Oct 202214.00AWAYAnfieldhttps://www.leedsunited.com/tickets/fixtures
Page created in 0.056 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]