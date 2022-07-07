« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures  (Read 15525 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #200 on: July 7, 2022, 09:28:46 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on July  6, 2022, 08:32:30 pm
Pretty sure there is a new rule this season where if you play in the CL on Wednesday you can not then be the Saturday lunchtime game.

There is - if you play Wed night CL and are scheduled for Sat lunchtime PL game, it'll automatically get moved to 8pm on Sat night instead.
« Last Edit: July 7, 2022, 09:32:48 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #201 on: August 5, 2022, 12:34:11 am »
Any know how you can download our fixtures into iPhone calendar? Its normally on the offy site
Logged
Were not English. Were SCOUSE.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,436
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #202 on: August 5, 2022, 01:28:54 am »
Quote from: Huytonian on August  5, 2022, 12:34:11 am
Any know how you can download our fixtures into iPhone calendar? Its normally on the offy site

Maybe here through the PL:

https://pl.ecal.com/
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #203 on: August 5, 2022, 08:50:12 am »
Quote from: 4pool on August  5, 2022, 01:28:54 am
Maybe here through the PL:

https://pl.ecal.com/


Cheers, that worked well thanks.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,387
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #204 on: August 5, 2022, 09:22:40 am »
Do Sky/BT announce which games they will have at the start of every month?

Do BT have just the 12:30 game or the Saturday evening one?
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,613
  • Bam!
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #205 on: August 5, 2022, 09:31:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  5, 2022, 09:22:40 am
Do Sky/BT announce which games they will have at the start of every month?

Do BT have just the 12:30 game or the Saturday evening one?

BT have the 12:30 kick offs - looks like fixtures until end of October have been announced

https://www.premierleague.com/broadcast-schedules
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,693
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #206 on: August 5, 2022, 09:32:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on August  5, 2022, 09:22:40 am
Do Sky/BT announce which games they will have at the start of every month?

Do BT have just the 12:30 game or the Saturday evening one?

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 16, 2022, 09:59:46 am
Approximate dates for announcements

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2647056

August/September   5 July
October   29 July
November   13 September
December/January   11 October
February   6 December
March   25 January
April   21 February
MW35   23 March
MW36   30 March
MW37   7 April
MW38   Post MW37
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,753
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #207 on: August 5, 2022, 09:38:12 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August  5, 2022, 09:31:23 am
BT have the 12:30 kick offs - looks like fixtures until end of October have been announced

https://www.premierleague.com/broadcast-schedules

12:30 games get moved to 8pm if any of the teams are playing in the CL on the previous Wednesday apparently?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,753
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #208 on: August 5, 2022, 09:39:49 am »
Why are Newcastle on tv so often? Dodgy af.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,693
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #209 on: August 5, 2022, 09:50:32 am »
Quote from: Peabee on August  5, 2022, 09:38:12 am
12:30 games get moved to 8pm if any of the teams are playing in the CL on the previous Wednesday apparently?

They do, but BT think it's acceptable to play at 12.30 on a Saturday if you play domestically on a Wednesday night.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,751
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #210 on: August 5, 2022, 09:53:13 am »
Quote from: Peabee on August  5, 2022, 09:39:49 am
Why are Newcastle on tv so often? Dodgy af.

It's ridiculous isn't it. They are a small club who've won nothing for years. It be like showing Everton that often.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #211 on: August 5, 2022, 11:00:57 am »
Logged
Were not English. Were SCOUSE.

Offline friendofrocky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #212 on: August 17, 2022, 01:17:46 pm »
Does anyone know if the Man City home game is set in stone or do we have to wait for the CL fixtures to confirm this?
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #213 on: August 17, 2022, 01:27:44 pm »
Quote from: friendofrocky on August 17, 2022, 01:17:46 pm
Does anyone know if the Man City home game is set in stone or do we have to wait for the CL fixtures to confirm this?

I would guess Sky want that for Super Sunday at 4.30pm.

I wouldnt say anyhthing is set in stone with tv !
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #214 on: August 17, 2022, 01:44:51 pm »
Quote from: friendofrocky on August 17, 2022, 01:17:46 pm
Does anyone know if the Man City home game is set in stone or do we have to wait for the CL fixtures to confirm this?

There is no CL the following week. It is set.
Logged

Offline friendofrocky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #215 on: August 17, 2022, 01:46:37 pm »
Its listed as 16.30pm Sunday - just realised the Champions League fixture is the week before not after, so CL fixtures shouldnt affect it
Logged

Offline friendofrocky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #216 on: August 17, 2022, 01:48:25 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August 17, 2022, 01:44:51 pm
There is no CL the following week. It is set.

Cheers - got me dates wrong there
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,232
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #217 on: September 19, 2022, 06:22:11 pm »
just perusing Oct Fixtures saw were home v Leeds on 29 Oct 'KO TBC'?

Anyone know why this is?
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,608
  • J.F.T.97
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #218 on: September 19, 2022, 06:34:07 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 19, 2022, 06:22:11 pm
just perusing Oct Fixtures saw were home v Leeds on 29 Oct 'KO TBC'?

Anyone know why this is?


It's moved from the Sunday as we have the Napoli game on the Tuesday and they've already picked the BT and sky game.

It's likely to be 8pm on the Saturday I'd guess.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,232
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #219 on: September 19, 2022, 06:44:24 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 19, 2022, 06:34:07 pm
It's moved from the Sunday as we have the Napoli game on the Tuesday and they've already picked the BT and sky game.

It's likely to be 8pm on the Saturday I'd guess.

Ta!
Logged

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #220 on: September 19, 2022, 08:26:57 pm »
2pm on the Saturday I heard
Logged
mines a pint

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,608
  • J.F.T.97
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #221 on: September 19, 2022, 09:00:07 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on September 19, 2022, 08:26:57 pm
2pm on the Saturday I heard

On the TV?
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,953
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 08:21:49 am »
Quote from: zamagiure on September 19, 2022, 08:26:57 pm
2pm on the Saturday I heard

It's obviously not going to be 2PM Saturday.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 11:33:17 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 19, 2022, 06:22:11 pm
just perusing Oct Fixtures saw were home v Leeds on 29 Oct 'KO TBC'?

Anyone know why this is?


Its been showing TBC since the CL fixtures were announced.  Hopefully they confirm KO before the actual KO.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,436
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #224 on: Today at 03:40:35 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September 19, 2022, 06:22:11 pm
just perusing Oct Fixtures saw were home v Leeds on 29 Oct 'KO TBC'?

Anyone know why this is?


You are correct. LFC website fixtures page lists Leeds on Friday the 28th TBC


Leeds official website fixture page lists:


LIVERPOOL
Saturday 29 Oct 2022
14.00
AWAY
Anfield

https://www.leedsunited.com/tickets/fixtures

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #225 on: Today at 04:28:12 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:40:35 am
You are correct. LFC website fixtures page lists Leeds on Friday the 28th TBC


Leeds official website fixture page lists:


LIVERPOOL
Saturday 29 Oct 2022
14.00
AWAY
Anfield

https://www.leedsunited.com/tickets/fixtures

Was that updated recently by Leeds or have they just gone with  the original Sunday ko time though ?
Couldn't see a TV game overlapping the non TV 3pm kick offs ?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 