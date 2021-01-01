was thinking the same. that game is very important for him - and his players trying to impress him - but just a kickabout in the sun for us. apart from giving the Asian fans a good show, we won't give a shit and highly unlikely any of our big guns will see much of the pitch.



Aye, well use it as a double training session, with the important work done in the first training session, then playing two different XIs in each half. The lads will be playing the match on heavy legs after the early session. Klopp will not even be thinking about the result.