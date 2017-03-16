« previous next »
2022-23 Premier League Fixtures

jonnypb

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 11, 2022, 02:04:00 pm
Forest at home
theredguy03

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 11, 2022, 04:07:01 pm
First 3 fixtures based on zero logic:

Brentford (Away)
Arsenal (Home)
Newcastle (Away)
Emerald Red

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 10:26:00 am
Away to Bournemouth
disgraced cake

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 12:08:19 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 10, 2022, 07:35:13 am
Isn't there a rule that the top 4 or top 6 can't play each other on the opening day?

I've always thought that to be true anyway but Spurs played Man City last season on the first game. Maybe it's an old top 4 thing because Spurs are definitely a part of what they now class as the 'top 6'
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 12:10:01 pm
Quote from: theredguy03 on June 11, 2022, 04:07:01 pm
First 3 fixtures based on zero logic:

Brentford (Away)
Arsenal (Home)
Newcastle (Away)

Arsenal at home in the first month of the season has become an absolute classic
idontknow

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 02:01:38 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 12, 2022, 12:10:01 pm
Arsenal at home in the first month of the season has become an absolute classic
No, Arsenal away on opening day. Beardsley, Barnes, and Mane all made their debuts for us in this fixture.
Plus, 82-83, right after World Cup, Phil Neal became Zico, wasn't first game but was early on.

So Arsenal away for me.
deanloco9

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 02:16:33 pm
They'll probably put City in the first few fixtures, gets the TV Numbers in and players fit before the World Cup,

We play them in the Community Shield also so it'll be very likely that the "Random" computer does this.
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 02:19:36 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 10, 2022, 11:48:06 am
Nah, too early for us to be bringing out the Christmas songs.

Singing going down going down in August though, could get on board with the fume
4pool

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 02:45:15 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 12, 2022, 12:08:19 pm
I've always thought that to be true anyway but Spurs played Man City last season on the first game. Maybe it's an old top 4 thing because Spurs are definitely a part of what they now class as the 'top 6'

Spurs were 7th in the table the previous season.
UntouchableLuis

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 03:52:39 pm
Really hope City have some tough games on their last 7 or 8 this time. After they played us at the Etihad their only real test left was West Ham. Would be great if they could play Chelsea and Spurs or United (for the emotional aspect) in their last stretch.
Oddbod

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 03:57:38 pm
One of the promoted teams away first, probably Forest
ToneLa

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 04:11:41 pm
Any time I've been to Anfield, we've not lost.

(jangles key chain from 2014, the season I got the most games)

I'll try to pull my weight this season
alonsoisared

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 04:43:55 pm
Forest and Arsenal away, Fulham home sandwiched between.
jedimaster

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 05:23:01 pm
Forest away
John C

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 12, 2022, 07:47:43 pm
The rumoured set of August fixtures going round suggest Newcastle away first, Wolves at home second.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 13, 2022, 12:53:14 pm
Quote from: John C on June 12, 2022, 07:47:43 pm
The rumoured set of August fixtures going round suggest Newcastle away first, Wolves at home second.

Just been sent a PDF which gives the full season's fixtures, but highly likely bullshit. It does have these 2 first.
United and Everton at home on consecutive weekends in April. Everton away boxing day. Finish the season at home to Bournemouth. But then it has Arsenal away twice before Bournemouth  :D
stonecold_jpm

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 13, 2022, 01:41:04 pm
Quote from: John C on June 12, 2022, 07:47:43 pm
The rumoured set of August fixtures going round suggest Newcastle away first, Wolves at home second.

Its rubbish it has fixtures for September 24 when its International weekend
swoopy

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 13, 2022, 01:42:11 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 13, 2022, 12:53:14 pm
Just been sent a PDF which gives the full season's fixtures, but highly likely bullshit. It does have these 2 first.
United and Everton at home on consecutive weekends in April. Everton away boxing day. Finish the season at home to Bournemouth. But then it has Arsenal away twice before Bournemouth  :D

Astounds me that if people are going to make fake PDFs then they should at least make it completely accurate instead of obvious things like that ;D Also hasn't taken into account the International Weekend in September and has a full round of fixtures on that weekend. Looks like a shit email scam.
rocco

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
June 13, 2022, 08:40:35 pm
Quote from: newterp on June 11, 2022, 12:42:32 pm
doubtful - the PL/FA are going to try to force Newcastle into a top tier spot - unlikely they let them start with a tough game.

Dont think so
anfieldpurch

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Yesterday at 12:54:48 pm
Anybody seen a full list of the round dates for the cups yet? Having seen the CL dates published, struggling to see where the Carabao is slotted in?
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Yesterday at 01:02:02 pm
Literally every season before the fixtures comes out there's some sort of 'leak' for the first round of fixtures and I think about one match has been true on the opening day from what I can remember, pay no notice of them.
1964allezallezallez

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Yesterday at 01:02:10 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 12:54:48 pm
Anybody seen a full list of the round dates for the cups yet? Having seen the CL dates published, struggling to see where the Carabao is slotted in?

The dates for each round are here
https://www.efl.com/news/key-dates/
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Yesterday at 05:49:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 13, 2022, 12:53:14 pm
Just been sent a PDF which gives the full season's fixtures, but highly likely bullshit. It does have these 2 first.
United and Everton at home on consecutive weekends in April. Everton away boxing day. Finish the season at home to Bournemouth. But then it has Arsenal away twice before Bournemouth  :D

Does it have Spurs v Southampton first game week?
Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 08:34:12 pm »
4pool

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Yesterday at 08:56:31 pm
The traditional festive round of Premier League matches between Boxing Day and New Year is being dropped from schedules in a move to ease player burnout after the World Cup.

Normal Dec 28 fixtures have been moved to counter concerns over the Boxing Day return to domestic duties coming just eight days after the final in Doha.

Telegraph Sport understands the Premier League will announce in its club fixture lists on Thursday that its festive calendar will now only include Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and Jan 2.

The English Football League will also move to ease burnout warnings, with its Christmas calendar also including only three matchdays - Dec 26, Dec 29 and Jan 1. FA Cup fixtures will be across the weekend of Jan 7 when the fixture lists are published tomorrow.


The Premier League season opens on Aug 6, with a busy schedule of matches until round 16  on Nov 12-13, when the competition will break to allow players to prepare for the World Cup.
Racer

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Yesterday at 09:21:42 pm
No promoted teams away from home early in the season please
Barneylfc∗

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Yesterday at 09:59:51 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 05:49:29 pm
Does it have Spurs v Southampton first game week?

Southampton v Chelsea
Spurs v Brentford

It's definitely wrong though. There's a few mistakes in it.
Garnier

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Today at 12:19:13 am
one of the promoted teams

Fulham at home
Statto Red

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Today at 02:55:43 am
Hate playing newly promoted teams early on, it always ends a trickier fixture than it looks, take Leeds couple of years ago, then Brentford last season.
RedG13

Re: 2022-23 Premier League Fixtures
Today at 03:00:10 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:56:31 pm
The traditional festive round of Premier League matches between Boxing Day and New Year is being dropped from schedules in a move to ease player burnout after the World Cup.

Normal Dec 28 fixtures have been moved to counter concerns over the Boxing Day return to domestic duties coming just eight days after the final in Doha.

Telegraph Sport understands the Premier League will announce in its club fixture lists on Thursday that its festive calendar will now only include Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and Jan 2.

The English Football League will also move to ease burnout warnings, with its Christmas calendar also including only three matchdays - Dec 26, Dec 29 and Jan 1. FA Cup fixtures will be across the weekend of Jan 7 when the fixture lists are published tomorrow.


The Premier League season opens on Aug 6, with a busy schedule of matches until round 16  on Nov 12-13, when the competition will break to allow players to prepare for the World Cup.
Smartt and concerned about Player health for one. I hope they keep Boxing festive fixtures for future season and consider not doing 1 day rest anybody anymore it was an issue last season.
