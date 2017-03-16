The traditional festive round of Premier League matches between Boxing Day and New Year is being dropped from schedules in a move to ease player burnout after the World Cup.



Normal Dec 28 fixtures have been moved to counter concerns over the Boxing Day return to domestic duties coming just eight days after the final in Doha.



Telegraph Sport understands the Premier League will announce in its club fixture lists on Thursday that its festive calendar will now only include Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and Jan 2.



The English Football League will also move to ease burnout warnings, with its Christmas calendar also including only three matchdays - Dec 26, Dec 29 and Jan 1. FA Cup fixtures will be across the weekend of Jan 7 when the fixture lists are published tomorrow.





The Premier League season opens on Aug 6, with a busy schedule of matches until round 16 on Nov 12-13, when the competition will break to allow players to prepare for the World Cup.

