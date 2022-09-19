« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2  (Read 1976 times)

Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 919
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #40 on: September 19, 2022, 09:08:29 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on September 19, 2022, 08:43:35 pm
Can yo get on the ps5 beta if you have pre ordered the Xbox
Yes, the PS5 beta is currently "open" to anyone, until tomorrow
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #41 on: September 19, 2022, 10:43:05 pm »
Wish they'd have given us more guns to use.

Having only 2 AR's to unlock is a joke, although strangely i'm seeing people running around with Vector's and MP5's that are locked, MP5 i've picked one up a few times and it's easily the best gun in the Beta, it's better than the FSS Hurricane.

M4 is pretty much like the MW2019 version, once you get attachments for it it's a no recoil laser beam.

Day 3 and i'm still liking it, i'm used to the clunky mechanics now, my only issue is the footsteps but that should be tweaked a little bit on launch, should be a great multiplayer this.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 919
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #42 on: September 19, 2022, 10:48:06 pm »
I'm really enjoying the couple of hours or so I've had on it.  My pre-order is on Xbox so I only got onto it yesterday when the PS5 Beta opened up.  Will hammer it next weekend though on the Xbox.
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #43 on: September 20, 2022, 07:36:48 am »
Yeah I like it as well and cant wait for the full game to come out next month.

Gunsmith looks interesting as you can essentially change up your weapon from an AR to something else and vice versa so you can see that will keep things varied.
The perks system I think will take some getting used to but overall gameplay wise yeah I think its solid and such a departure away from COD Vanguard which for me is the absolute worst COD game in its entire franchise history. Certainly for me its the only one in which I only played the campaign once, and after a month or so I uninstalled it and never missed it.

COD MW2 looks ace and thats not even seeing the whole package either.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #44 on: September 20, 2022, 07:26:34 pm »
Hopefully they unlock more guns and more attachments for the 2nd part of the Beta, i want that silencer which is the next unlock on the FSS Hurricane.

Sick of people using the unlocked MP5 with attachments stomping on everyone, the gun is ridiculous Meta this Beta.

23 hours to go.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #45 on: September 21, 2022, 04:57:40 pm »
Looks like the 3rd person mode is a bit of a breaker - being able to effectively see around corners and over walls
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,011
  • Legend
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #46 on: September 22, 2022, 02:06:49 pm »
It will be it's own mode, you cannot choose to go into 3rd person in a normal match.
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #47 on: September 22, 2022, 04:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September 22, 2022, 02:06:49 pm
It will be it's own mode, you cannot choose to go into 3rd person in a normal match.

Ah ok - makes more sense!

So you'll either be in a 3rd person match or 1st - it wont switch between the two in game?
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline Hierro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,558
  • Life is life.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #48 on: September 22, 2022, 07:43:19 pm »
Is the Beta still on?
Logged
Believe.

XBL:  Steevvvoo

PSN:  Steevvvoo

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #49 on: September 22, 2022, 09:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on September 22, 2022, 04:53:29 pm
Ah ok - makes more sense!

So you'll either be in a 3rd person match or 1st - it wont switch between the two in game?

3rd person mode is a specific game mode you can play in MW2 but all other game modes like Search & Destroy, TDM etc is first person
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #50 on: September 22, 2022, 09:53:48 pm »
I unlocked the Lachmann SMG (MP5).

Bit of a little grind to get it, You unlock the the Lachmann battle rifle at Rank 18 then you have to grind it to level 15, then you unlock the the Lachmann 556 AR (which is far superior to the M4) to level 11 then you unlock the SMG.

All 3 Lachmann guns are best in their class so far.

I hate that Museum map, it's far to big for 6v6.

I played a couple of games of Invasion (Ground War) and it's utter shite, it has bots in it. ::)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #51 on: September 23, 2022, 10:43:54 am »
Invasion isnt ground war. Ground war will be a separate mode.

But yeah it's crap, to be honest I'm not as excited as I was about the game. I feel like there's been too many changes

Firstly the UX is like some shitty mobile experience and the loadout options are way too clunky, they also changed the social aspect and button shortcuts, nobody thought this needed changing lol. You try to back out of the first splash screen and it boots you way back to connecting to data centres message again.

There's been alot of moaning about the red dots not appearing on the mini map but I can take it or leave it (although there's very little incentive to run a suppressor) What I don't like is that when you try to be aggressive your footsteps are so loud that someone can just sit off and pre aim a corner knowing you are coming. The strafe speeds are much slower so you're really at a disadvantage trying to go round corners if someone is just sitting there pre aiming. This has led to more bunny hopping which just looks ridiculous and doesn't really work anyway. They really need to bring dead silence back as a standard perk and not a field upgrade to counter that.

You get Ghost or whatever ultimate perk you have much later now, which is fine but you can get hit with a UAV 30 seconds into a match, so Ghost is useless until later by then the tide has turned.

Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #52 on: September 23, 2022, 02:19:09 pm »
I like it so far. The foosteps are annoying though.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,277
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #53 on: September 25, 2022, 09:42:15 pm »
Played it for a while today, did OK playing Hardpoint and Ground War, got absolutely rinsed when I played Domination or TDM, is Call of Duty always as sweaty as this now?, I remember it being a lot more fun, it's basically a rooftop/doorway camping simulator now.
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #54 on: September 26, 2022, 07:46:28 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on September 23, 2022, 02:19:09 pm
I like it so far. The foosteps are annoying though.

This. This. This.

The amount of times someone has pre fired a doorway (I've even done it a couple of times!) because you know that a person is coming is ridiculous! Other than that, I quite enjoyed it so far.
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,011
  • Legend
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #55 on: September 26, 2022, 11:13:35 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 25, 2022, 09:42:15 pm
Played it for a while today, did OK playing Hardpoint and Ground War, got absolutely rinsed when I played Domination or TDM, is Call of Duty always as sweaty as this now?, I remember it being a lot more fun, it's basically a rooftop/doorway camping simulator now.

I think it's got a lot sweatier now, thousands of kids who are streaming thinking they can make a living out of it - probably racking up lines of G fuel to play.

Also, this is a beta weekend, so it will be the hardcore fans of the series giving it an early go.  Casual players wouldn't really be playing it as much at this stage.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #56 on: September 26, 2022, 10:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September 26, 2022, 11:13:35 am
I think it's got a lot sweatier now, thousands of kids who are streaming thinking they can make a living out of it - probably racking up lines of G fuel to play.

Also, this is a beta weekend, so it will be the hardcore fans of the series giving it an early go.  Casual players wouldn't really be playing it as much at this stage.
I didn't play any of it after Thursday night, wasn't enjoying it as much as Beta 1, case of bored of the same maps, Camping, people pre aiming in corners or doorways soundwhoring waiting for elephant footsteps and the incessant times i'd be in a mid range 1v1 gunfight and some enemy player would magically always appear behind me to kill me which means the spawn system is awful, and times where i'd insta die but have to empty half a clip in someone to get a kill.

I had high hopes in the first Beta, i think the 1st 2 months of the game release is going to be bloody frustrating, it has a lot of flaws, the UI is frustrating as well,
« Last Edit: September 26, 2022, 10:56:30 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,277
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #57 on: September 26, 2022, 11:16:55 pm »
I found that the more attachments I added to negate recoil and improve accuracy completely tanked my damage output, I put a silencer on to play Ground War, and was emptying half a mag into opponents from 10m away to take them out, however I found myself getting nailed in under a second by players much further away, netcode issue maybe?, I've a wired 900mb connection so there shouldn't be any issues on my end, all the elements are there to make an excellent FPS, but as the post above says, it's going to take a few months of tweaking and balance to get it just right.
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,011
  • Legend
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #58 on: September 27, 2022, 10:11:30 am »
Feel like we have missed the magical age of COD, like MW2 where you used to be able to login and just play.  I remember having so much fun doing challenges with pistols trying to complete everything and having a blast.  One game was hard next was fun and then you stayed in that lobby.

With disbanding lobbies, SBMM and this whole streaming world, I don't think a lot of people play this game for fun anymore.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #59 on: September 27, 2022, 01:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 26, 2022, 11:16:55 pm
I found that the more attachments I added to negate recoil and improve accuracy completely tanked my damage output, I put a silencer on to play Ground War, and was emptying half a mag into opponents from 10m away to take them out, however I found myself getting nailed in under a second by players much further away, netcode issue maybe?, I've a wired 900mb connection so there shouldn't be any issues on my end, all the elements are there to make an excellent FPS, but as the post above says, it's going to take a few months of tweaking and balance to get it just right.
I read something about that on MW2 Reddit early during the first Beta, the theory was to not max attachments on guns and that any sight you put on made the gun weaker. :o

Makes me wonder why people i saw in Lobbies were destroying with the AK-74U that was unlocked but you couldn't level the gun up.

I never tried that gun as i didn't see the point using it if the gun was stuck at level 0.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,333
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #60 on: September 27, 2022, 01:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 26, 2022, 11:16:55 pm
I found that the more attachments I added to negate recoil and improve accuracy completely tanked my damage output, I put a silencer on to play Ground War, and was emptying half a mag into opponents from 10m away to take them out, however I found myself getting nailed in under a second by players much further away, netcode issue maybe?, I've a wired 900mb connection so there shouldn't be any issues on my end, all the elements are there to make an excellent FPS, but as the post above says, it's going to take a few months of tweaking and balance to get it just right.

This has been my experience in MW2019 since it launched, takes around 10 hits to drop someone while I die after what feels like 2 hits. I can't stand the way they balance weapons too, the reduced ADS speed when using any optic is especially annoying.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:12:12 pm »
Leaked image of the weapon tuning feature that Infinity Ward decided to scrap from the game before the Beta.



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 415
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:41:13 am »
Really enjoyed the beta, sadly levelled every gun to the max level  ;D

As long as the map designs are right it will be a good game. They need to bring competitive back to console though
Logged
We've got the best midfield in the world...
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 