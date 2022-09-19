Invasion isnt ground war. Ground war will be a separate mode.



But yeah it's crap, to be honest I'm not as excited as I was about the game. I feel like there's been too many changes



Firstly the UX is like some shitty mobile experience and the loadout options are way too clunky, they also changed the social aspect and button shortcuts, nobody thought this needed changing lol. You try to back out of the first splash screen and it boots you way back to connecting to data centres message again.



There's been alot of moaning about the red dots not appearing on the mini map but I can take it or leave it (although there's very little incentive to run a suppressor) What I don't like is that when you try to be aggressive your footsteps are so loud that someone can just sit off and pre aim a corner knowing you are coming. The strafe speeds are much slower so you're really at a disadvantage trying to go round corners if someone is just sitting there pre aiming. This has led to more bunny hopping which just looks ridiculous and doesn't really work anyway. They really need to bring dead silence back as a standard perk and not a field upgrade to counter that.



You get Ghost or whatever ultimate perk you have much later now, which is fine but you can get hit with a UAV 30 seconds into a match, so Ghost is useless until later by then the tide has turned.



