I found that the more attachments I added to negate recoil and improve accuracy completely tanked my damage output, I put a silencer on to play Ground War, and was emptying half a mag into opponents from 10m away to take them out, however I found myself getting nailed in under a second by players much further away, netcode issue maybe?, I've a wired 900mb connection so there shouldn't be any issues on my end, all the elements are there to make an excellent FPS, but as the post above says, it's going to take a few months of tweaking and balance to get it just right.