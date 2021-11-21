« previous next »
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:48:14 am »
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 12:33:37 am
Tsimikas market value is 10 million euros, according to transfermarkt

transfermarkt is a great site for a lot of stuff, but its transfer values are all over the place.



Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:47:00 am »
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Yesterday at 01:15:53 pm
LFC yes it is me again :wave  news today in Portugal Darwin is leaving for 100 million Euros to...........Liverpool ............makes sense we want to sell him (100 million goes a very very very long way and we have a replacement!! well various actually) will be sad to see him go BUT at least he will go to a fantastic club. apparently LFC/Benfica institutional relations are really very very good and small talk out of Benfica is LFC have been a pleasure to negotiate with ...they are the stage of negotiating how or over what time period LFC will pay Darwin

big hug to all E PLURIBUS UNUM AD INFINITUM

Thank you for Darwin.

I am sure it seems natural to you that we would select him. And I am sure the fee, which will evolve based on his adaptation and performance, is one that Benfica are happy with.  :)

Most of our forwards next season will be from the Portuguese league. And at least half the starting eleven will be Portuguese speaking. And that's before the other players from your league that we are lining up to bring to the club.

It may soon be more convenient for everyone if we just move our training ground to Portugal. So if you know of some nice waterfront property in the Algarve, 50 or 60 acres minimum, please let the club know.  Our Brazilians prefer a nice sandy beach nearby. Hendo and Milly are more interested in the golf courses.

Oh, and whatever you are putting in the water over there - please keep drinking it.

Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:50:22 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 04:47:00 am
Thank you for Darwin.

I am sure it seems natural to you that we would select him. And I am sure the fee, which will evolve based on his adaptation and performance, is one that Benfica are happy with.  :)

Most of our forwards next season will be from the Portuguese league. And at least half the starting eleven will be Portuguese speaking. And that's before the other players from your league that we are lining up to bring to the club.

It may soon be more convenient for everyone if we just move our training ground to Portugal. So if you know of some nice waterfront property in the Algarve, 50 or 60 acres minimum, please let the club know.  Our Brazilians prefer a nice sandy beach nearby. Hendo and Milly are more interested in the golf courses.

Oh, and whatever you are putting in the water over there - please keep drinking it.



I remember thinking when we went through that phase of buying players from Southampton that it would surely just be cheaper to buy the entire club and take who we want!

But in all seriousness I know there was talk a few months ago about FSG looking at buying a club in Brazil, if thats to support LFC as a feeder club, they might be better of looking at Portugal
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:26:07 am »
Does he speak English?
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:56:31 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 04:47:00 am
Thank you for Darwin.

I am sure it seems natural to you that we would select him. And I am sure the fee, which will evolve based on his adaptation and performance, is one that Benfica are happy with.  :)

Most of our forwards next season will be from the Portuguese league. And at least half the starting eleven will be Portuguese speaking. And that's before the other players from your league that we are lining up to bring to the club.

It may soon be more convenient for everyone if we just move our training ground to Portugal. So if you know of some nice waterfront property in the Algarve, 50 or 60 acres minimum, please let the club know.  Our Brazilians prefer a nice sandy beach nearby. Hendo and Milly are more interested in the golf courses.

Oh, and whatever you are putting in the water over there - please keep drinking it.



Your point being ??  wake up on the wrong side of bed or did this "post" come naturally
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:59:01 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:50:22 am
I remember thinking when we went through that phase of buying players from Southampton that it would surely just be cheaper to buy the entire club and take who we want!

But in all seriousness I know there was talk a few months ago about FSG looking at buying a club in Brazil, if thats to support LFC as a feeder club, they might be better of looking at Portugal

you can not "buy " clubs in Portugal it is Physically impossible , as for Brazil we already own one there and have academies set up all over the country
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:11:20 am »
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 08:56:31 am
Your point being ??  wake up on the wrong side of bed or did this "post" come naturally

Take no notice.

It's a nice to see a guy like yourself still so humble despite potentially losing a top quality player.

When some teams lose one the amount of arrogance and lack of self awareness is quite something to behold.
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:21:11 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:11:20 am
Take no notice.

It's a nice to see a guy like yourself still so humble despite potentially losing a top quality player.

When some teams lose one the amount of arrogance and lack of self awareness is quite something to behold.

we are used to this and we still compete, we are re building Benfica and this MUST happen, I would much rather see Darwin go to LFC I club I/Most Benfica fans respect .......than Atleti Manure Shyte etc etc or Newcastle......it is the way football roles ......as for the idiotic post ?? PF mind over matter ..I do not mind cos Idiotic post and Posters do not mater :) have met too many really good LFC fans over the years.......BTW in Portugal it is being announced this morning as a done deal ....if so it is a good deal for both sides
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:21:37 am »
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 08:56:31 am
Your point being ??  wake up on the wrong side of bed or did this "post" come naturally

That's just him unfortunately mate. Good to see you back!
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:22:16 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:26:07 am
Does he speak English?
Doubt it. He speaks Spanish and Portuguese so he should fit in.
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:26:36 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:21:37 am
That's just him unfortunately mate. Good to see you back!

Always good to come back here lots of real footie fans always a pleasure
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:26:53 am »
Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 08:56:31 am
Your point being ??  wake up on the wrong side of bed or did this "post" come naturally

I can't work out if he is being narky or trying to make a joke?. Ignore him anyway, chats wham all the time anyway.

Quote from: Heroisdomar on Today at 09:21:11 am
we are used to this and we still compete, we are re building Benfica and this MUST happen, I would much rather see Darwin go to LFC I club I/Most Benfica fans respect .......than Atleti Manure Shyte etc etc or Newcastle......it is the way football roles ......as for the idiotic post ?? PF mind over matter ..I do not mind cos Idiotic post and Posters do not mater :) have met too many really good LFC fans over the years.......BTW in Portugal it is being announced this morning as a done deal ....if so it is a good deal for both sides


Sounds really good for both parties, looking forward to seeing the lad play for us if he does sign.
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:28:02 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:22:16 am
Doubt it. He speaks Spanish and Portuguese so he should fit in.

the kid is 22! he does speak Portuguese which surprised us all, I am sure he will pick up Scouse quick ;)
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:57:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:26:53 am
I can't work out if he is being narky or trying to make a joke?. Ignore him anyway, chats wham all the time anyway.


Sounds really good for both parties, looking forward to seeing the lad play for us if he does sign.

The key to any negotiation is it is good for both parties, Apparantly LFC have impressed Rui Costa with their negotiation methods ...........Manure Shyte got short sharp shrift last week ;)
Re: Greetings from your Benfica Brother Darwin Nunez
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:03:43 am »
Rui Costa is their director of football or some equivalent role?

I'm getting too old.
