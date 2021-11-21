LFC yes it is me again news today in Portugal Darwin is leaving for 100 million Euros to...........Liverpool ............makes sense we want to sell him (100 million goes a very very very long way and we have a replacement!! well various actually) will be sad to see him go BUT at least he will go to a fantastic club. apparently LFC/Benfica institutional relations are really very very good and small talk out of Benfica is LFC have been a pleasure to negotiate with ...they are the stage of negotiating how or over what time period LFC will pay Darwin



big hug to all E PLURIBUS UNUM AD INFINITUM



Thank you for Darwin.I am sure it seems natural to you that we would select him. And I am sure the fee, which will evolve based on his adaptation and performance, is one that Benfica are happy with.Most of our forwards next season will be from the Portuguese league. And at least half the starting eleven will be Portuguese speaking. And that's before the other players from your league that we are lining up to bring to the club.It may soon be more convenient for everyone if we just move our training ground to Portugal. So if you know of some nice waterfront property in the Algarve, 50 or 60 acres minimum, please let the club know. Our Brazilians prefer a nice sandy beach nearby. Hendo and Milly are more interested in the golf courses.Oh, and whatever you are putting in the water over there - please keep drinking it.