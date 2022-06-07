« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: We Own This City  (Read 269 times)

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
We Own This City
« on: June 7, 2022, 10:13:56 pm »
Has anyone else watched We Own This City? From the guys who did The Wire David Simon, with lots of actors from it too. Really strong Wire vibe off it too. I found it really good, gritty. It's based on a true story. The fella from The Walking Dead is lead actor, Jon Bernathal. The trailer will hook you, no doubt.

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ig9BcW7gXvE&ab_channel=HBO

Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,789
Re: We Own This City
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:39:14 am »
I'm 4 episodes into this.  2 to go and just know I will want more.

Its really good.  Gritty as fuck.  Yeah, its got a Wire vibe but its filmed almost completely from the cops perspective.  Many of the the lead characters (especially Jon Bernthal's) are totally unlikeable, but I guess that's the whole point.  His character throughout reminds me of Alonzo Harris towards the end of the movie "Training day".

I do have to watch it with subtitles though to keep up.  Baltimore Cop street talk is fast and furious.


Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,039
Re: We Own This City
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:52:50 am »
Yeah was decent but not surprising how shite cops are in the US.
Logged

Offline MadErik

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
  • NS
Re: We Own This City
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:39:37 pm »
Great show, given added weight by the knowledge that its based on a true story. Ive also watched a good documentary - The Slow Hustle - which delves into related events.
Logged
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,287
  • Never Forget
Re: We Own This City
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:29:19 am »
Watched first 1 1/2 episodes. Concur with everyone else. Gripping, gritty and you want more. Like the Punisher actor as the lead role.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 