I'm 4 episodes into this. 2 to go and just know I will want more.



Its really good. Gritty as fuck. Yeah, its got a Wire vibe but its filmed almost completely from the cops perspective. Many of the the lead characters (especially Jon Bernthal's) are totally unlikeable, but I guess that's the whole point. His character throughout reminds me of Alonzo Harris towards the end of the movie "Training day".



I do have to watch it with subtitles though to keep up. Baltimore Cop street talk is fast and furious.





