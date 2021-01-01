« previous next »
Re: Wales
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:42:43 pm

I haven't been to Anglesey for quite a while now but used to go there regularly after I passed my test in the late 80s taking a gang over in my Vauxhall Cavalier 1.6L mainly to Trearddur bay. It was the start of wet suits becoming affordable and we used to do a lot of snorkelling there, the water was so incredibly clear - it was like being abroad! Sometimes we'd just go for the day and sometimes take a couple of two man tents and stay at the 'Valley of the Rocks' campsite, I remember falling in a ditch there up to my waste whilst walking back to the tent pissed up. There is also a good fishing spot that we used to go to near South Stack, although I've not been fishing for a good while now.

The thing I found with Anglesey is that it can get some bad weather presumably because it is the first to be hit by weather fronts from the Irish sea, whereas the southern side of the Llŷn Peninsula is quite sheltered and has a slightly more temperate climate in comparison. Cardigan Bay is relatively shallow in that area meaning that sea temperatures are milder resulting in a lot of wild life being attracted to the area, dolphins are a regular site. Apologies as I feel like I'm hogging the thread a bit, memories eh?
 :)



Some great recollections been posted on this thread  :thumbup


I love Anglesey. One of my mates' parents had a caravan there, just outside Rhosneigr, and he'd been going since he was a nipper. When we were 17/18/19 (so 89-91), we had quite a few overnight trips, sometimes about 10 of us, all crammed into the caravan. Some great memories. One time, I asked my mate if the water was clean enough to swim in (I was thinking 'well, it's the Irish Sea, and I've seen how shit-filled that it round Southport and Blackpool) and he shot me a look that said "are you for fucking real? Hasn't Angley got more blue flag beaches per m,ile of coastline than anywhere else?

Overtime, his mum bought a new caravan on the site, then so did his sister. Then so did another of my close mates. I've taken my family to stay there a few times, and we've had a few 'lads weekends' which always get messy.

Mostly, we (me, wife & kids) go for the day and have done so for years. Me and a 6-month pregnant Mrs R were on a beach just south of Rhosneigr in August 2003 when Anglesey recorded its record high temp. I remember the sea was like a millpond, barely a ripple of wave. I was stood in it chest-deep and, when I looked down, the water was so clear I could have paid a newspaper on the seabed and been able to read it no problem.

The problem with Rhosneigr now is that it's well down the road to becoming another Abersoch. It's been invaded by what my mate refers to as 'Cheshire twats'. Range Rovers and Porsches everywhere. House prices have tripled over the past 20 years. Almost all the old pubs have been trendified. There's high-priced restaurants appeared.
Re: Wales
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:02:51 pm

The problem with Rhosneigr now is that it's well down the road to becoming another Abersoch. It's been invaded by what my mate refers to as 'Cheshire twats'. Range Rovers and Porsches everywhere. House prices have tripled over the past 20 years. Almost all the old pubs have been trendified. There's high-priced restaurants appeared.

I didn't realise Rhosneigr was going that way? People from Criccieth refer to Abersoch as 'Little England', and fear their village might end up going the same way. Developers are buying up old and derelict properties and then applying for planning permission for what I assume will either be holiday accommodation or houses to sell on, but there is nothing to stop them becoming second homes especially given as you say the increase in the sale price which likely price the locals out of the market. I get the impression that the council is resisting the developers but what can they do? If the developers don't get the permission then they merely sit it out until they do, meanwhile there is a plot of derelict land which becomes an eyesore.

I remember, again as kids we used to go in the tourer to a great site on Angelsey called Plas Coch. I subsequently read about the owners of statics being priced out in the interests of developing the site and having the site 'done up'.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/site-owner-wrecks-holiday-dreams-1009183

HaHa! That reminds me - that site had a swimming pool and a pub / nightclub which was quite unusual at the time. We were in the pub there one night and I must have been about 14, my dad burgled a pint of shandy to me. I was beginning to become interested in fashion and was wearing a grandad shirt and a Slazenger V-neck jumper thinking I was the bees knees. Feeling a bit pissed and with some dutch courage inside me I confidently went about chatting up this girl from Salford, Worsley I think. I was doing really well and didn't want the night to end. The romance didn't continue after though, due to my appalling and crippling shyness when seeing her whilst sober. I'm probably still like that now!!
 ;D

Ah, those first romances eh?
 :)


   
Re: Wales
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:10:29 pm »
Put it away Yosser you pest. :D

I used to go on holiday to Scotland in my teens. Similar stores there (whilst trying to avoid getting a beating off the locals).

We did got to Anglesey a bit when I was very young, Treaddur Bay as well. Main memories of it are the very occasional day on the beach when it was sunny, but mainly spending rainy days at Holyhead Leisure Centre or at the cinema (watched Indian Jones and The Temple of Doom there, thats how long ago it was).
Re: Wales
« Reply #83 on: Today at 03:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:10:29 pm
Put it away Yosser you pest. :D

I used to go on holiday to Scotland in my teens. Similar stores there (whilst trying to avoid getting a beating off the locals).

We did got to Anglesey a bit when I was very young, Treaddur Bay as well. Main memories of it are the very occasional day on the beach when it was sunny, but mainly spending rainy days at Holyhead Leisure Centre or at the cinema (watched Indian Jones and The Temple of Doom there, thats how long ago it was).

Everton playing that day then?
 :-\
