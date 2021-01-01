I haven't been to Anglesey for quite a while now but used to go there regularly after I passed my test in the late 80s taking a gang over in my Vauxhall Cavalier 1.6L mainly to Trearddur bay. It was the start of wet suits becoming affordable and we used to do a lot of snorkelling there, the water was so incredibly clear - it was like being abroad! Sometimes we'd just go for the day and sometimes take a couple of two man tents and stay at the 'Valley of the Rocks' campsite, I remember falling in a ditch there up to my waste whilst walking back to the tent pissed up. There is also a good fishing spot that we used to go to near South Stack, although I've not been fishing for a good while now.
The thing I found with Anglesey is that it can get some bad weather presumably because it is the first to be hit by weather fronts from the Irish sea, whereas the southern side of the Llŷn Peninsula is quite sheltered and has a slightly more temperate climate in comparison. Cardigan Bay is relatively shallow in that area meaning that sea temperatures are milder resulting in a lot of wild life being attracted to the area, dolphins are a regular site. Apologies as I feel like I'm hogging the thread a bit, memories eh?
Some great recollections been posted on this thread
I love Anglesey. One of my mates' parents had a caravan there, just outside Rhosneigr, and he'd been going since he was a nipper. When we were 17/18/19 (so 89-91), we had quite a few overnight trips, sometimes about 10 of us, all crammed into the caravan. Some great memories. One time, I asked my mate if the water was clean enough to swim in (I was thinking 'well, it's the Irish Sea, and I've seen how shit-filled that it round Southport and Blackpool) and he shot me a look that said "are you for fucking real? Hasn't Angley got more blue flag beaches per m,ile of coastline than anywhere else?
Overtime, his mum bought a new caravan on the site, then so did his sister. Then so did another of my close mates. I've taken my family to stay there a few times, and we've had a few 'lads weekends' which always get messy.
Mostly, we (me, wife & kids) go for the day and have done so for years. Me and a 6-month pregnant Mrs R were on a beach just south of Rhosneigr in August 2003 when Anglesey recorded its record high temp. I remember the sea was like a millpond, barely a ripple of wave. I was stood in it chest-deep and, when I looked down, the water was so clear I could have paid a newspaper on the seabed and been able to read it no problem.
The problem with Rhosneigr now is that it's well down the road to becoming another Abersoch. It's been invaded by what my mate refers to as 'Cheshire twats'. Range Rovers and Porsches everywhere. House prices have tripled over the past 20 years. Almost all the old pubs have been trendified. There's high-priced restaurants appeared.