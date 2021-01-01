

The problem with Rhosneigr now is that it's well down the road to becoming another Abersoch. It's been invaded by what my mate refers to as 'Cheshire twats'. Range Rovers and Porsches everywhere. House prices have tripled over the past 20 years. Almost all the old pubs have been trendified. There's high-priced restaurants appeared.



I didn't realise Rhosneigr was going that way? People from Criccieth refer to Abersoch as 'Little England', and fear their village might end up going the same way. Developers are buying up old and derelict properties and then applying for planning permission for what I assume will either be holiday accommodation or houses to sell on, but there is nothing to stop them becoming second homes especially given as you say the increase in the sale price which likely price the locals out of the market. I get the impression that the council is resisting the developers but what can they do? If the developers don't get the permission then they merely sit it out until they do, meanwhile there is a plot of derelict land which becomes an eyesore.I remember, again as kids we used to go in the tourer to a great site on Angelsey called Plas Coch. I subsequently read about the owners of statics being priced out in the interests of developing the site and having the site 'done up'.HaHa! That reminds me - that site had a swimming pool and a pub / nightclub which was quite unusual at the time. We were in the pub there one night and I must have been about 14, my dad burgled a pint of shandy to me. I was beginning to become interested in fashion and was wearing a grandad shirt and a Slazenger V-neck jumper thinking I was the bees knees. Feeling a bit pissed and with some dutch courage inside me I confidently went about chatting up this girl from Salford, Worsley I think. I was doing really well and didn't want the night to end. The romance didn't continue after though, due to my appalling and crippling shyness when seeing her whilst sober. I'm probably still like that now!!Ah, those first romances eh?