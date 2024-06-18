« previous next »
I love Wales

I've seen Moby Dick dozens of times  ;D
Spent many happy times in all parts of North Wales , Gronnant , Tallacre , Rhyl, Towyn and Abergele to name a few places.

In the late 70s we'd head over to Rhyl on Friday evenings in the car , park up and hit the pubs and end up in Kings Disco on the front ,

We'd do our best to cop off with a bird who was staying at Lyons or Robin hood holiday camps and stay over with them, failing that it was kip in the car and a quick swill the following morning in one of the

holiday camps toilet blocks

Same again Saturday night

brilliant memories of Wales
You can see Moel Famau from the top of Lark Lane.
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 18, 2024, 12:57:49 pm
Going to Cardiff (citytripping) and Betws-y-coed (hiking) in a few weeks. Any recommendations, tips?  :D

If the weather is nice take a stroll from Cardiff bay and across the barrage to Penarth, you get some stunning view along the way!
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 18, 2024, 12:57:49 pm
Going to Cardiff (citytripping) and Betws-y-coed (hiking) in a few weeks. Any recommendations, tips?  :D
I'm less than half an hour outside Betws and there are some great hiking routes nearly by, but it depends what you're looking for. Swallow Falls is the obvious one to visit within Betws, but it just depends how far you're looking to travel outside the village. Plenty of lakes nearby I would recommend. Also, Llyn Elsi is a brilliant little hike I would recommend- a really quiet lake circular starting from the centre of Betws. Zip World Betws Y Coed is also worth a visit with plenty to do there, Zip Safari, Forest Coaster etc (See below)

You're not too far from the Ogwen Valley (in a car) or the other direction heading towards Llandudno/Conwy/Deganwy, or even in land towards Blaenau Ffestiniog where you'll find the Zip World Llechwedd underground golf, caverns and zip lines.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLsDpkQY3xo - this is worth a watch, it's very Partridge esq. It's about 5 minutes outside Betws on the A470 and I'd definitely recommend it, I think it's £25 for the Forest Coaster and you get 3 goes round.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June 19, 2024, 08:53:33 am
If the weather is nice take a stroll from Cardiff bay and across the barrage to Penarth, you get some stunning view along the way!
Cheers! :)
« Reply #46 on: June 19, 2024, 04:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Djibriliant on June 19, 2024, 10:44:58 am
I'm less than half an hour outside Betws and there are some great hiking routes nearly by, but it depends what you're looking for. Swallow Falls is the obvious one to visit within Betws, but it just depends how far you're looking to travel outside the village. Plenty of lakes nearby I would recommend. Also, Llyn Elsi is a brilliant little hike I would recommend- a really quiet lake circular starting from the centre of Betws. Zip World Betws Y Coed is also worth a visit with plenty to do there, Zip Safari, Forest Coaster etc (See below)

You're not too far from the Ogwen Valley (in a car) or the other direction heading towards Llandudno/Conwy/Deganwy, or even in land towards Blaenau Ffestiniog where you'll find the Zip World Llechwedd underground golf, caverns and zip lines.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLsDpkQY3xo - this is worth a watch, it's very Partridge esq. It's about 5 minutes outside Betws on the A470 and I'd definitely recommend it, I think it's £25 for the Forest Coaster and you get 3 goes round.
We won't be driving a car mate, since we're not used to driving on the left :) It's all about hiking nearby Betws-y or hopping on a train to somewhere nearby!

Thanks so much for the recommendations btw.
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 19, 2024, 04:11:40 pm
We won't be driving a car mate, since we're not used to driving on the left :) It's all about hiking nearby Betws-y or hopping on a train to somewhere nearby!

Thanks so much for the recommendations btw.
Ahh that's fair enough. Well, Swallow Falls and Llyn Elsi are both fantastic walks from Betws-Y-Coed. It's a really lovely village.

Train wise, Llandudno is your easiest option. Direct service on the Conwy Valley line from Betws-Y-Coed.
« Reply #48 on: June 26, 2024, 12:12:40 pm »
Is Cardiff Castle a good venue for performances? I see they have The National and Unknown Mortal Orchestra lined up on one of the days we're there...
« Reply #49 on: June 26, 2024, 12:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 19, 2024, 04:11:40 pm
We won't be driving a car mate, since we're not used to driving on the left :) It's all about hiking nearby Betws-y or hopping on a train to somewhere nearby!

Thanks so much for the recommendations btw.

There aren't any more train to take once in Betws-y-coed, but there is a good network of little buses called Sherpa  https://www.sherparwyddfa.wales/

I'd also recommend hopping on the bus to Llyn Ogwen. There are some classic walks up the Glyders, but you'd deffor need a map and more kit suitable for mountain walking because even though the hills are quite low, the paths are very rough and can be hard to find.

You can also get the bus to walk up Yr Wyddfa/Snowdon. The easiest route is from Llanberis (and there is a train to the top), though the nicer ones are from Pen-y-pas. (Again, you need a map or know where you're going).
« Reply #50 on: June 26, 2024, 01:06:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 26, 2024, 12:57:09 pm
There aren't any more train to take once in Betws-y-coed, but there is a good network of little buses called Sherpa  https://www.sherparwyddfa.wales/

I'd also recommend hopping on the bus to Llyn Ogwen. There are some classic walks up the Glyders, but you'd deffor need a map and more kit suitable for mountain walking because even though the hills are quite low, the paths are very rough and can be hard to find.

You can also get the bus to walk up Yr Wyddfa/Snowdon. The easiest route is from Llanberis (and there is a train to the top), though the nicer ones are from Pen-y-pas. (Again, you need a map or know where you're going).
Cheers!

Are there any shops in Betws-y-Coed that sell mountain-hiking gear?
« Reply #51 on: June 26, 2024, 02:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 26, 2024, 01:06:54 pm
Cheers!

Are there any shops in Betws-y-Coed that sell mountain-hiking gear?

I would imagine so mate as it's one of the main Snowdonia extreme sports centres and tourist hub. 
Re: Wales
« Reply #52 on: June 26, 2024, 02:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 26, 2024, 12:12:40 pm
Is Cardiff Castle a good venue for performances? I see they have The National and Unknown Mortal Orchestra lined up on one of the days we're there...
Saw Crowded House there last Thursday.
Loved the gig and loved the venue.
« Reply #53 on: June 26, 2024, 03:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 26, 2024, 01:06:54 pm
Cheers!

Are there any shops in Betws-y-Coed that sell mountain-hiking gear?

All of them!



It's not like it's high alpine expeditions. But it's also not like strolling down a path. It depends what you're used to for your hikes.
Re: Wales
« Reply #54 on: June 26, 2024, 03:54:22 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on June 26, 2024, 03:38:33 pm
All of them!



It's not like it's high alpine expeditions. But it's also not like strolling down a path. It depends what you're used to for your hikes.

Hes from Belgium. Hes fucked.
Re: Wales
« Reply #55 on: June 26, 2024, 05:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 26, 2024, 01:06:54 pm
Cheers!

Are there any shops in Betws-y-Coed that sell mountain-hiking gear?
I've not been for a few years so just checked online. There's a few retailers that sell outdoor stuff there. Cotswold, Go Outdoors, Mountain Warehouse, Alpkit and Cunningham's.

It's a lovely place. I'm sure you'll enjoy it.
« Reply #56 on: June 27, 2024, 07:40:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2024, 03:54:22 pm
Hes from Belgium. Hes fucked.
Indeed, living in the Low Countries, you can imagine my shock last year when I hiked the Rila and Vitosha mountains in Bulgaria.

Luckily, my girlfriend is Argentinian and knows all about mountains :)
Re: Wales
« Reply #57 on: June 27, 2024, 07:41:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 26, 2024, 05:42:09 pm
It's a lovely place. I'm sure you'll enjoy it.
Thanks for all the advice, peeps of RAWK. Lovely stuff.
...

Not my words Michael, the words of Shakin' Stevens.
« Reply #58 on: June 27, 2024, 08:18:51 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 27, 2024, 07:40:06 am
Indeed, living in the Low Countries, you can imagine my shock last year when I hiked the Rila and Vitosha mountains in Bulgaria.

Luckily, my girlfriend is Argentinian and knows all about mountains :)

You'll.be fine then. :)

The walking is probably not too different, but the weather is probably more Belgian! Pack a waterproof whereever you go.

I'd see if you can get up Snowdon. Do it midweek if you can, it can get very busy.


Also my personal opinion is that Betws-y-coed might have been a pretty village/small town, but it's just too busy. There are people everywhere, and nearly every building along the main street has been turned into an outdoor shop. I was there a few weeks ago, went the local shop, and the women behind the till was saying how there was a queue from when they opened until when they closed.
« Reply #59 on: June 27, 2024, 01:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 27, 2024, 07:41:26 am
Thanks for all the advice, peeps of RAWK. Lovely stuff.
...

Not my words Michael, the words of Shakin' Stevens.

hopefully you avoid  idiots driving cars like maniacs and let us know how you got on up here..
« Reply #60 on: July 12, 2024, 08:20:19 am »
Well, that was an amazing trip. North Wales, you are truly beautiful.

We took the Eurostar from Brussels, spent our first night in London, and then headed to Cardiff. The urban setting didn't captivate us (since we live in a city), so we decided to head to Betws-y-Coed earlier than plannedalso by train. The train journey was long, but we met some interesting characters along the way. Unfortunately, we missed our connection from Llandudno Junction to Betws-y-Coed. Thankfully, we could rely on a taxi service. The driver greeted us with, "Welcome to proper Wales, where men are men and so are women."

Arriving in Betws-y-Coed, we were even more amazed by the natural beauty than we had anticipated: waterfalls, forested hills; green as far as the eye can see. The village is quite touristy, but it seems to attract the right kind of tourists: hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

What did we visit, using Betws-y-Coed as our base?

  • Lynn Elsi: A beautiful lake, easy walk (suitable for beginners), and we even had lunch there in the sunshine.
  • Swallow Falls: A bit of a tourist trap, if you ask me. We took the highway route because we couldnt find the nature path. On the way back, we found the nature path, which was slippery in places due to wet stones and rocks you have to scramble over. The constant sound of the river made the trip worthwhile.
  • Moel Siabod: The only mountain we climbed. Quite challenging, especially for beginners from a flat country, but absolutely worth it. We had lunch by a lake where many waterfalls converged. Breathtaking. We also greeted many sheep along the way. At the peak, we met a Scouse couple. Unfortunately, the man was a Bitter... ;D He ended up ranting a bit about 'the people's club' and how the Reds only attract foreign fans (Scandinavians and Belgians, like me). All in good fun though.
  • Llyn Parc: A pleasant walk through a forest on a beautiful day. We ended up in the quaint village of Llanrwst, very picturesque and perhaps a bit more authentic than Betws-y-Coed.
This trip left us wanting more. North Wales, we'll be back.
« Reply #61 on: July 12, 2024, 08:28:56 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on July 12, 2024, 08:20:19 am
Well, that was an amazing trip. North Wales, you are truly beautiful.

We took the Eurostar from Brussels, spent our first night in London, and then headed to Cardiff. The urban setting didn't captivate us (since we live in a city), so we decided to head to Betws-y-Coed earlier than plannedalso by train. The train journey was long, but we met some interesting characters along the way. Unfortunately, we missed our connection from Llandudno Junction to Betws-y-Coed. Thankfully, we could rely on a taxi service. The driver greeted us with, "Welcome to proper Wales, where men are men and so are women."

Arriving in Betws-y-Coed, we were even more amazed by the natural beauty than we had anticipated: waterfalls, forested hills; green as far as the eye can see. The village is quite touristy, but it seems to attract the right kind of tourists: hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

What did we visit, using Betws-y-Coed as our base?

  • Lynn Elsi: A beautiful lake, easy walk (suitable for beginners), and we even had lunch there in the sunshine.
  • Swallow Falls: A bit of a tourist trap, if you ask me. We took the highway route because we couldnt find the nature path. On the way back, we found the nature path, which was slippery in places due to wet stones and rocks you have to scramble over. The constant sound of the river made the trip worthwhile.
  • Moel Siabod: The only mountain we climbed. Quite challenging, especially for beginners from a flat country, but absolutely worth it. We had lunch by a lake where many waterfalls converged. Breathtaking. We also greeted many sheep along the way. At the peak, we met a Scouse couple. Unfortunately, the man was a Bitter... ;D He ended up ranting a bit about 'the people's club' and how the Reds only attract foreign fans (Scandinavians and Belgians, like me). All in good fun though.
  • Llyn Parc: A pleasant walk through a forest on a beautiful day. We ended up in the quaint village of Llanrwst, very picturesque and perhaps a bit more authentic than Betws-y-Coed.
This trip left us wanting more. North Wales, we'll be back.

Sounds like you had a decent trip, nice one.

Next time you visit Wales give the Mach Loop a try, its a series of hills/mountains which the military use to practice low flying. Basically you can climb to the top of a mountain or large hillside and enjoy some stunning views, then the fighter jets and other military aircraft flyi either below you or at eye level, its pretty amazing to be honest.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mach_Loop
« Reply #62 on: July 12, 2024, 09:39:23 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on July 12, 2024, 08:20:19 am
Well, that was an amazing trip. North Wales, you are truly beautiful.

We took the Eurostar from Brussels, spent our first night in London, and then headed to Cardiff. The urban setting didn't captivate us (since we live in a city), so we decided to head to Betws-y-Coed earlier than plannedalso by train. The train journey was long, but we met some interesting characters along the way. Unfortunately, we missed our connection from Llandudno Junction to Betws-y-Coed. Thankfully, we could rely on a taxi service. The driver greeted us with, "Welcome to proper Wales, where men are men and so are women."

Arriving in Betws-y-Coed, we were even more amazed by the natural beauty than we had anticipated: waterfalls, forested hills; green as far as the eye can see. The village is quite touristy, but it seems to attract the right kind of tourists: hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

What did we visit, using Betws-y-Coed as our base?

  • Lynn Elsi: A beautiful lake, easy walk (suitable for beginners), and we even had lunch there in the sunshine.
  • Swallow Falls: A bit of a tourist trap, if you ask me. We took the highway route because we couldnt find the nature path. On the way back, we found the nature path, which was slippery in places due to wet stones and rocks you have to scramble over. The constant sound of the river made the trip worthwhile.
  • Moel Siabod: The only mountain we climbed. Quite challenging, especially for beginners from a flat country, but absolutely worth it. We had lunch by a lake where many waterfalls converged. Breathtaking. We also greeted many sheep along the way. At the peak, we met a Scouse couple. Unfortunately, the man was a Bitter... ;D He ended up ranting a bit about 'the people's club' and how the Reds only attract foreign fans (Scandinavians and Belgians, like me). All in good fun though.
  • Llyn Parc: A pleasant walk through a forest on a beautiful day. We ended up in the quaint village of Llanrwst, very picturesque and perhaps a bit more authentic than Betws-y-Coed.
This trip left us wanting more. North Wales, we'll be back.

So glad you enjoyed it.  It's stunning isn't it?  I'm biased cos I'm half Welsh.  My Mum was born in a village called Llanrhaeadr-y-Mochnant, which is mid Wales and has a beautiful waterfall you can walk to from the village. 

There are so many places to visit in Wales, so I'm sure you will be back.
Re: Wales
« Reply #63 on: July 12, 2024, 09:42:26 am »
Did you get a train from Cardiff to Llandudno? And was that direct or did you have to go via Crewe? I think going North to South (and vice versa) in Wales takes forever. East to West isnt so bad but interested to know how long that journey took!
« Reply #64 on: July 12, 2024, 09:44:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 12, 2024, 09:42:26 am
Did you get a train from Cardiff to Llandudno? And was that direct or did you have to go via Crewe? I think going North to South (and vice versa) in Wales takes forever. East to West isnt so bad but interested to know how long that journey took!
Ow, it did take forever mate, about 5 hours. It stopped in Crewe and Chester as well.
« Reply #65 on: July 12, 2024, 09:45:26 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on July 12, 2024, 08:20:19 am
Well, that was an amazing trip. North Wales, you are truly beautiful.

We took the Eurostar from Brussels, spent our first night in London, and then headed to Cardiff. The urban setting didn't captivate us (since we live in a city), so we decided to head to Betws-y-Coed earlier than plannedalso by train. The train journey was long, but we met some interesting characters along the way. Unfortunately, we missed our connection from Llandudno Junction to Betws-y-Coed. Thankfully, we could rely on a taxi service. The driver greeted us with, "Welcome to proper Wales, where men are men and so are women."

Arriving in Betws-y-Coed, we were even more amazed by the natural beauty than we had anticipated: waterfalls, forested hills; green as far as the eye can see. The village is quite touristy, but it seems to attract the right kind of tourists: hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

What did we visit, using Betws-y-Coed as our base?

  • Lynn Elsi: A beautiful lake, easy walk (suitable for beginners), and we even had lunch there in the sunshine.
  • Swallow Falls: A bit of a tourist trap, if you ask me. We took the highway route because we couldnt find the nature path. On the way back, we found the nature path, which was slippery in places due to wet stones and rocks you have to scramble over. The constant sound of the river made the trip worthwhile.
  • Moel Siabod: The only mountain we climbed. Quite challenging, especially for beginners from a flat country, but absolutely worth it. We had lunch by a lake where many waterfalls converged. Breathtaking. We also greeted many sheep along the way. At the peak, we met a Scouse couple. Unfortunately, the man was a Bitter... ;D He ended up ranting a bit about 'the people's club' and how the Reds only attract foreign fans (Scandinavians and Belgians, like me). All in good fun though.
  • Llyn Parc: A pleasant walk through a forest on a beautiful day. We ended up in the quaint village of Llanrwst, very picturesque and perhaps a bit more authentic than Betws-y-Coed.
This trip left us wanting more. North Wales, we'll be back.

Sounds like you had a great time.  I really love North Wales!

Moel Siabod is an interesting hike.  Some beautiful pools of water, a false peak, and seems to take forever, when decending.  Lovely spot, though.
« Reply #66 on: July 12, 2024, 09:48:12 am »
Quote from: Millie on July 12, 2024, 09:39:23 am
So glad you enjoyed it.  It's stunning isn't it?  I'm biased cos I'm half Welsh.  My Mum was born in a village called Llanrhaeadr-y-Mochnant, which is mid Wales and has a beautiful waterfall you can walk to from the village. 

There are so many places to visit in Wales, so I'm sure you will be back.
Ow my, Llanrhaeadr looks stunning as well!

Definitely enjoyed it Millie. The Welsh are a decent bunch as well. Just don't call them English ;D
« Reply #67 on: July 12, 2024, 09:48:32 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on July 12, 2024, 09:44:46 am
Ow, it did take forever mate, about 5 hours. It stopped in Crewe and Chester as well.

Thought that would be the case. Pretty mad but doubt they wont suddenly build a new railway now. I used to get a really slow train from Crewe to Bristol when I was at uni that went via Newport in South Wales and then through the Severn Tunnel. Painfully slow (but cheaper than other routes) and a very evening journey through the Welsh border area.
« Reply #68 on: July 12, 2024, 09:50:22 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on July 12, 2024, 09:48:12 am
Ow my, Llanrhaeadr looks stunning as well!

Definitely enjoyed it Millie. The Welsh are a decent bunch as well. Just don't call them English ;D

Haha, absolutely not  ;D
« Reply #69 on: July 12, 2024, 09:51:44 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 12, 2024, 09:45:26 am
Sounds like you had a great time.  I really love North Wales!

Moel Siabod is an interesting hike.  Some beautiful pools of water, a false peak, and seems to take forever, when decending.  Lovely spot, though.
Gf and I decided to climb a lesser-known, 'hipster' mountain instead of Snowdon. ;D There were too many people heading to Snowdon from Betws-y-Coed, and we didn't think we would enjoy the view very much.
« Reply #70 on: July 12, 2024, 10:35:51 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on July 12, 2024, 09:51:44 am
Gf and I decided to climb a lesser-known, 'hipster' mountain instead of Snowdon. ;D There were too many people heading to Snowdon from Betws-y-Coed, and we didn't think we would enjoy the view very much.

We made the same decision, on our first trip there.  Moel Siabod is lovely and quiet.

Snowdon is the UK's most climbed mountain, and can be super busy.  We went to the base of Snowdon, saw all the people, and left. 

I've climbed Snowdon, since then.  The longest (and least populated route) is the Ryd Ddu path.  I think the Watkins and Miners Track, are the busiest.  Of course, you also have the train that goes to the summit, too.  I think that has something to do with why it was so busy there.  The view is cloudy, most of the time, and you can smell the toilet facilities.

« Reply #71 on: July 12, 2024, 12:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on July 12, 2024, 09:44:46 am
Ow, it did take forever mate, about 5 hours. It stopped in Crewe and Chester as well.

Glad you had a good trip! Sorry I didn't actually catch on that you were going to get the train from Cardiff, or I could have warned you that there is no direct route. On the plus side, it's actually much easier to go to Snowdonia from Liverpool. (And Manchester too, to be fair). Just if you need an excuse to come here... :)
Re: Wales
« Reply #72 on: July 12, 2024, 08:25:19 pm »
Parents moved back to Anglesey after Dad finally retired. It's boss to go and visit but I'm so glad I never had to live there as a kid.
Re: Wales
« Reply #73 on: July 13, 2024, 10:49:39 pm »
Drove out to Barmouth for a day last summer, will definitely go back for a couple of nights. Absolutely lovely beach, good pubs, beautiful walks not far inland. Shame half of Wolverhampton was there but you can't have everything.
« Reply #74 on: July 20, 2024, 10:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Snail on July 12, 2024, 08:25:19 pm
Parents moved back to Anglesey after Dad finally retired. It's boss to go and visit but I'm so glad I never had to live there as a kid.
Why, just out of interest? I grew up around Snowdonia and had a great time. Not having a go, just curious.

Also, Henry Chinaski, glad you enjoyed it. It's a lovely place, in its way.  Haven't been back for years though, I probably should amend that at some point.
« Reply #75 on: Today at 10:02:20 pm »
Both Sides of the family are Hughes's with the Liverpool side being of Welsh descent and the Kirkby mob of Irish descent, although arguably with the funnier people. My great grandad was from the Rhondda valley and moved to Liverpool for work. My grandad had a gift for music despite not being trained and could play the piano by ear, I remember when I was a teenager we had a decent organ in the house and we were all amazed to watch him play an OMD track flawlessly after only listening to a few bars from my sisters album for the first ever time. He used to play the piano in the pubs around Everton and apparently it was tradition for the punters to show their gratitude by buying the pianist a pint and leaving it on the piano. He didn't drink and was happy with a cup of tea, so my dad used to pop in and 'help' out with shifting some of the un-drunk ale. Some of my family have inherited this musical gift - that's a Welsh thing isn't it?

I love North Wales, it's a magical place and I always feel uplifted when I'm there, I have an affinity with the place that I can't quite explain, it's almost spiritual. Like many others my love affair started as a kid going on holiday, but for us it was the Lido at Prestatyn as my uncle had a static there. Later when my dad got a tourer we'd go further a field to Snowdonia, Anglesey and the Llŷn Peninsula and an entirely new world opened up, walking, fishing, crabbing, cycling, golf, mountains, beaches, castles, trains, scenery - its got the lot.

Nowadays I might visit North Wales as frequently as once a month either for a holiday, a break or a golf trip - the courses are stunning. For years now I've been a regular visitor to the Llŷn Peninsula, usually Criccieth, handy for Snowdonia but with much better weather and fantastic beaches. We'll usually park up then leave the car and then either go out walking, spend the day on the beach or get the train / bus out to somewhere. I'm actually here at the moment as I write this, the other day we took the coastal path into Porthmadog and the views over Black Rock sands were stunning, no matter how many times I come back here I never fail to appreciate the beauty of the constantly changing canvas of the area. It's also nice to get to Portmadog and have a pint in the Ffestiniog Railway station whilst watching the steam engines and getting covered in soot!

The weather has been a bit shit this week but yesterday was roasting so we just spent the day on the beach watching the world go by with a beer whilst listening to a bit of music. Today we took the train to Barmouth and walked across the viaduct, never done it before but wow, that view down the valley when you're crossing the estuary. I mean even the train journey, the Cambrian line is supposed to be one of the most beautiful rail journeys in the world. 
« Reply #76 on: Today at 10:13:45 pm »
The only thing wrong with Wales is that they shut that chippy down at the top of Moel Fameu.
« Reply #77 on: Today at 10:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:02:20 pm
Both Sides of the family are Hughes's with the Liverpool side being of Welsh descent and the Kirkby mob of Irish descent, although arguably with the funnier people. My great grandad was from the Rhondda valley and moved to Liverpool for work. My grandad had a gift for music despite not being trained and could play the piano by ear, I remember when I was a teenager we had a decent organ in the house and we were all amazed to watch him play an OMD track flawlessly after only listening to a few bars from my sisters album for the first ever time. He used to play the piano in the pubs around Everton and apparently it was tradition for the punters to show their gratitude by buying the pianist a pint and leaving it on the piano. He didn't drink and was happy with a cup of tea, so my dad used to pop in and 'help' out with shifting some of the un-drunk ale. Some of my family have inherited this musical gift - that's a Welsh thing isn't it?

I love North Wales, it's a magical place and I always feel uplifted when I'm there, I have an affinity with the place that I can't quite explain, it's almost spiritual. Like many others my love affair started as a kid going on holiday, but for us it was the Lido at Prestatyn as my uncle had a static there. Later when my dad got a tourer we'd go further a field to Snowdonia, Anglesey and the Llŷn Peninsula and an entirely new world opened up, walking, fishing, crabbing, cycling, golf, mountains, beaches, castles, trains, scenery - its got the lot.

Nowadays I might visit North Wales as frequently as once a month either for a holiday, a break or a golf trip - the courses are stunning. For years now I've been a regular visitor to the Llŷn Peninsula, usually Criccieth, handy for Snowdonia but with much better weather and fantastic beaches. We'll usually park up then leave the car and then either go out walking, spend the day on the beach or get the train / bus out to somewhere. I'm actually here at the moment as I write this, the other day we took the coastal path into Porthmadog and the views over Black Rock sands were stunning, no matter how many times I come back here I never fail to appreciate the beauty of the constantly changing canvas of the area. It's also nice to get to Portmadog and have a pint in the Ffestiniog Railway station whilst watching the steam engines and getting covered in soot!

The weather has been a bit shit this week but yesterday was roasting so we just spent the day on the beach watching the world go by with a beer whilst listening to a bit of music. Today we took the train to Barmouth and walked across the viaduct, never done it before but wow, that view down the valley when you're crossing the estuary. I mean even the train journey, the Cambrian line is supposed to be one of the most beautiful rail journeys in the world. 

Really enjoyed reading that, Yosser...
