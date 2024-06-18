Both Sides of the family are Hughes's with the Liverpool side being of Welsh descent and the Kirkby mob of Irish descent, although arguably with the funnier people. My great grandad was from the Rhondda valley and moved to Liverpool for work. My grandad had a gift for music despite not being trained and could play the piano by ear, I remember when I was a teenager we had a decent organ in the house and we were all amazed to watch him play an OMD track flawlessly after only listening to a few bars from my sisters album for the first ever time. He used to play the piano in the pubs around Everton and apparently it was tradition for the punters to show their gratitude by buying the pianist a pint and leaving it on the piano. He didn't drink and was happy with a cup of tea, so my dad used to pop in and 'help' out with shifting some of the un-drunk ale. Some of my family have inherited this musical gift - that's a Welsh thing isn't it?



I love North Wales, it's a magical place and I always feel uplifted when I'm there, I have an affinity with the place that I can't quite explain, it's almost spiritual. Like many others my love affair started as a kid going on holiday, but for us it was the Lido at Prestatyn as my uncle had a static there. Later when my dad got a tourer we'd go further a field to Snowdonia, Anglesey and the Llŷn Peninsula and an entirely new world opened up, walking, fishing, crabbing, cycling, golf, mountains, beaches, castles, trains, scenery - its got the lot.



Nowadays I might visit North Wales as frequently as once a month either for a holiday, a break or a golf trip - the courses are stunning. For years now I've been a regular visitor to the Llŷn Peninsula, usually Criccieth, handy for Snowdonia but with much better weather and fantastic beaches. We'll usually park up then leave the car and then either go out walking, spend the day on the beach or get the train / bus out to somewhere. I'm actually here at the moment as I write this, the other day we took the coastal path into Porthmadog and the views over Black Rock sands were stunning, no matter how many times I come back here I never fail to appreciate the beauty of the constantly changing canvas of the area. It's also nice to get to Portmadog and have a pint in the Ffestiniog Railway station whilst watching the steam engines and getting covered in soot!



The weather has been a bit shit this week but yesterday was roasting so we just spent the day on the beach watching the world go by with a beer whilst listening to a bit of music. Today we took the train to Barmouth and walked across the viaduct, never done it before but wow, that view down the valley when you're crossing the estuary. I mean even the train journey, the Cambrian line is supposed to be one of the most beautiful rail journeys in the world.