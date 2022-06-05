Had a holiday at the caravan park just outside Conwy (I'm sure it was spelt 'Conway' ) back in 78 or 79. Family friends were staying in another caravan on the site.



The running joke was that we'd not seen the top of the mountain all week that toward over us cos of the constant cloud. Then, on the last day, the sun came out, the temperature soared, and we went the beach (probably, in those days, playing 'dodge the turd'). I remember a shop called Aladdin's Cave or something, that sold all sorts of unusual sweets and cheap toys that seemed magical to a 6/7 year old.







Really love Wales, though. Regular day-trips to Anglesey in the summer (crystal clear water and blue flag beaches), and other places the rest of the year. The Horseshoe Pass is a great drive (but WTF is that Ponderosa cafe thing all about? the weirdest, ugliest, most out-of-place place I think I've ever seen)



Mrs Spion and I stayed on Anglesey a few years ago in springtime. Loads of little lambs everywhere. Not quite beach weather at that time but, yes, the beaches are beautiful.I've stayed in Llandudno a few times. Saw Neville Southall standing at a bus stop there one day. Also Mickey Thomas playing pool on the pier with his mate. Staying in a guest house at the bottom on the Great Orme, opposite the tram station, a Herring Gull came in the open window and stole my chicken and stuffing butty off the table. He kept coming back too, so we named him George.I remember two of us riding to Conwy as teenagers one day just to buy a Welsh flag to take on the Kop. You just couldn't buy flags locally in those days. No internet to buy from either. There used to be a place on Conwy quayside, just by the Liverpool Arms pub, that sold supplies for boats. They had flags too, so we biked it over to buy a Welsh one. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿I remember buying another one years later when there with my ex girlfriend. We were staying in Llandudno but were in Conwy for the day. We got absolutely hammered in the Liverpool Arms whilst feeding the jukebox all night. We left so late we had to walk back to Llandudno. Soft lad here was running across the road bridge singing my head off with the flag blowing in the wind. I blame the Guinness.😀Memories 🤗