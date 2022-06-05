« previous next »
Author Topic: Wales  (Read 1766 times)

Wales
« on: June 5, 2022, 07:50:08 pm »
Out of interest why are so many posters on here so against Wales?

You see it on any thread with regards to Wales or the Welsh.
Re: Wales
« Reply #1 on: June 5, 2022, 07:51:38 pm »
Re: Wales
« Reply #2 on: June 5, 2022, 07:56:02 pm »
I just knew that be the first reply...
Re: Wales
« Reply #3 on: June 5, 2022, 07:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on June  5, 2022, 07:56:02 pm
I just knew that be the first reply...

Personally I couldn't give a toss either way, about Wales that is...
Re: Wales
« Reply #4 on: June 5, 2022, 08:27:12 pm »
Great place for adventure sports.
Re: Wales
« Reply #5 on: June 5, 2022, 08:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on June  5, 2022, 07:50:08 pm
Out of interest why are so many posters on here so against Wales?

You see it on any thread with regards to Wales or the Welsh.
"I quite  'like' it from the English as we give enough to them. 


Italians though, bizarre
Re: Wales
« Reply #6 on: June 5, 2022, 08:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  5, 2022, 08:32:06 pm
"I quite  'like' it from the English as we give enough to them. 


Italians though, bizarre
Thing is though this is a LFC site and Liverpool has a very long and good relationship with Wales.
Re: Wales
« Reply #7 on: June 5, 2022, 09:13:48 pm »
I like Wales and Welsh people; know loads of them and they're all sound  :wave
Re: Wales
« Reply #8 on: June 5, 2022, 09:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on June  5, 2022, 09:13:48 pm
I like Wales and Welsh people; know loads of them and they're all sound  :wave
Grew up for much of my life a couple of miles from the Welsh border.


All of this is true.

And this is why people take the piss out of the Welsh. 

Its always been entirely friendly
Re: Wales
« Reply #9 on: June 5, 2022, 09:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on June  5, 2022, 08:54:40 pm
Thing is though this is a LFC site and Liverpool has a very long and good relationship with Wales.


https://twitter.com/Ian_Rush9/status/1533509863111802881
Re: Wales
« Reply #10 on: June 5, 2022, 09:53:07 pm »
I have a Welsh uncle and cousins. Theyre great but my uncle was a bit smug in the 80s about the rugby. He also claimed to support Everton to wind the rest of us up but I dont hold it against them.

Always had a relative soft spot the Wales football team. Applied to go to uni in Cardiff. My favourite band is Welsh (appreciate this all sounds very much like I cant be racist, some of my...).

I dont think theres much anti Welsh sentiment on here. More anti English to be fair. Dont get annoyed by Gerry saying your team is bad, he hates everyone bar Forest. :D

Theres probably a bit of envy to to be honest, must be nice to 100% want your national team to do well. Thats next to impossible for most English Liverpool supporters Ron retain degrees.

Re: Wales
« Reply #11 on: June 6, 2022, 08:00:30 am »
Ive always felt a close affinity with Wales. Ive got a north Welsh surname and mums maiden name is Welsh too, so I did some genealogy to find out if theres a reason why I get a bit emotional every time I hear Land of my Fathers sung at Cardiff during the six nations. And sure enough, 4 and 5 generations back respectively both lines lead back to Wales. It doesnt make me Welsh, but there must be something there echoing from the past. I wouldnt be here if two Welshmen, one from Monmouthshire and the other from Anglesey, hadnt upped sticks a long time ago and moved to Liverpool, presumably for work.

Since the pandemic put us off going abroad for a couple of years, weve had five holidays to Wales (Anglesey x3, Harlech and the Llŷn Peninsular) and have had five full weeks of glorious weather (yes, weve been very lucky!). Beach days, coastal walks and swimming/snorkelling in scenery as good as anywhere on the planet. Absolutely love the place Pheeny (in case you hadnt guessed!)
Re: Wales
« Reply #12 on: June 6, 2022, 10:12:38 am »
I'm half Welsh.  Mum was born in the beautiful village of Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant. Really wish my Nan had taught me Welsh when I was a child.

Love Wales and all things Welsh.  Had so many great holidays there.

Oh and I am absolutely made up Wales have qualified.  Always support Wales in the footie.
Re: Wales
« Reply #13 on: June 6, 2022, 10:21:01 am »
Don't mind Wales meself. Loads of blues there though!
Re: Wales
« Reply #14 on: June 6, 2022, 11:43:31 am »
Wales is great. I love it over there. My grandad was Welsh too.

Even Gareth Bale's ego and ugly mug can't ruin Wales for me.
Re: Wales
« Reply #15 on: June 6, 2022, 11:45:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  6, 2022, 11:43:31 am
Wales is great. I love it over there. My grandad was Welsh too.

Even Gareth Bale's ego and ugly mug can't ruin Wales for me.

Hes up there with Terry Nutkins for the longest haired bald man thats ever been.
Re: Wales
« Reply #16 on: June 6, 2022, 11:55:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  6, 2022, 11:43:31 am
ego

Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  6, 2022, 11:45:02 am
bald

Lies lies lies.

He's a down to earth lovely lad with a full head of hair
Re: Wales
« Reply #17 on: June 6, 2022, 03:22:29 pm »
I was brought up in Wales and haven't noticed any strong anti-Welsh sentiment on here. My parents still live there in a rural village and I find myself enjoying my visits more & more over time - probably resented it a bit when I quit university and went back for two years (from here in Liverpool), but I appreciate it now.

Quote from: Millie on June  6, 2022, 10:12:38 am
I'm half Welsh.  Mum was born in the beautiful village of Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant. Really wish my Nan had taught me Welsh when I was a child.

Love Wales and all things Welsh.  Had so many great holidays there.

Oh and I am absolutely made up Wales have qualified.  Always support Wales in the footie.

I know of it, though I've never (knowingly!) been - Llanidloes/Caersws/Newtown area for me, near the Hafren Forest and Llyn Clywedog, and not far from the source of the Severn at Plynlimon.
Re: Wales
« Reply #18 on: June 6, 2022, 05:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Millie on June  6, 2022, 10:12:38 am
Really wish my Nan had taught me Welsh when I was a child.


Was reading the other week about the 'Common Brittonic' language, that was the main language/dialect across pre-Roman Britain, and how it split into 'neo-Brittonic' languages & dialects like Welsh, Cornish, Breton, Cumbric and possibly even Pictish.

It was squeezed first mildly by Latinisation, then more aggressively by Scottish Gaelic (from Old Irish, when the Scots from Ireland invaded what we now call Scotland), and Old English (brought by the Angles and other Germanic invaders/settlers) and smattered with Norse.


British history is fascinating.
Re: Wales
« Reply #19 on: June 7, 2022, 03:25:03 am »
There shouldnt be any genuine bad feeling towards Wales and the Welsh on this site. With our shared Celtic roots and cultural connections. How many boss players have Liverpool and Everton had from North Wales, loads. From Colomendy to the Robin Hood camp everyone in Liverpool must have spent childhood holidays in Wales. We had Welsh speaking neighbours in the 70s, and the Welsh streets in Dingle, and Welsh day in town when half of North Wales came to shop, the Daily Post, concerts in Deeside etc etc. so many connections. In fact wed all been to Wales as kids and non of us had been to London.
So sorry Pheeny about this. As a RAWK founding member its a shame that some folk on here are having a go at you and your homeland. I used to go and watch TNS in the 90s and the locals affectionately christened the Welsh League champions 10 nasty Scousers there were so many Liverpudlians in the squad  ;D
Re: Wales
« Reply #20 on: June 7, 2022, 04:14:00 am »
Quote from: kavah on June  7, 2022, 03:25:03 am
There shouldnt be any genuine bad feeling towards Wales and the Welsh on this site. With our shared Celtic roots and cultural connections. How many boss players have Liverpool and Everton had from North Wales, loads. From Colomendy to the Robin Hood camp everyone in Liverpool must have spent childhood holidays in Wales. We had Welsh speaking neighbours in the 70s, and the Welsh streets in Dingle, and Welsh day in town when half of North Wales came to shop, the Daily Post, concerts in Deeside etc etc. so many connections. In fact wed all been to Wales as kids and non of us had been to London.
So sorry Pheeny about this. As a RAWK founding member its a shame that some folk on here are having a go at you and your homeland. I used to go and watch TNS in the 90s and the locals affectionately christened the Welsh League champions 10 nasty Scousers there were so many Liverpudlians in the squad  ;D

Was that before the "T-N-S!!!" chant?  :D

Think that was when Rafa managed us, so must have been...
Re: Wales
« Reply #21 on: June 7, 2022, 08:12:00 am »
Greatest national Anthem.
Re: Wales
« Reply #22 on: June 7, 2022, 08:20:33 am »
Always been scared of them and Sharks. Probably because I  can't swim.
Re: Wales
« Reply #23 on: June 7, 2022, 09:38:08 am »
Quote from: amir87 on June  7, 2022, 08:20:33 am
Always been scared of them and Sharks. Probably because I  can't swim.

Would you not be more scared of them if you could swim? Feels like your paths are unlikely to cross.
Re: Wales
« Reply #24 on: June 7, 2022, 10:29:40 am »
Wales is boss, love going there and the Welsh have always been nice people in my experience, met some really great people down the years, was chatting to a really nice couple on holiday last week.

Quote from: amir87 on June  7, 2022, 08:20:33 am
Always been scared of them and Sharks. Probably because I  can't swim.

Sharks don't walk so you're fine, they won't get you on the beach. Being able to swim matters not a jot anyway, you'll never outrun a shark.
Re: Wales
« Reply #25 on: June 7, 2022, 11:58:50 am »
Quote from: kavah on June  7, 2022, 03:25:03 am
There shouldnt be any genuine bad feeling towards Wales and the Welsh on this site. With our shared Celtic roots and cultural connections. How many boss players have Liverpool and Everton had from North Wales, loads. From Colomendy to the Robin Hood camp everyone in Liverpool must have spent childhood holidays in Wales. We had Welsh speaking neighbours in the 70s, and the Welsh streets in Dingle, and Welsh day in town when half of North Wales came to shop, the Daily Post, concerts in Deeside etc etc. so many connections. In fact wed all been to Wales as kids and non of us had been to London.
So sorry Pheeny about this. As a RAWK founding member its a shame that some folk on here are having a go at you and your homeland. I used to go and watch TNS in the 90s and the locals affectionately christened the Welsh League champions 10 nasty Scousers there were so many Liverpudlians in the squad  ;D

Yep, Wales is great. I've had some fantastic times there. Only recently we stayed by Moel Famau. Had nice days out in Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh and Bala. A nice meal and Guinness at We Three Loggerheads then onto the Colomendy Arms for more Guinness. People warm, friendly and welcoming.

As kids in high school we used to ride down to Conwy on pushbikes for the day, then try to make it back for the last ferry across the Mersey so we weren't stranded in Birkenhead.

Mrs Spion went to Colomendy with her school when she was young. Both of us had stayed at the Robin Hood camp as kids with our families too.

My first concert at Deeside leisure centre was Gary Numan in 1980. Half of Liverpool was in there that night.

Memories of Mrs Spion and I climbing Snowdon. Tricky terrain, but I never fell over once. All that changed when I slipped over in the chippy afterwards, as we went to pick up a post climb dinner to take back to the tent. Then, next day, the tent getting destroyed in a howling 50mph gale which forced us to pack up and beat a hasty retreat back to Liverpool.

😊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Re: Wales
« Reply #26 on: June 7, 2022, 01:13:44 pm »
Had a holiday at the caravan park just outside Conwy (I'm sure it was spelt 'Conway'  ;D) back in 78 or 79. Family friends were staying in another caravan on the site.

The running joke was that we'd not seen the top of the mountain all week that toward over us cos of the constant cloud. Then, on the last day, the sun came out, the temperature soared, and we went the beach (probably, in those days, playing 'dodge the turd'). I remember a shop called Aladdin's Cave or something, that sold all sorts of unusual sweets and cheap toys that seemed magical to a 6/7 year old.



Really love Wales, though. Regular day-trips to Anglesey in the summer (crystal clear water and blue flag beaches), and other places the rest of the year. The Horseshoe Pass is a great drive (but WTF is that Ponderosa cafe thing all about? the weirdest, ugliest, most out-of-place place I think I've ever seen)

Re: Wales
« Reply #27 on: June 7, 2022, 01:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  7, 2022, 01:13:44 pm
Had a holiday at the caravan park just outside Conwy (I'm sure it was spelt 'Conway'  ;D) back in 78 or 79. Family friends were staying in another caravan on the site.

The running joke was that we'd not seen the top of the mountain all week that toward over us cos of the constant cloud. Then, on the last day, the sun came out, the temperature soared, and we went the beach (probably, in those days, playing 'dodge the turd'). I remember a shop called Aladdin's Cave or something, that sold all sorts of unusual sweets and cheap toys that seemed magical to a 6/7 year old.



Really love Wales, though. Regular day-trips to Anglesey in the summer (crystal clear water and blue flag beaches), and other places the rest of the year. The Horseshoe Pass is a great drive (but WTF is that Ponderosa cafe thing all about? the weirdest, ugliest, most out-of-place place I think I've ever seen)
Mrs Spion and I stayed on Anglesey a few years ago in springtime. Loads of little lambs everywhere. Not quite beach weather at that time but, yes, the beaches are beautiful.

I've stayed in Llandudno a few times. Saw Neville Southall standing at a bus stop there one day. Also Mickey Thomas playing pool on the pier with his mate. Staying in a guest house at the bottom on the Great Orme, opposite the tram station, a Herring Gull came in the open window and stole my chicken and stuffing butty off the table. He kept coming back too, so we named him George.

I remember two of us riding to Conwy as teenagers one day just to buy a Welsh flag to take on the Kop. You just couldn't buy flags locally in those days. No internet to buy from either. There used to be a place on Conwy quayside, just by the Liverpool Arms pub, that sold supplies for boats. They had flags too, so we biked it over to buy a Welsh one. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

I remember buying another one years later when there with my ex girlfriend. We were staying in Llandudno but were in Conwy for the day. We got absolutely hammered in the Liverpool Arms whilst feeding the jukebox all night. We left so late we had to walk back to Llandudno. Soft lad here was running across the road bridge singing my head off with the flag blowing in the wind. I blame the Guinness.😀

Memories 🤗
Re: Wales
« Reply #28 on: June 7, 2022, 02:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  7, 2022, 01:13:44 pm
Had a holiday at the caravan park just outside Conwy (I'm sure it was spelt 'Conway'  ;D) back in 78 or 79. Family friends were staying in another caravan on the site.

The running joke was that we'd not seen the top of the mountain all week that toward over us cos of the constant cloud. Then, on the last day, the sun came out, the temperature soared, and we went the beach (probably, in those days, playing 'dodge the turd'). I remember a shop called Aladdin's Cave or something, that sold all sorts of unusual sweets and cheap toys that seemed magical to a 6/7 year old.



Really love Wales, though. Regular day-trips to Anglesey in the summer (crystal clear water and blue flag beaches), and other places the rest of the year. The Horseshoe Pass is a great drive (but WTF is that Ponderosa cafe thing all about? the weirdest, ugliest, most out-of-place place I think I've ever seen)



My uncle was stationed at Valley in the 70's when he was in the RAF, we spent a lovely summers week on the base and went the airshow - as a kid who was into planes it was brilliant.

My Dad used to do day trips to Pwhelli as kids, that fucking 5p toll past Portmadoc was a right pain in the arse.

Our kid covered the managers holiday in a Toby in Rhos-On-Sea around 1990, had a laugh getting chased by the local plod on his bike in their Mini 1000 ;D. He also left with fond memories of one of the barmaids, who was know as Betty Blow Job.
Re: Wales
« Reply #29 on: June 7, 2022, 03:51:05 pm »
Most of our summer holidays as kids were spent in wales , Tenby,Narberth, Saundersfoot , always had a good time there.
Re: Wales
« Reply #30 on: June 7, 2022, 05:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  7, 2022, 01:13:44 pm
Had a holiday at the caravan park just outside Conwy (I'm sure it was spelt 'Conway'  ;D) back in 78 or 79. Family friends were staying in another caravan on the site.

The running joke was that we'd not seen the top of the mountain all week that toward over us cos of the constant cloud. Then, on the last day, the sun came out, the temperature soared, and we went the beach (probably, in those days, playing 'dodge the turd'). I remember a shop called Aladdin's Cave or something, that sold all sorts of unusual sweets and cheap toys that seemed magical to a 6/7 year old.



Really love Wales, though. Regular day-trips to Anglesey in the summer (crystal clear water and blue flag beaches), and other places the rest of the year. The Horseshoe Pass is a great drive (but WTF is that Ponderosa cafe thing all about? the weirdest, ugliest, most out-of-place place I think I've ever seen)



I like the Ponderosa  ;D
Re: Wales
« Reply #31 on: June 7, 2022, 06:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Millie on June  7, 2022, 05:33:30 pm
I like the Ponderosa  ;D


Nobbys a cheeky bastard. I lost my virginity there.
Re: Wales
« Reply #32 on: June 7, 2022, 06:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  5, 2022, 09:53:07 pm
I have a Welsh uncle and cousins. Theyre great but my uncle was a bit smug in the 80s about the rugby. He also claimed to support Everton to wind the rest of us up but I dont hold it against them.

Always had a relative soft spot the Wales football team. Applied to go to uni in Cardiff. My favourite band is Welsh (appreciate this all sounds very much like I cant be racist, some of my...).

I dont think theres much anti Welsh sentiment on here. More anti English to be fair. Dont get annoyed by Gerry saying your team is bad, he hates everyone bar Forest. :D

Theres probably a bit of envy to to be honest, must be nice to 100% want your national team to do well. Thats next to impossible for most English Liverpool supporters Ron retain degrees.


don't know what he had to be smug about in the 1980s, that was the start of the decline, although we still used to always beat England in Cardiff then!
Re: Wales
« Reply #33 on: June 7, 2022, 06:40:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June  6, 2022, 10:21:01 am
Don't mind Wales meself. Loads of blues there though!
That might be true in the North but in the South you will be hard pressed to find many blues, down here, aside from Cardiff and Swansea, most of the rivalry is Liverpool and United.  There is a large Liverpool supporters base in South East Wales who run bus trips to all home games, I used to go at least 10 times a season but stopped under the Hodgson years and haven't been since (more difficult to get tickets now too)!
Re: Wales
« Reply #34 on: June 7, 2022, 11:39:22 pm »
Beautiful country - spend a bit of time each year in Abersoch which is a beautiful village.

My Grandparents live in Harlech too so get out there to see them. Met some odd folks in Bala who have an issue with English people - despite the Scouse and Deeside accents - but generally the people are lovely.
Re: Wales
« Reply #35 on: June 7, 2022, 11:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June  7, 2022, 06:37:39 pm
don't know what he had to be smug about in the 1980s, that was the start of the decline, although we still used to always beat England in Cardiff then!

Thats probably all that mattered to him. :D

Think England went about 20 years without a win in Cardiff didnt they?
Re: Wales
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:57:49 pm »
Going to Cardiff (citytripping) and Betws-y-coed (hiking) in a few weeks. Any recommendations, tips?  :D
Re: Wales
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 12:57:49 pm
Going to Cardiff (citytripping) and Betws-y-coed (hiking) in a few weeks. Any recommendations, tips?  :D

Betws y coed - Bodnant gardens, Bala lake, swallow falls
Lake Vyrnwy is amazing, but a bit further from BYC than the other places3
-
