Author Topic: Wales  (Read 521 times)

Wales
« on: June 5, 2022, 07:50:08 pm »
Out of interest why are so many posters on here so against Wales?

You see it on any thread with regards to Wales or the Welsh.
Re: Wales
« Reply #1 on: June 5, 2022, 07:51:38 pm »
Re: Wales
« Reply #2 on: June 5, 2022, 07:56:02 pm »
I just knew that be the first reply...
Re: Wales
« Reply #3 on: June 5, 2022, 07:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on June  5, 2022, 07:56:02 pm
I just knew that be the first reply...

Personally I couldn't give a toss either way, about Wales that is...
Re: Wales
« Reply #4 on: June 5, 2022, 08:27:12 pm »
Great place for adventure sports.
Re: Wales
« Reply #5 on: June 5, 2022, 08:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on June  5, 2022, 07:50:08 pm
Out of interest why are so many posters on here so against Wales?

You see it on any thread with regards to Wales or the Welsh.
"I quite  'like' it from the English as we give enough to them. 


Italians though, bizarre
Re: Wales
« Reply #6 on: June 5, 2022, 08:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  5, 2022, 08:32:06 pm
"I quite  'like' it from the English as we give enough to them. 


Italians though, bizarre
Thing is though this is a LFC site and Liverpool has a very long and good relationship with Wales.
Re: Wales
« Reply #7 on: June 5, 2022, 09:13:48 pm »
I like Wales and Welsh people; know loads of them and they're all sound  :wave
Re: Wales
« Reply #8 on: June 5, 2022, 09:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on June  5, 2022, 09:13:48 pm
I like Wales and Welsh people; know loads of them and they're all sound  :wave
Grew up for much of my life a couple of miles from the Welsh border.


All of this is true.

And this is why people take the piss out of the Welsh. 

Its always been entirely friendly
Re: Wales
« Reply #9 on: June 5, 2022, 09:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on June  5, 2022, 08:54:40 pm
Thing is though this is a LFC site and Liverpool has a very long and good relationship with Wales.


https://twitter.com/Ian_Rush9/status/1533509863111802881
Re: Wales
« Reply #10 on: June 5, 2022, 09:53:07 pm »
I have a Welsh uncle and cousins. Theyre great but my uncle was a bit smug in the 80s about the rugby. He also claimed to support Everton to wind the rest of us up but I dont hold it against them.

Always had a relative soft spot the Wales football team. Applied to go to uni in Cardiff. My favourite band is Welsh (appreciate this all sounds very much like I cant be racist, some of my...).

I dont think theres much anti Welsh sentiment on here. More anti English to be fair. Dont get annoyed by Gerry saying your team is bad, he hates everyone bar Forest. :D

Theres probably a bit of envy to to be honest, must be nice to 100% want your national team to do well. Thats next to impossible for most English Liverpool supporters Ron retain degrees.

Re: Wales
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:00:30 am »
Ive always felt a close affinity with Wales. Ive got a north Welsh surname and mums maiden name is Welsh too, so I did some genealogy to find out if theres a reason why I get a bit emotional every time I hear Land of my Fathers sung at Cardiff during the six nations. And sure enough, 4 and 5 generations back respectively both lines lead back to Wales. It doesnt make me Welsh, but there must be something there echoing from the past. I wouldnt be here if two Welshmen, one from Monmouthshire and the other from Anglesey, hadnt upped sticks a long time ago and moved to Liverpool, presumably for work.

Since the pandemic put us off going abroad for a couple of years, weve had five holidays to Wales (Anglesey x3, Harlech and the Llŷn Peninsular) and have had five full weeks of glorious weather (yes, weve been very lucky!). Beach days, coastal walks and swimming/snorkelling in scenery as good as anywhere on the planet. Absolutely love the place Pheeny (in case you hadnt guessed!)
Re: Wales
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:12:38 am »
I'm half Welsh.  Mum was born in the beautiful village of Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant. Really wish my Nan had taught me Welsh when I was a child.

Love Wales and all things Welsh.  Had so many great holidays there.

Oh and I am absolutely made up Wales have qualified.  Always support Wales in the footie.
Re: Wales
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:21:01 am »
Don't mind Wales meself. Loads of blues there though!
Re: Wales
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:43:31 am »
Wales is great. I love it over there. My grandad was Welsh too.

Even Gareth Bale's ego and ugly mug can't ruin Wales for me.
Re: Wales
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:45:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:43:31 am
Wales is great. I love it over there. My grandad was Welsh too.

Even Gareth Bale's ego and ugly mug can't ruin Wales for me.

Hes up there with Terry Nutkins for the longest haired bald man thats ever been.
Re: Wales
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:55:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:43:31 am
ego

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:45:02 am
bald

Lies lies lies.

He's a down to earth lovely lad with a full head of hair
Re: Wales
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:22:29 pm »
I was brought up in Wales and haven't noticed any strong anti-Welsh sentiment on here. My parents still live there in a rural village and I find myself enjoying my visits more & more over time - probably resented it a bit when I quit university and went back for two years (from here in Liverpool), but I appreciate it now.

Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:12:38 am
I'm half Welsh.  Mum was born in the beautiful village of Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant. Really wish my Nan had taught me Welsh when I was a child.

Love Wales and all things Welsh.  Had so many great holidays there.

Oh and I am absolutely made up Wales have qualified.  Always support Wales in the footie.

I know of it, though I've never (knowingly!) been - Llanidloes/Caersws/Newtown area for me, near the Hafren Forest and Llyn Clywedog, and not far from the source of the Severn at Plynlimon.
Re: Wales
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 10:12:38 am
Really wish my Nan had taught me Welsh when I was a child.


Was reading the other week about the 'Common Brittonic' language, that was the main language/dialect across pre-Roman Britain, and how it split into 'neo-Brittonic' languages & dialects like Welsh, Cornish, Breton, Cumbric and possibly even Pictish.

It was squeezed first mildly by Latinisation, then more aggressively by Scottish Gaelic (from Old Irish, when the Scots from Ireland invaded what we now call Scotland), and Old English (brought by the Angles and other Germanic invaders/settlers) and smattered with Norse.


British history is fascinating.
Re: Wales
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:25:03 am »
There shouldnt be any genuine bad feeling towards Wales and the Welsh on this site. With our shared Celtic roots and cultural connections. How many boss players have Liverpool and Everton had from North Wales, loads. From Colomendy to the Robin Hood camp everyone in Liverpool must have spent childhood holidays in Wales. We had Welsh speaking neighbours in the 70s, and the Welsh streets in Dingle, and Welsh day in town when half of North Wales came to shop, the Daily Post, concerts in Deeside etc etc. so many connections. In fact wed all been to Wales as kids and non of us had been to London.
So sorry Pheeny about this. As a RAWK founding member its a shame that some folk on here are having a go at you and your homeland. I used to go and watch TNS in the 90s and the locals affectionately christened the Welsh League champions 10 nasty Scousers there were so many Liverpudlians in the squad  ;D
Re: Wales
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:14:00 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:25:03 am
There shouldnt be any genuine bad feeling towards Wales and the Welsh on this site. With our shared Celtic roots and cultural connections. How many boss players have Liverpool and Everton had from North Wales, loads. From Colomendy to the Robin Hood camp everyone in Liverpool must have spent childhood holidays in Wales. We had Welsh speaking neighbours in the 70s, and the Welsh streets in Dingle, and Welsh day in town when half of North Wales came to shop, the Daily Post, concerts in Deeside etc etc. so many connections. In fact wed all been to Wales as kids and non of us had been to London.
So sorry Pheeny about this. As a RAWK founding member its a shame that some folk on here are having a go at you and your homeland. I used to go and watch TNS in the 90s and the locals affectionately christened the Welsh League champions 10 nasty Scousers there were so many Liverpudlians in the squad  ;D

Was that before the "T-N-S!!!" chant?  :D

Think that was when Rafa managed us, so must have been...
