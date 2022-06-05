Ive always felt a close affinity with Wales. Ive got a north Welsh surname and mums maiden name is Welsh too, so I did some genealogy to find out if theres a reason why I get a bit emotional every time I hear Land of my Fathers sung at Cardiff during the six nations. And sure enough, 4 and 5 generations back respectively both lines lead back to Wales. It doesnt make me Welsh, but there must be something there echoing from the past. I wouldnt be here if two Welshmen, one from Monmouthshire and the other from Anglesey, hadnt upped sticks a long time ago and moved to Liverpool, presumably for work.
Since the pandemic put us off going abroad for a couple of years, weve had five holidays to Wales (Anglesey x3, Harlech and the Llŷn Peninsular) and have had five full weeks of glorious weather (yes, weve been very lucky!). Beach days, coastal walks and swimming/snorkelling in scenery as good as anywhere on the planet. Absolutely love the place Pheeny (in case you hadnt guessed!)