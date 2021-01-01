« previous next »
Offline Pheeny

Wales
« on: Yesterday at 07:50:08 pm »
Out of interest why are so many posters on here so against Wales?

You see it on any thread with regards to Wales or the Welsh.
Offline Chakan

Re: Wales
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:51:38 pm »
Offline Pheeny

Re: Wales
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:56:02 pm »
I just knew that be the first reply...
Offline Chakan

Re: Wales
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 07:56:02 pm
I just knew that be the first reply...

Personally I couldn't give a toss either way, about Wales that is...
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Wales
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:27:12 pm »
Great place for adventure sports.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wales
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 07:50:08 pm
Out of interest why are so many posters on here so against Wales?

You see it on any thread with regards to Wales or the Welsh.
"I quite  'like' it from the English as we give enough to them. 


Italians though, bizarre
Offline Pheeny

Re: Wales
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:32:06 pm
"I quite  'like' it from the English as we give enough to them. 


Italians though, bizarre
Thing is though this is a LFC site and Liverpool has a very long and good relationship with Wales.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Wales
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:13:48 pm »
I like Wales and Welsh people; know loads of them and they're all sound  :wave
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Wales
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:13:48 pm
I like Wales and Welsh people; know loads of them and they're all sound  :wave
Grew up for much of my life a couple of miles from the Welsh border.


All of this is true.

And this is why people take the piss out of the Welsh. 

Its always been entirely friendly
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wales
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 08:54:40 pm
Thing is though this is a LFC site and Liverpool has a very long and good relationship with Wales.


https://twitter.com/Ian_Rush9/status/1533509863111802881
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Wales
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:53:07 pm »
I have a Welsh uncle and cousins. Theyre great but my uncle was a bit smug in the 80s about the rugby. He also claimed to support Everton to wind the rest of us up but I dont hold it against them.

Always had a relative soft spot the Wales football team. Applied to go to uni in Cardiff. My favourite band is Welsh (appreciate this all sounds very much like I cant be racist, some of my...).

I dont think theres much anti Welsh sentiment on here. More anti English to be fair. Dont get annoyed by Gerry saying your team is bad, he hates everyone bar Forest. :D

Theres probably a bit of envy to to be honest, must be nice to 100% want your national team to do well. Thats next to impossible for most English Liverpool supporters Ron retain degrees.

Online Red_Mist

Re: Wales
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:00:30 am »
Ive always felt a close affinity with Wales. Ive got a north Welsh surname and mums maiden name is Welsh too, so I did some genealogy to find out if theres a reason why I get a bit emotional every time I hear Land of my Fathers sung at Cardiff during the six nations. And sure enough, 4 and 5 generations back respectively both lines lead back to Wales. It doesnt make me Welsh, but there must be something there echoing from the past. I wouldnt be here if two Welshmen, one from Monmouthshire and the other from Anglesey, hadnt upped sticks a long time ago and moved to Liverpool, presumably for work.

Since the pandemic put us off going abroad for a couple of years, weve had five holidays to Wales (Anglesey x3, Harlech and the Llŷn Peninsular) and have had five full weeks of glorious weather (yes, weve been very lucky!). Beach days, coastal walks and swimming/snorkelling in scenery as good as anywhere on the planet. Absolutely love the place Pheeny (in case you hadnt guessed!)
Online Millie

Re: Wales
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:12:38 am »
I'm half Welsh.  Mum was born in the beautiful village of Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant. Really wish my Nan had taught me Welsh when I was a child.

Love Wales and all things Welsh.  Had so many great holidays there.

Oh and I am absolutely made up Wales have qualified.  Always support Wales in the footie.
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online AndyMuller

Re: Wales
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:21:01 am »
Don't mind Wales meself. Loads of blues there though!
