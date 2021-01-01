« previous next »
Samie

  Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,410
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #440 on: Today at 03:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:56:37 pm
Wait, Samie's picked George Weah? Didn't see that one coming.

You should be happy that I'm consistent.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,393
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #441 on: Today at 03:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:46 pm
You should be happy that I'm consistent.

I wouldn't have it any other way.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #442 on: Today at 03:56:33 pm »
Just a keeper to go and I think I have two routes back from here (plus probably a sub keeper or two in case of emergency!)...

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,622
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #443 on: Today at 04:17:27 pm »
Think I'm safe now...  :-X

Jarni, the God, completely saved my bacon after Zambrotta and Panucci were snatched off me last night. Had to completely rethink my entire endgame. I was feeling a little deflated and decided to just check in on Jarni's time with all those random small clubs he played at and discovered his links to Boban and Galli. Complete fucking miracle. I had another less favourable way out, but it involved having a substitute goalkeeper and some fairly average fullbacks.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,410
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #444 on: Today at 04:18:06 pm »
No troubled waters for some of us it seems.  :D
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,622
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #445 on: Today at 04:27:22 pm »
Ahhhh so that's how you're getting back to Germany, Hazell. I thought you were just waiting for Lewa to sign for us.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,393
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #446 on: Today at 04:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:27:22 pm
Ahhhh so that's how you're getting back to Germany, Hazell. I thought you were just waiting for Lewa to sign for us.

;D Samie's shithouse rules basically forced my hand.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,410
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #447 on: Today at 04:29:39 pm »
Who's done the most amount of traveling?

Sarge the lazy gramps hasn't got out of his deck chair.  ;D
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #448 on: Today at 04:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:29:39 pm
Who's done the most amount of traveling?

Sarge the lazy gramps hasn't got out of his deck chair.  ;D

I dont think Ive left Italy although I have covered off a few clubs. Might finish with a different country just to mix it up.

Can I check. Pick 11 had to have played with pick 10 and pick 1 I know...but that doesnt necessarily have to have been at the same club does it?
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,410
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #449 on: Today at 04:34:58 pm »
I'll allow that.  ;D  :wave
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,622
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #450 on: Today at 04:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:29:39 pm
Who's done the most amount of traveling?

Spain, Italy, and England here. So not all that much traveling, but better than some lazy gits.

Another idea for a future iteration of this draft could be something like a prerequisite to cover at least 5 countries and/or one from outside the big 5.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #451 on: Today at 04:41:03 pm »
Just Spain and Italy for me.

My original team, 3 picks in was shaping up for Spain, Italy, France, England, The Netherlands and Brazil. It would have been glorious.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,808
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #452 on: Today at 04:43:39 pm »
5 clubs & 4 leagues for me, not too bad

Despite Sheer going all Dutch I nabbed the best of that nation too  ;)


Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #453 on: Today at 04:44:48 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:43:39 pm
5 clubs & 4 leagues for me, not too bad

Despite Sheer going all Dutch I nabbed the best of that nation too  ;)




Arnold Muhren?
RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,808
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #454 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:44:48 pm
Arnold Muhren?
;D


good team nick, you did well to take my warning on goalkeepers i see, unlike some others
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,410
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #455 on: Today at 04:47:35 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:43:39 pm
5 clubs & 4 leagues for me, not too bad

Despite Sheer going all Dutch I nabbed the best of that nation too  ;)




Let's not talk shite now.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,689
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #456 on: Today at 04:49:47 pm »
Yeah Van Basten is the GOAT Dutchy
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #457 on: Today at 04:52:29 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:47:09 pm
;D


good team nick, you did well to take my warning on goalkeepers i see, unlike some others

Did nooo pick a keeper yet.
RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,808
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #458 on: Today at 04:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:52:29 pm
Did nooo pick a keeper yet.
sorry, it was Nicholls who nabbed Buffon, good luck in that case
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,410
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #459 on: Today at 04:55:13 pm »
Nicholls picked Buffon and me and Betts raided AC Milan peak era keepers.

Someone else picked Navas as well.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #460 on: Today at 04:57:29 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:54:31 pm
sorry, it was Nicholls who nabbed Buffon, good luck in that case

Not a problem, think I have a decent choice of two who have played with both picks 10 and 1.

The good team nick part was still meant for my boys though...right?!
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,393
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #461 on: Today at 05:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:57:29 pm
Not a problem, think I have a decent choice of two who have played with both picks 10 and 1.

Yeah, looking at your picks, you've got some fine keepers to choose from. Nicely done.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #462 on: Today at 05:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:00:57 pm
Yeah, looking at your picks, you've got some fine keepers to choose from. Nicely done.

Have you ever played Shithead? It was like when you have a decent last few cards and you just need to figure out the best order to play them to maximise your chance of getting out.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,393
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #463 on: Today at 05:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:03:33 pm
Have you ever played Shithead? It was like when you have a decent last few cards and you just need to figure out the best order to play them to maximise your chance of getting out.

No I've never played it. But I did think you were calling me Shithead for a second there (you might have been).
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #464 on: Today at 05:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:07:10 pm
No I've never played it. But I did think you were calling me Shithead for a second there (you might have been).

Sounds like the kind of insult Samie would use when offering you out the kebab shop in Wigan at 2am.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,393
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #465 on: Today at 05:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:08:27 pm
Sounds like the kind of insult Samie would use when offering you out the kebab shop in Wigan at 2am.

;D It was a very Samie-esque sentence.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,410
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #466 on: Today at 05:21:27 pm »
I'm a St Helens supporter, HOW FUCKIN' DARE YOU NICHOLAS?
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,622
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #467 on: Today at 05:24:51 pm »
Got a flexible pick between two greats next who I'm 99% sure are both safe. One straight up RB and one RCB who often played as the right most CB in a zona mista. Quite a few of my attackers are very flexible positionally too. Happy to get some opinions on the best way to set-up -

1.


2.


3.


Kit opinions also welcome   :-*
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #468 on: Today at 05:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:21:27 pm
I'm a St Helens supporter, HOW FUCKIN' DARE YOU NICHOLAS?

Thats why youre offering out half of Wigan!
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #469 on: Today at 05:34:18 pm »
2 is your best bet, Betts.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,622
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #470 on: Today at 05:40:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:34:18 pm
2 is your best bet, Betts.

That was my thinking too. Cheers mate.

Now to hope I've not miscalculated  :-X
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,220
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #471 on: Today at 05:46:46 pm »
                            Ray Clemence

Phil Neal    Phil Thompson      Alan Hansen   Alan Kennedy

     Graeme Souness                     Ronnie Whelan

  Terry McDermott     Kenny Dalglish             John Barnes       

                         You'll never guess who
Y.N.W.A.

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #472 on: Today at 06:56:13 pm »
I'm going out so just skip me and I'll put mine in later on.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #473 on: Today at 07:14:16 pm »
Just putting them in now.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #474 on: Today at 07:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:46:46 pm
                            Ray Clemence

Phil Neal    Phil Thompson      Alan Hansen   Alan Kennedy

     Graeme Souness                     Ronnie Whelan

  Terry McDermott     Kenny Dalglish             John Barnes       

                         You'll never guess who

Who?
