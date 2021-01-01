« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups  (Read 5526 times)

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,217
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #360 on: Today at 07:51:34 pm »
Ok I will ask here because I cant remember but did Kenny play a game with Digger?
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,217
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #361 on: Today at 07:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:51:34 pm
Ok I will ask here because I cant remember but did Kenny play a game with Digger?

Stopped playing for us in 90 so I am ok to say they played together Samie?
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,890
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #362 on: Today at 08:01:39 pm »
Kenny and John Barnes played together 3 times from what I can dig out.

Barnes also played with both Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen once apiece.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,217
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #363 on: Today at 08:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:01:39 pm
Kenny and John Barnes played together 3 times from what I can dig out.

Barnes also played with both Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen once apiece.

Ok I am doing it. Ta.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,217
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #364 on: Today at 08:10:53 pm »
                                   Ray Clemence

Phil Neal           CB                           Alan Hansen      Alan Kennedy

          Graeme Souness                    Ronnie Whelan

  Winger                              AM                            John Barnes       

                                           CF


I have a belter for you all  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 09:04:14 pm by Sarge »
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,217
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #365 on: Today at 08:12:57 pm »
I'm not sure who is up next due to the skippers. you know who you are.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,594
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #366 on: Today at 08:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:51:34 pm
Ok I will ask here because I cant remember but did Kenny play a game with Digger?

Kenny came on as a sub at home to Derby in 1990 after wed win the league so I can confirm I witnessed that combination on the pitch together with my own young eyes.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,217
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #367 on: Today at 08:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:28:21 pm
Kenny came on as a sub at home to Derby in 1990 after wed win the league so I can confirm I witnessed that combination on the pitch together with my own young eyes.

Cool cheers Nick, just could not put them on the pitch together.  Helps me alot!!
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,801
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #368 on: Today at 08:48:56 pm »
this draft is not for leaving keepers til last round, just a friendly warning  ;D
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,217
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #369 on: Today at 09:02:58 pm »
Looking at all the other teams it looks like I will get my last 4 players.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,594
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #370 on: Today at 09:03:00 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:48:56 pm
this draft is not for leaving keepers til last round, just a friendly warning  ;D

Got mine planned for my next (almost) double pick. Then its a case of keeping fingers crossed on the home straight!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,594
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #371 on: Today at 09:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:02:58 pm
Looking at all the other teams it looks like I will get my last 4 players.

Cant believe an all Liverpool draft team is going to get so few votes.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,217
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #372 on: Today at 09:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:03:31 pm
Cant believe an all Liverpool draft team is going to get so few votes.

You would think that.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,425
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #373 on: Today at 09:23:35 pm »
Whatever happened to the other fellah, thingy, what's his name, you know the one I mean, was a regular drafter, always respectful, so and so...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,387
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #374 on: Today at 09:26:31 pm »
Lastrador has been banned  for a few days for starting a vendetta against the Welsh.

PIM had to drop out because something came up for him. He's really sorry.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,594
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #375 on: Today at 09:27:27 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:23:35 pm
Whatever happened to the other fellah, thingy, what's his name, you know the one I mean, was a regular drafter, always respectful, so and so...

The respectful bit does narrow it down quite a lot.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,368
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #376 on: Today at 09:29:15 pm »
When he said 'respectful', I immediately thought of of AWWYC.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,890
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #377 on: Today at 09:38:19 pm »
Okay so I genuinely am unsure as to whether I can now complete my team. The one crucial connective player I believe has gone  :o
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,890
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #378 on: Today at 09:39:17 pm »
Actually I think I have a solution but some of my picks will have to be tragic.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,217
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #379 on: Today at 09:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:39:17 pm
Actually I think I have a solution but some of my picks will have to be tragic.

You can play my team so ;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,425
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #380 on: Today at 09:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:39:17 pm
Actually I think I have a solution but some of my picks will have to be tragic.

I'm playing two goalies
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,594
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #381 on: Today at 10:00:31 pm »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,425
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #382 on: Today at 10:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:26:31 pm
Lastrador has been banned  for a few days for starting a vendetta against the Welsh.

PIM had to drop out because something came up for him. He's really sorry.

No, not them, thingy, hasn't been around for a bit, I used to call him de, you know who I mean, whatshisname...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,611
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #383 on: Today at 10:25:27 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:22:07 pm
No, not them, thingy, hasn't been around for a bit, I used to call him de, you know who I mean, whatshisname...

Defacto retired from RAWK of his own free will. I've asked him to come back (he still plays in one of the RAWK Soccer Manager leagues), but no cigar.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,425
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #384 on: Today at 10:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:25:27 pm
Defacto retired from RAWK of his own free will. I've asked him to come back (he still plays in one of the RAWK Soccer Manager leagues), but no cigar.

That's the fellah, always liked conversing with him. Thanks BB, tell him I was asking after him  :wave
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,217
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #385 on: Today at 10:35:03 pm »
Here's the extra little rule though, Your 11th pick has to have played with your first pick and 10th pick.

This needs to go
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,890
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #386 on: Today at 10:38:27 pm »
Wouldnt really be a circle draft if you got rid of that rule though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,387
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #387 on: Today at 10:40:56 pm »
If you break the chain, I break you gramps.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,217
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #388 on: Today at 10:52:57 pm »
Meh!

Just a Liverpool XI it is so.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #389 on: Today at 11:02:51 pm »
Yeah, you have to keep that rule. I've based my last two picks on making sure I have some kind of route back, I'd have been deep into the 2000s otherwise.
Logged

Online NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #390 on: Today at 11:10:18 pm »
Is Gianluigi Buffon available?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,387
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #391 on: Today at 11:15:42 pm »
Yes
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,594
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #392 on: Today at 11:40:28 pm »
Is anyone going to be awake for another hour? Nicholls is mulling over his second pick and then its me but Im flagging! Might be able to make more headway tonight though if it gets back around.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,387
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #393 on: Today at 11:41:48 pm »
Send them my way Nicholas.  :wave
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 