Disappointed Nicholls didn't go from Laudrup to Rush while he could. That would've been hilarious. Still, can't blame him for creating Hazell's ultimate wet dream hipster team instead.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I'm delighted he didn't
Maldini is a funny in that. Would you say his absolute prime was as a Left Back? Not so sure about that one. Thuram yeah I agree.
I'm voting against any fucker who has more than 2 in his team from the same club (save for the 10 and 11 shizer) on principle. if they both have more than 2 I'm spoiling my ballot paper. Lazy fuckers
plus Rafa's perennial transfer target Villa.
I took that to mean Gareth Barry at first glance.
VBG, Michael Laudrup's also been picked.
Laudrup was in my plans but knew well I'd had no chance of him being passed up especially with all the Juve selections.
He was going to be my round four pick but someone else got there first.
What the heck is the old man doing? Raul > Robben > Ribery
Chin up Bobby, none of us have a candle to your experience
And you can fuck off an' all...
Im here for you Bobby.
Grandpa is grumpy tonight
