Messi, Suárez and Gerrard. Okay start
Crosby Nick never fails.
Cooking and have no idea (about the draft, not my curry), can someone go to Nicholls and Ill pick in a bit?
Hello Lman. Vote for me potato head.
i've just seen who you've picked
Nesta picked alreadypm'd crosby nick to let him know
Infinite number of rabbit holes you can go down with every pick. Bit of a head fuck. Think Im going to stick with the one pick at a time approach, might try and mix it up each time like old school Bobbyand see where it leads me.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]