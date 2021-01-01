« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups  (Read 3940 times)

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,239
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 05:13:02 pm
Messi, Suárez and Gerrard. Okay start :wave
Amazing. I fear for lobos sanity when you win this draft. That along with lewis hamilton being exposed for being a middle of the pack hack without the best car on the grid at his disposal could truly make this his anus horribilis. Enjoy it
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,340
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 07:32:20 pm »
I don't think about winning the vote, I'm just trying to have some fun on this one :D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,352
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 07:35:09 pm »
Hello Lman.  :wave

Vote for me potato head.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 07:35:13 pm »
Cooking and have no idea (about the draft, not my curry), can someone go to Nicholls and Ill pick in a bit?
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,340
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 07:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:35:13 pm
Cooking and have no idea (about the draft, not my curry), can someone go to Nicholls and Ill pick in a bit?

What ya cooking Nick? :wave
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,239
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:35:09 pm
Hello Lman.  :wave

Vote for me potato head.
i've just seen who you've picked


Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,354
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 08:13:00 pm »
Bloody hell, Nicholls is basically picking my perfect team.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,352
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 08:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm
i've just seen who you've picked



 ;D

I'm consistent.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,792
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm »
Nesta picked already


pm'd crosby nick to let him know
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,548
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 08:28:22 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 08:22:10 pm
Nesta picked already


pm'd crosby nick to let him know

Not him...the other one.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,193
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm »
That Parma side in the late 90s was unreal.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,352
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 08:48:27 pm »
Del Piero.  8)
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,193
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:15:56 pm »
So who are we waiting on?
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,352
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:18:19 pm »
Elizabeth
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,193
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 pm »
So whats the crack here?
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,792
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm »
Samie's call.
I don't mind waiting...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,352
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 pm »
You're online, go ahead.  I mean you could've taken it an hour ago.  :D
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,403
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #257 on: Today at 12:24:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:44:11 pm
Infinite number of rabbit holes you can go down with every pick. Bit of a head fuck. Think Im going to stick with the one pick at a time approach, might try and mix it up each time like old school Bobbyand see where it leads me.

That's the fun of it, mate. Who gives a fuck what others do? It's a boss draft that way
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,598
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #258 on: Today at 01:23:37 am »
Sorry, had something come up this evening.

Good to see Samie picking some different players than usual.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,352
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #259 on: Today at 01:51:41 am »
 ;D

I don't like straying too far from my wheelhouse mate but I can when I want to.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,877
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #260 on: Today at 06:50:22 am »
Betty out here ruining my entire team.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 