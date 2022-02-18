« previous next »
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm »
Thats a hell of a start DS
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:22:42 pm »
Sorry, I got a bit busy now, so wouldn't be able to continue. I've just made 1 pick, so if it is allowed, you guys can pick Beckenbauer.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:34:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:12:51 pm
Thats a hell of a start DS
Cheers, I'm very pleased with the three picks so far but we'll see from here on out, as there's two points where my plan hinges on one specific individual and if I don't get them, it's a rethink and if I do get one and then not the other, I'm not sure I'll be able to fulfil the brief  :-[

Thuram was so dominant. I feel like he doesn't get spoken about as much as the Italian defenders of the time but he was as good as any of Nesta, Cannavaro etc.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:34:20 pm
Cheers, I'm very pleased with the three picks so far but we'll see from here on out, as there's two points where my plan hinges on one specific individual and if I don't get them, it's a rethink and if I do get one and then not the other, I'm not sure I'll be able to fulfil the brief  :-[

Thuram was so dominant. I feel like he doesn't get spoken about as much as the Italian defenders of the time but he was as good as any of Nesta, Cannavaro etc.

I am gonna jump on the Turin train with you though.....;)

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:22:42 pm
Sorry, I got a bit busy now, so wouldn't be able to continue. I've just made 1 pick, so if it is allowed, you guys can pick Beckenbauer.

Shame!

I dont think there's anyone who can immediately pick Beckenbauer so don't really see a massive issue, everyone seems a good 2/3 picks away from even being able to (except maybe Nick) so maybe save him and see if Lastrador wants to pick him when he's back
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:47:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:36:38 pm
I am gonna jump on the Turin train with you though.....;)

Shame!

I dont think there's anyone who can immediately pick Beckenbauer so don't really see a massive issue, everyone seems a good 2/3 picks away from even being able to (except maybe Nick) so maybe save him and see if Lastrador wants to pick him when he's back
Can you get off a couple of stops late though please, maybe in Genoa?
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:54:19 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:22:42 pm
Sorry, I got a bit busy now, so wouldn't be able to continue. I've just made 1 pick, so if it is allowed, you guys can pick Beckenbauer.

Go ahead mate. LAstrador is in the same position as you.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #206 on: Today at 03:03:57 pm »
Ooof, Bobby making it a Milan ménage-a-quatre with Betty, Robbie and Samie
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #207 on: Today at 03:08:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:03:57 pm
Ooof, Bobby making it a Milan ménage-a-quatre with Betty, Robbie and Samie
Nicholls1986 has Nesta currently too  ;D
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #208 on: Today at 03:15:54 pm »
Sacchi/Capello Milan decimated. Rightfully so, they're a justifiable choice as the greatest club side ever. Certainly top 3.

Nedved gone. Let's go find another wide creative player of Ballon D'or quality who happened to play with one specific man during one specific era....
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #209 on: Today at 03:16:47 pm »
Imagine having a plan for this.  Just wing it like the big boys.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #210 on: Today at 03:27:33 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 03:08:51 pm
Nicholls1986 has Nesta currently too  ;D
;D
A genuine Milan circle jerk is going on right now.

Tbf, 80s-early00s Serie A is the HolyGrail.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #211 on: Today at 03:28:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:16:47 pm
Imagine having a plan for this.  Just wing it like the big boys.
See you at pick 10 when you're furiously rooting through U19 Teams to see if Romario ever played with Neil Shipperley.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #212 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm »
Ive got one player snd one player only in mind for my 10th pick I think. Im probably stuffed already.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #213 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm »
Sarge is gonna pick later so can skip him for now
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #214 on: Today at 04:53:09 pm »
Nick come fight for your man from Sheer.  ;D
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #215 on: Today at 04:53:12 pm »
Matthaus already been picked.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #216 on: Today at 04:58:03 pm »
Missed that completely. Okay, give me a few minutes.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #217 on: Today at 05:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:58:03 pm
Missed that completely. Okay, give me a few minutes.

Cool, tubby's PM'd me his next pick when you're done:

Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #218 on: Today at 05:13:02 pm »
Messi, Suárez and Gerrard. Okay start :wave
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #219 on: Today at 05:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:04:28 pm
Cool, tubby's PM'd me his next pick when you're done:

Nearly went with him but decided to join the Milan party instead.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #220 on: Today at 05:23:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:20:38 pm
Nearly went with him but decided to join the Milan party instead.

Shame, you'd have sealed my votes. I do love a good comedy.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #221 on: Today at 05:23:36 pm »
Milan party is pretty exclusive Fatso.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #222 on: Today at 05:44:11 pm »
Infinite number of rabbit holes you can go down with every pick. Bit of a head fuck. Think Im going to stick with the one pick at a time approach, might try and mix it up each time like old school Bobbyand see where it leads me.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #223 on: Today at 05:46:41 pm »
Not that I doubt anyone but is anyone checking the connections. I can see some of you have put in your pick who they played with, are we best to stick to that approach?
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #224 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:44:11 pm
Infinite number of rabbit holes you can go down with every pick. Bit of a head fuck. Think Im going to stick with the one pick at a time approach, might try and mix it up each time like old school Bobbyand see where it leads me.

I'm only thinking two picks ahead at any time. Go any further and you'll send yourself insane with the permutations. If it goes wrong at any point I'll probably just kamikaze another team  :-X ;D
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #225 on: Today at 05:57:04 pm »
Hansen, Kennedy, Souness, nay to shabby.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #226 on: Today at 05:59:28 pm »
Gullit > Vierchowod by Sampdoria.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #227 on: Today at 06:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:48:49 pm
I'm only thinking two picks ahead at any time. Go any further and you'll send yourself insane with the permutations. If it goes wrong at any point I'll probably just kamikaze another team  :-X ;D

After a decade plus you've come round to my way of thinking.  ;D
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #228 on: Today at 06:39:47 pm »
Betty looking strong favourite here
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #229 on: Today at 06:41:12 pm »
Nah, it's you mate. But as you know no one will vote for you.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #230 on: Today at 06:43:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:39:47 pm
Betty looking strong favourite here

Obvs its me.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #231 on: Today at 06:48:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:39:47 pm
Betty looking strong favourite here

Kiss of death.

DS or Sarge are the top seeds IMO. Sarge may as well take a holiday and take all his picks at the end of the draft.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Discussion Thread/Sign Ups
« Reply #232 on: Today at 06:50:54 pm »
Grandad is not moving from his chair is he? Will be stuck on the Liverpool train all draft long.   ;D

It would've been so easy for me to stick with the AC Milan circle jerk.  ;D
