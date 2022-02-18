Thats a hell of a start DS
Cheers, I'm very pleased with the three picks so far but we'll see from here on out, as there's two points where my plan hinges on one specific individual and if I don't get them, it's a rethink and if I do get one and then not the other, I'm not sure I'll be able to fulfil the brief Thuram was so dominant. I feel like he doesn't get spoken about as much as the Italian defenders of the time but he was as good as any of Nesta, Cannavaro etc.
Sorry, I got a bit busy now, so wouldn't be able to continue. I've just made 1 pick, so if it is allowed, you guys can pick Beckenbauer.
I am gonna jump on the Turin train with you though.....Shame!I dont think there's anyone who can immediately pick Beckenbauer so don't really see a massive issue, everyone seems a good 2/3 picks away from even being able to (except maybe Nick) so maybe save him and see if Lastrador wants to pick him when he's back
Ooof, Bobby making it a Milan ménage-a-quatre with Betty, Robbie and Samie
Nicholls1986 has Nesta currently too
Imagine having a plan for this. Just wing it like the big boys.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Missed that completely. Okay, give me a few minutes.
Cool, tubby's PM'd me his next pick when you're done:
Nearly went with him but decided to join the Milan party instead.
Infinite number of rabbit holes you can go down with every pick. Bit of a head fuck. Think Im going to stick with the one pick at a time approach, might try and mix it up each time like old school Bobbyand see where it leads me.
I'm only thinking two picks ahead at any time. Go any further and you'll send yourself insane with the permutations. If it goes wrong at any point I'll probably just kamikaze another team
Betty looking strong favourite here
