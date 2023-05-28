Our first look at the team without Mane and Salah. I'm excited with the replacement names tba. How many sleeps is that?
Not just UEFA which makes nonsensical decisions. Even City will sell their allocation for this. Bonkers.
be glad they didnt try and play it in another sodding country
Sorry - it wasn't meant to read as a pre-match thread - more a 'why are are playing at Leicester's ground for this?' type of thing.Cardiff would have been great, mate
What a sensationally stupid venue to hold this game. A 32,000 capacity ground. Now I know it's not exactly the European Cup Final, but there is usually still a big demand for tickets. The last one between us and Abu Dhabi drew 77,565 at Wembley. We could fill the entire ground for this quite easily.
Do the club Wembley lot still get their cut? Just thinking about what the allocations could be like. Reckon about 10-12k each?
Is it being held there to give city a chance of selling their allocation?
Such a strange choice of venue, the obvious one was old Trafford, after that Villa park, then elland road, Leicester is particularly difficult to get to by train from both Liverpool and Manchester.
The next season is going to be a mess.A ridiculous schedule ahead of us.
Is that FIFA World club championship still happening ? Real Madrid's schedule will be a nightmare.
Meh. Glorified friendly.
July 30th feels awfully early to me do these guys get any rest these days
Spot on. The last of the UEFA Nations League Group Stage games this Summer in on 14th June. (...)
The pointless Nations League games finish mid-June. (...)
Dear me there's this as well I wonder how many of our players will be involved in these internationals. I know Robbo has the Ukraine game and VVD will be let go after 1 game for the Netherlands.
