2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground

2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
'Community Shield fixture details confirmed':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/community-shield-fixture-details-confirmed


"Liverpool will face Manchester City in the annual season curtain-raiser between the winners of the Emirates FA Cup and Premier League respectively.

This years match is set to be played at Leicester Citys King Power Stadium on Saturday July 30, with kick-off at 5pm BST.

The switch of venue is due to the Womens Euro 2022 final being held at Wembley on the same weekend.

Ticket information will be announced here on Liverpoolfc.com in due course.

View Liverpools 2022-23 fixture list as it stands here - www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022"



www.thefa.com/competitions/the-fa-community-shield : https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1531953956947124228 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FA_Community_Shield

A bit weird this is being playing at Leicester's 32,000 capacity ground (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_Power_Stadium & www.lcfc.com/king-power-stadium)

^ And weirder it is not being played at a larger ground like in Cardiff, or at Old Trafford, Goodison, Newcastle, Villa Park, Sunderland's 49,000 SOL, Elland Road, etc.

Still, it is a chance for Sportswash City to finally sell out their allocation.

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Our first look at the team without Mane and Salah. I'm excited with the replacement names tba. How many sleeps is that? :P
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Not just UEFA which makes nonsensical decisions. Even City will sell their allocation for this. Bonkers.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Our first look at the team without Mane and Salah. I'm excited with the replacement names tba. How many sleeps is that? :P


59 sleeps I think. We play United and palace  in Singapore as well before it.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Not just UEFA which makes nonsensical decisions. Even City will sell their allocation for this. Bonkers.

be glad they didnt try and play it in another sodding country  ;D 
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Sorry - it wasn't meant to read as a pre-match thread - more a 'no it is not a wind-up, but why are we playing at Leicester's ground for this?' type of thing.

be glad they didnt try and play it in another sodding country  ;D 

Cardiff would have been great, mate :)
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
The next season is going to be a mess.

A ridiculous schedule ahead of us.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Sorry - it wasn't meant to read as a pre-match thread - more a 'why are are playing at Leicester's ground for this?' type of thing.

Cardiff would have been great, mate :)

very true, Id have made concessions for a move to another country inthat case -  loved it when LFC ruled that wonderful city  8)  ;D

Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
This isn't being played in Saudi Arabia? I'm a bit surprised.
Must win.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Such a strange choice of venue, the obvious one was old Trafford, after that Villa park, then elland road, Leicester is particularly difficult to get to by train from both Liverpool and Manchester.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
What a sensationally stupid venue to hold this game.  :butt

A 32,000 capacity ground. Now I know it's not exactly the European Cup Final, but there is usually still a big demand for tickets. The last one between us and Abu Dhabi drew 77,565 at Wembley.

We could fill the entire ground for this quite easily.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
What a sensationally stupid venue to hold this game.  :butt

A 32,000 capacity ground. Now I know it's not exactly the European Cup Final, but there is usually still a big demand for tickets. The last one between us and Abu Dhabi drew 77,565 at Wembley.

We could fill the entire ground for this quite easily.

Rail connections from the north west are shite as well. London is quicker from Liverpool and Manchester
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Do the club Wembley lot still get their cut? Just thinking about what the allocations could be like. Reckon about 10-12k each?
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Do the club Wembley lot still get their cut? Just thinking about what the allocations could be like. Reckon about 10-12k each?
Is it being held there to give city a chance of selling their allocation?
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Is it being held there to give city a chance of selling their allocation?
No, if so it would have been held at Marine's ground in Crosby. Capacity: 2,150.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Such a strange choice of venue, the obvious one was old Trafford, after that Villa park, then elland road, Leicester is particularly difficult to get to by train from both Liverpool and Manchester.

Whenever the FA have a decision to make on something, they seem to fuck it up every single time, clearly they didn't make a statement about they they chose Leicester
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
The next season is going to be a mess.

A ridiculous schedule ahead of us.

Is that FIFA World club championship still happening ? Real Madrid's schedule will be a nightmare.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Is that FIFA World club championship still happening ? Real Madrid's schedule will be a nightmare.

No postponed this year
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
The next season is going to be a mess.

A ridiculous schedule ahead of us.

Spot on.

The last of the UEFA Nations League Group Stage games this Summer in on 14th June.

Liverpool's pre-season starts on 4th July. The first round of Premier League games are on the 6th August (Charity Shield for us on the 30th July).

Then the league stops on 13/14 November - ready for the World Cup in Qatar (21st November to 18th December) - and the league re-starts on the 26th December.

The final round of league matches are scheduled to be on 28th May. 2023 CL Final in on 10th June. The FA are thinking of having the FA Cup Final on 3rd June.

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Surprised they didn't arrange this at St Marys or Craven Cottage.

What a wierd choice of venue. Madness when you think of the size of the two club's stadiums. Guess we will get 8000 tickets at most?
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Meh. Glorified friendly.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Here we go again 32,000 capacity 20th biggest ground in England another fuck up on the cards.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Meh. Glorified friendly.

Liverpool filled Wembley in 2016 for an actual friendly with Barcelona. As many have said, just play it at OT, if not available, Cardiff or Edinburgh would do fine. It's almost as if football authorities don't want people to be involved.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Season starts next month then  :o ;D
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
It would even be better to have it at the Empti. For the first time in its history (excluding concerts) it would be full.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Reserves, warm up where required for seniors, irrelevant
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
July 30th feels awfully early to me do these guys get any rest these days
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Choice of stadium takes the ceremony out of this one.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
July 30th feels awfully early to me do these guys get any rest these days

Due to winter World Cup do we think?
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Would rather they just cancelled it and gave the team extra preparation for what is going to be a long season.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
July 30th feels awfully early to me do these guys get any rest these days
The pointless Nations League games finish mid-June.  I'm not sure we've announced when our pre-season starts but whenever it is it doesn't leave much time for rest and recuperation.  As ever there'll be a staggered return but it's still a brutal schedule.  I'm glad our sports science department has come on so much as they'll be earning their crust again next season.

As for this game being played at the King Power, I just don't get it.  I'm happy it's not in London but it's a weird ground to pick in terms of capacity, location and it being a bit of a shit stadium.  It being walkable if you're up for a decent trek from the train station is about the only thing going for it.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Spot on.

The last of the UEFA Nations League Group Stage games this Summer in on 14th June.

(...)

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:46:30 pm
The pointless Nations League games finish mid-June. 
(...)

Dear me there's this as well

I wonder how many of our players will be involved in these internationals. I know Robbo has the Ukraine game and VVD will be let go after 1 game for the Netherlands.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Dear me there's this as well

I wonder how many of our players will be involved in these internationals. I know Robbo has the Ukraine game and VVD will be let go after 1 game for the Netherlands.
Trent will be doing laps of St. George's Park with Steve Holland riding piggyback to prove his mettle to Southgate.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
What a bizarre place to move it to. Not easier to get to, a lot smaller, pretty small train station all things considered, not a huge amount of parking near the stadium as its fairly city central.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
0-0 win on pens.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
What the, really bizarre decision, should have been at Old Trafford, or barring that Villa Park, Arsenal or Spurs hosted if they wanted it in London?
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Have they said why it's in leicester?
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Meh. Glorified friendly.
It is, but it was always a chance for fans who normally miss out on tickets to finals, and who can't get to see us regularly at Anfield, to get to see us at Wembley. I think Cardiff would have been a good option for this.

I'd not want to see it at Old Trafford. I doubt they'd want both their biggest rivals and their noisy neighbours in their ground together. Also, it would bring hordes of Manc scumbags out to pick off families, lone Reds and scarfers.
Re: 2022 Charity Shield v Man City: Sat 30 July, 5pm: at Leicester King Power ground
Murrayfield in Edinburgh would have been an excellent venue. 67,500 and a wonderful city to visit.
