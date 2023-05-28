July 30th feels awfully early to me do these guys get any rest these days



The pointless Nations League games finish mid-June. I'm not sure we've announced when our pre-season starts but whenever it is it doesn't leave much time for rest and recuperation. As ever there'll be a staggered return but it's still a brutal schedule. I'm glad our sports science department has come on so much as they'll be earning their crust again next season.As for this game being played at the King Power, I just don't get it. I'm happy it's not in London but it's a weird ground to pick in terms of capacity, location and it being a bit of a shit stadium. It being walkable if you're up for a decent trek from the train station is about the only thing going for it.