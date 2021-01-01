What a surprise .... another ballot I was unsuccessful in - 819th on the waiting list.



I think that is now 5 ballots I have applied for and the closest I have come in all of them is being high enough up last season's FA Cup semi waiting list to get sorted. Of course, I am probably not alone in this scenario but, equally, there will be people who with exactly the same number of credits as everyone else have been successful in all 5.



IMHO the ballot system is not fit the purpose as it allows such a discrepancy; success in previous ballot(s) should prevent you from entering subsequent ones.