« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)  (Read 24039 times)

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,637
  • Exiled to Formby
LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« on: May 31, 2022, 04:30:01 pm »
A thread for transfer news only.

Going to give this a go as a stickied topic, news only in here and no discussion.

Not sure it'll work these days given the vaguaries of what is classed as "news" these days but appreciate that the general thread is 600+ pages of fast moving tittle tattle so there might be some appetite for a news only version.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,637
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #1 on: May 31, 2022, 04:33:05 pm »
https://theathletic.com/news/sadio-mane-liverpool-transfer/HVpipzHFaPek/

"Sadio Mane expected to leave Liverpool this summer" (James Pearce, 29 May 2022)
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #2 on: June 5, 2022, 10:50:35 pm »
Liverpool have turned down Bayern Munichs opening bid for Sadio Mane. It was for £21m guaranteed, plus £4m in add-ons payable if, for example, Bayern won the Champions League.
Also, James Milner close to signing new deal on significantly reduced terms.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1533561709096488962?s=21&t=IrkJAg2bkQwuyG6lA22m6g
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #3 on: June 5, 2022, 10:58:02 pm »
Liverpool are looking at signing Darwin Nunez but will NOT sign him at any cost. It will be on their terms. [Paul Joyce]
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #4 on: June 5, 2022, 11:25:23 pm »
Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Sunday June 05 2022, 10.30pm, The Times

Liverpool have rebuffed Bayern Munichs opening bid for Sadio Mané after the German side tabled a £25 million package for the forward.

The offer was submitted at the end of last week and consisted of a fee of £21 million, plus £4 million in add-ons, of which a large chunk would depend on Julian Nagelsmanns side winning the Champions League in the future.

Liverpool officials did not entertain the offer, which they believe hugely undervalues the 30-year-old forward, and have not given Bayern a price at which they are prepared to sell. The Bundesliga club remain eager to proceed quickly and the onus is now on them to prove to Mané how much they want him by upping their offer.

The Senegal forward, who has scored 120 goals in 269 games since joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, has a year left on his contract and his reluctance to enter into discussions over a new deal last season can now be viewed as evidence of his desire for a fresh challenge. Mané scored a hat-trick in Saturdays 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over Benin, after which he clarified the comments he made before the game that hinted he would leave Liverpool because most fans in his homeland feel the club undervalues him.

I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and it was everywhere, Mané said. I think well stop there. Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, well see.

If they decide to sell , Liverpool would demand a fee sufficient to recruit a suitable replacement. There is interest in Benficas Darwin Núñez, the Uruguay striker who scored home and away against Jürgen Klopps side in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but Liverpool will not pursue the 22-year-old at any cost.

Meanwhile, James Milner is set to snub lucrative offers from home and abroad to sign a new contract with Liverpool, albeit on significantly reduced terms. The commitment from Milner, 36, will delight Klopp, who believes he will still have a big role to play  especially with the introduction of five substitutes in the Premier League from next season.

Contract talks are also on the agenda with Joe Gomez, the defender, who has two years remaining on his present deal.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-reject-25m-bid-from-bayern-munich-for-sadio-mane-vt9j8v903
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #5 on: June 5, 2022, 11:50:34 pm »
James Milner and Liverpool agree new one-year deal

By Oliver Kay

June 5, 2022 Updated 11:39 PM GMT+2

James Milner has agreed a new one-year contract with Liverpool which will take him beyond two decades as a Premier League player.

The former England midfielder, 36, is understood to have accepted a significant wage cut to stay at Anfield, having turned down more lucrative offers which included two-year deals at two Premier League clubs and one Major League Soccer franchise.

With his contract expiring at the end of June, Milner could have left on a free transfer, but Jurgen Klopp spelt out  both to the player and to the Liverpool hierarchy  that he is essential to the teams continued success.

An agreement has been reached over the past 48 hours and confirmation of the new deal is expected this week.

Milner made 39 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions in 2021-22, playing vital minutes in a squad who played in every possible game this season  a total of 63 matches.

He made his Premier League debut for Leeds as a 16-year-old in 2002, and has also played for Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Manchester City, racking up 588 Premier League appearances  the fourth most in competition history.

He was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours this week, alongside Wales star Gareth Bale, and won 61 England caps between 2009 and 2016.

https://theathletic.com/news/james-milner-liverpool-transfer-news/mMdDIQp5NEKv/
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #6 on: June 7, 2022, 01:05:15 pm »
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,637
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #7 on: June 9, 2022, 06:13:58 pm »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #8 on: June 12, 2022, 02:33:07 pm »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #9 on: June 13, 2022, 06:14:13 am »
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #10 on: August 29, 2022, 03:24:49 pm »
Please post the links here for us who can't follow the pace of main transfer thread.

Thanks
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #11 on: August 29, 2022, 09:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on August 29, 2022, 03:24:49 pm
Please post the links here for us who can't follow the pace of main transfer thread.

Thanks

This is optimistic!
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,139
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #12 on: August 29, 2022, 11:06:22 pm »
Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is set to join Schalke on loan.
Quote
The 20-year-old has been considering his options in recent weeks with a number of clubs trying to secure his services.

Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers were hopeful of winning the race for his signature but the young centre-back is now expected to head for Germany instead.

The agreement with Schalke will be a straight loan, with the German club not holding the option to sign him permanently.
https://theathletic.com/3546349/2022/08/29/liverpool-sepp-van-den-berg/
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #13 on: September 1, 2022, 03:46:37 pm »
Academy forward Jack Bearne has completed a season-long loan move to Kidderminster Harriers.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1565350012342640640
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #14 on: September 1, 2022, 05:25:44 pm »
Fidel ORourke has today joined Caernarfon Town on a season-long loan.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1565361337202524166
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #15 on: September 1, 2022, 10:02:59 pm »
Were delighted to confirm the signing of @arthurhromelo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, subject to international clearance.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1565444466604908548
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #16 on: July 10, 2023, 09:13:07 am »
This deal has now gone through.

Gift: After six years at this amazing club, today marks the end of my journey with #LFC. I am truly grateful for every second I have spent at this special club.
Quote Tweet
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
·
May 27
Young Liverpool attacker Elijah Gift set to join Athletic Bilbao this summer.
Understand the fee is set to be around £1 million. #LFC

https://theathletic.com/4557047/2023/0
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #17 on: July 13, 2023, 07:01:02 pm »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #18 on: July 22, 2023, 02:58:24 pm »
Neil Jones
@neiljonesgoal
·
3h
Good move for young Liverpool striker Layton Stewart, 20, who is joining Championship side Preston North End.

Undisclosed fee, three-year contract, and Liverpool have inserted a buy-back clause in the deal.

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1682705956054941697
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,780
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #19 on: July 22, 2023, 08:45:12 pm »
Quote
Jordan Henderson underwent his medical in Manchester yesterday - £12m deal now close to completion

https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1682834228625506304?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #20 on: July 26, 2023, 12:12:29 pm »

DaveOCKOP
@DaveOCKOP
🚨 EXCL: Jordan Henderson will be officially transferred on the FIFA TMS system as an Al Ettifaq player later tonight. His number is not decided yet but he is considering number 10.

https://twitter.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1684153229871833089?s=20
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,650
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #21 on: August 31, 2023, 09:45:56 pm »
I see we didn't even mention Endo in here, let's try to do better with Gravenberch: 34 million pound fee agreed with Bayern:

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66677935
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #22 on: January 5, 2024, 06:49:36 pm »
Marcelo Pitaluga signs new LFC deal and joins St Patrick's Athletic on loan

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/marcelo-pitaluga-signs-new-lfc-deal-and-joins-st-patricks-athletic-loan
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #23 on: January 10, 2024, 11:05:38 am »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #24 on: January 12, 2024, 05:56:23 pm »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #25 on: January 29, 2024, 05:01:51 pm »
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • Belfast Red
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #26 on: August 4, 2024, 08:35:57 am »
Weve knocked back a £15m from Southampton for Carvalho according to Ornstein in the Athletic.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,123
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #27 on: August 4, 2024, 09:47:55 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on August  4, 2024, 08:35:57 am
Weve knocked back a £15m from Southampton for Carvalho according to Ornstein in the Athletic.

David Ornstein@David_Ornstein
 EXCL: Liverpool reject offer worth up to £15m from Southampton to sign Fabio Carvalho. #LFC unwilling to sanction another loan + permanent bids will need to be significantly higher than #SaintsFC proposal. 21yo wants to be regular starter
@TheAthleticFC
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #28 on: August 6, 2024, 02:51:05 pm »
Liverpool FC
@LFC
Liverpool defender Luke Chambers has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the 2024-25 season.

Good luck, Luke

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1820776928493854755
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,916
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #29 on: August 10, 2024, 12:09:59 pm »
Lewis Koumas signs new Liverpool contract and joins Stoke City on loan

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lewis-koumas-signs-new-liverpool-contract-and-joins-stoke-city-loan
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #30 on: August 14, 2024, 09:25:25 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c303mjen134o
Liverpool have agreed to sell midfielder Bobby Clark to RB Salzburg for £10m.

The Reds have also inserted a 17.5% sell-on clause in the deal with the Austrian club, who are managed by former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 12:06:50 am »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/billy-koumetio-completes-permanent-move-dundee

Billy Koumetio has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to Dundee, subject to international clearance.

The French defender heads to the Scottish Premiership side after six years with the Reds following his arrival from Orleans FC back in 2018.

Koumetio made two senior appearances during his time at Liverpool, debuting in the Champions League in December 2020 and featuring in the League Cup 12 months later.

As well as playing regularly for the Reds Academy teams, he also spent time on loan with Austria Vienna, USL Dunkerque and Blackburn Rovers.

Everyone at LFC wishes Billy the very best of luck for his future career.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,308
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:17:38 am »
https://x.com/_pauljoyce/status/1826560451439648773?t=f3dt1z0rv0OhhQK-fc4lsw&s=19

Liverpool confirm departure of Bobby Clark to RB Salzburg for package up to £10m.
In addition, there is a 17.5 percent sell on and the club has secured a match rights agreement (first refusal to any future sale).
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,139
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:18:46 am »
do fax machines need toner? hope someones stocked up!
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC transfer thread - News only (no discussion)
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:09:48 pm »
https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1826681200653861277

Paul Gorst
@ptgorst
Sepp van den Berg has now completed a move from Liverpool to Brentford in a deal worth up to £25m, ending his five-year spell at the club. The deal is worth an initial £20m with a further £5m in add-ons with the Reds also inserting a 17.5% sell-on clause.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 