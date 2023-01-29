« previous next »
Author Topic: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?  (Read 37997 times)

MonsLibpool

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #520 on: Today at 05:36:37 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 05:35:32 pm
1. Old, tired centre midfielders.
2. Gomez been shit for years, sadly Matip now too.
3. Weak kids getting out powered for fun by mid-20s athletes in every other EPL team.
I know we have issues but the attitude has been rotten. I don't mind us losing if we put in 200% and show some hunger but we look finished as a team. Something has to give.
Knight

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #521 on: Today at 05:37:36 pm
The problem is the way clubs change abysmal form like this is by changing the manager. But if we do that we lose our most important asset - especially given the vacuum above him.
Geezer08

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #522 on: Today at 05:39:11 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on January 29, 2023, 07:25:57 pm
Wait waitwho the fuck is suggesting we sell Trent? :lmao Is that actually a thing?!

Exactly, who the fuck would buy him anyways?
hide5seek

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #523 on: Today at 05:42:52 pm
Klopp will leave us in 3 seasons with 1 title and 1 Champions league. Its on FSG.
killer-heels

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #524 on: Today at 05:45:04 pm
It wouldnt even feel bad if it was April. Its bloody 4th Feb.
MonsLibpool

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #525 on: Today at 05:50:00 pm
Jurgen Klopp: I can't explain it, I think why would you do that? But they did it anyway.

I can't remember Jurgen ever calling the players out like this. Something is really wrong somewhere. Today feels like a breaking point. I'd stick with him and bin the underperforming players.
Ste08

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #526 on: Today at 05:50:24 pm
I have been alarmed since the summer and nothing has changed. When you are in a position of strength you push on and dont sit on your hands telling everyone how clever you are. That in itself told me all I needed to know about this ownership.
red mongoose

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #527 on: Today at 05:51:07 pm
Quote from: Red Dane on Today at 04:47:33 pm
Fuck the result. I dont like the looks in Klopps eyes. He looks beaten, and out of energy.

This simply isn't true, and the fact that he doesn't look that way is one of the few things we have to hold onto at the moment.
Garnier

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #528 on: Today at 05:51:26 pm
You can't call this a transitional season when there's no sign of what we're transitioning into.

This season is the car crash moment, the penny dropping, wheels falling off, coaches, players & staff approached this season like it was business as usual, there were no signs or indications that we had to be cautious with expectations - they were releasing books and laughing at other clubs making transfers late in the summer window.

If these were the five stages of grief, i'd say the club is slowly but surely moving past the denial stage.
Legs

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #529 on: Today at 05:52:25 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 05:42:52 pm
Klopp will leave us in 3 seasons with 1 title and 1 Champions league. Its on FSG.

He might go before that.

If we are stuck with FSG we've had it as they are unlikely to invest what we need.
Caps4444

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #530 on: Today at 05:52:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:07:25 pm
We have still got 17 league games to play.

Sooner we get to 40 points the better..
AmanShah21

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #531 on: Today at 05:53:38 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:37:36 pm
The problem is the way clubs change abysmal form like this is by changing the manager. But if we do that we lose our most important asset - especially given the vacuum above him.

If we lose Kloppo we'll need a full re-org which will take several years before we can get back to where we were and a lot of decisions will need to be made correctly. In my eyes, Jurgen is the most important individual at the club bar none. Everyone else has to go before he does. This is just my sentiment on the matter. I do think that we need to rebuild our recruitment team before we get even close to the summer because it might be our last chance to make the most of Jurgen. Someone needs to come in and do the clean up for Jurgen. I think this season has been an eye-opener for him with regards to player decline. Before now, he never got to keep the really good players long enough to see them decline and even then, what we've seen from many of the senior lads is shocking even by general trend. Hopefully this can help guide better decisions in the future.
gazzam1963

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #532 on: Today at 05:54:19 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 05:42:52 pm
Klopp will leave us in 3 seasons with 1 title and 1 Champions league. Its on FSG.


And Ive have snapped your hand off for that 8 years ago , he has won everything possible . We are certainly in a phase of transition though Im holding my views on wether its a full blown crisis until after the summer to see where we are then.

I find it interesting that the two teams normally nailed on these last seasons for top four have struggled . Us and Chelsea both
played a huge amount of games last season , we played every game possible they got to 2 domestic finals , CL quarters , super cup and club World Cup .

Theyve also been hit with injuries and a loss of form and confidence and I think fatigue has also played a huge part on them this season 
« Last Edit: Today at 05:56:33 pm by gazzam1963 »
Red Beret

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #533 on: Today at 05:54:37 pm
I wouldn't blame Klopp if he stood down at the end of the season. Feels like FSG persuaded him to extend his contract solely to appeal to potential investors, rather than helm a rebuild.

Everton have to fancy their chances against us in this state.
Pistolero

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #534 on: Today at 05:54:55 pm
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 05:51:26 pm
You can't call this a transitional season when there's no sign of what we're transitioning into.

The Championship...
Nick110581

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #535 on: Today at 05:55:19 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 05:42:52 pm
Klopp will leave us in 3 seasons with 1 title and 1 Champions league. Its on FSG.

Plus the other trophies he won.
skipper757

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #536 on: Today at 05:56:03 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:54:55 pm
The Championship...

A draw at newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle would be utopia.  ;D
le_boss

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #537 on: Today at 05:56:39 pm
These situations always end one way unfortunately
Chris~

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #538 on: Today at 05:57:16 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:54:55 pm
The Championship...
Might get to see us win again this year though
red mongoose

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Reply #539 on: Today at 05:59:32 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:52:25 pm
He might go before that.

If we are stuck with FSG we've had it as they are unlikely to invest what we need.

He won't walk, and they aren't stupid or irresponsible (or interested) enough to sack him, and we won't be stuck with them. They will sell the lot as soon as they get a buyer, and it really shouldn't take that much longer, relatively speaking. We just have to keep holding on. The next huge thing to look out for is the appointment of a sporting director, which I would hope isn't dependent on a sale, but fear might be especially with Ward nominally in place until the end of the season.
