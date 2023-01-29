The problem is the way clubs change abysmal form like this is by changing the manager. But if we do that we lose our most important asset - especially given the vacuum above him.



If we lose Kloppo we'll need a full re-org which will take several years before we can get back to where we were and a lot of decisions will need to be made correctly. In my eyes, Jurgen is the most important individual at the club bar none. Everyone else has to go before he does. This is just my sentiment on the matter. I do think that we need to rebuild our recruitment team before we get even close to the summer because it might be our last chance to make the most of Jurgen. Someone needs to come in and do the clean up for Jurgen. I think this season has been an eye-opener for him with regards to player decline. Before now, he never got to keep the really good players long enough to see them decline and even then, what we've seen from many of the senior lads is shocking even by general trend. Hopefully this can help guide better decisions in the future.