You can't call this a transitional season when there's no sign of what we're transitioning into.
This season is the car crash moment, the penny dropping, wheels falling off, coaches, players & staff approached this season like it was business as usual, there were no signs or indications that we had to be cautious with expectations - they were releasing books and laughing at other clubs making transfers late in the summer window.
If these were the five stages of grief, i'd say the club is slowly but surely moving past the denial stage.