No offence mate but it didnt take a genius to say hey guys lets sign younger players to develop whilst the current lot are in their prime



A significant portion of the fanbase were saying it every summer. Told to shut up. And now our squad is old and all falling out their peak at the same time and we have no younger players to transition to.



It could be seen coming a mile off and loads of people said it. You want to argue it isnt easy to get the transition right thrn yeah, ill happily accept that. What I wont accept it trying to paint it as if the concept of transition was impossible for people whos literal job it is to forward plan the squad.



In fairness this isn't true.Alisson is 30 but keepers tend to stay at their peak for much longer than outfield players. I'd be surprised if he needed replacing for 5 or 6 years.Trent is still young and potentially hasn't even peaked yet. Robbo is 28 and in his prime years (in theory) and we have Tsimikas who is 26.VVD and Matip are both 31, but we'd expect to get another couple of good years out of both of them given their athleticism. And we have Gomez and Konate who are both in their early to mid-20s coming through.Up top we've worked to line up replacements for Bobby/Mo/Mane in Jota/Diaz/Nunez, all of whom are 25 or under and so shouldn't peak for another couple of years (forwards usually do around 27/28).The only real issue in terms of age profile is in midfield but even then, only 3 of our 8 available midfielders are over 30. This isn't some team we've hung onto until they can barely kick a football. Milner is the only player who is genuinely in the "old" category for a footballer, Hendo and Thiago are 31/32 and so we should be aiming to line up their replacements now. Fabinho is 28 (imminently 29), Ox is 29, Keita is 27. But the issue with these three has been more in relation to quality of late than their age profile. If they had all been playing to the best of their potential, then the likes of Keita and Ox could have taken more minutes while we brought in top young CMs to replace Thiago and Henderson. Then Jones and Elliot are obviously younger.The issue is that the midfield is bloated because we've not moved players on. The likes of Camavinga and Valverde can get decent minutes at Madrid, whereas we have 8 first team midfielders so signing one or two more this summer would have created a ridiculous surplus. Whether that's because: a) there's no interest in Ox and Keita; b) FSG are tight and won't sell them at a lower value to move them on and free up the space; or c) Klopp is hugely loyal to his players and doesn't want to let them go, fuck knows. Could well be a combination of all three.But it's not as easy as saying "all our players are old and we've not lined up replacements". We could start an XI next week with Alisson, Trent, VVD, Konate, Tsimikas, Elliot, Henderson, Fabinho, Jota, Nunez and Diaz. Average age 26, which isn't an old XI. As I've posted elsewhere in the last 12-24 hours, there weren't many clamouring for another new forward or defender this summer - we seemed to have a pretty decent balance in both areas with decent numbers and younger players coming through. Midfield is the critical issue, and I really don't think another couple of midfielders solves the problems we've had this season which have impacted the entire squad through fatigue and loss of form. It is obviously crucial however to bring in a couple of midfielders imminently because that's the area of our team which needs addressing the most for next season and beyond.