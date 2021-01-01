I'd agree with that. Last season really took its toll. So has relentlessly going toe-to-toe with a nation state season after season without having the same resources.
I'm just a fan, but it's absolutely drained me too, and I'm not even on the pitch. Being so damn brilliant yet still getting cheated out of titles is also tough to deal with psychologically.
Thing is, if you are mentally shattered, your body just doesn't respond as well as it might otherwise have done. When the mind becomes sluggish it's easy to lose some of your focus and sharpness. Your game can become sluggish too. In a sport with incredibly fine margins even a small collective drop-off can cost you.
A small collective drop off can definitely cost you, however I think ours is more to do with a possible pre season training miscalculation and the accumulated wear and tear that can hit 30-something sportsmen.
This team has achieved greatness in this league, but I would imagine, when you finish 1 point behind ,mistakes made in the games where we dropped points, will replay in the mind, not the opposition spending power., if we had finished 15 points beind, then their spending would be a more plausible conclusion. In fact we were 15 points or so behind in jan of this yr, that would have been the time to look at city's spending and throw our hands in the air. Unfortunately we have 5 or 6 around the same age, if a couple lose half a step, in a hi energy pressing team, that plays with risk, those small margins can have a big impact
Ironically the only way I can see us buying 4 or 5 players in the summer, is if we win games (like the next 2) rebound strongly, which we are capable of and finish 2nd, then we will have hi value sellable assets who could fund a big summer influx