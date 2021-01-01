« previous next »
Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,422
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 12:59:12 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  7, 2022, 11:39:36 pm
Surprisingly decent and measured. Only the first guy repeated bollocks. The rest gave quite thoughtful responses. 

The Grauniad must have been disappointed at the lack of apoplexy and blame. Though as usual they were shameless enough to take Jackson's phrase 'The system as a whole has failed' and twist it into the very different and sensationalised 'The whole system has failed' for the headline.
Agree. Thats my take too when I read it
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,422
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 01:01:04 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on October  7, 2022, 11:48:13 pm
not sure fatigue is the issue. surely the coaching staff would have noticed that and acted accordingly.

think we havent got over losing the champions league and league last season.

we will come good again and i do believe that the world cup will have a massive bearing on this season. out of the top 6 we are probably in the best position in terms of players involved in that.
Both physical and mental fatigue. Most likely more mental than physical which is more difficult to overcome
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,867
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 01:36:43 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 01:01:04 am
Both physical and mental fatigue. Most likely more mental than physical which is more difficult to overcome
I'd agree with that. Last season really took its toll. So has relentlessly going toe-to-toe with a nation state season after season without having the same resources.

I'm just a fan, but it's absolutely drained me too, and I'm not even on the pitch. Being so damn brilliant yet still getting cheated out of titles is also tough to deal with psychologically.

Thing is, if you are mentally shattered, your body just doesn't respond as well as it might otherwise have done. When the mind becomes sluggish it's easy to lose some of your focus and sharpness. Your game can become sluggish too. In a sport with incredibly fine margins even a small collective drop-off can cost you.

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,828
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:11:19 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October  7, 2022, 11:36:44 pm
Even if we were undefeated entering this stretch it still wouldn't be anything out of the norm to drop points to an Arsenal or ManC team in the forms they are in. So the problem in saying your season and future of the squad hinges on these games is all the reasons why your season hinges on these games. The result in those games doesn't change that. You could dominate both games in almost every conceivable statistic but still drop points, what does that then tell you?

For the transfers, if your starting XI is no longer able to obtain a top 4 level of output then what good does signing 4-5 non-starters do? If the worst comes to pass then Keita, Ox, Milner and Firmino being out of contract are the least of the clubs problems. You still have a shit load of money going to players that no longer are playing to the level they are paid at. You're then signing 4-5 players because you're selling some of them or loaning at minimum, not because the others are out of contract.

Well yeah, if we dont get top four then there is an argument that we need a few starters and that our current sacred cows may not be sacred enough anymore.
Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:46:01 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:36:43 am
I'd agree with that. Last season really took its toll. So has relentlessly going toe-to-toe with a nation state season after season without having the same resources.

I'm just a fan, but it's absolutely drained me too, and I'm not even on the pitch. Being so damn brilliant yet still getting cheated out of titles is also tough to deal with psychologically.

Thing is, if you are mentally shattered, your body just doesn't respond as well as it might otherwise have done. When the mind becomes sluggish it's easy to lose some of your focus and sharpness. Your game can become sluggish too. In a sport with incredibly fine margins even a small collective drop-off can cost you.



A small collective drop off can definitely cost you, however I think ours is more to do with a possible pre season training miscalculation and the accumulated wear and tear that can hit 30-something sportsmen.

This team has achieved greatness in this league, but I would imagine, when you finish 1 point behind ,mistakes made in the games where we dropped points, will replay in the mind, not the opposition spending power., if we had finished 15 points beind, then their spending would be a more plausible conclusion.  In fact we were 15 points or so behind in jan of this yr, that would have been the time to look at city's spending and throw our hands in the air.    Unfortunately we have 5 or 6 around the same age, if a couple lose half a step, in a hi energy pressing team, that plays with risk, those small margins can have a big impact

Ironically the only way I can see us buying 4 or 5 players in the summer, is if we win games (like the next 2) rebound strongly, which we are capable of and finish 2nd, then we will have hi value sellable assets who could fund a big summer influx
Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,176
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #205 on: Today at 11:29:56 am »
I reckon our squad is so deep in transition that we may sack off fighting for the league this year and just use it to progress the likes of Nunez, Elliott, Carvalho, Jones and Ramsey. We need them ready for next year, supplemented with a couple more quality signings. This is probably the only way we compete with the likes of Man City. There will be seasons where we need to prioritise certain competitions to work through transition. Man City will always be able to spend their way through transition and not have to worry about risk of transfers not working out.

I can see a world where the Champions League gets prioritised, and we manage the squad to get top 4 in the league, and use youth for domestic cups this year.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,828
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #206 on: Today at 11:37:09 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:29:56 am
I reckon our squad is so deep in transition that we may sack off fighting for the league this year and just use it to progress the likes of Nunez, Elliott, Carvalho, Jones and Ramsey. We need them ready for next year, supplemented with a couple more quality signings. This is probably the only way we compete with the likes of Man City. There will be seasons where we need to prioritise certain competitions to work through transition. Man City will always be able to spend their way through transition and not have to worry about risk of transfers not working out.

I can see a world where the Champions League gets prioritised, and we manage the squad to get top 4 in the league, and use youth for domestic cups this year.

I dont buy that. If we were into transition seasons, then we needed more change. We have hardly changed anything really.
Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,176
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #207 on: Today at 11:48:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:37:09 am
I dont buy that. If we were into transition seasons, then we needed more change. We have hardly changed anything really.

Change doesnt just come in the form of signings
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #208 on: Today at 03:48:28 pm »
We have been the only team who have kept tabs with City in the last few years and have even been recognised as The Best Team in The World at one point. For one reason or another the club, Klopp and the owners have let us deteriorate in plain sight.
We have been second best in quite a few games this season, but I have a funny feeling we will get back on track very soon. I also think Trent will end up in midfield with someone new taking over right back.
Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:45:45 pm »
I am worried now. No more excuses left. No major injuries, we have everyone in our would-be starting XI fit. What's becoming more and more obvious now is that how many of our players are on decline. It should have been obvious, but I was one of those who thought it should still be manageable. Hendo is a passenger for 70% of the game, Milner seems to have gotten slower by yards. Virgil looks like a shadow of his dominant self. These are terribly worrying signs. This squad needs surgery and the only silver lining I see is that we'll only be 16 games in when the window opens, so its still salvageable to keep us in Champions League places. What looked like maybe one or two midfielders now seems like we'll need a whole lot more. I am dreading all the noise about Klopp that will start now. That's going be awful, probably the worst of it.
Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:06:47 pm »
Time to tear it up. The most concerning part is the players who look most off it are mainly the ones who have recently gotten new contracts. We are severely lacking the type of player we looked for in the past, so who knows where we go from here.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,561
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #211 on: Today at 07:11:28 pm »
The last few years have finally caught upto us.

Dont want to see anymore of the PR bullshit from any of the lads, just need them to take a hard look in a mirror and realise that theyre better than theyre playing at the minute.

Personally think after the world cup, well be flying, but where we are in the table by then is the massive worry.

FSG need to dip their hands in their pocket and give Klopp the backing.
Online UNO

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:13:15 pm »
The team is too old and slow now and Arsenal is playing like the Liverpool 5 years ago. The cycle of most our senior players is done, an era is finished due to the owners stinginess in replacing players to keep the team sharp. Lets wait for the right players, my axx!
Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #213 on: Today at 07:22:49 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 07:11:28 pm

Personally think after the world cup, well be flying, but where we are in the table by then is the massive worry.

FSG need to dip their hands in their pocket and give Klopp the backing.

The worry there is we have just had quite a significant and unexpected break in Sept and the team looked knackered after that so what is different to the World Cup break seeing anything different. I dont see it personally. We are starting games 1 - 0 down as we cant defend, we struggle to get back into a game and then are so easy to lose the initiative again.

We have an alarmingly high number of players whom are in an age bracket which we cant possibly continue to rely upon long term. Today we had a midfield 2 of Hendo & Thiago and whilst for the most part they played exceptionally well and kept Arsenals midfield at bay, simple fact is they cant do it for 90 mins over and over again look at this month and we have 7 games in a space of a month or something silly.

We are dangerously looking like dropping off the top half of the premier league table, never mind top 4

I cant see how we turn this around with the current crop of players we need reinforcements and we need them in Jan and the following summer
Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,909
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #214 on: Today at 07:24:51 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 07:11:28 pm
The last few years have finally caught upto us.

Dont want to see anymore of the PR bullshit from any of the lads, just need them to take a hard look in a mirror and realise that theyre better than theyre playing at the minute.

Personally think after the world cup, well be flying, but where we are in the table by then is the massive worry.

FSG need to dip their hands in their pocket and give Klopp the backing.

I don't understand this 'after the world cup' stuff. Why would we suddenly look brilliant?

We need cover for right back, 2 new midfielders and probably need to start looking for a world class replacement for Salah as well.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • Up the Red Men
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #215 on: Today at 07:25:47 pm »
Its a problem if people arent worried!
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,061
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #216 on: Today at 07:28:15 pm »
Just 9 more games till the World Cup break, cant come quick enough.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #217 on: Today at 07:31:48 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:24:51 pm
I don't understand this 'after the world cup' stuff. Why would we suddenly look brilliant?

We need cover for right back, 2 new midfielders and probably need to start looking for a world class replacement for Salah as well.

Id say 3 midfielders, 1 RB and 2 forwards (assuming Bobby leaves)  - if we want to compete across all major competitions with sufficient squad depth.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,432
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #218 on: Today at 07:32:08 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:24:51 pm
I don't understand this 'after the world cup' stuff. Why would we suddenly look brilliant?

We need cover for right back, 2 new midfielders and probably need to start looking for a world class replacement for Salah as well.

We've been through an injury crisis which has likely had even more of an impact than people realise, we've played a lot of games with an imbalanced XI which has meant more running, more last ditch tackles, more exhausted players. We're also missing all of our youth from midfield.

After the World Cup we'll hopefully have more players back, though we obviously shouldn't be relying on the ones that are out. We'll also have a transfer window to help, hopefully with a player or two lined up early on.
