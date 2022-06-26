'The whole system has failed: five Liverpool fans on the Reds rocky start':-



Jürgen Klopps men head to Arsenal on Sunday off the pace in the title race and performing poorly  we ask supporters why that is and what needs to be done for them to get back on track



www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/07/the-whole-system-has-failed-five-liverpool-fans-on-the-reds-rocky-start





^ decent piece in the Grauinad - some familiar names contributing too.



Rob Gutmann, writer and host for the Anfield WrapFor a team regarded in May as potentially being the greatest in Liverpools history to become unrecognisably mediocre inside four months is hard to process.I think this gets glossed over too much in how true it is. It's one thing to say maybe we couldn't stay on pace with ManC who are seemingly even better than they were last year but nobody expected the drop off we've seen regardless of any recruitment complaints about midfield. I think this is doubly true about the club itself. Maybe there'd be some variance to be expected but to have it to where your struggling to even compete in games outside of certain windows is a huge shift that there's no way anybody could have predicted. After Sunday's game we'll be at the quarter point of the season and it will probably be fair to say this is what the team is going to be. Maybe there will be games we roll back the clock or moments but otherwise it's probably going to take some real soul searching come next summer on whether more drastic action with the squad needs to be done.