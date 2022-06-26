« previous next »
Author Topic: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?  (Read 16174 times)

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #160 on: June 26, 2022, 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on June  9, 2022, 03:47:28 am
Not just new personnel either, though I am sure we will make a signing here or there. I think we really fatigued toward the end of the season, and I wonder if we can utilise the wider squad more next season. 


That'll happen when you play every single game possible in a really long and overpacked season.  Not only did we play every game, but every game mattered, and the physical and mental toll that takes is simply exhausting. 
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #161 on: June 26, 2022, 12:39:20 pm »
I hate that we need to win so many games to be in with a chance every year. It's bordering on inhuman. The financial doping is like us on a bicycle and City on a motorbike. The idea of Newcastle joining in at some point over the next few years is also tedious. What a pity the authorities don't have the balls to call them out.
At the same time, the new line up from after all of the summer horse trading we will have is still a speculative entity. Whoever goes or stays is going to be in a thrilling team, that much already looks sure. So that means I am miffed rather than worried, with far more anticipatory pleasure. Compare that with my Blackburn Fan neighbour, who nearly ended up with big Dunc from across the park as their manager.
« Last Edit: June 26, 2022, 12:41:17 pm by markedasred »
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #162 on: June 26, 2022, 02:17:40 pm »
I said when we won the League that anything that follows is a bonus in my life. Just enjoying it and glad at least someone (us) are giving City a challenge in recent years or else the Premier League becomes very boring very quickly.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #163 on: June 26, 2022, 03:05:41 pm »
We're some way into seeing 2nd generation under Jurgen Klopp. Replacing the orginal front 3 is a mammoth task, what we can say is through previous experience is we've got more decisions right than wrong in terms of personnel so far. On that basis, I'm happy to give the club the benefit of the doubt when it comes to managing the transition.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #164 on: June 27, 2022, 12:32:13 am »
Quote from: Alf on June 26, 2022, 03:05:41 pm
We're some way into seeing 2nd generation under Jurgen Klopp. Replacing the orginal front 3 is a mammoth task, what we can say is through previous experience is we've got more decisions right than wrong in terms of personnel so far. On that basis, I'm happy to give the club the benefit of the doubt when it comes to managing the transition.

Exactly. We've got a new 100m euro striker, Carvalho and the young Scottish lad at the back, already.

Things change, that is a certainty, and I trust these lads to manage that change. On we go.....
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #165 on: June 27, 2022, 10:46:01 am »
Quote from: markedasred on June 26, 2022, 12:39:20 pm
I hate that we need to win so many games to be in with a chance every year. It's bordering on inhuman. The financial doping is like us on a bicycle and City on a motorbike. The idea of Newcastle joining in at some point over the next few years is also tedious. What a pity the authorities don't have the balls to call them out.
At the same time, the new line up from after all of the summer horse trading we will have is still a speculative entity. Whoever goes or stays is going to be in a thrilling team, that much already looks sure. So that means I am miffed rather than worried, with far more anticipatory pleasure. Compare that with my Blackburn Fan neighbour, who nearly ended up with big Dunc from across the park as their manager.
:thumbup

In ordinary times we'd be looking at the sorts of transitions we did in the 70s and 80s with the sales of Keegan (money used to sign Dalglish, Souness and Hansen!), Souness (Molby) and Rush (Aldridge).  It's all a bit skewed because of the bottomless nature of what we're up against that it almost feels like we *need* the front five from last season and Darwin - just not possible in a world where accounts need to balance.

Realistically something beyond our control needs to change - the stupidly conceived European Super League felt like a bit of a cry for help from the traditional powerhouses of European football - but until then those running the club, very much inclusive of Klopp, are working wonders to keep our pedal bike up and around the motorbikes!
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #166 on: June 27, 2022, 11:01:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 27, 2022, 10:46:01 am
:thumbup

In ordinary times we'd be looking at the sorts of transitions we did in the 70s and 80s with the sales of Keegan (money used to sign Dalglish, Souness and Hansen!), Souness (Molby) and Rush (Aldridge).  It's all a bit skewed because of the bottomless nature of what we're up against that it almost feels like we *need* the front five from last season and Darwin - just not possible in a world where accounts need to balance.

Realistically something beyond our control needs to change - the stupidly conceived European Super League felt like a bit of a cry for help from the traditional powerhouses of European football - but until then those running the club, very much inclusive of Klopp, are working wonders to keep our pedal bike up and around the motorbikes!

yet the clubs that need ousting would have been in it too.

Whole thing needs ripping up and starting over at this rate. But it will just get worse now that Saudi Arabia have been welcomed into the premier league.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #167 on: June 27, 2022, 11:38:19 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 27, 2022, 11:01:24 am
yet the clubs that need ousting would have been in it too.

Whole thing needs ripping up and starting over at this rate. But it will just get worse now that Saudi Arabia have been welcomed into the premier league.
Yes, it was undoubtedly a stupid idea and I'm sure the motives were different for each club sucked into it.  I think for FSG the prospect of assured and forecastable income would have played a big part as the current alternative is spending a few seasons outside the CL, making the gulf to the state owned clubs unbridgeable (does anyone realistically expect Arsenal, for example, to be contending with Man City at any point in the next decade?!).  It felt the ESL proposal was pretty much the "ripping up and starting over" proposal.

I think the ESL was a terrible idea and it still stings that we as a club were involved.  With FFP evidently entirely toothless I'm not sure what other options are left for retaining a playing field based on merit and not endless wealth.

When people talk up how Man City are well ran it always conveniently overlooks the many bad transfers they have made or that they let so many valuable assets drift to the point of worthlessness (Aguero, David Silva and Fernandinho, for example).  No club run with a sustainable model could have sucked up those losses without having had a penalty in terms of not signing somebody or having to sell someone they'd rather not in order to balance the books.  Man City just replaced, indirectly, the three that left on free transfers with £200m+ of new signings (Haaland, Grealish and Phillips).
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #168 on: July 4, 2022, 07:46:52 am »
Quote from: nerdster4 on May 30, 2022, 11:47:13 pm
Last season...

In regards to the finals the players were at the tale end of a long hard season. What was it, 60 odd games played? That's a lot. Going into the new season and the subs situation should address players who are knackered. 5 subs allowed means if we are winning comfortably, we could chuck on squad player or kid who's on the bench.

In regards to the midfield lack of creativity, the lad from Fulham could possibly address that, Harvey also perhaps.

I wouldnt be worried. Salah has signed, we have Nunez where City have an injury prone striker along with a south american kid that could take a while to adjust. They are also selling 2 great players in Sterling and Jesus. That to me is a bit mad, but I'm happy about it as I truly think that will weaken them, if only by a percent/1 point, which may be all we need to get the title.


Up the fucking reds.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #169 on: August 22, 2022, 10:15:10 pm »
Some of whats happening was staring us in the face
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #170 on: August 22, 2022, 10:20:31 pm »
Nothing to worry about. I cant believe we are even having such a debate. How spoilt is our supporter base thag we cant contextualise this start to the season? I think it says more about our supporter base than the club quite frankly.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #171 on: August 22, 2022, 10:53:40 pm »
By contextualise do you mean injuries ? Because that in no way explains whats going on .
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #172 on: August 22, 2022, 10:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on August 22, 2022, 10:20:31 pm
Nothing to worry about. I cant believe we are even having such a debate. How spoilt is our supporter base thag we cant contextualise this start to the season? I think it says more about our supporter base than the club quite frankly.

This is a terrible start and its not spoilt to acknowledge that. There is no context that makes these three results against these three teams acceptable. The results are one thing but they actually flatter us. We could justifiably have 0 points. The performances have been disgraceful and were yet to spend a minute of a game leading the opposition.

I just dont see how a Liverpool supporter wouldnt be worried right now. We start games looking like weve already played 90 minutes but we havent played in over a week. We create no chances and teams let us have the ball. We lose every second ball. Were slow and easy to predict. Were being pressed more than we press. Were playing players who havent been good enough to start for years at this point in Firmino and Milner. When I look at our injuries only really Thiago and Jota seem like they could change our play at all. The rest of them are just squad players. 
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #173 on: August 22, 2022, 10:55:48 pm »
The beauty of it is that there's time to dip into the transfer marjet and/or modify our gameplan. It has been found out.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #174 on: August 22, 2022, 10:58:36 pm »
We shouldnt really worry about it because a) we have had a great run, b) we have a world class manager, c) we have loads of amazing footballers who are good ages.

But of course right now its shite and we do need a few more players but we will be challenging again.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #175 on: August 22, 2022, 11:02:16 pm »
It's been a terrible start to the season. We need to wake up, realise the season has started and focus on the job. Yes, we're unlycky having so many players out. All teams will go through a tough period. This is one for us. We have enough quality to get out of it and start winning games. That however requires our best players to lead the way. Too many are not there yet. Our options are limited so it's down to the ones on the pitch to get their act together. We know they have it in them.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #176 on: August 22, 2022, 11:04:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 22, 2022, 10:58:36 pm
We shouldnt really worry about it because a) we have had a great run, b) we have a world class manager, c) we have loads of amazing footballers who are good ages.

But of course right now its shite and we do need a few more players but we will be challenging again.

Exactly. I just dont get why people are in such a tizz right now. Many should listen to Klopps interview after the game - he speaks such sense and thankfully cut from the right cloth. Got to take the rough with the smooth and iron problems out on the training pitch. I always have supreme confidence in our management to do just that. Thankfully they dont listen to the nonsense supporters spout after a game.

Supporters should enjoy the journey a bit more. I really believe this. We got beat tonight and it really isnt a big deal when the club is run so well. I was more concerned in the past before Klopp arrived because we were always a bit of a shambles off the pitch.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #177 on: August 22, 2022, 11:35:11 pm »
The upside of tonights defeat is that its better not to be in a title challenge, than to lose it on the last day ( twice). That Manager and those players have given us 3 title challenges and 3 CL finals in the past 4.5 years and its probably beginning to showeven the likes of Robbo are looking jaded.

Sadio went for an easier life and its hard to go full pelt again. Use this season to bed in Diaz, Nunez, Konate  and maybe Harvey, and move Trent to midfield to become our DeBruyne rather than our CafuJoe will be a much better right back than centre back.

Pep goes at the end of the season after another procession ( see PSG and Bayern) and then try and win two leagues in 3 of Jurgens remaining seasons to go ahead of United.with Jurgen's second great team.

This season  should be about the transition without the match by match title pressure, and go all out for the Cups.

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #178 on: August 22, 2022, 11:48:02 pm »
Are we flexible enough to manage the next few matches until jota konate Thiago are back , until Nunez is settled ? Can we play 3 at the back , take the heat off vvd , Trent , rest Roberson , stop starting Milner and firmino ? Can we get a loan in ?

We dont normally do these things but we need to do something .

Because unless there is a transformative change in many players performances and quick we are going to see a prolonged version of 20/21..
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #179 on: August 23, 2022, 03:22:58 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on August 22, 2022, 11:04:26 pm
Exactly. I just dont get why people are in such a tizz right now. Many should listen to Klopps interview after the game - he speaks such sense and thankfully cut from the right cloth. Got to take the rough with the smooth and iron problems out on the training pitch. I always have supreme confidence in our management to do just that. Thankfully they dont listen to the nonsense supporters spout after a game.

Supporters should enjoy the journey a bit more. I really believe this. We got beat tonight and it really isnt a big deal when the club is run so well. I was more concerned in the past before Klopp arrived because we were always a bit of a shambles off the pitch.
Well said mate.

I guess being philosophical and patient and taking both triumph and disaster equably isn't as emotionally satisfying as shouting and screaming and stamping one's feet and telling the would how YOU would do it better than the best manger in the world.

Sport comes with no guarantees, not if you are a non-doped, non-cheating, normally funded team. Maybe things will continue to be tough for us for a while. If so then so be it, take the rough with the smooth and remember all the joy we've had from this team, these players and this manager, while you're sharpening your knives.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #180 on: August 23, 2022, 03:28:43 am »
I'd name a newborn after Jurgen but I couldn't understand why he put the players through such a hard preseason given the amount of games we played last year, the nations league, the EC incoming etc

This is not me being wise after the event by the way. When Milner gave that interview saying it was the toughest preseason he ever done, I was baffled.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #181 on: August 23, 2022, 05:27:57 am »
Is it possible for everyone to be out of form at the same time?
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #182 on: August 23, 2022, 05:50:05 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on August 23, 2022, 03:28:43 am
I'd name a newborn after Jurgen but I couldn't understand why he put the players through such a hard preseason given the amount of games we played last year, the nations league, the EC incoming etc

This is not me being wise after the event by the way. When Milner gave that interview saying it was the toughest preseason he ever done, I was baffled.

We dont really know what happened behind the scenes and it feels like its something players would say. Interestingly City have opted for a lighter approach apparently.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:08:38 pm »

'The whole system has failed: five Liverpool fans on the Reds rocky start':-

Jürgen Klopps men head to Arsenal on Sunday off the pace in the title race and performing poorly  we ask supporters why that is and what needs to be done for them to get back on track

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/07/the-whole-system-has-failed-five-liverpool-fans-on-the-reds-rocky-start


^ decent piece in the Grauinad - some familiar names contributing too.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #184 on: Today at 07:25:32 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:08:38 pm
'The whole system has failed: five Liverpool fans on the Reds rocky start':-

Jürgen Klopps men head to Arsenal on Sunday off the pace in the title race and performing poorly  we ask supporters why that is and what needs to be done for them to get back on track

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/07/the-whole-system-has-failed-five-liverpool-fans-on-the-reds-rocky-start


^ decent piece in the Grauinad - some familiar names contributing too.

Rob Gutmann, writer and host for the Anfield Wrap
For a team regarded in May as potentially being the greatest in Liverpools history to become unrecognisably mediocre inside four months is hard to process.

I think this gets glossed over too much in how true it is. It's one thing to say maybe we couldn't stay on pace with ManC who are seemingly even better than they were last year but nobody expected the drop off we've seen regardless of any recruitment complaints about midfield. I think this is doubly true about the club itself. Maybe there'd be some variance to be expected but to have it to where your struggling to even compete in games outside of certain windows is a huge shift that there's no way anybody could have predicted. After Sunday's game we'll be at the quarter point of the season and it will probably be fair to say this is what the team is going to be. Maybe there will be games we roll back the clock or moments but otherwise it's probably going to take some real soul searching come next summer on whether more drastic action with the squad needs to be done.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #185 on: Today at 07:47:25 pm »
I was out with me Da and me uncle this week and we all agreed that we'll never get back to that mad footie we played for a few seasons .
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #186 on: Today at 08:08:18 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:47:25 pm
I was out with me Da and me uncle this week and we all agreed that we'll never get back to that mad footie we played for a few seasons .

Never ever or never in the next few seasons with Klopp?
« Reply #187 on: Today at 08:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:08:18 pm
Never ever or never in the next few seasons with Klopp?

Need a massive shift in policy from the owners to replace an aging squad. And we all know that wont happen.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #188 on: Today at 08:11:34 pm »
Think the squad is just drained both physically and mentally (the injuries don't help either).   Maybe a pre-season closer to home and less fitness based would have helped us, but hindsight is a wonderful thing etc.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #189 on: Today at 08:14:48 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 08:09:45 pm
Need a massive shift in policy from the owners to replace an aging squad. And we all know that wont happen.

I'm not on the blame the owners bus, they could put their hand in their pocket a bit more, but they have bought big and successfully bought big (I'm a firm believer that Nunez will come good).  Not sure what would have happened if we did get Tuochamei (sp?!) in the summer, maybe we wouldn't have seen Nunez sign, but who knows?
« Reply #190 on: Today at 08:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:25:32 pm

Rob Gutmann, writer and host for the Anfield Wrap
For a team regarded in May as potentially being the greatest in Liverpools history to become unrecognisably mediocre inside four months is hard to process.

I think this gets glossed over too much in how true it is. It's one thing to say maybe we couldn't stay on pace with ManC who are seemingly even better than they were last year but nobody expected the drop off we've seen regardless of any recruitment complaints about midfield. I think this is doubly true about the club itself. Maybe there'd be some variance to be expected but to have it to where your struggling to even compete in games outside of certain windows is a huge shift that there's no way anybody could have predicted. After Sunday's game we'll be at the quarter point of the season and it will probably be fair to say this is what the team is going to be. Maybe there will be games we roll back the clock or moments but otherwise it's probably going to take some real soul searching come next summer on whether more drastic action with the squad needs to be done.

To be honest I dont think it will take the summer. If we lose both games upcoming to Arsenal and City then that conversation I believe will be close to settled that far more surgery is needed.

Is it a question now? We need a few midfielders. Defence could do with another body come next season. Attack will be losing Firmino. I think we are already looking at 4-5 players.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #191 on: Today at 09:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:08:18 pm

Never ever or never in the next few seasons with Klopp?


Why does one speke such quandry ?




« Last Edit: Today at 09:35:44 pm by kesey »
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #192 on: Today at 09:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:14:48 pm
I'm not on the blame the owners bus, they could put their hand in their pocket a bit more, but they have bought big and successfully bought big (I'm a firm believer that Nunez will come good).  Not sure what would have happened if we did get Tuochamei (sp?!) in the summer, maybe we wouldn't have seen Nunez sign, but who knows?

We only ever 'buy big' with these owners with player sales.
