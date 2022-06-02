Last season I truly believed that we were in trouble . Our first front 3 were approaching 30, back 3 had long term injuries and we had a poor season . But we bounced back and came close to unprecedented levels of success .



So are the bits below somewhat the product of a disappointed mind following events in the last 8 days or things requiring a deep level of reflection ?



1. Despite having won everything under klopp , we have only won one final in 90 minutes against a poor spurs in a match where Allison was MoM.



2. Our midfield in both finals we lost against Madrid lacked creativity . Is this an area we need to strengthen given age profiles , inconsistency issues , potential ceilings in terms of ability and injury proneness ?



3. Diaz and Jota have polar opposite strengths and areas they need to work on . With Mane possibly leaving and Salah’s recent form do we again need to look at seriously strengthening here ?



4. Are we likely to spend the amounts we need to ? Elite number 10s and 9s don’t come cheaply . The next 4 seasons whilst klopp is with us and United are so far off challenging present a potentially golden opportunity to at least equal the 20 league titles . With city getting 2 excellent strikers we need to keep our level since January going and hit the ground running .



Your thoughts welcome .



1. Depends on your perspective. For me it's about being competitive. If we stop getting to semi finals and finals, maybe it could be a thing. But even then I think it's often about circumstances and margins. City haven't won the big one yet and only been to one final, but does that mean there's cause for concern for them? I would say no, the big picture looks great, and to me it's the same with Liverpool. Stay competitive, see if you can take the chance when you get in position. In a one off game against good opposition, things happen. So I struggle to see how this can be a cause for concern.2. Our interest in Tchouameni says we're definitely looking to strengthen, and also are prepared to go big for the right player. I think a midfield addition this post season was always on the cards, given the age of our normal big game midfield. And I think the profile of player is expected as well, the sort of physical 6/8 hybrid who could be part of the backbone of the midfield for years to come. I would expect the club to do something else here if he goes to Madrid, even though there's always the chance he's the one midfielder they've singled out this window - and the next guy they have their eyes on isn't available this window.Now, the point about creativity (in the form of an individual player), in the context of how Klopp fundamentally sets up the midfield and the interest in Tchouameni, I'm thinking it's not a huge priority. I think the latter is maybe a bigger indication than the former. I think our challenge in midfield is about getting through the middle third when Thiago isn't playing, and also about physicality at times.3. Mane leaving would mean the club will look to get someone in, I think that's pretty clear. Beyond that I don't see a great need for attacking additions, with Carvalho already in.4. Again referring the Tchouameni example, our interest there says we're willing to go big for the right player. But does that mean we have to do the same when looking for the Mane replacement? I don't think so, I think it's likely they find the right guy without going too crazy with the fee. We don't even need him to come in as a clear starter in my view. We could start next season with familiar faces up front and introduce the new guy from the bench. Depending on the player, of course. So yes, I think the club will spend what they deem necessary to get what they want. I doubt it will be a £100m move for Darwin Nunez, but I also doubt they go into the new season feeling they need more without trying to fix it.