Author Topic: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?  (Read 6598 times)

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:20:59 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 06:17:20 am
I hope Klopp and the players don't think like this. To beat city we need to win every game and take losing any points as an insult. Nearly after any draw or loss people say "city will drop points to". They've just won 4/5 titles.

I've not articulated myself very well here.

My point was to those moaning about not beating any of the top 4 that, on paper, it doesn't actually matter due to all games being worth 3 points whether it is City or if it is Fulham.

My next point was that if we beat all of those teams outside the top 5 then we are on 90 points which in a normal league without City wins it by a mile.

I am not in any way talking about not worrying about dropping points or being satisfied with draws - we obviously go out to win every damn game.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:20:47 am »
Nothing to worry about.

We are a very well run club with the best manager and backroom staff in the world, and a brilliant squad. If we lose some players then look forward to the next stage of our evolution.

Be in it for the journey and don't take it all too seriously. These are golden times and you've got to enjoy it.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:01:46 am »
Quote from: royhendo on June  1, 2022, 08:05:45 am
Because thats my opinion.

Saying that we just had what was almost the perfect footballing season, after renewing contracts for the bulk of the squad, and renewing the contract for the best manager in world football. As half filled cups go thats pretty good for me. Its like Im reliving my childhood, just with a load of oil money for our competitors.

We have to rebuild - we are rebuilding. And were doing it the only way we can.
And It basically how to replace 1 or 2 World Class forwards overall and maybe an add in the MF.
Slowly Phasing in and phasing out older players. Not a huge changes every season. Mane leaving with a replacement this summer and replacement next summer for Salah with Firmino already moved to a role player is good a way too do. Diaz/Jota as part of the front 3 for the next 3-5 Season already is good planning.
It sad when legends leave but having a plan on how to do with small changes is good.
