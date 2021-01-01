I hope Klopp and the players don't think like this. To beat city we need to win every game and take losing any points as an insult. Nearly after any draw or loss people say "city will drop points to". They've just won 4/5 titles.



I've not articulated myself very well here.My point was to those moaning about not beating any of the top 4 that, on paper, it doesn't actually matter due to all games being worth 3 points whether it is City or if it is Fulham.My next point was that if we beat all of those teams outside the top 5 then we are on 90 points which in a normal league without City wins it by a mile.I am not in any way talking about not worrying about dropping points or being satisfied with draws - we obviously go out to win every damn game.