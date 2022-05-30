We'll be fine with Klopp and co in charge. But people need to understand that 'fine' does not, and never can, mean 'perfect' or 'immaculate'. We'll drop points now and then because all teams do. We'll miss chances and have frustrating games because all teams do. Our players will go in and out of form because all players do.



That is the nature of football. Each side has these complexities and ups and downs. You can mitigate them to a degree with smart buying and smart coaching but you can never eradicate them totally. They will play their part and at the end of each competiton there will be one winner. It may be us; it may not be, but if it's not it will be due to fine margins and 'on-another-day' moments.



We won two competitions and lost out in two. But we could easily have lost the two we won and won the two we lost. There was very little in it. That's what football at the very top level is like. At a single season, or even several season, level of resolution these losses and near misses are happanstance. You'd need a much bigger sample to see if they are part of anything meaningful



Having said all that it's not really wrong to wonder, constructively, if there's anything that can be done to improve our chances even further. For example I think if we played a bit faster we could leverage the skills of our attackers in a more effective and potent way. As it is our relatively slow build-up tends to give the opposition every possible chance to nullify our attacking shape and movement. Of course 'every chance' is still only a relative term and we score remarkably often despite that.



And I'm not here to second guess the mighty Klopp. Perhaps there are crucial reasons why we play the way we do. Perhaps he already has plans to tweak things next season.



The best thing is how fantastically fun and enjoyable and thrilling it will be, once again, to see what happens. We're spoiled, so why spoil it?







