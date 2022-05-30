« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?  (Read 2235 times)

Offline nerdster4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« on: May 30, 2022, 11:47:13 pm »
Last season I truly believed that we were in trouble . Our first front 3 were approaching 30, back 3 had long term injuries and we had a poor season . But we bounced back and came close to unprecedented levels of success .

So are the bits below somewhat the product of a disappointed mind following events in the last 8 days or things requiring a deep level of reflection ?

1. Despite having won everything under klopp , we have only won one final in 90 minutes against a poor spurs in a match where Allison was MoM.
2. Our midfield in both finals we lost against Madrid lacked creativity . Is this an area we need to strengthen given age profiles , inconsistency issues , potential ceilings in terms of ability and injury proneness ?
3. Diaz and Jota have polar opposite strengths and areas they need to work on . With Mane possibly leaving and Salahs recent form do we again need to look at seriously strengthening here ?
4. Are we likely to spend the amounts we need to ? Elite number 10s and 9s dont come cheaply . The next 4 seasons whilst klopp is with us and United are so far off challenging present a potentially golden opportunity to at least equal the 20 league titles . With city getting 2 excellent strikers we need to keep our level since January going and hit the ground running .

Your thoughts welcome .
Logged

Offline Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:08:12 am »
We're competing against an opponent that has broken all rules to financially fund a period of dominance the league has never seen before.  Despite that we are competing and pushing them constantly and we're rightly considered one of the finest teams in the world. We did it the right way, with our own funds, strong scouting and brilliant management.  Take some pride in that.

If we go and buy an 80m striker to replace Mane I'll be very happy, but if we buy a 40m prospect I'll have total faith that we've done our homework and Klopp believes he can mold whoever that is into a diamond.

Enjoy this period because it may not last forever.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,228
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:42:17 am »
I've been watching LFC all my life, but I'm not really clever enough to offer anything with depth on this. However, I do think we are entering something of a transitional period due to age of certain players. When I say transitional, I don't mean a period of slight decline as we rebuild, I just mean maybe some old guard moving on and new blood coming in.

I remember many of us having trepidation when we lost Kevin Keegan, but we then recruited Kenny Dalglish. Personally, I have faith in this manager and his staff. They've proved they know what they are doing. As a club, we've remodelled winning sides numerous times and actually improved them. I believe we can and will do so again with Klopp.

Regarding finals, as much as we'd all love an easy 3-0 victory in 90 minutes, it's wise to remember that at this level the margins are incredibly tight. In three finals this season we won two and only conceded one goal, so it sounds different when put that way.

Does it really matter if Alisson was MotM in the final against Spurs? Madrid's 'keeper was MotM on Saturday against us, and we were the better side. Do we think Madrid care about that? I'm sure they don't.

I think there will always be areas we can improve, but nothing will never be perfect. I mean look at Abu Dhabi. Every conceivable advantage given to them on a plate, yet they still only scraped the league by a point, and they didn't make the final of any of the three cup competitions they were in. We reached all three. We are more than the sum of our parts, Abu Dhabi are less.

I'm not worried. I think the players we bring in might not be ready made elite stars, but I believe they will be made of the correct stuff for us and our needs. I think Klopp will make sure of that.

Anyway, that just my ramblings on this. Not very insightful, but just how I see it really.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:45:28 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:32:37 am »
Quote from: nerdster4 on May 30, 2022, 11:47:13 pm
Last season I truly believed that we were in trouble . Our first front 3 were approaching 30, back 3 had long term injuries and we had a poor season . But we bounced back and came close to unprecedented levels of success .

So are the bits below somewhat the product of a disappointed mind following events in the last 8 days or things requiring a deep level of reflection ?

1. Despite having won everything under klopp , we have only won one final in 90 minutes against a poor spurs in a match where Allison was MoM.
2. Our midfield in both finals we lost against Madrid lacked creativity . Is this an area we need to strengthen given age profiles , inconsistency issues , potential ceilings in terms of ability and injury proneness ?
3. Diaz and Jota have polar opposite strengths and areas they need to work on . With Mane possibly leaving and Salah’s recent form do we again need to look at seriously strengthening here ?
4. Are we likely to spend the amounts we need to ? Elite number 10s and 9s don’t come cheaply . The next 4 seasons whilst klopp is with us and United are so far off challenging present a potentially golden opportunity to at least equal the 20 league titles . With city getting 2 excellent strikers we need to keep our level since January going and hit the ground running.

Your thoughts welcome .

In all honestly I don't think we should shy away from having the conversation regarding our usual front 3 not being the best against low blocks. It's clear that Mane and Salah thrived off having the space to attack teams in the past few years but our shift into having a dominant defence and midfield meant we now play the majority of football matches with 70% possession and most of it in the opponents half. Whilst both Mane and Salah are one of the best in the worst in their positions I do think their play-style is more direct, fast and furious compared to, for example, City's technical players that tend to pass around a low-block. We see this manifesting into games where we rely on set-pieces or an abhorrent number of crosses into the box.

Diaz has been fantastic and it feels like he tries so hard that when he gets into shooting positions he just runs out of steam a little bit. I have no doubts as his confidence grows he will slow down his game a touch and become one of the deadliest LW in world football. Jota is a different kind of player that we are lucky to have coming off the bench. The question lies with what we do now Mane is off?

This is an unprecedented moment in our history in which we have a group of elite players at the peak of their powers. Whilst I have every confidence in Klopp to bring in players needed to rebuild this team, I feel he has worked incredibly hard and worked miracles with the players he has been given, and deserves a high-profile, absolutely ready striker that will take us to the next level. The gap created with us losing Mane and City signing Haaland will not be filled with a Nunez type signing in my opinion (not immediately anyway). I trust the recruitment and Klopp's ability to get the best out of a player like Nunez but we are freeing up some serious wages this summer with the likes of Mane, Ox, Origi and one or two others leaving. We have the funds to be able to sign a player like Harry Kane (levy might have a say but there's no harm in trying). There are fine margins in football and a ready made world class striker can be the difference between this side going down in history with the more trophies in the cabinet that it deserves.
Logged

Offline Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:55:20 am »
This is my crap insight on this when I'm pissed:

Dont worry about it, Klopp will sort it.

We're the best fucking team in the world, I dont care what anyone says

Up the Reds
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,375
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:39:54 am »
Jurgen has signed until 2026. Why the doubts? He asked us to believe in 2015. Any reason for us to not believe that whatever the shortcomings (if any), Klopp and his team will figure things out. No ifs, no buts ... trust Klopp, trust the process. We are in a great place. Just enjoy the ride ...
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:53:14 am »
Just keep supporting the club, nothing to worry about.
Logged
Believer

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,344
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:58:16 am »
The best is yet to come.

Just wait and see. If you think we're fucked off as fans for constantly missing out on big prizes, it'll pale to how Klopp and the players are taking it. Difference is, they are the ones that will do something about it. We'll just get to watch and it'll be fucking glorious. I think this summer we'll make more additions that will improve us to give us an edge in these one off games when the chips are down, and they'll be the difference maker. Fuck City. They've hit their ceiling.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,970
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:30:00 am »
We lost 4 games in 63.

We played literally every game we could have.

We averaged 2.4 goals A GAME in the league.

Our xg is the three finals this year was +7.

I think changing ideas now is madness.

The difference between the quad this year and 'just' two cups was arguably the best GK performance in a CL final in 20 years and Villa shipping 3 goals in 10 mins.

Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:34:59 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 04:30:00 am
We lost 4 games in 63.

We played literally every game we could have.

We averaged 2.4 goals A GAME in the league.

Our xg is the three finals this year was +7.

I think changing ideas now is madness.

The difference between the quad this year and 'just' two cups was arguably the best GK performance in a CL final in 20 years and Villa shipping 3 goals in 10 mins.

We lost the league and the CL. XG +7 doesnt wont you a trophy. Its actual goals.
Villa shipping 3 goals didnt cost us the league, not beating one of City, Chelsea or Spurs cost us the league.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,056
  • 🇺🇦
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 07:34:59 pm
We lost the league and the CL. XG +7 doesnt wont you a trophy. Its actual goals.
Villa shipping 3 goals didnt cost us the league, not beating one of City, Chelsea or Spurs cost us the league.

We didnt lose it. Abu Dhabi won it.

We are up against cheats, that the PL is happy to have, despite being owned for sportswashing.

Teams shouldnt need 90 plus points every single year in the hope it wins them a league. It doesnt happen anywhere else.

And the harsh reality is, we may well not win another as long as clubs can be owned by human rights abusers and crooks.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,592
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:58:05 pm »
I dont think there's need for massive retrospect.
The CL final was just so poorly handled off the pitch that by the time the game kicked off, I can honestly say that the result was the least of my worries at that time. It just never felt like a game that should be occurring on those circumstances. There were family members of players in that rush outside so I cant see how any of them would be unaffected. We played well, but just the gut feel from kickoff was that the game never felt right.
For the league, we were supposed to be done and out of it in december. The fact that we nearly won it if not for 5 minutes of crap football from villa is still good.
We need a small squad refresh and i trust the folks running this team to do it right. Period. Onwards to the new season.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:01:06 pm »
Just enjoy these times. Its all we can do. Yes it would be so much better if we werent having to compete with the biggest cheats the game has ever known, but when they are finally dealt with , history will show what a remarkable achievement competing with them was.
Im sure Klopp realises where we have struggled and find a solution.
I do expect the cheats to blitz the transfer market again( whats new) so it will take something special to compete with them again.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,454
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:16:42 pm »
You can't argue at all with what the players and manager have done, they've given everything they've got and we came so close. Where we've fallen a bit short at times:

1) The costly draws earlier in the season while Matip and Virg were recovering from horrendous injuries and Konate settling in. We were also trying to find our way again after last season.

2) Covid issues around the Christmas period which was when City built up their lead.

3) Mane and particularly Salah's brutal schedule this year with AFCON and World Cup qualifiers. Personally I think this is a big cause of the three scoreless cup finals, along with Jota picking up the injury just before the LC final when he was flying.

4) We've been one short in midfield at times, in terms of a player with a bit more pace and dynamism (Tchouameni was earmarked to solve this). We didn't replace Gini.

A mixture of the above helps explain why we didn't beat the rest of the top 4 in the league, or score in 3 cup finals.

We just need a bit more evolution in the transfer market in the summer. Look at the impact Diaz made. Without that we'd have struggled to go the distance.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:44:48 pm
We didnt lose it. Abu Dhabi won it.

We are up against cheats, that the PL is happy to have, despite being owned for sportswashing.

Teams shouldnt need 90 plus points every single year in the hope it wins them a league. It doesnt happen anywhere else.

And the harsh reality is, we may well not win another as long as clubs can be owned by human rights abusers and crooks.

Cheating City Bastards werent responsible for us failing to beat Chelsea or Spurs, they werent responsible for us drawing with Brentford & Brighton. Cheats werent responsible for us not scoring in 3 finals. Wether teams should need 90+ points to win the the league is irrelevant. Its the reality of what it takes to win now. Theres no point in saying we should have won it with these points levels were still losing. Stop looking to City and look at ourselves. Weve lost the league on 2 occasions by a point in seasons where we drew too many games. Look at the tables and youll see the tale. We need to be cut throat and take games to teams. We were toothless in 3 finals. I dont care about 9 chances in a game should be enough to win the reality is we lost.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,311
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:30:31 pm »
Never seen as confident of future success as i am now. Klopp is a flipping genius
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,640
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 08:27:36 pm
Cheating City Bastards werent responsible for us failing to beat Chelsea or Spurs, they werent responsible for us drawing with Brentford & Brighton. Cheats werent responsible for us not scoring in 3 finals. Wether teams should need 90+ points to win the the league is irrelevant. Its the reality of what it takes to win now. Theres no point in saying we should have won it with these points levels were still losing. Stop looking to City and look at ourselves. Weve lost the league on 2 occasions by a point in seasons where we drew too many games. Look at the tables and youll see the tale. We need to be cut throat and take games to teams. We were toothless in 3 finals. I dont care about 9 chances in a game should be enough to win the reality is we lost.

Go and support PSG then. You'll win the title every year and can be happy.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,471
  • Well Red.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:55:57 pm »
Peip
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 04:30:00 am
We lost 4 games in 63.

We played literally every game we could have.

We averaged 2.4 goals A GAME in the league.

Our xg is the three finals this year was +7.

I think changing ideas now is madness.

The difference between the quad this year and 'just' two cups was arguably the best GK performance in a CL final in 20 years and Villa shipping 3 goals in 10 mins.


People forget that VVD was coming back from a major injury at the start of this season and was still rusty. We dropped points (understandably) whilst he got back to form.

We have had an incredible season.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:01:31 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on May 30, 2022, 11:47:13 pm
Last season I truly believed that we were in trouble .

For me that says a lot. Can I ask where you go to talk about or read about Liverpools prospects?

This is the best run football operation there is.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:03:00 pm »
I have no doubts there is and has been plenty of work going on behind the scenes. My only worry is the age of and contract situations of most of our top players
Mane
Salah
Bobby
Keita
Milner
Hendo

Our back line is very strong, except maybe cover for Trent. ( gomez if he's still here )
Midfield definitely needs a box to box player who can also score his fair share , just imagine Gerrard in this team
Up front needs something doing, Diaz has been brilliant, salah is starting to get marked out of games , bobby not getting any younger and injury record starting to get serious , mane is probably gone, origi is gone

If we could sign a worldie midfielder and striker , that would be a great summer in my eyes

Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,835
  • JFT 97
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:11:30 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:01:31 pm
For me that says a lot. Can I ask where you go to talk about or read about Liverpools prospects?

This is the best run football operation there is.

If we are the best run football operation, then how come we ended up with Salah, Mane and Bobby all with one year left and none of them signing a new deal, Roy ?

Origi is leaving on a free this season and Ox and Keita have one year left as well.

Over the next 12 months, we could feasibly see 6 attacking players leave on a free.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:11:43 pm »
Its time to panic.
And panic hard.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,436
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm »
The league we have to factor in we started it with a number of issues hanging over us and if anything cost us then it was the natural rebuilding of confidence. We also got screwed big time with Covid in December. Nothing we could have done and we were amazing.

However, the CL final will hurt for a while. We should be winning that. I certainly am not over it.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,597
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 08:27:36 pm
Cheating City Bastards werent responsible for us failing to beat Chelsea or Spurs, they werent responsible for us drawing with Brentford & Brighton. Cheats werent responsible for us not scoring in 3 finals. Wether teams should need 90+ points to win the the league is irrelevant. Its the reality of what it takes to win now. Theres no point in saying we should have won it with these points levels were still losing. Stop looking to City and look at ourselves. Weve lost the league on 2 occasions by a point in seasons where we drew too many games. Look at the tables and youll see the tale. We need to be cut throat and take games to teams. We were toothless in 3 finals. I dont care about 9 chances in a game should be enough to win the reality is we lost.

Christ  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:15:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm
The league we have to factor in we started it with a number of issues hanging over us and if anything cost us then it was the natural rebuilding of confidence. We also got screwed big time with Covid in December. Nothing we could have done and we were amazing.

However, the CL final will hurt for a while. We should be winning that. I certainly am not over it.

The final paragraph
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,056
  • 🇺🇦
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 08:27:36 pm
Cheating City Bastards werent responsible for us failing to beat Chelsea or Spurs, they werent responsible for us drawing with Brentford & Brighton. Cheats werent responsible for us not scoring in 3 finals. Wether teams should need 90+ points to win the the league is irrelevant. Its the reality of what it takes to win now. Theres no point in saying we should have won it with these points levels were still losing. Stop looking to City and look at ourselves. Weve lost the league on 2 occasions by a point in seasons where we drew too many games. Look at the tables and youll see the tale. We need to be cut throat and take games to teams. We were toothless in 3 finals. I dont care about 9 chances in a game should be enough to win the reality is we lost.

my god, I cant be arsed with these kinds of posts, about dropping points gainst such and such a team, how do you people who do this even enjoy this great team. Thats football, it isnt supposed to be perfect, teams draw games against less strong oppo, even Abu Dhabi do it. Im sure we probably gained some points in games we could have lost too.

The fact the margins are so tight is becuse we are up against a machine aided by the money of human rights abusers. That is the only reason. Otherwise wed be winning leagues easily with each of these 2nd place finishes under Klopp. Get annoyed at what this league as become maybe..
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:30:56 pm »
We need surgery in the midfield.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:20:22 pm

The fact the margins are so tight is becuse we are up against a machine aided by the money of human rights abusers. That is the only reason. Otherwise wed be winning leagues easily with each of these 2nd place finishes under Klopp. Get annoyed at what this league as become maybe..

Mate of course Im pissed were getting the points total we are and still losing leagues. Its not the game I remember over the years, but it is the game now. I dont like it the demands on the players are intense mentally and physically, the margins are tight. I dont like the money City and United, now Newcastle have to throw around. But it is the reality. It should be enough means nothing, to win a league you need more. We needed to beat one of the top four teams.

I still cant explain our 2 domestic final appearances and not scoring, thats on us.
(I have no knowledge of how the pre game shithousery from the French cops affected us on the pitch Saturday night, so Ill leave that out)
 We beat City in the semi of the FA cup (a better team than Chelsea) but failed to score against Chelsea in the final. We struggle against teams who defend like Chelsea, Spurs, and a few mid table teams who play this way. If we could find a way through that defending and those games you improve your chances of winning a league.

The squad gave everything, a brilliant group of lads, I think it needs a little more freshness and creativity like Diaz brought, and we need someone who can get goals in big games and scrappy games.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:44:48 pm
Teams shouldnt need 90 plus points every single year in the hope it wins them a league. It doesnt happen anywhere else.

Spot on. We had to smash all records to win our title, superhuman and insane levels and am still in awe how easy we made it look. It cannot be done each and every year. If you're team is spending £100m + each and every season it becomes mandatory that you win, there is no soul in that.

Everything the team has earned is through hard work, determination and perfect squad balance. LFC does not have to overpay mercs for their time, our players want to be here and still make a good living! The culture surrounding the club makes the whole deal real and complete, perhaps the envy of world. I don't know about everyone else, but when Jurgen signed up it felt different, on day 1 everyone started to believe. Worried? Not in the slightest. Win, lose or draw, the city shows that even when the most miserable days arrive, we can all walk through it and hold heads up high.

 
 
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm »
We are still a top team we have forced the whole of Manchester to support their City rivals 😂

We have also forced Chelsea and Madrid to park the bus like Burnley that is a compliment to us.

I trust Klopp we might not win the league or CL next year but well have a go.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,099
  • 11,053ft up
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
We are still a top team we have forced the whole of Manchester to support their City rivals 😂

We have also forced Chelsea and Madrid to park the bus like Burnley that is a compliment to us.

I trust Klopp we might not win the league or CL next year but well have a go.

Or we might be worse next year but still win the PL or CL or both. I think it's an interesting question for both ManC and us, is improvement from this level of football even really possible? What does that even look like? Dropping points in 5 games instead of 10? No losses, win every game 4-0? Even an extra 10% better just seems so extreme in that in a lot of ways it's not even the same sport we grew up with.

So what's more likely between better, worse or the same? For me personally I think it will be the same but whatever it is you think there should be an understanding that getting better and still not winning is just as likely as getting worse and actually winning. The margin at this level is now so small that just one string of bad luck over a couple of weeks or a month could be all that matters.
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,890
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:52:20 pm »
Ive seen us through good, great, bad, average and the climb back to where we are now.

Well be fine regardless
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline averagestudent

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on May 30, 2022, 11:47:13 pm
Last season I truly believed that we were in trouble . Our first front 3 were approaching 30, back 3 had long term injuries and we had a poor season . But we bounced back and came close to unprecedented levels of success .

So are the bits below somewhat the product of a disappointed mind following events in the last 8 days or things requiring a deep level of reflection ?

1. Despite having won everything under klopp , we have only won one final in 90 minutes against a poor spurs in a match where Allison was MoM.
2. Our midfield in both finals we lost against Madrid lacked creativity . Is this an area we need to strengthen given age profiles , inconsistency issues , potential ceilings in terms of ability and injury proneness ?
3. Diaz and Jota have polar opposite strengths and areas they need to work on . With Mane possibly leaving and Salahs recent form do we again need to look at seriously strengthening here ?
4. Are we likely to spend the amounts we need to ? Elite number 10s and 9s dont come cheaply . The next 4 seasons whilst klopp is with us and United are so far off challenging present a potentially golden opportunity to at least equal the 20 league titles . With city getting 2 excellent strikers we need to keep our level since January going and hit the ground running .

Your thoughts welcome .

New user here  :)

Personally, as much as others think this is a disappointment, I would have bitten your arm off at the start of the season for a top four finish, and a decent run in the cups. Bonus achieved with winning both domestic competitions. The biggest bonus for me was Clop signing an extension.

Your points
1. Yes, we beat a poor spurs team but look who we beat to get there. We also had back to back CL finals and getting 90 plus points over three seasons. If it wasn't for us, the EPL would be another Ligue 1 or Bundesliga.
2. Our midfield has always been an issue and hasn't yet gotten to where it needs to be. Naby's poor form and Thiago coming in injured hasn't helped, but its not the worst midfield out there.
3. Diaz is very new and wants to impress which he most definitely has done, the end product needs improvement, but with time it works. Jota has been a delightful addition to the squad and contributed at times we needed him the most. Currently, I think he needs to improve his link up play, but he's got a cracking header on him.
4. As much as city have bought the league in recent years, following in Chelsea and United's footsteps respectively, our recruitment process hasn't been too bad.

The worry is if we make drastic, wholesale  changes to the team next season. Mane leaving, as gutting as it is, you can't begrudge him a move, he's won everything and wants a new challenge. It's a shame to break up our front three which we have had memorable games watching, but I agree we need to gradually and mindfully make the right changes.

Again, Klopp staying on an extra 2 years is the best news we could've gotten about transfers/contracts. Have a lot of faith in his management, and ability to turn good players into world class ones.



Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:28:06 pm »
as long as the squad remains fit and stays consistent we will, without a doubt, win more.

positives-

we have a team that can bounce back from failure. You could see they were disappointment on Saturday and last week but they got over it quickly. Their mentality is different.

we are consistent. its as simple as this. To win leagues and champions leagues you have to remain consistent especially league titles. If, for whatever reason Man CIty aren't at the same level in the league, im confident we will be there. For a long time Liverpool didn't have this and after a title challenge defeat inevitably either lost key players or spent the following season feeling sorry for themselves.

we are in a great position financially. we can attract our top targets to the club now.

the players got a taste of winning silverware again and will want more.

Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:13:10 am »
I think that was a very reasonable OP. Well done, all the questions have merit. I believe the club are in great hands right now though, so I have faith they are already addressing these points and hopefully they can pull it off
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,559
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:05:37 am »
We'll be fine with Klopp and co in charge. But people need to understand that 'fine' does not, and never can, mean 'perfect' or 'immaculate'. We'll drop points now and then because all teams do. We'll miss chances and have frustrating games because all teams do. Our players will go in and out of form because all players do.

That is the nature of football. Each side has these complexities and ups and downs. You can mitigate them to a degree with smart buying and smart coaching but you can never eradicate them totally. They will play their part and at the end of each competiton there will be one winner. It may be us; it may not be, but if it's not it will be due to fine margins and 'on-another-day' moments.

We won two competitions and lost out in two. But we could easily have lost the two we won and won the two we lost. There was very little in it. That's what football at the very top level is like. At a single season, or even several season, level of resolution these losses and near misses are happanstance. You'd need a much bigger sample to see if they are part of anything meaningful

Having said all that it's not really wrong to wonder, constructively, if there's anything that can be done to improve our chances even further. For example I think if we played a bit faster we could leverage the skills of our attackers in a more effective and potent way. As it is our relatively slow build-up tends to give the opposition every possible chance to nullify our attacking shape and movement. Of course 'every chance' is still only a relative term and we score remarkably often despite that.

And I'm not here to second guess the mighty Klopp. Perhaps there are crucial reasons why we play the way we do. Perhaps he already has plans to tweak things next season.

The best thing is how fantastically fun and enjoyable and thrilling it will be, once again, to see what happens. We're spoiled, so why spoil it?



Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,250
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:27:54 am »
You can take all the football knowledge over here combined, multiply it by ten and it will still be less than what Klopp knows about football. As long as he is in charge, we're fine even if there is a feeling that it might be an end of an era after this final, I am confident, Klopp, his team and those in charge of scouting and recruitment has one or two surprises up their sleeves.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 