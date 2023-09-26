« previous next »
Paris

Passmaster Molby

Re: Paris
September 26, 2023, 01:31:28 am
Quote from: SamLad on September 25, 2023, 11:18:02 pm
well done the Guardian for keeping this reporting going.  not a peep from the bbc on this today.

Hidden amongst the BBC football rumours page, which is disgusting.

I would love to say I am surprised by the actions of UEFA but I am not. Covering your arse matters more than the truth and always will to people like that.
oojason

Re: Paris
September 27, 2023, 05:40:20 pm

'Time up for Zeljko Pavlica':-

Uefas head of security must go

https://spiritofshankly.com/time-up-for-zeljko-pavlica


'Uefa have been accused of submitting completely untrue evidence to their own inquiry  the Independent Panel inquiry, detailing how and why a near disaster happened at the Champions League final in May 2022.

On 7 June last year, just over a week after events in Paris, Spirit of Shankly began calling for an independent investigation into what happened to ensure such a fiasco could not happen again and to rubbish the Uefa-backed claims that supporters had been to blame.

The French Senate also condemned the events, concluding that on the day everyone was in their own camp with no real coordination. Its statement did little to quell the rumours and allegations of cronyism within footballs governing body under Aleksander Ceferins leadership.

Published in February, the Inquiry concluded Uefa must take prime responsibility for the debacle because it failed in its duty to manage safety plans and procedures. But, crucially, it stated this was not the fault of the safety and security unit headed by Zeljko Pavlica, but the events division, led by Sharon Burkhalter-Lau, who had marginalised the unit.

Now Burkhalter-Lau has alleged Uefa presented untrue evidence in order to protect Pavlica, who is the decades-long best friend of Uefa president Ceferin. To hear of these alleged cover-ups and lies during the Inquiry is contemptible.

That Pavlica  as head of security  has remained in his post since Paris is staggering, but in light of these latest revelations underpinned by his lack of individual responsibility and accountability he surely has to go. If he doesnt then Ceferins position is also untenable.'
Samie

Re: Paris
January 17, 2024, 12:12:05 am
https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1747398245398003836

Quote
Solicitors representing Liverpool fans who "suffered physical and psychological" harm at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris have said UEFA is trying to prevent the case being heard in an English court.
oojason

Re: Paris
Yesterday at 09:26:12 pm

'Uefa settles civil claim with Liverpool fans over 2022 Champions League final':-

Full and final settlement with fans who suffered injury
Terms of the agreement remain confidential, says Uefa

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/22/uefa-liverpool-champions-league-final-civil-claim





'A civil claim involving Liverpool fans who suffered injury and distress at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris has been settled.

Uefa issued a statement ­on Friday evening confirming that a full and final ­settlement had been agreed with fans represented by Pogust ­Goodhead and Bingham Long who had made ­personal injury claims.

The terms of the settlement will remain confidential, Uefa said.

An independent report published last year found Uefa bore primary responsibility for the failures which almost led to European club footballs biggest occasion becoming a mass fatality catastrophe.

Serious congestion problems outside the Stade de France in Paris saw thousands of Liverpool fans penned in against perimeter fences and stuck in a motorway underpass before the game against Real Madrid, with kick-off delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Those same supporters, who had already been targeted by local youths trying to steal tickets, were then teargassed and pepper-sprayed by police.

Uefa has already taken a ­number of steps following the 2022 final, including implementing recommendations from the independent review and establishing a special refund scheme, Uefas statement said on Friday.

Today, it has gone further by ensuring that Liverpool fans represented by Pogust Goodhead and Bingham Long receive a sum by way of compensation in relation to the difficulties and challenges that they were confronted with.

The parties have agreed the terms of this statement but that the terms of the settlement will otherwise remain confidential. The settlement agreement has been made without any admission of liability. Uefa is pleased to have reached a common position which it is hoped provides closure for the fans. Uefa will be making no further comment.

A Liverpool fan who was part of the Pogust Goodhead and Binghams claim, Matt Douglas, said in an article previously published by the firms: We left for the game with plenty of time ahead of us. We went to enter the ground at around 3.30pm and noticed most of the gates were closed.

When fans shouted and tried to communicate with stewards, we were mostly ignored. People kept being let into the gate, and it became worrying  a large volume of people with nowhere to go. Things were getting tense, there were kids around us crying, and I was seriously worried for my safety.'


I was next to a waist-high security divide which was about to fall over with the waves of pressure, and eventually I had to climb it rather than fall over it, but I still got injured  I broke my rib and have since been signed off work with it.

Once we entered the ground, it got no better, we were hit with the aftermath of teargas, and our eyes were stinging.

I have suffered what can only be described as PTSD for weeks, I have avoided crowds, and I dont think Im ready to attend a football match. I certainly will never go to Paris again.

Uefa owed a duty of care to the fans, and they failed in that duty.

The independent panel also said it was troubled by the authorities attempts to blame Liverpool fans without tickets for the chaos ­without any evidential basis.

Assertions that late, ­ticketless supporters were either the ­primary cause or contributed to the ­dangerous events have a particular ­resonance with Hillsborough, where ­similar allegations were made  and persisted for decades before being ­comprehensively disproved, the report said.

Michael Burke and Paul Hudson, members of the claimants legal team at Pogust Goodhead, said: We are delighted that fellow supporters of Liverpool Football Club will soon be in receipt of compensation for the difficulties and challenges they faced at the 2022 Champions League Final. This was an exceptionally important case and to have played a part in it was a privilege.

Gerard Long, managing director of Bingham Long, added: As a local firm, it was important for us to be able to report back to [fans] that we had resolved the matter without lengthy legal proceedings, and they will receive some compensation.

I would like to make clear that no deduction will be taken from my clients damages and that they will therefore receive 100% of the compensation received as part of this settlement.'
Tommypig

Re: Paris
Yesterday at 11:26:43 pm
Interesting the other firm Leigh Day not part of this settlement
John C

Re: Paris
Today at 07:31:08 am
I withdrew from the Bingham claim.
I wonder what the average settlement £ was.
Tommypig

Re: Paris
Today at 08:00:09 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:31:08 am
I withdrew from the Bingham claim.
I wonder what the average settlement £ was.

Did you join one of the other claims instead?
John C

Re: Paris
Today at 08:27:02 am
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 08:00:09 am
Did you join one of the other claims instead?

No mate, I got some second hand tear gas and obviously the massive inconvenience and fear on the night but I wasn't prepared to overstate what I'd gone through to make it look like I had a claim. I'm not saying anyone else has done that, I just didn't feel comfortable when I'd seen some of the real suffering around me.
Zlen

Re: Paris
Today at 08:52:19 am
That's a fair way of going about it John.
No point diluting more serious claims and there were plenty of those.
Tommypig

Re: Paris
Today at 08:56:10 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:27:02 am
No mate, I got some second hand tear gas and obviously the massive inconvenience and fear on the night but I wasn't prepared to overstate what I'd gone through to make it look like I had a claim. I'm not saying anyone else has done that, I just didn't feel comfortable when I'd seen some of the real suffering around me.

👍 fair comment
John C

Re: Paris
Today at 09:43:48 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:52:19 am
That's a fair way of going about it John.
No point diluting more serious claims and there were plenty of those.
I wouldn't blame anyone who pursued a claim just for the trauma. I felt traumatised siting in the airport coming home, and when I finally arrived home I could feel the emotion building and when I got through the door I just sat on the stairs and wept.
Temporarily scarred, a lot of it due to the defeat.
But not physically harmed.
Kalito

Re: Paris
Today at 10:13:20 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:43:48 am
I wouldn't blame anyone who pursued a claim just for the trauma. I felt traumatised siting in the airport coming home, and when I finally arrived home I could feel the emotion building and when I got through the door I just sat on the stairs and wept.
Temporarily scarred, a lot of it due to the defeat.
But not physically harmed.
IMHO, based on the above, you had a case John!
ianburns252

Re: Paris
Today at 11:30:42 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:27:02 am
No mate, I got some second hand tear gas and obviously the massive inconvenience and fear on the night but I wasn't prepared to overstate what I'd gone through to make it look like I had a claim. I'm not saying anyone else has done that, I just didn't feel comfortable when I'd seen some of the real suffering around me.

I took the same view - it shook me up and was horrible to be in it but there were those who suffered far far worse than me and it'd likely just have eaten into their share

I do wonder what might have happened had the likes of Dom King not been down with the fans chatting to us when some of the tear gassing happened - would we have been believed and had the wide spread support if people in the press hadn't experienced it first hand
