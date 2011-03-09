« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paris  (Read 166753 times)

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Paris
« Reply #2240 on: April 18, 2023, 04:55:01 pm »
Yeah thanks both. If payments are going through still then I guess Im in the line. I got my ticket in one of the final sales
Logged

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
Re: Paris
« Reply #2241 on: April 19, 2023, 11:10:25 am »
Been declined a refund as my ticket was in the neutral section. Got in late aswell and had the same shite to get in and out as every other fucker
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2242 on: April 19, 2023, 11:37:37 am »
Quote from: macca007 on April 19, 2023, 11:10:25 am
Been declined a refund as my ticket was in the neutral section. Got in late aswell and had the same shite to get in and out as every other fucker

I thought part of the refund criteria was if you didn't get in until after 9pm?
Logged

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
Re: Paris
« Reply #2243 on: April 19, 2023, 12:13:31 pm »
Quote from: emitime on April 19, 2023, 11:37:37 am
I thought part of the refund criteria was if you didn't get in until after 9pm?

Same, was a mate who's sorted the ticket and he's sent me the email back they've sent him
Logged

Offline goodie106

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2244 on: April 19, 2023, 02:26:57 pm »
Hi Rewood

Thanks for the PM for some reason i cant reply to it, hopefully your successful with the challenge and hopefully someone from UEFA can actually reply to me as getting ignored is as frustrating as F*CK!
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2245 on: April 19, 2023, 02:40:55 pm »
Quote from: goodie106 on April 19, 2023, 02:26:57 pm
Hi Rewood

Thanks for the PM for some reason i cant reply to it, hopefully your successful with the challenge and hopefully someone from UEFA can actually reply to me as getting ignored is as frustrating as F*CK!

Think you need to have made 50 posts to enable you to reply mate.
Logged

Offline rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
Re: Paris
« Reply #2246 on: April 19, 2023, 05:49:05 pm »
Does anyone know latest position with regard to Madrid fans?  If I remember rightly Madrid rejected UEFA's refund proposals.
Logged

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,327
Re: Paris
« Reply #2247 on: April 24, 2023, 11:26:22 am »
Anyone who bought directly from the club still waiting for a refund? I haven't had anything yet.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,491
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Paris
« Reply #2248 on: April 24, 2023, 12:10:27 pm »
Quote from: goodie106 on April 19, 2023, 02:26:57 pm
Hi Rewood

Thanks for the PM for some reason i cant reply to it, hopefully your successful with the challenge and hopefully someone from UEFA can actually reply to me as getting ignored is as frustrating as F*CK!

I've upped your post count - you should be able to reply now.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Paris
« Reply #2249 on: April 24, 2023, 02:50:07 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on April 24, 2023, 11:26:22 am
Anyone who bought directly from the club still waiting for a refund? I haven't had anything yet.

Im still waiting too. I asked the club last week and they said they were still processing payments. Its taking forever
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Paris
« Reply #2250 on: April 30, 2023, 09:18:47 am »
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
Re: Paris
« Reply #2251 on: April 30, 2023, 10:08:23 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 24, 2023, 02:50:07 pm
Im still waiting too. I asked the club last week and they said they were still processing payments. Its taking forever

I'm still waiting but my card has since been cancelled so I'm just waiting for them to contact me.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline nickystickers

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • Main Stand season ticket holder since 1998.
Re: Paris
« Reply #2252 on: May 5, 2023, 07:18:24 pm »
Anyone else still waiting for a response from UEFA for a refund? I got mine through the club and was refunded, but I also got a ticket through UEFA's ballot for my nephew for gate X which makes it eligible for a refund (according to UEFA's own criteria). I've filled in their form twice now but still not heard anything. I'm guessing they're just bastards with no intention honouring their promise.
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2253 on: May 5, 2023, 07:38:51 pm »
Quote from: nickystickers on May  5, 2023, 07:18:24 pm
Anyone else still waiting for a response from UEFA for a refund? I got mine through the club and was refunded, but I also got a ticket through UEFA's ballot for my nephew for gate X which makes it eligible for a refund (according to UEFA's own criteria). I've filled in their form twice now but still not heard anything. I'm guessing they're just bastards with no intention honouring their promise.

Got my refund over a month ago from them.
Logged

Offline red annie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 918
Re: Paris
« Reply #2254 on: May 9, 2023, 01:16:46 pm »
I have a John Lewis credit card which I use for most regular purchases, including tickets. As some may know John Lewis changed their card provider which essentially meant getting a new credit card last October. I used the old card to buy the tickets for Paris. I assumed the account was closed and that the refund would be not be accepted. Consequently I have been waiting for an email from LFC to organise the refund.

This morning I opened the old credit card app by accident to find the refund in the account. Managed to speak to someone at John Lewis who has apparently arranged a refund to my current account.

Just posting this in case it has happened to anyone else.
Logged

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
Re: Paris
« Reply #2255 on: May 19, 2023, 01:20:57 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on April  5, 2023, 09:39:05 pm
Im not being bought out by this refund. When I get it, the cash is going in an envelope and to the food bank in Anfield. Makes me sick to the core that all UEFA think of is money and their bloody brand.

If anyone was of a mind to do likewise, you can donate online via this link.

https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-help/find-a-foodbank/northliverpool/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMInu_d062B_wIVvgcGAB14Vg33EAAYASAAEgJwVPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
Re: Paris
« Reply #2256 on: May 28, 2023, 08:20:55 am »
A year ago today. Such a near miss that day, but supporters should be proud there actions prevented much worse.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,480
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #2257 on: May 28, 2023, 12:30:38 pm »

'A year ago @UEFAs festival of football turned into a horror show. Thanks to first-hand testimonies, diligent journalists, supportive politicians, fan activism, tv + mobile footage, we know the truth: LFC fans were not to blame. We hope all fans can now go to a game and be safe!'




^ from https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1662725573523775490


Massive credit and kudos to Dan Austin too.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,480
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #2258 on: May 28, 2023, 02:35:21 pm »

Good article here too - including an apology from Ceferin and also the FA...


'Revealed: UEFA presidents thanks to Liverpool fans and FAs apology':-

So weve had not only UEFA apologise but also the FA apologising. We know that the FA didnt apologise, they were actually complicit in some of the stuff around Hillsborough, so its a significant and seismic shift in terms of how fans have now genuinely influenced how football is run.

www.thisisanfield.com/2023/05/revealed-uefa-presidents-thanks-to-liverpool-fans-and-fas-apology







'We exposed UEFAs lies - now President Ceferin thanked us' - a 4 minute video from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/508qVb6vSbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/508qVb6vSbc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/508qVb6vSbc

« Last Edit: May 31, 2023, 07:02:26 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,480
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #2259 on: June 1, 2023, 07:35:02 pm »

''Change is needed and WILL come' | Paris: 1 Year On | Liverpool FC Documentary' - an 11 minute video from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zZrCYNMj1dI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zZrCYNMj1dI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zZrCYNMj1dI



'We exposed UEFAs lies  now President Ceferin thanked us':-

www.thisisanfield.com/2023/06/we-exposed-uefas-lies-now-president-ceferin-thanked-us



Edit: change has not come. Despite last year's Final... fans were treated like shit at the 2023 CL Final in Istanbul (due to poor organisation on UEFA's part: no water, food, a shortage of toilets, travel issues, crumbling stadium, lack of disabled facilities and access, bottlenecks, and so on)...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354000.msg18901086#msg18901086
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354000.msg18901038#msg18901038
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354000.msg18903893#msg18903893
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354000.msg18908025#msg18908025

« Last Edit: June 20, 2023, 09:24:21 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
Re: Paris
« Reply #2260 on: June 20, 2023, 08:54:40 pm »
Sorry to drag this one up again, but there are still a good few of us out there who have not received a refund for our tickets i.e. those who got tickets from UEFA and in via wrong turnstile and/or in at wrong time.  Many were equally affected, but have fallen between the cracks.  I have tried to get refund from UEFA and appealed twice, but they just keep playing a straight bat. I have asked them what the latest position is regarding Madrid.  The last I had heard was they had turned down UEFA's refund scheme.  They have simply ignored my question however.  Does anyone out there know what Madrid are doing?
Logged

Offline RedRon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2261 on: June 21, 2023, 01:37:48 pm »
I am in the same boat as Rewood, I had a pair from UEFA and have not received a refund due to wrong turnstile (though was near Liverpool end) and getting nowhere with UEFA. So any information shared on what Madrid are doing would be greatly appreciated.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,400
Re: Paris
« Reply #2262 on: September 12, 2023, 02:13:17 pm »
They never learn

https://spiritofshankly.com/familiar-story/?fbclid=IwAR2KsRtF90oIWCBSNzOirQG4Kda5AFpstm62H-p5NBN4IgbLt8ehGgwmRno

Rugby World  Cup
Mark Machado was in Marseille for the Rugby World Cup, where a sense of déja-vu was the overriding memory

As a Liverpool fan, Im only too aware of what happened at the Champions League final in Paris in 2022 and the work done following the horrendous scenes to ensure sports fans visiting France would not be subjected to such treatment again. Lessons had been learned, right?

A group of eight of us were in Marseille on the weekend of 9-10 September for the Rugby World Cup. We left Le Black Stone pub around 7.15pm to head to Stade Velodrome for the game with over a 100 minutes to go to kick-off  plenty of time to make the 10-minutes walk to the stadium with some to spare to potentially get a beer on the way.

Approaching the stadium, it was clear that just one entrance was open and it wasnt being managed well. The steps leading to it were packed and the queue of people to get in didnt appear to be moving. Instantly Paris came to mind and the Reds in our group were insisting we hang back. There were very few stewards around and no police to tell us what was going on. With no instructions to do anything differently, Argentina and England fans were just joining the mass of people leading to the entrance, with talk of last years Champions League final, from England fans at the back, growing louder.

Officials opened the gate an hour before kick-off and we joined the queue. There were so many of us, it moved slowly and started to feel claustrophobic. We got to the front now with less than 20 minutes to kick-off to see they didnt have turnstiles, but people  six to eight at most  checking tickets. Once our tickets were scanned we went through security  we were patted down  and finally got to our seats, which were in the gods with less than 10 minutes to spare.

The stadium felt very underprepared with not many options for buying food and drinks and service at the bars incredibly slow. On Saturday and Sunday they ran out of beer and soft drinks which isnt ideal when its 30 degrees.

For the game on Sunday, communications were put out that the gates would open at least two hours before kick-off. We got there with an hour and a bit to go and there was already a sizeable queue spilling about halfway down the steps. Getting in was again slow with still too few people scanning tickets.

I havent heard reports of fans being injured, thankfully, but Id say that was down to luck. All the problems of getting into the ground could have been avoided with basic organisation: open the gates earlier, employ more people to scan tickets and man the bars, and provide enough refreshments for a hot day and capacity crowd.

Once again, it felt that the safety of fans wasnt a priority. 

Mark Machado produces the Brazilian Shirt Name podcast, hosted by Tim Vickery and Dotun Adeybayo
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,897
Re: Paris
« Reply #2263 on: September 12, 2023, 04:31:24 pm »
Thanks for posting that Rob.

It's incredibly fucking frustrating how people are treated and indeed lives still endangered.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,400
Re: Paris
« Reply #2264 on: September 12, 2023, 06:49:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 12, 2023, 04:31:24 pm
Thanks for posting that Rob.

It's incredibly fucking frustrating how people are treated and indeed lives still endangered.


I saw something on the coverage on the telly the other night, first off I thought it was Paris again. Hillsborough was 34 years ago, Paris was 12 months ago, they never seem to either learn, or do anything to keep us safe.

This was the queue outside.



Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,074
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Paris
« Reply #2265 on: September 12, 2023, 06:58:42 pm »
I wonder if they'll sort their shit out in time for the Paris Olympics next summer? Not holding my breath.

Hate to say it but it's almost as if someone will have to die before the IOC actually take these fuckers to task. It's inexcusable.

« Last Edit: September 12, 2023, 07:00:20 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
Re: Paris
« Reply #2266 on: September 12, 2023, 07:08:07 pm »
Given that Marseilles get 60k plus and sell out the ground virtually every game, I wonder if this chaos is because the French Rugby authorities are organising it all themselves.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,164
Re: Paris
« Reply #2267 on: September 12, 2023, 08:13:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 12, 2023, 06:49:47 pm
I saw something on the coverage on the telly the other night, first off I thought it was Paris again. Hillsborough was 34 years ago, Paris was 12 months ago, they never seem to either learn, or do anything to keep us safe.

This was the queue outside.





looks like what you'd see in a mosh pit at a concert - not a "line" to get in a stadium. absurd.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,836
  • JFT 97
Re: Paris
« Reply #2268 on: September 13, 2023, 09:59:34 am »
Quote from: storkfoot on September 12, 2023, 07:08:07 pm
Given that Marseilles get 60k plus and sell out the ground virtually every game, I wonder if this chaos is because the French Rugby authorities are organising it all themselves.

If the Marseille rugby fans are anything like the Marseille football ultras then they pretty much control the Police at home games. The Marseille Police basically stand back and allow the ultras to do whatever they want.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,970
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Paris
« Reply #2269 on: September 13, 2023, 10:49:55 am »
There was complaints from the Irish fans about the organisation in Bordeaux too

I posted this in another thread but I was in Paris in July, when I checked out I got talking to the guy on the counter, St Denis came up. This guy was from Paris
"I am very sorry for all that happened to you"
"I wasnt there but thanks anyway (meant this sincerely as via text this can look like sarcasm)"

He said St. Denis was a dump, has nothing to do with Paris really, he said its a rough horrible area.

him "I saw what happened, I knew straight away what was going on and I'm really sorry, we know you never did anything wrong, I knew straight away the police were covering up"

I wasn't at the ground that night, but it did mean a lot he said that.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline CaseRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
Re: Paris
« Reply #2270 on: September 13, 2023, 05:09:13 pm »
I was at both games in Marseille at the weekend and can confirm it was a complete shitshow at the stadium. No signage outside or stewards directing people where to go and the gendarmes didnt seem to know either. I speak decent French and it would have been a real struggle for anyone who didnt.
I was also in Paris last year, albeit only at the fan park, but zero lessons had been learnt. The stadium was accessed by 2 entries forming an outer perimeter with a first ticket check before you got anywhere near the turnstiles which didnt work well so lots of manual checking.
What i would be interested in is if anyone who has been to the Velodrome for football in the past had similar or did they only create the outer perimeter and 1st check for this event? It seemed the 1st check was what was causing the bottlenecks (again) as 67000 people being funnelled through maybe 25 gates in 2 locations rather than multiple points of access spread out around the ground.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2271 on: September 13, 2023, 05:23:13 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on September 13, 2023, 05:09:13 pm
I was at both games in Marseille at the weekend and can confirm it was a complete shitshow at the stadium. No signage outside or stewards directing people where to go and the gendarmes didnt seem to know either. I speak decent French and it would have been a real struggle for anyone who didnt.
I was also in Paris last year, albeit only at the fan park, but zero lessons had been learnt. The stadium was accessed by 2 entries forming an outer perimeter with a first ticket check before you got anywhere near the turnstiles which didnt work well so lots of manual checking.
What i would be interested in is if anyone who has been to the Velodrome for football in the past had similar or did they only create the outer perimeter and 1st check for this event? It seemed the 1st check was what was causing the bottlenecks (again) as 67000 people being funnelled through maybe 25 gates in 2 locations rather than multiple points of access spread out around the ground.

I've only been the once during the 98 world cup & we had our tickets checked at the outer fence, we then chose where to go without anybody challenging us. Was long before the revamp so I suspect it's totally different now.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Paris
« Reply #2272 on: September 13, 2023, 08:40:13 pm »
I went with Liverpool twice between 07-09. Hard to remember the specifics and the stadium has had a roof added since then but I remember the away fans got funneled into what I can only describe as a big Marquee/warehouse type thing which was unnerving before being funneled into the away section.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,480
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #2273 on: Yesterday at 06:09:59 pm »
.
'Uefa accused of presenting untrue evidence to inquiry on Champions League final chaos' - by David Conn:-

Allegations made by former operations manager Burkhalter-Lau
The actions of Zeljko Pavlica, Uefas head of safety, questioned

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/25/uefa-accused-of-presenting-untrue-evidence-to-inquiry-on-champions-league-final-chaos





a snippet...


'Uefa has been accused of presenting completely untrue evidence to its own independent inquiry into the near-disaster at the 2022 Champions League final, to protect its safety and security unit  headed by the presidents best friend  from criticism.

The allegations have been made by Uefas then operations director, Sharon Burkhalter-Lau, an events management specialist, who was second in command in the planning of the 28 May final at the Stade de France between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The match descended into a near-fatal disaster where the safety management operation failed, and thousands of supporters suffered long static queues, crushing, dangerous policing and attacks by local thugs.

Uefa appointed a panel of experts to review the debacle, and it concluded that Uefa had primary responsibility because it failed to monitor and oversee the safety plans and operation in Paris. However the panel said this failure was not principally the fault of the safety and security unit whose role is to oversee safety, but of Burkhalter-Laus events division, because it had marginalised the unit.

Since 2021 the safety and security unit has been headed by Zeljko Pavlica, best friend of the Uefa president, Aleksander Ceferin, with their relationship going back decades to their lives at home in Slovenia. Pavlicas background is in personal bodyguard security, and his level of experience and expertise to qualify him for European footballs most senior stadium safety role has been questioned by some safety professionals.

In memos sent to Uefas general secretary, Theodore Theodoridis, and three other senior officials, seen by the Guardian, Burkhalter-Lau rejected as completely untrue Uefas evidence that the unit had been marginalised.

That was despite the scenes that had been developing outside for hours, Pavlicas own staff being in the stadiums control centre, and some of them raising alarms from as early as 5.19pm in the units WhatsApp group.

Burkhalter-Laus allegations raise further questions about Uefas culture under Ceferin. After the final, the Guardian reported on serious concerns about alleged cronyism in Uefa appointments, with Pavlica and four more of Ceferins associates from Slovenia appointed to key positions. Uefa denied the accusation of cronyism, saying they were all proven professionals.

Ceferin subsequently confirmed he had been instrumental in these appointments and suggested he should be applauded for it, saying in an interview: If I brought competent people that I trust to Uefa, that are hard-working people there  I think I am quite good in this world of football.'

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:13:51 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,697
Re: Paris
« Reply #2274 on: Yesterday at 06:14:52 pm »
Fucking c*nts.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,101
Re: Paris
« Reply #2275 on: Yesterday at 07:27:25 pm »
https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1706355248472719556

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/25/uefa-accused-of-presenting-untrue-evidence-to-inquiry-on-champions-league-final-chaos?CMP=share_btn_tw

Quote
EXCLUSIVE: Uefa accused of presenting completely untrue evidence to its own inquiry into the near-disaster at the 2022 Champions League final, to protect its safety and security unit  headed by the presidents best friend  from criticism.

Uefa's head of safety & security, Zeljko Pavlica, friend of president Alexander Ceferin, told the inquiry that he was in the Stade de France VIP area as the chaos developed, and was unaware there was a crisis until 8.45pm, where Ceferin took the decision to delay the kick-off.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2276 on: Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,339
  • Dutch Class
Re: Paris
« Reply #2277 on: Today at 12:54:57 am »
Damning article from Conn
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,019
Re: Paris
« Reply #2278 on: Today at 01:31:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm
well done the Guardian for keeping this reporting going.  not a peep from the bbc on this today.

Hidden amongst the BBC football rumours page, which is disgusting.

I would love to say I am surprised by the actions of UEFA but I am not. Covering your arse matters more than the truth and always will to people like that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 