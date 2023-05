I have a John Lewis credit card which I use for most regular purchases, including tickets. As some may know John Lewis changed their card provider which essentially meant getting a new credit card last October. I used the old card to buy the tickets for Paris. I assumed the account was closed and that the refund would be not be accepted. Consequently I have been waiting for an email from LFC to organise the refund.



This morning I opened the old credit card app by accident to find the refund in the account. Managed to speak to someone at John Lewis who has apparently arranged a refund to my current account.



Just posting this in case it has happened to anyone else.