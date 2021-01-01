If anyone missed the Panorama program 'The Champions League Final: What Went Wrong?' tonight, it can be viewed here:-www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001d84s/panorama-the-champions-league-final-what-went-wrongor here - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001d84sFor anyone outside the UK / or not great with VPNs... it can be seen here - www.soccercatch.com/shows/862826809/the-champions-league-final---what-went-wrongA few words from Dan Austin...'What I hope people took from #bbcpanorama tonight is that the authorities treat football fans like animals.When their tactics fail they lie and shift blame. Fans of all teams will continue to be treated with disdain and violence by those in power if they are not held accountable.Supporters have been unequivocally exonerated by the French senate report. No fan of Liverpool or Real Madrid was to blame for the fiasco #bbcpanorama.UEFA and the French state cannot be trusted to organise major sporting events as things stand. People are not safe in their care.What's more, the film makes exceptionally clear that people would have died had fans not behaved so well and helped one another in the face of state-sanctioned violence from the French authorities.I hope everyone who went to the match knows that and takes pride/comfort in it.'^ https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1582092612441231360
There have to be lawsuits in the works against UEFA and the French Police - right?
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.14]