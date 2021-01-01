« previous next »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:00:38 pm
If anyone missed the Panorama program 'The Champions League Final: What Went Wrong?' tonight, it can be viewed here:-

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001d84s/panorama-the-champions-league-final-what-went-wrong

or here - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001d84s


For anyone outside the UK / or not great with VPNs... it can be seen here - www.soccercatch.com/shows/862826809/the-champions-league-final---what-went-wrong







A few words from Dan Austin...

'What I hope people took from #bbcpanorama tonight is that the authorities treat football fans like animals.

When their tactics fail they lie and shift blame. Fans of all teams will continue to be treated with disdain and violence by those in power if they are not held accountable.

Supporters have been unequivocally exonerated by the French senate report. No fan of Liverpool or Real Madrid was to blame for the fiasco #bbcpanorama.

UEFA and the French state cannot be trusted to organise major sporting events as things stand. People are not safe in their care.

What's more, the film makes exceptionally clear that people would have died had fans not behaved so well and helped one another in the face of state-sanctioned violence from the French authorities.

I hope everyone who went to the match knows that and takes pride/comfort in it.'

^ https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1582092612441231360


There have to be lawsuits in the works against UEFA and the French Police - right?
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:22:45 pm
There have to be lawsuits in the works against UEFA and the French Police - right?

Yes there are.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/23/liverpool-fans-1700-legal-action-uefa-paris-champions-league-final


More than 1,700 Liverpool supporters who have reported that they suffered physical injuries or psychological trauma because of the chaos at the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May have registered with law firms to make claims for damages against Uefa.

People signing up for the potential group claims include some who reported that they sustained broken ribs in crushes at the Stade de France before the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and many more reporting symptoms of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Good documentary. Obviously there was a lot missing as its only half an hour but it's good to keep this in the public eye else it gets forgotten about especially when you have disgusting fans throwing around insults.
Bloody hell, just watched it, terrifying for all involved.
