Offline FlashingBlade

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,237
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Paris
Reply #1800 on: September 21, 2022, 01:44:34 pm
Brilliant journalism from Conn and team in that.....but thank fuck for mobile phones.

When I got home mrs thought I'd be fuming as fuck...I was to a point..but I said at the time these fuckers picked on the wrong fan base if they think they're getting away with it.

Thogh expect UEFA to congratulate their own people on job well done
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,287
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paris
Reply #1801 on: September 21, 2022, 01:51:34 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on September 21, 2022, 12:57:23 pm
That Guardian interactive is so utterly damning and just goes to show the absolute wealth of evidence against the police and UEFA. With the amount of mobile phone footage these days, I struggle to see how even a questionnably-independent UEFA investigation could still maintain fans were to blame. That is not to say they won´t try.

Absolutely sickening.

UEFA will be unaccountable we know that much
Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1802 on: September 21, 2022, 01:52:17 pm
Flippin heck, maybe the ESL wasnt such a bad idea after all!
Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,447
Re: Paris
Reply #1803 on: September 21, 2022, 02:07:19 pm
The Conn piece is excellent, only lacking in more detailed examination of leaving the hellhole but can see why there was little video evidence due to the local criminals being out in force. 
Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 981
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Paris
Reply #1804 on: September 21, 2022, 02:08:03 pm
Holy shit. God Bless The Guardian for that compilation.
What a fucking shitshow.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,578
Re: Paris
Reply #1805 on: September 21, 2022, 02:10:07 pm
UEFA are a scumbag institution, whose raison d'etre is to make money. They care little for football, and nothing for supporters.

They hold the organisation of enforcing monopolies on overpriced booze from sponsors  in 'fan parks' and arenas as being of greater importance than ensuring fan safety at their events.

I'm not being hyperbolic in saying that, anyone in Paris knows. They didn't even organise toilets in the area they told thousands of fans to go (and employed the police to ensure people couldn't bring their own drinks and had to pay 8euro for a beer or similar extortionate prices for essentials like water).
Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,609
Re: Paris
Reply #1806 on: September 21, 2022, 02:11:15 pm
That interactive piece from the Guardian is a belter.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 53,198
Re: Paris
Reply #1807 on: September 21, 2022, 02:13:27 pm
Motherfuckers!  :no

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,514
Re: Paris
Reply #1808 on: September 21, 2022, 02:28:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 21, 2022, 02:13:27 pm
Motherfuckers!  :no

Yep. A cocktail of skiving, disinterest, dismissive arrogance, ignorance, violence, opportunism and callousness. Paris, France and UEFA.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,127
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Paris
Reply #1809 on: September 21, 2022, 02:41:22 pm
Quote from: Classycara on September 21, 2022, 02:10:07 pm
UEFA are a scumbag institution, whose raison d'etre is to make money. They care little for football, and nothing for supporters.

They hold the organisation of enforcing monopolies on overpriced booze from sponsors  in 'fan parks' and arenas as being of greater importance than ensuring fan safety at their events.

I'm not being hyperbolic in saying that, anyone in Paris knows. They didn't even organise toilets in the area they told thousands of fans to go (and employed the police to ensure people couldn't bring their own drinks and had to pay 8euro for a beer or similar extortionate prices for essentials like water).

Indeed, that was the exact reason they were trying get about 50,000 of us through two two-person wide outer cordons - literally for the express purpose of confiscating booze. Mental. And that could have gone a lot worse as well if people weren´t so patient.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,950
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Paris
Reply #1810 on: September 21, 2022, 03:54:59 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on September 21, 2022, 02:11:15 pm
That interactive piece from the Guardian is a belter.

It really is. I just had to stop reading it as it was starting to make me cry in work, partly from bringing it all back and partly through anger at what they got away with.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,868
Re: Paris
Reply #1811 on: September 21, 2022, 04:26:59 pm
Shocking, but not a great surprise.

Top-level football is absolutely corrupt!
Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1812 on: September 21, 2022, 04:40:07 pm
Nothing in The Guardian piece surprised me . Uefa are a bunch of self serving parasites - always have been , always will be .

Really need to to show Uefa what we think of them at the Rangers game .

Hats off to the Guardian though - they've been brilliant with the Paris reporting all the way through .
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,868
Re: Paris
Reply #1813 on: September 21, 2022, 04:43:38 pm
Not a peep of this on the BBC website.
Offline Xabisfeet

  • Main Stander
  ***
  Posts: 239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1814 on: September 21, 2022, 07:31:41 pm
Scary stuff
Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1815 on: September 21, 2022, 09:31:17 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 21, 2022, 04:43:38 pm
Not a peep of this on the BBC website.
I was about too say the same.
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1816 on: September 21, 2022, 10:04:08 pm
Uefa are scum and Ceferin is unsuitable for the role, he's corrupt as they come and has been bought by the PSG and Abu Dhabi FC.

I'm all for a the ESL 110%, independent of UEFA and FIFA, who can fuck off.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1817 on: September 21, 2022, 10:18:25 pm
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on September 21, 2022, 04:40:07 pm
Nothing in The Guardian piece surprised me . Uefa are a bunch of self serving parasites - always have been , always will be .

Really need to to show Uefa what we think of them at the Rangers game .

Hats off to the Guardian though - they've been brilliant with the Paris reporting all the way through .

I've been highly critical of the Guardian's regular football writers, and to be honest, the work on Paris has nothing to do with them anyway - it's the likes of David Conn and certain others from the news desk who are doing the great work, not the smug, musing windbags like Wilson and Ronay, who have nothing to say other than telling us, "(insert England player here) is a lovely human being".

But credit where credit's due - the real journalists at the Guardian have done great work here. God bless David Conn, one of the few in any publication writing about football who has any backbone whatsoever.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,578
Re: Paris
Reply #1818 on: September 21, 2022, 10:42:30 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on September 21, 2022, 02:41:22 pm
Indeed, that was the exact reason they were trying get about 50,000 of us through two two-person wide outer cordons - literally for the express purpose of confiscating booze. Mental. And that could have gone a lot worse as well if people weren´t so patient.

Perhaps an organised campaign against Heineken is an option a little further down the line, after other avenues explored. These scumbags won't listen to anything that isn't legally imposed on them (and we've seen that the french lawmakers are liars protecting their cartel) or if their wallet is impacted.
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 38,959
Re: Paris
Reply #1819 on: September 21, 2022, 10:47:53 pm
Quote from: Classycara on September 21, 2022, 10:42:30 pm
Perhaps an organised campaign against Heineken is an option a little further down the line, after other avenues explored. These scumbags won't listen to anything that isn't legally imposed on them (and we've seen that the french lawmakers are liars protecting their cartel) or if their wallet is impacted.
Yep.
Fucking corrupt c*nts, it's a fucking scandal.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 53,198
Re: Paris
Reply #1820 on: September 21, 2022, 10:49:57 pm
Organise a protest against UEFA for the Ranger games perhaps?
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,365
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
Reply #1821 on: September 21, 2022, 11:16:44 pm

'Jordan Hendersons father will not go to World Cup after horrific scenes in Paris':-

Brian Henderson was caught in Champions League final chaos
My dad said that was him done, says England midfielder

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/21/jordan-hendersons-father-will-not-go-to-world-cup-after-horrific-scenes-in-paris
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,662
Re: Paris
Reply #1822 on: Yesterday at 12:00:21 am
I'm a bit baffled that a few people are saying that these statements would have been prepared in the ordinary course of planning an event like this....

That's a shocking take.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 13,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1823 on: Yesterday at 12:58:13 am
Quote from: Ycuzz on September 21, 2022, 02:11:15 pm
That interactive piece from the Guardian is a belter.

The video of the 11 year old not wanting to ever go to a football match again is heartbreaking.
Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,125
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Paris
Reply #1824 on: Yesterday at 12:59:05 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:00:21 am
I'm a bit baffled that a few people are saying that these statements would have been prepared in the ordinary course of planning an event like this....

That's a shocking take.

It makes sense though. It's the easy way out in terms of explaining a kickoff-delay in the short term and then having time to come up with a more specific explanation (like the 40K fake tickets) later when it's clearer what led to the delay. It also absolves Uefa from any blame, because they're not responsible for how and when the fans arrive, they're just doing everything to get people in to get the match started. We all know that it's a load of bollocks, but for the general public that explanation works.

And it's also clear why they wanted to put the blame on the fans, because the whole premise for the final (and a lot of other matches involving teams with a big following) was that there'll be a mob of tanked up football supporters looking to tear the city and the stadium down and they need to be kept under control. It started way before any reds were even in Paris with politicians saying ticketless supporters shouldn't travel and it continued on the day with how they put rules in place that you couldn't wear scarves or football shirts in certain places and with the way the fanzone was set up. Then you had the treatment of supporters on the way to and into the stadium and what apparently happened in the fanzone after the match was over.

The big problem is that the general public will believe that kind of reasoning, because in the past there have been and there still are issues with violent football supporters. So, they tar everyone with the same brush. Uefa know that and that's why they were so keen to get that message out early. They just knew that after the delayed kickoff the headlines all over the world would be "CL final started late, because of the fans". No blame for Uefa or the organisers of the event just the stupid football fans once again causing trouble. That's the message they wanted to send out, because they knew that would stick, especially with people watching the whole thing live on TV. What was uncovered in the days and weeks after the final didn't even come close to creating the same big headlines (except in England, France and maybe Spain). It was reported that the organisation was a shambles, but it wasn't really the top story, because the media had already moved on to the next thing. And loads of people who don't really care that much about football won't even have seen it, but they will probably have heard about the final (i.e. one of the biggest games in football) not starting on time, because the fans were causing trouble. That's the really despicable thing about this. Uefa knew exactly what they were doing with those early messages about the kickoff delay and in a way they got away with it (again).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:02:22 am by stoa »
Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  ***
  Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1825 on: Yesterday at 02:48:39 am
This is the type of stuff that will slowly make the ESL into reality. UEFA are just not fit to rule, if you can call it that, anymore and clubs probably won't take it for much longer.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  ****
  Posts: 396
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1826 on: Yesterday at 04:34:29 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 02:48:39 am
This is the type of stuff that will slowly make the ESL into reality. UEFA are just not fit to rule, if you can call it that, anymore and clubs probably won't take it for much longer.

Uefa have a long history of picking the wrong stadiums, policing them poorly, and people dying in some cases. FIFA are as bad, fair few working class people dead to make this World Cup happen.

Id love to say withdraw for a year in response to Paris, but there too much money involved for the club. Money we need. I think until Uefa are held directly responsible for a death or something similar, they will continue unaccountable.
Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  ***
  Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1827 on: Yesterday at 04:49:41 am
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 04:34:29 am
Uefa have a long history of picking the wrong stadiums, policing them poorly, and people dying in some cases. FIFA are as bad, fair few working class people dead to make this World Cup happen.

Id love to say withdraw for a year in response to Paris, but there too much money involved for the club. Money we need. I think until Uefa are held directly responsible for a death or something similar, they will continue unaccountable.

Seems to be getting worse by the day though or could be I'm paying more attention to it now. Agree we won't withdraw for a year, could work if we get other clubs on board and boycott UEFA but you'd think that instead of doing this clubs will just get together and leave it altogether, basically a ESL.

Whilst I hated the idea of ESL I'd find it difficult to turn down if it were to come back (in an updated form that is, not the one it was proposed in initially).
Hope clubs will start speaking out against UEFA.
Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1828 on: Yesterday at 10:52:20 am
Yep, would reconsider ESL after this, cannot be assed with UEFA corruption/lies any longer, though with huge sums of money involved the ESL would also, perhaps, be corrupt eventually. It would also have to have some kind of promotion/relegation to keep it even mildly exciting, I believe is it is the death of football at this stage.
Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,572
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Paris
Reply #1829 on: Yesterday at 11:19:25 am
Slightly naive to assume the ESL organisers would be some bastion of fan welfare and anti-corruption imo.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,868
Re: Paris
Reply #1830 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:19:25 am
Slightly naive to assume the ESL organisers would be some bastion of fan welfare and anti-corruption imo.

Yep.

Football is the biggest money spinner in sport, therefore, it attracts corruption and a load of pricks who just want a piece of the pie.

As the old saying goes, 'money is the route of all evil.'
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,365
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
Reply #1831 on: Yesterday at 12:27:48 pm

'Guardian podcast on the Champions League final: Liverpool supporters put through a chaotic, violent near-disaster, then Uefa blamed them'...


'How the Champions League final nearly ended in disaster':-

Liverpool fans attending this years Champions League final faced a crush outside the stadium that held stark echoes of the worst day in the clubs history. David Conn has spent months investigating what happened

www.theguardian.com/news/audio/2022/sep/22/how-the-champions-league-final-nearly-ended-in-disaster-podcast (48 minutes)
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,659
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Paris
Reply #1832 on: Yesterday at 12:32:20 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:34:19 am
Yep.

Football is the biggest money spinner in sport, therefore, it attracts corruption and a load of pricks who just want a piece of the pie.

As the old saying goes, 'money is the route of all evil.'
Thing is, the pie is absolutely massive, so instead of abusing fans it would be better all round if they looked after them. Covid and lockdown proved beyond any doubt that football without fans is a hollow, soulless experience. The game needs the fans. The fans make it what it is. Fans make it an occasion.

Even if they only looked at it with greedy, cynical eyes, it's still extremely wise to look after the fans because fans are the lifeblood of the game.

If the experience of fans attending the most prestigious game in club football sees many of them saying they'd never attend a game in that country again, it tells you that their treatment was dangerous, shambolic and frightening. Now that's no way to attract people to your product. Paying top money to be treated like animals is a grotesque look. In any other business heads would have rolled for what happened in Paris. All duty of care seemed to be abandoned.

UEFA are clearly unfit for purpose. We've known this for a very long time.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,578
Re: Paris
Reply #1833 on: Yesterday at 01:29:07 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:19:25 am
Slightly naive to assume the ESL organisers would be some bastion of fan welfare and anti-corruption imo.
Just a bit

The way to avoid things like this is legislation, regulation and international cooperation - not to fall into the laps of other predatory money chasers not happy with their current share of the pie, trying to breakaway to get more.

Have people forgotten that Abu Dhabi were FSG's founding partners for the ESL? And that they invited Qatar and Abramovic?
Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 981
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Paris
Reply #1834 on: Yesterday at 03:21:48 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:58:13 am
The video of the 11 year old not wanting to ever go to a football match again is heartbreaking.

Yes it is.
Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,397
Re: Paris
Reply #1835 on: Yesterday at 04:53:28 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:58:13 am
The video of the 11 year old not wanting to ever go to a football match again is heartbreaking.

Absolutely fucking disgusting that they sprayed that young lad and anyone else for that matter but yeah seeing that lad in bits had me upset and fuming. Not sure if it was that lad,think it might be but I read somewhere that his dad took him to Paris and didn't tell him where they were going, then gave him his ticket in Paris because it was his birthday. Anyway If anyone did that to my lad copper or not I would go fucking mental.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:21:02 pm by red1977 »
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,365
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
Reply #1836 on: Yesterday at 04:59:01 pm

'LFC provides UCL final fan experience testimonies to independent panel':-

Liverpool FC has released the following statement regarding the club's continued response to the events surrounding the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-provides-ucl-final-fan-experience-testimonies-independent-panel



'Billy Hogan offers update on LFCs continued response to UCL final events':-

Liverpool FC CEO Billy Hogan has offered an update to supporters on the clubs continued response to the events surrounding the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/billy-hogan-offers-update-lfcs-continued-response-ucl-final-events
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,733
Re: Paris
Reply #1837 on: Today at 07:24:49 am
Wide is the carpet theyll sweep this under.
