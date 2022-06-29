Jürgen Klopp talking about what happened:



From LFCs official site:



I met only a few who were lucky; all the rest I met  my family included  had massive struggles outside. I think it is meanwhile clear it was massively mis-organised. Whoever was responsible was not prepared for that. My family sent me messages before the game, We are in the stadium, good luck and all these kinds of things  but they were not. These kind of necessary lies you receive. Then after the game, we had this little party; my missus was not ready to party, still exhausted from all the things around. I think all the things that happened there made it possible that the smallest problem we had that night is that we lost the final  incredible after a Champions League final. It was obviously really difficult. I was not outside but so many people told me the true story and they were all the same story pretty much, so I know what happened.



And from the press today:

The situation outside? I heard about it first-hand from my family because they were in the middle of everything. They texted me before the game, We are in, good luck stuff like this, but they were pretty much one and a half hours away from being in the stadium.



What happened to them happened to everyone, pretty much. Two or three people I spoke to were lucky, they got in and were waiting. Then there were all the issues throughout the game. There were a lot of spots occupied definitely by people without tickets but they were not Liverpool supporters.



This is pretty much the story everyone told  everyone had this experience. I think I knew 50 people inside the stadium, 47 people told me exactly the same story. That is obviously not how it should be.



In the end, it felt for them  and they are passionate Liverpudlians  that the smallest problem we had that night was that we lost the game. Imagine that around the Champions League final. Crazy.



We all know how beautiful Paris is and the big events they have got coming up in the next few years. But these kinds of things need to be sorted and clarified. I think we were really lucky that more did not happen. We have to make sure it does not happen again.



For me, its not the last memory of the season to be honest. Mine is the bus tour, which was outstanding. But I was not outside the stadium, trying to get in, he adds.



Its why everyone, the authorities, have to make sure this does not happen again. It was clear where it was (held) was a problem.



I think in Paris, the authorities would have known about the regional issues there. Anyway, UEFA decided pretty quick that it would be in Paris. There were other cities, obviously, where it could have been held. I understand that they got the information pretty late.



So how to organise it? You need somewhere it is easy to organise  and UEFA and Paris, this is not the first time they have worked together, all these kind of things. Im 100 per cent sure that nobody made a mistake intentionally. Its not that everyone thought: Ah, pfft, who cares how supporters get in! But the mistakes still happened and now we have to sort it.