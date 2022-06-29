« previous next »
Author Topic: Paris  (Read 90316 times)

'Sports' writer Dan Austin on Gerald Darmanin apology' audio interview on yesterday's BBC Radio Merseyside (13 minutes):-

www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0chn4h7



and good to see lan Byrne MP keeping up the pressure too...

'Today I have written to the French Sports Minister to ask her to present evidence of her repeated claim that up to 40K fans with fake tickets tried to enter the Stade de France at the UEFA Champions League final in May or retract her comments and issue a full apology to fans.':-

https://twitter.com/IanByrneMP/status/1542028392148647941
'Bulls**t: French senator slams liar Gérald Darmanin over blame of Liverpool fans at Champions League final':-

Gérald Darmanin has been widely lambasted in France, the UK and around the world for his response to the Champions League final fiasco.

https://metro.co.uk/2022/07/04/bulls-french-senator-slams-liar-gerald-darmanin-over-liverpool-fans-at-champions-league-final-16940122 (by Dan Ausitn)
'NEW: Paris chief of police Didier Lallement is set to be removed from his job, in part due to his handling of the carnage at the Stade de France.

This would be a significant victory for Liverpool supporters who have fought to show the truth, and for the safety of anyone in Paris'

^ https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1544748185112936449
''We will not let this lie' - Liverpool and Madrid fans still 'fighting for justice' after Champions League final debacle':-

Both sets of supporters remain united in their determination to get answers and apologies from both UEFA and the French authorities
More than a month may have passed since the Champions League final, but the fallout continues.

www.goal.com/en/news/liverpool-madrid-fans-still-fighting-justice-champions/blt3a0d998b933a1720 (Neil Jones at Goal)

Quote from: oojason on July  6, 2022, 07:25:21 pm
'NEW: Paris chief of police Didier Lallement is set to be removed from his job, in part due to his handling of the carnage at the Stade de France.

This would be a significant victory for Liverpool supporters who have fought to show the truth, and for the safety of anyone in Paris'

^ https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1544748185112936449

Lallement done. Boris next. Blimey.
Quote from: Kitch83 on May 30, 2022, 11:24:07 am
However, what is being massively underreported is the 'locals'. There was 100's of 'Locals', let's be honest though. African gangs. They were more organised than the police. What I saw from my position makes it very hard to avoid the thought that this was somehow pre-planned with the police. I saw people slashed with knives 6 feet in front of cops, they laughed. I saw people mugged 6 feet in front of cops, they laughed. I saw one guy knocked unconscious (the sound of his head hitting the concrete will stay with me forever), they laughed. Every now and then they would 'charge' at the 'Locals', charge is barely a word I would use, slowly walk towards them is more accurate. They would then disperse, the cops would then leave the area, and the 'locals' would return. I saw around 5 people knocked unconscious, 2 slashed and countless robbed, literally nothing was done. Nothing.

After the game, it was just as bad. ALL sent down one dark underpass where police vans were parked forcing everyone down a maybe 10ft wide space towards the metro. Once past that space, all hell broke loose. 'Locals' were ready. Without exaggerating I maybe saw 10 people slashed and robbed, 20 people smashed in the face, saw one elderly woman screaming because her husband who looked about 80 was pinned down and was having his watch ripped off. If anyone tried to intervene you were met with a blade(s). All of this while the police were watching.

In one incident, I saw 4 'Locals' attack a Red with a knife, took his bag, took his watch and bottled him 3 feet away from police, when a fellow fan punched one of the 'locals' doing it, he got arrested.

What felt like maybe a 15 minute walk of dodging attacks, we got to the Metro station where the police were laughing and saying 'Bye, Bye... Nice to meet you'. I am 38 and have never witnessed distain for human life as much as Saturday.

It still feels like this particular element has been under-reported to be honest. Hundreds of people were attacked after the game, yet the vast majority of what I'm seeing in the media only relates to what happened before the game, with talk of Police and UEFA failings but barely any mention of the gang violence. Ian Byrne's early day motion (whilst great) doesn't really mention the post match carnage. It would be good to see more in the media about the real cause of most of the trouble (the Saint-Denis gangs).
'Billy Hogan offers update on developments in LFC's response to UCL final events':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/billy-hogan-offers-update-developments-lfcs-response-ucl-final-events (with a 10 video and transcript)
Quote from: oojason on July  7, 2022, 04:42:39 pm
'Billy Hogan offers update on developments in LFC's response to UCL final events':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/billy-hogan-offers-update-developments-lfcs-response-ucl-final-events (with a 10 video and transcript)

Thats excellent from Billy Hogan. Especially this - Having read some of the testimonies, we're actually proactively contacting some fans who we think may need some additional support and connecting them with specialists who can provide.
Jürgen Klopp talking about what happened:

From LFCs official site:

I met only a few who were lucky; all the rest I met  my family included  had massive struggles outside. I think it is meanwhile clear it was massively mis-organised. Whoever was responsible was not prepared for that. My family sent me messages before the game, We are in the stadium, good luck and all these kinds of things  but they were not. These kind of necessary lies you receive. Then after the game, we had this little party; my missus was not ready to party, still exhausted from all the things around. I think all the things that happened there made it possible that the smallest problem we had that night is that we lost the final  incredible after a Champions League final. It was obviously really difficult. I was not outside but so many people told me the true story and they were all the same story pretty much, so I know what happened.

And from the press today:
The situation outside? I heard about it first-hand from my family because they were in the middle of everything. They texted me before the game, We are in, good luck stuff like this, but they were pretty much one and a half hours away from being in the stadium.

What happened to them happened to everyone, pretty much. Two or three people I spoke to were lucky, they got in and were waiting. Then there were all the issues throughout the game. There were a lot of spots occupied definitely by people without tickets but they were not Liverpool supporters.

This is pretty much the story everyone told  everyone had this experience. I think I knew 50 people inside the stadium, 47 people told me exactly the same story. That is obviously not how it should be.

In the end, it felt for them  and they are passionate Liverpudlians  that the smallest problem we had that night was that we lost the game. Imagine that around the Champions League final. Crazy.

We all know how beautiful Paris is and the big events they have got coming up in the next few years. But these kinds of things need to be sorted and clarified. I think we were really lucky that more did not happen. We have to make sure it does not happen again.

For me, its not the last memory of the season to be honest. Mine is the bus tour, which was outstanding. But I was not outside the stadium, trying to get in, he adds.

Its why everyone, the authorities, have to make sure this does not happen again. It was clear where it was (held) was a problem.

I think in Paris, the authorities would have known about the regional issues there. Anyway, UEFA decided pretty quick that it would be in Paris. There were other cities, obviously, where it could have been held. I understand that they got the information pretty late.

So how to organise it? You need somewhere it is easy to organise  and UEFA and Paris, this is not the first time they have worked together, all these kind of things. Im 100 per cent sure that nobody made a mistake intentionally. Its not that everyone thought: Ah, pfft, who cares how supporters get in! But the mistakes still happened and now we have to sort it.
'The French senate report outlining the findings of its inquiry into the UCL final at the Stade de France will call it a "fiasco" caused by "multiple organisational failures."

It is set to exonerate fans and will be released on Wednesday at 11am in the UK.'

www.francetvinfo.fr/faits-divers/incidents-lors-de-la-finale-de-la-ligue-des-champions-2022/incidents-au-stade-de-france-dans-un-rapport-le-senat-pointe-des-defauts-d-organisation-majeurs-et-parle-d-un-fiasco_5246953.html

^ from https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1545786479397556226
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:54:59 pm
'The French senate report outlining the findings of its inquiry into the UCL final at the Stade de France will call it a "fiasco" caused by "multiple organisational failures."

It is set to exonerate fans and will be released on Wednesday at 11am in the UK.'

www.francetvinfo.fr/faits-divers/incidents-lors-de-la-finale-de-la-ligue-des-champions-2022/incidents-au-stade-de-france-dans-un-rapport-le-senat-pointe-des-defauts-d-organisation-majeurs-et-parle-d-un-fiasco_5246953.html

^ from https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1545786479397556226

What we knew all along. A major well done to Dan and everyone else involved  :wave
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:54:59 pm
'The French senate report outlining the findings of its inquiry into the UCL final at the Stade de France will call it a "fiasco" caused by "multiple organisational failures."

It is set to exonerate fans and will be released on Wednesday at 11am in the UK.'

www.francetvinfo.fr/faits-divers/incidents-lors-de-la-finale-de-la-ligue-des-champions-2022/incidents-au-stade-de-france-dans-un-rapport-le-senat-pointe-des-defauts-d-organisation-majeurs-et-parle-d-un-fiasco_5246953.html

^ from https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1545786479397556226

Good. Nice to see it not taking 2 decades this time round.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:11:34 pm
What we knew all along. A major well done to Dan and everyone else involved  :wave

We need to stop the complacency and do everything we can to make sure that 'UEFA's so-called independent inquiry reaches the correct conclusion.

It is correct that Liverpool fans are not currently apportioned any blame. However that may change.

The biggest thing is that 'UEFA' do not wriggle out of this and continue to blame host Cities for their failures. Year after year 'UEFA' host events that put fans lives at risk.

Year after year they, mismanage huge events and then blame the host City. That has to stop.
