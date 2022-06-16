« previous next »
Author Topic: Paris

Re: Paris
June 16, 2022, 08:15:38 pm
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on June 16, 2022, 06:25:26 pm
Will be interesting to hear the fans comments and how they're received by the Senate Committee . Especially in light of the fact that the French Authorities in general , and the French Police specifically , have been trying to play down the role of the local scumbags in the whole proceedings .

Also , must say , Laurent Lafon and Francois-Noel Buffet have been excellent up to now in asking pertienent questions as to what went on . Sounds as though they are highly cynical of some of the ridiculous statements and comments being made , and the validity of same .
Not sure I'd want to go back there at this moment to be honest - but, it's extremely important that supporters have their say. Agree too, Monsieur Buffet seems to have been very good.
Re: Paris
June 17, 2022, 03:09:05 pm
Head of the Stade de France hearings on French TV this morning :

https://twitter.com/ApollineMatin/status/1537662976815419392


"The hearings are continuing. We want to hear from UEFA, which for the moment does not want to come, and the supporters".

 François-Noël Buffet, Chairman of the Senate Law Commission



I wonder why UEFA don't want to appear. Their silence is deafening...
Re: Paris
June 17, 2022, 10:44:49 pm

'For safetys sake Champions League final chaos still needs a full investigation':-

Reference to Hillsborough in pre-match intelligence points to negligence of French police in dealing with Liverpool fans

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/jun/17/champions-league-final-chaos-needs-full-investigation-hillsborough-french-police-liverpool-fans (by David Conn)


a snippet...

'The truly shocking revelation about the disastrous approach of the French police at the Champions League final in Paris appeared in plain sight in the first, flawed official report into the near-disaster released last Friday. Perhaps unwittingly from the reports author, Michel Cadot, an official working in Frances sports ministry, it illuminated most clearly so far why European footballs showpiece evening descended into brutality and chaos.

The single sentence about police intelligence before the match has provided the first glimpse of an explanation as to why the officers were so tooled-up, and acted like self-appointed last-ditch defenders of civilisation rather than guardians of safety for fans attending a glittering final with hope in their hearts.'
Re: Paris
June 18, 2022, 12:20:46 am
I read that earlier today.  how the hell they can use the word "Intelligence" related to that shower of twats is beyond me.
Re: Paris
June 18, 2022, 02:01:31 am
https://twitter.com/RonanEvain/status/1537810931866034179

After many twists and turns, the hearing of the supporters is finally confirmed. See you Tuesday 21/06 at 4:30 p.m.

Thank you to everyone who helped us convince the Senate to collect testimonies from representatives of those affected by the Stade de France fiasco
Re: Paris
June 18, 2022, 10:50:26 am
That Paris Match article, wow, in bits reading those kids' tales. :(
Re: Paris
June 18, 2022, 02:13:35 pm
i think i read a quote somewhere regarding the paris incident

the police came looking for a fight. and when they didn't get one. they created one.

Re: Paris
June 18, 2022, 02:14:42 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on June 18, 2022, 02:13:35 pm
i think i read a quote somewhere regarding the paris incident

the police came looking for a fight. and when they didn't get one. they created one.



Yeah, Neil Atkinson said something similar.
Re: Paris
June 18, 2022, 03:51:52 pm
Im currently sweltering in 40 degrees in Bordeaux and yesterday Lequipe Sports Channel had an in-depth interview with both father and son. Couldnt hear what was said due to the simultaneous translation but the interview seemed very sympathetic.
Re: Paris
June 18, 2022, 04:36:30 pm
An former Merseyside Police Chief Constable was at the game. As soon as he saw what was happening he got on the phone to his ex-colleagues to make sure everyone knew it all had nothing to do with Liverpool fans. Surely the Police on the ground there on the night have a story to tell of their own?
Re: Paris
June 18, 2022, 04:41:23 pm
Quote from: John C on June 18, 2022, 04:36:30 pm
An former Merseyside Police Chief Constable was at the game. As soon as he saw what was happening he got on the phone to his ex-colleagues to make sure everyone knew it all had nothing to do with Liverpool fans. Surely the Police on the ground there on the night have a story to tell of their own?
You really think they're gonna risk their job by going against the official line?

Would be great to see but don't go holding your breath.
Re: Paris
June 18, 2022, 06:45:39 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on June 18, 2022, 02:13:35 pm
i think i read a quote somewhere regarding the paris incident

the police came looking for a fight. and when they didn't get one. they created one.



Thats exactly what happened, particularly after the game when they realized theyd fucked it and had already laid blame on us, they did everything possible to instigate a fight at the fanzone too. c*nts
Re: Paris
June 18, 2022, 06:55:03 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June 18, 2022, 04:41:23 pm
You really think they're gonna risk their job by going against the official line?

Would be great to see but don't go holding your breath.
Not sure what you mean. What official line? If you mean the French Police and Uefa's then of course they will. Everyone and his dog knows the truth.

The ex-Chief Con was making sure their no misinformation spread within our own force.
Re: Paris
June 18, 2022, 06:57:00 pm
Quote from: John C on June 18, 2022, 06:55:03 pm
Not sure what you mean. What official line? If you mean the French Police and Uefa's then of course they will. Everyone and his dog knows the truth.

The ex-Chief Con was making sure their no misinformation spread within our own force.
to clarify"  when you said "the Police on the ground" you're talking about French cops. right?  so, again - do you think they'd contradict their bosses?
Re: Paris
June 19, 2022, 12:17:35 am
Quote from: SamLad on June 18, 2022, 06:57:00 pm
to clarify"  when you said "the Police on the ground" you're talking about French cops. right?  so, again - do you think they'd contradict their bosses?

I took what John said as the Merseyside police observers who were there on the night, not the French police (although there was some criticism from some French police as to how the approach on the night of the game went too iirc)

This was Merseyside Police's response on the night :

https://twitter.com/MerseyPolice/status/1530863488301662208/photo/1

Re: Paris
June 19, 2022, 08:46:38 am
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on June 19, 2022, 12:17:35 am
I took what John said as the Merseyside police observers who were there on the night, not the French police (although there was some criticism from some French police as to how the approach on the night of the game went too iirc)

This was Merseyside Police's response on the night :


Hadn't seen that, nice one mate.
Re: Paris
June 19, 2022, 07:15:57 pm
Any of the dickheads involved in the cover up against us and Madrid fans involved?

https://twitter.com/BBCBreaking/status/1538582884579262465

Quote
Weeks after being re-elected, French President Emmanuel Macron loses outright parliamentary majority - projections
Re: Paris
June 19, 2022, 11:22:53 pm
Sadly Darmamine is still in his seat
Re: Paris
Yesterday at 08:48:12 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on June 19, 2022, 11:22:53 pm
Sadly Darmamine is still in his seat

I`m sure the UCL Final dog-whistles were beneficial to his re-election bid.
Re: Paris
Yesterday at 06:08:21 pm
Daniel Austin
@_Dan_Austin

3h

On Tuesday there will be more French senate hearings into the chaos at the Stade de France.

- At 08:30 will be a representative from UEFA.

- At 15:30 will be
@JoeblottJoe
 from
@spiritofshankly
,
@LiverpoolDSA
, and Real Madrid fans.

- At 17:00 will be the mayor of Saint-Denis.

(UK times)
Re: Paris
Yesterday at 06:14:21 pm
'Trauma' of disabled Liverpool fans fuels calls to strip Stade de France of RWC 2023 and Olympics
World Rugby and IOC urged to take action after children teargassed, a woman suffered a grotesque attack and another a dislocated shoulder.


World Rugby and the International Olympic Committee are facing calls to strip the Stade de France from hosting their showpiece events ahead of an appearance of Liverpool fans at the French Senate on Tuesday.

The horrendous scale of the treatment of Liverpool fans at the Champions League final against Real Madrid will be laid bare in front of parliamentarians by Ted Morris and Joe Blott, the respective chairs of the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association and the Spirit of Shankly fan group.

Morris has been compiling a record of the traumatic experiences endured by disabled fans, which include: disabled children being teargassed; a wheelchair user being crowd-surfed to safety over a fence; a blind fan being separated from their carer; a disabled woman suffering a dislocated shoulder; and a grotesque attack on a disabled woman as she left the stadium.

The authorities failed massively, Morris said. Ive emailed Lord Coe and Sir Bill Beaumont as well because I am of the opinion the stadium is not suitable to hold those two massive events after what happened to us. It was just horrendous.

The Stade de France is due to hold the Rugby World Cup semi-finals and final in 2023 and then the Olympic athletics events in 2024. Morris and Blott are due to appear at 4.30pm on Tuesday as part of an inquiry by Frances Law Commission and will be sure to refute various post-match claims by the French authorities. Interior minister Gerald Darmanin has claimed that sections of the Liverpool fans posed public order problems and that 30,000-40,000 extra Liverpool fans had turned up to the match without proper tickets.

We will bring the issue of disability to the French Senate and call out the untruths, Morris said. Our disabled supporters suffered greatly in Paris. The French have tried to use a narrative and playbook that has haunted this football club. And they have done it without basis or substance.

We had nine games in Europe last season  there was not one single arrest. We went there for a festival of sport. There are a lot of people affected by this and we cant allow this narrative to gain any more traction. We will provide testimonies of some of the horrendous experiences of our disabled supporters  families and children as young as eight. We hope to get some answers. We need to go there and tell the truth about what happened.

Morris said that it was quite unheard of for fan representatives to be invited to the French Senate and that they were grateful for the opportunity.

Darmanin did subsequently appear to recognise some errors were made by authorities but Liverpool fans would like him to retract his earlier statements fully. I would like to express our regret with regard to the organisation of the final because some people were not able to see the whole of the match, Darmanin said. I deplore the errors which took place before.

'The authorities failed massively. It was just horrendous'
There were numerous eyewitness accounts of major congestion problems on the approach to the stadium and patient fans being locked out for almost an hour. There were also multiple reports of how local gangs assaulted and robbed supporters making their way back to coaches and trains after the match.

Didier Lallement, the head of Paris police, has since admitted he may have falsely stated up to 40,000 Liverpool supporters tried to get into the stadium with fake tickets. Perhaps I made a mistake with the figure I gave to the minister, Lallement said.

The police chief also acknowledged that there were not 30,000-40,000 at the gates of the stadium but maintained that many thousands were in the vicinity.

It is obviously a failure because people were pushed and attacked, Lallement said. Its a failure because the image of the country was undermined.

The Telegraph has contacted the operators of the Stade de France for comment. The stadium is owned by the French government and Frances sports minister, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, has said that the priority now is to identify very precisely what went wrong  in order to learn all the lessons so that such incidents do not happen again at our future major international sporting events.

Re: Paris
Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Yesterday at 06:14:21 pm
'Trauma' of disabled Liverpool fans fuels calls to strip Stade de France of RWC 2023 and Olympics
World Rugby and IOC urged to take action after children teargassed, a woman suffered a grotesque attack and another a dislocated shoulder.


World Rugby and the International Olympic Committee are facing calls to strip the Stade de France from hosting their showpiece events ahead of an appearance of Liverpool fans at the French Senate on Tuesday.

The horrendous scale of the treatment of Liverpool fans at the Champions League final against Real Madrid will be laid bare in front of parliamentarians by Ted Morris and Joe Blott, the respective chairs of the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association and the Spirit of Shankly fan group.

Morris has been compiling a record of the traumatic experiences endured by disabled fans, which include: disabled children being teargassed; a wheelchair user being crowd-surfed to safety over a fence; a blind fan being separated from their carer; a disabled woman suffering a dislocated shoulder; and a grotesque attack on a disabled woman as she left the stadium.

The authorities failed massively, Morris said. Ive emailed Lord Coe and Sir Bill Beaumont as well because I am of the opinion the stadium is not suitable to hold those two massive events after what happened to us. It was just horrendous.

The Stade de France is due to hold the Rugby World Cup semi-finals and final in 2023 and then the Olympic athletics events in 2024. Morris and Blott are due to appear at 4.30pm on Tuesday as part of an inquiry by Frances Law Commission and will be sure to refute various post-match claims by the French authorities. Interior minister Gerald Darmanin has claimed that sections of the Liverpool fans posed public order problems and that 30,000-40,000 extra Liverpool fans had turned up to the match without proper tickets.

We will bring the issue of disability to the French Senate and call out the untruths, Morris said. Our disabled supporters suffered greatly in Paris. The French have tried to use a narrative and playbook that has haunted this football club. And they have done it without basis or substance.

We had nine games in Europe last season  there was not one single arrest. We went there for a festival of sport. There are a lot of people affected by this and we cant allow this narrative to gain any more traction. We will provide testimonies of some of the horrendous experiences of our disabled supporters  families and children as young as eight. We hope to get some answers. We need to go there and tell the truth about what happened.

Morris said that it was quite unheard of for fan representatives to be invited to the French Senate and that they were grateful for the opportunity.

Darmanin did subsequently appear to recognise some errors were made by authorities but Liverpool fans would like him to retract his earlier statements fully. I would like to express our regret with regard to the organisation of the final because some people were not able to see the whole of the match, Darmanin said. I deplore the errors which took place before.

'The authorities failed massively. It was just horrendous'
There were numerous eyewitness accounts of major congestion problems on the approach to the stadium and patient fans being locked out for almost an hour. There were also multiple reports of how local gangs assaulted and robbed supporters making their way back to coaches and trains after the match.

Didier Lallement, the head of Paris police, has since admitted he may have falsely stated up to 40,000 Liverpool supporters tried to get into the stadium with fake tickets. Perhaps I made a mistake with the figure I gave to the minister, Lallement said.

The police chief also acknowledged that there were not 30,000-40,000 at the gates of the stadium but maintained that many thousands were in the vicinity.

It is obviously a failure because people were pushed and attacked, Lallement said. Its a failure because the image of the country was undermined.

The Telegraph has contacted the operators of the Stade de France for comment. The stadium is owned by the French government and Frances sports minister, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, has said that the priority now is to identify very precisely what went wrong  in order to learn all the lessons so that such incidents do not happen again at our future major international sporting events.


Utterly horrendous treatment of disabled supporters - SdF should be stripped of any major event until they can demonstrate it has improved safety for supporters.

Give 'em what for, Ted and Joe !
Re: Paris
Yesterday at 08:19:17 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm
Utterly horrendous treatment of disabled supporters - SdF should be stripped of any major event until they can demonstrate it has improved safety for supporters.


Among other things that means doing something about St Denis neighbourhood. This obviously has to be more than just policing the place. St Denis will have to be integrated into the rest of France and given a genuine stake in the Republic before SdF becomes a truly safe place to be for visitors.

And this may take some time. France, thank god, does not have the totalitarian option that the Chinese Fascists used before its own Olympics (which involved mass expulsion of poor people from the districts around the new stadium and their forced transportation to new 'homes' thousands of miles away).
Re: Paris
Yesterday at 08:23:14 pm
Jesus Christ!  :'(

It's an an entire diffrent level of cowardice and shithousery to go after disabled and blind people.
Re: Paris
Today at 09:13:31 am
Martin Kallen, CEO of UEFA events, is going with the 'fake ticket' lies too. unsurprising really. rat.
Re: Paris
Today at 09:22:50 am
UEFA has just regurgitated the same lies that the French politicians, French Football Federation and the French Chief of Police have

https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin

Who's surprised - Nobody
Re: Paris
Today at 09:22:57 am
Absolute farce this. Uefa are "for the fans" though remember.
