Re: Paris
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 05:04:07 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:55:41 pm
'Slowly the truth comes out

French FA chief says 2471 fake tickets were scanned between 1800 and 21.35, two thirds in the LFC end. So about 1650

So @GDarmanin claim of 40k is out by 38350.':-


https://twitter.com/draper_rob/status/1534914210672562176 (with link to video from the French Senate stating just this)

Can't imagine that's 2,471 unique tickets either. Or 2,471 actual fake tickets.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Paris
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 05:08:29 pm »
Anyone who had a genuine ticket which didn't scan the first time, can you dm https://twitter.com/draper_rob/status/1534914210672562176 and supply him with the gate number you were using. He wants to send as many as he can to UEFA with the report he has done.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Paris
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 05:14:03 pm »

From Dan Austin; a twitter thread - https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1535234948784918529 (with attached images and links in the twitter thread)


'A French cross-party ministerial committee for sporting events has sent its own conclusions about the Stade de France fiasco to its own prime minister.

It blames various institutional failures of crowd management. At no point does it criticise the behaviour of Liverpool fans.'

'The 30-page report adds that 1,644 fake tickets were scanned in an around the Stade de France. Absolutely nowhere near the 40,000 figure bandied about by the French authorities.

The report makes a series of recommendations for how France can improve its crowd management.'

'The press release following the report has been published in the name and with the support of new French prime minister Elisabeth Borne.

It is now officially acknowledged that France made institutional failures which caused what happened at the Stade de France.'
.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 05:16:47 pm »

Also from Dan Austin - https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1535268766195523585


'The CCTV videos from the French rail services, which would have shown that Gérald Darmanin's claim that tens of thousands of Liverpool fans with fake tickets travelled back to Paris after the Champions League final began was a complete and utter fallacy, have also been deleted.'

'In his hearing at the senate, Darmanin pledged to produce these CCTV videos in order to substantiate his wild claims.

He did not, and the videos have been "automatically" deleted since , because the claims were simply an enormous lie.'
Re: Paris
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 05:48:06 pm »
I really hope the club and these journalists continue to turn the screw on these c*nts until they cough up the truth. Gang of fuckin pricks
Re: Paris
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 05:59:36 pm »
Darmanin should be sacked. :wanker
Re: Paris
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 06:00:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:14:03 pm
From Dan Austin; a twitter thread - https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1535234948784918529 (with attached images and links in the twitter thread)


'A French cross-party ministerial committee for sporting events has sent its own conclusions about the Stade de France fiasco to its own prime minister.

It blames various institutional failures of crowd management. At no point does it criticise the behaviour of Liverpool fans.'

'The 30-page report adds that 1,644 fake tickets were scanned in an around the Stade de France. Absolutely nowhere near the 40,000 figure bandied about by the French authorities.

The report makes a series of recommendations for how France can improve its crowd management.'

'The press release following the report has been published in the name and with the support of new French prime minister Elisabeth Borne.

It is now officially acknowledged that France made institutional failures which caused what happened at the Stade de France.'

What's the difference in terms of role and responsibilities between the president and prime minister in France?
Re: Paris
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 06:07:46 pm »

You dont mess with LFC. We shouldnt stop until every lie has been exposed. Those two ministers should be fired for starters and Macron needs to publicly apologise.  UEFA also needs to formally retract the lies they announced in the stadium and also issue an apology.

Re: Paris
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 06:15:10 pm »
Its mad just how much more can keep coming out.
Police removed the signs directing us where to go now.

There was nobody around directing in terms of stewards.
Even Anfield had people at Lime Street and in town.
Basic management.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 04:24:10 pm
From David Maddock of the Daily Mirror.

Damning inquiry by French PM finds police and organisers to blame for CL fiasco NOT fans. Report states:
*No evidence for 40,000 ticketless fans
*Police kettling a disaster
*Total comms failure
*Severe failures at checkpoints
*Police removed signag

https://t.co/tTko8RkFp9
Fucking unbelievable - in that report, if ever there was a deliberate act to cause chaos and confusion it is this from the French police...

'The report also found - incredibly - that police asked for signs directing fans through different routes to the stadium to be DISMANTLED, leading to almost 45,000 fans from TWO metro stops to converge at the same place.'
Re: Paris
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 06:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 04:24:10 pm
From David Maddock of the Daily Mirror.

Damning inquiry by French PM finds police and organisers to blame for CL fiasco NOT fans. Report states:
*No evidence for 40,000 ticketless fans
*Police kettling a disaster
*Total comms failure
*Severe failures at checkpoints
*Police removed signage

https://t.co/tTko8RkFp9 / www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-champions-league-fans-inquiry-27201638


Maddock's follow-up tweet on this is well worth a read too...

'French PM Elisabeth Borne accepted and immediately published the report, as a full and 'final account' of events at Stade de France - dismissing lies of police and Int Minister Gerard Darmanin.

Paves way for full apology from French police and Govt. AND legal action from fans.':-

https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1535275120419385346
Re: Paris
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 06:49:02 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:14:03 pm

The 30-page report adds that 1,644 fake tickets were scanned in an around the Stade de France.

I'd still like to know exactly how they have reached this figure of 1,644. If tickets were 'pre-checked' with pens and the fake ones refused entry, how exactly did the pen markers count these refusals? I assume they didn't collect them and if not surely that makes their ability to count them impossible. If fake ones got past these guys then why was that? Did their hi-tec magic marker process not work? And then, how have they differentiated between fake tickets at the scanners as opposed to those that just didn't scan efficiently but were legitimate? It still feels like a number plucked out of the sky to me. I doubt the lies have stopped yet.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 08:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 04:24:10 pm
From David Maddock of the Daily Mirror.

Damning inquiry by French PM finds police and organisers to blame for CL fiasco NOT fans. Report states:
*No evidence for 40,000 ticketless fans
*Police kettling a disaster
*Total comms failure
*Severe failures at checkpoints
*Police removed signag

https://t.co/tTko8RkFp9

How is this going down in France in terms of the media/public discourse?
Re: Paris
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 08:18:31 pm »
Liverpool FC CEO Billy Hogan has provided an update on the developments regarding the clubs response to the issues experienced by fans at last months Champions League final in Paris.

Hi Billy, were approaching a week since your last update. I fully appreciate things are moving around every day, so thanks for taking the time to update supporters on the latest position regarding UEFA and the proposed independent review. Firstly, the French Prime Ministers office has today published a 30-page report on the issues in Paris. I appreciate its just been published but could I get your initial reaction to it?

Yes, we've just picked up a copy of the report from the media reporting this afternoon. I guess it's probably worth noting that we've not been involved in the report, nor been asked for any input. But we do have it now, so we're obviously going to take some time to fully digest it. I think as most people know, it's a 30-page report and probably I've said this a number of times during these updates, but we're really focused on ensuring that there's an evidence-based investigation, which is open and transparent. Obviously this is one report. We haven't been involved in it or had any opportunity to consider it or question it yet. There's a lot more work to go on in moving this forward. So, I can't really comment on the report specifically itself at this point. But what I would say is we do want to make sure  and I'll be picking this up with UEFA  to find out if these findings are going to be used in the UEFA independent review. So I guess in summary, we'll take the time to review it and then any of those findings we'll obviously raise with UEFA as part of their independent investigation.

You mentioned last week that you were writing to UEFA with 13 questions regarding their review. Have you received a response to that letter?

Yes. I think as you said at the start, things have been moving around quite a bit over the course of the last 10 days, almost two weeks now. Just to be clear, we sent the letter to UEFA prior to their announcement regarding the independent review. So some of the questions that we did pose to them were covered in the terms of reference, not all of them. But we're in the very early stages, I would say, in understanding the structure of that independent review. We did have a call with Dr Rodrigues yesterday, with UEFA and Real Madrid also on the call, and it was a very initial first call, so there's a number of outstanding details that we need to understand, and that's what ourselves and Real Madrid will be working on with UEFA and Dr Rodrigues in the days ahead. And again, I keep saying this, but we just need to be satisfied that this is going to be a thorough, independent and transparent investigation. And I would imagine that all of those questions that we have will have to be answered over the course of the coming days and weeks.

Just on the point about actions and whats been said in the media this week, there are reports coming out each day now with new versions of events  the latest being CCTV footage from the stadium being deleted...

We're aware of a number of reports and, as you said, there's a number of reports coming out on a daily basis. It would be impossible for us to comment on all of them. Our priority still has to remain focused on challenging the independent review, which  if we do it in the right structure and the right process, involving the right people  should uncover all the facts and identify things that went wrong so that lessons are learned and it's never repeated. Clearly, we saw the reports yesterday afternoon regarding the deletion of CCTV footage, which is deeply concerning. We have formally contacted UEFA to confirm whether or not that's the case, so we're waiting to hear back specifically on that. And we're also working to make sure, through the relevant authorities to put requests in, that all evidence related to events around the final are retained. So, clearly concerning, it's something that we're following up on and, as I keep saying, our priority really has to be to make sure that the independent review and investigation takes into account all the evidence. So that's why we've requested that any evidence related to the final is retained.

On more media reports, weve seen that the French police are in Liverpool this week, taking statements from supporters who were victims of crime in Paris. Have they been working with the club on this visit?

No, we have not heard from the French police on their visit. I guess maybe worth just sort of commenting as we did last week, we've had over 9,000 forms now completed by supporters with their feedback on what happened in Paris and their experiences. I wrote earlier this week to all of those supporters who took the time to put their experiences down on the form and understanding how difficult that was. We will be analysing and reviewing all of those accounts but, I do want to stress, that those feedback forms are exactly that. They are not formal statements of crime. So in the event that supporters would like to officially report acts of crime in Paris, they should complete the application on the French embassy website. We are going to be writing to all those supporters that filled out the form  over 9,000 supporters  to make them aware of that, and signposting it across digital channels. But just to confirm  and I want to make sure it was clear, the difference between the two  we haven't had any involvement or any contact from the French police, nor were we asked to promote the fact that they're here or any type of reporting process. But, again, I want to be clear that the forms that our supporters have filled out are not statements of crime  they are very different. So if people do want to report statements of crime and acts of crime, then, again, they should go to the French embassy website.

We see Liverpool fans raising concerns every day on social media about this whole process. Have you managed to speak to any of them?

Yes. Honestly, I can't say that a day has gone by where I haven't had multiple conversations with supporters about what happened in Paris. So yes, I've had a number of conversations and all of them have been very difficult. It's probably worth mentioning that we did meet formally with representatives of our supporters' trust Spirit of Shankly yesterday. Unfortunately, I couldn't join the meeting as I was at Premier League meetings but my colleagues did meet with them and really the goal was to just sit down and discuss our shared concerns. I think it's important to note that we were absolutely aligned with all the points that were raised in the meeting by Spirit of Shankly, and we'll be keeping the conversation very much alive and fluid as things progress. It's probably worth saying that our objectives are the same. I know I've said this previously but I'll say it again that we want to be satisfied with the review, that it's independent and transparent. Also, just to be clear that our team has been speaking with members of Spirit of Shankly on a daily basis and that will no doubt continue throughout this process.


And finally, those supporters who were impacted by the events in Paris need support and people to talk to. Is there any update on whats on offer for those supporters via the LFC Foundation?

Yes. I think we talked about this last week and it was something we were and are very concerned about. And we see our role as the opportunity to support supporters with whatever help and expert advice that they need. As I mentioned before, I've had a number of conversations over the course of the last 10 days and really just incredibly difficult conversations with people about their experiences. So, I know that my colleagues across the club feel the same, that everyone at the club is here to support our supporters and make sure that they know that the club is with you. So, we have been working through our foundation. We now have a number of expert mental health organisations which are able to offer urgent support to fans. We have pledged financial assistance to those organisations. Given COVID and everything else, a lot of these organisations are already in high demand, so we feel it's right and necessary that we support them and [are] absolutely encouraging fans to seek support if they feel they need it. Most importantly, I think it's just important that supporters know that that help is available.

Also worth mentioning that we're in discussions with Liverpool's director of public health, Matt Ashton, who's already involved with the LFC Foundation, just to make sure that any help that we can provide to supporters is the right help. Again, we're doing everything we can do to continue to signpost to those organisations. So I think it is important for supporters to keep checking the website, keep checking our digital channels and we will keep updating the information with any and all helpful information. I guess [the] final point is just I think it's crucial that people continue to talk to friends, talk to family, talk to loved ones. Again, the conversations I've had with a number of different supporters, nobody should have to go through what we all went through in Paris and we're absolutely here to support you as a club and we want to make sure that people know that and that they know that there's support available.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 09:45:08 pm »
Fair play to the French copper who produced the report and to the minister immediately releasing - nice to see someone in authority being critical where mistakes have been made and not afraid to call a spade a spade. Appreciate its not the independent report but this can only help
Re: Paris
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm »
does anyone have a link to a copy of the report?
Re: Paris
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm »
BBC news parroting from a report that is still trying to pin the blame on "fake tickets". Just taken on face value  :no
Re: Paris
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm »
Quote from: thechulloran on Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm
does anyone have a link to a copy of the report?

Here ya go mate (it's only in French though and can't copy and paste to translate it as it's a PDF which is annoying) :

https://www.gouvernement.fr/communique/finale-de-la-ligue-des-champions-remise-du-rapport-du-delegue-interministeriel-aux-grands-evenements-sportifs

The events that occurred on Saturday May 28 at the Stade de France during the Champions League final disrupted the course of the sporting competition and spoiled the party for the many spectators who came to watch the match. This episode is all the more regrettable in that it has damaged the image of France, even though it has indisputable and proven know-how in the organization of major international sporting events.
This is why the Government wanted full transparency to be achieved and lessons to be learned quickly, so that this type of incident could not happen again. The report requested from the Interministerial Delegate for Major Sporting Events (DIGES) was submitted today to Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne.
Developed after collecting contributions from stakeholders who participated in the organization of the sporting event, this document analyzes the reasons, weaknesses and failures that led to the unacceptable situation of the evening of May 28.
It makes a series of recommendations to improve the conditions for organizing and securing the most sensitive sporting events.
Five areas of recommendations are thus presented. They cover both the methods of preparing for this type of event, in particular by activating, if necessary, a national steering body, and those of their smooth running: guaranteeing the fluidity of access to the sites and the safety of the public is the first of the objectives and the first duty of all the entities involved in the organization.
Everything must therefore be planned, coordinated and anticipated to guarantee the safety of spectators and favor the quality of their experience, without the need to resort to the means of maintaining order.
In this regard, the report formulates a set of proposals to ensure that all the players take into account all the risks inherent in large-scale gatherings. Whether it concerns crowd movements or the vigilant prevention of acts of crime and attacks on property and persons, the prevention of these risks must be systematically coordinated. The systems put in place must be able to adapt to events in real time. In this regard, the document proposes a series of operational recommendations.
Finally, among the responses to the situation created on May 28, the report also underlines the need to systematize the use of secure ticketing.
Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has instructed the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games to take up the recommendations it contains in order to implement them without delay.
In accordance with the commitments made, the report submitted today to the Prime Minister is immediately made public.



Actual report  :

https://www.gouvernement.fr/upload/media/default/0001/03/be04f1c261c6e48a5eb6bb6f3b374ab115a5e79e.pdf






Re: Paris
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 12:08:08 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:18:31 pm
Liverpool FC CEO Billy Hogan has provided an update on the developments regarding the clubs response to the issues experienced by fans at last months Champions League final in Paris.

Hi Billy, were approaching a week since your last update. I fully appreciate things are moving around every day, so thanks for taking the time to update supporters on the latest position regarding UEFA and the proposed independent review. Firstly, the French Prime Ministers office has today published a 30-page report on the issues in Paris. I appreciate its just been published but could I get your initial reaction to it?

Yes, we've just picked up a copy of the report from the media reporting this afternoon. I guess it's probably worth noting that we've not been involved in the report, nor been asked for any input. But we do have it now, so we're obviously going to take some time to fully digest it. I think as most people know, it's a 30-page report and probably I've said this a number of times during these updates, but we're really focused on ensuring that there's an evidence-based investigation, which is open and transparent. Obviously this is one report. We haven't been involved in it or had any opportunity to consider it or question it yet. There's a lot more work to go on in moving this forward. So, I can't really comment on the report specifically itself at this point. But what I would say is we do want to make sure  and I'll be picking this up with UEFA  to find out if these findings are going to be used in the UEFA independent review. So I guess in summary, we'll take the time to review it and then any of those findings we'll obviously raise with UEFA as part of their independent investigation.

You mentioned last week that you were writing to UEFA with 13 questions regarding their review. Have you received a response to that letter?

Yes. I think as you said at the start, things have been moving around quite a bit over the course of the last 10 days, almost two weeks now. Just to be clear, we sent the letter to UEFA prior to their announcement regarding the independent review. So some of the questions that we did pose to them were covered in the terms of reference, not all of them. But we're in the very early stages, I would say, in understanding the structure of that independent review. We did have a call with Dr Rodrigues yesterday, with UEFA and Real Madrid also on the call, and it was a very initial first call, so there's a number of outstanding details that we need to understand, and that's what ourselves and Real Madrid will be working on with UEFA and Dr Rodrigues in the days ahead. And again, I keep saying this, but we just need to be satisfied that this is going to be a thorough, independent and transparent investigation. And I would imagine that all of those questions that we have will have to be answered over the course of the coming days and weeks.

Just on the point about actions and whats been said in the media this week, there are reports coming out each day now with new versions of events  the latest being CCTV footage from the stadium being deleted...

We're aware of a number of reports and, as you said, there's a number of reports coming out on a daily basis. It would be impossible for us to comment on all of them. Our priority still has to remain focused on challenging the independent review, which  if we do it in the right structure and the right process, involving the right people  should uncover all the facts and identify things that went wrong so that lessons are learned and it's never repeated. Clearly, we saw the reports yesterday afternoon regarding the deletion of CCTV footage, which is deeply concerning. We have formally contacted UEFA to confirm whether or not that's the case, so we're waiting to hear back specifically on that. And we're also working to make sure, through the relevant authorities to put requests in, that all evidence related to events around the final are retained. So, clearly concerning, it's something that we're following up on and, as I keep saying, our priority really has to be to make sure that the independent review and investigation takes into account all the evidence. So that's why we've requested that any evidence related to the final is retained.

On more media reports, weve seen that the French police are in Liverpool this week, taking statements from supporters who were victims of crime in Paris. Have they been working with the club on this visit?

No, we have not heard from the French police on their visit. I guess maybe worth just sort of commenting as we did last week, we've had over 9,000 forms now completed by supporters with their feedback on what happened in Paris and their experiences. I wrote earlier this week to all of those supporters who took the time to put their experiences down on the form and understanding how difficult that was. We will be analysing and reviewing all of those accounts but, I do want to stress, that those feedback forms are exactly that. They are not formal statements of crime. So in the event that supporters would like to officially report acts of crime in Paris, they should complete the application on the French embassy website. We are going to be writing to all those supporters that filled out the form  over 9,000 supporters  to make them aware of that, and signposting it across digital channels. But just to confirm  and I want to make sure it was clear, the difference between the two  we haven't had any involvement or any contact from the French police, nor were we asked to promote the fact that they're here or any type of reporting process. But, again, I want to be clear that the forms that our supporters have filled out are not statements of crime  they are very different. So if people do want to report statements of crime and acts of crime, then, again, they should go to the French embassy website.

We see Liverpool fans raising concerns every day on social media about this whole process. Have you managed to speak to any of them?

Yes. Honestly, I can't say that a day has gone by where I haven't had multiple conversations with supporters about what happened in Paris. So yes, I've had a number of conversations and all of them have been very difficult. It's probably worth mentioning that we did meet formally with representatives of our supporters' trust Spirit of Shankly yesterday. Unfortunately, I couldn't join the meeting as I was at Premier League meetings but my colleagues did meet with them and really the goal was to just sit down and discuss our shared concerns. I think it's important to note that we were absolutely aligned with all the points that were raised in the meeting by Spirit of Shankly, and we'll be keeping the conversation very much alive and fluid as things progress. It's probably worth saying that our objectives are the same. I know I've said this previously but I'll say it again that we want to be satisfied with the review, that it's independent and transparent. Also, just to be clear that our team has been speaking with members of Spirit of Shankly on a daily basis and that will no doubt continue throughout this process.


And finally, those supporters who were impacted by the events in Paris need support and people to talk to. Is there any update on whats on offer for those supporters via the LFC Foundation?

Yes. I think we talked about this last week and it was something we were and are very concerned about. And we see our role as the opportunity to support supporters with whatever help and expert advice that they need. As I mentioned before, I've had a number of conversations over the course of the last 10 days and really just incredibly difficult conversations with people about their experiences. So, I know that my colleagues across the club feel the same, that everyone at the club is here to support our supporters and make sure that they know that the club is with you. So, we have been working through our foundation. We now have a number of expert mental health organisations which are able to offer urgent support to fans. We have pledged financial assistance to those organisations. Given COVID and everything else, a lot of these organisations are already in high demand, so we feel it's right and necessary that we support them and [are] absolutely encouraging fans to seek support if they feel they need it. Most importantly, I think it's just important that supporters know that that help is available.

Also worth mentioning that we're in discussions with Liverpool's director of public health, Matt Ashton, who's already involved with the LFC Foundation, just to make sure that any help that we can provide to supporters is the right help. Again, we're doing everything we can do to continue to signpost to those organisations. So I think it is important for supporters to keep checking the website, keep checking our digital channels and we will keep updating the information with any and all helpful information. I guess [the] final point is just I think it's crucial that people continue to talk to friends, talk to family, talk to loved ones. Again, the conversations I've had with a number of different supporters, nobody should have to go through what we all went through in Paris and we're absolutely here to support you as a club and we want to make sure that people know that and that they know that there's support available.

I have been critical of the Club in the past but they have been excellent in their approach to the aftermath of the near miss in Paris.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 07:33:14 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:08:08 am
I have been critical of the Club in the past but they have been excellent in their approach to the aftermath of the near miss in Paris.

They've been spot on. Hogan particularly has showed excellent leadership which we've too often lacked in the past at that level.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 08:35:40 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm
BBC news parroting from a report that is still trying to pin the blame on "fake tickets". Just taken on face value  :no

Noticed that myself last night... wasn't impressed at all with how it was reported
Re: Paris
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 10:28:50 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:18:31 pm
Liverpool FC CEO Billy Hogan has provided an update on the developments regarding the clubs response to the issues experienced by fans at last months Champions League final in Paris.


On more media reports, weve seen that the French police are in Liverpool this week, taking statements from supporters who were victims of crime in Paris. Have they been working with the club on this visit?[/b]

No, we have not heard from the French police on their visit. I guess maybe worth just sort of commenting as we did last week, we've had over 9,000 forms now completed by supporters with their feedback on what happened in Paris and their experiences. I wrote earlier this week to all of those supporters who took the time to put their experiences down on the form and understanding how difficult that was. We will be analysing and reviewing all of those accounts but, I do want to stress, that those feedback forms are exactly that. They are not formal statements of crime. So in the event that supporters would like to officially report acts of crime in Paris, they should complete the application on the French embassy website. We are going to be writing to all those supporters that filled out the form  over 9,000 supporters  to make them aware of that, and signposting it across digital channels. But just to confirm  and I want to make sure it was clear, the difference between the two  we haven't had any involvement or any contact from the French police, nor were we asked to promote the fact that they're here or any type of reporting process. But, again, I want to be clear that the forms that our supporters have filled out are not statements of crime  they are very different. So if people do want to report statements of crime and acts of crime, then, again, they should go to the French embassy website.


I hope people are realising this and know to report the crimes against them through the correct formal channels.  Our club is doing a great job in holding the authorities to account but fans that were there also need to take action.

Well done to the club on the offers of counselling, sure there's plenty of fans that would benefit from talking to someone after enduring that disgraceful shambles in Paris.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 11:06:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:04:51 pm
How is this going down in France in terms of the media/public discourse?
The images of the Metro line 13 (RATP) to the north of the Stadium were automatically erased, because no judicial request was made for them. However those managed by the SNCF on RER B and RER D have been preserved, although initially it stated they were erased as well. Published in The Parisien sports section, no mention in the news section. Please remember that there is the general election here in France this weekend. Mainstream parties are staying away from the subject, because they feel that it plays into the far rights hands.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Quote from: stan_the_van on Today at 11:06:11 am
The images of the Metro line 13 (RATP) to the north of the Stadium were automatically erased, because no judicial request was made for them. However those managed by the SNCF on RER B and RER D have been preserved, although initially it stated they were erased as well. Published in The Parisien sports section, no mention in the news section. Please remember that there is the general election here in France this weekend. Mainstream parties are staying away from the subject, because they feel that it plays into the far rights hands.

Hopefully the cover up clears next week then.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 03:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm
BBC news parroting from a report that is still trying to pin the blame on "fake tickets". Just taken on face value  :no

They've been fucking scandalous throughout. When you are based in Manchester, with fucking Mancs 'journalists' and 'broadcasters' working out of that fucking cesspit in Salford Quays and beholden to Abu Dhabi and United it comes as no surprise. However, it's anti scouse agenda is not even subtle anymore. They fucking abhor Liverpool both as a City and a club. It needs investigating
Re: Paris
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 03:20:23 pm »
Is it too late for me Da ' to send in his account of what happened to him after the game ? Thanks.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 03:27:58 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May 30, 2022, 08:17:44 am
the local youths will have a field day out there, older and family crowds will be much easier targets fucking shambles

Exactly . I've mentioned it in another thread that I was there for a bit in 2011 . I told everyone going it's one rough gaff . When I was there I decided to take a toby to the Stade de France so I could say that Ive seen it . Fuckin ' ell y ' now that feeling in the gut when you onow that you are getting clocked and your arse goes ? I fucked off pretty sharpish and never left the street were my mates pad was for the remainder of my stay there .
Re: Paris
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 03:29:28 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:05:31 pm
They've been fucking scandalous throughout. When you are based in Manchester, with fucking Mancs 'journalists' and 'broadcasters' working out of that fucking cesspit in Salford Quays and beholden to Abu Dhabi and United it comes as no surprise. However, it's anti scouse agenda is not even subtle anymore. They fucking abhor Liverpool both as a City and a club. It needs investigating

What the soft c*nts need to understand is they have two teams in Europe next season, Utd take a huge amount with them when they get to a final, this could easily happen to them if they get to Budapest.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 03:29:54 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:05:31 pm
They've been fucking scandalous throughout. When you are based in Manchester, with fucking Mancs 'journalists' and 'broadcasters' working out of that fucking cesspit in Salford Quays and beholden to Abu Dhabi and United it comes as no surprise. However, it's anti scouse agenda is not even subtle anymore. They fucking abhor Liverpool both as a City and a club. It needs investigating

Lineker works for them still right? Wasn't he caught up outside the stadium and witnessed the carnage but yet has had little too say about it, which is unusual for him. Strange
