Author Topic: Paris  (Read 68710 times)

Online Mighty_Red

Re: Paris
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 07:03:07 pm »
Deleted the CCTV? Un fucking believable! Utter c*nts. At least their guilt is confirmed, no way would footage ever be deleted if it showed reds with fake tickets or bunking in etc.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline DangerScouse

Re: Paris
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 07:06:58 pm »
Fucking c*nts.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: Paris
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 07:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:03:07 pm
Deleted the CCTV? Un fucking believable! Utter c*nts. At least their guilt is confirmed, no way would footage ever be deleted if it showed reds with fake tickets or bunking in etc.

"automatic as it wasnt requested past the 7 day deadline" Fuck me you'd think someone there would think " ya know what, i reckon we might wanna keep hold of this footage".

Absolute bollocks. They shouldnt hold a major competition for a long time.
Online newterp

Re: Paris
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 07:14:38 pm »
Do the French authorities realize that:
  • there are 1000s upon 1000s of videos from people who were caught in the chaos
  • there were dozens of media outlets live broadcasting
  • that NO ONE believes them

Offline Red Berry

Re: Paris
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 07:28:57 pm »
It's like the French thought "this is a serious situation; maybe we should hold onto this footage?  Nah. Nobody's requested it so get rid."

Are they being advised by Bozo or something?  Seems he gets to piss on Liverpool and embarrass the French at the same time.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Paris
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 07:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Today at 12:14:06 pm
Its lies upon more  lies.
Ive read someone mentioning to also pressure internationally from anyone who travelled from abroad to get in touch with their French embassy and ask why their safety was threatened etc by attending the CL Final. Thats the route for those of us who dont have an MP to contact.

https://www.irishmirror.ie/sport/soccer/soccer-news/irish-liverpool-fans-urge-government-27115889.amp
Online ABZ Rover

Re: Paris
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 07:41:38 pm »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 03:36:53 pm
https://twitter.com/publicsenat/status/1534902808792670211

Video surveillance at the Stade de France: The images are available for seven days. They are automatically destroyed. We should have had a requisition to provide them to the different populations."

Quelle surprise...

Well would you Adam and Eve it.  Shocked I am, shocked.

Lying set of bastards!
Online GuitarHero

Re: Paris
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 07:43:24 pm »
As someone who works in the security industry, it's pretty standard fare for CCTV systems to store recorded footage for 31 days. A quick Google suggests this is also the case in France. If that footage has been deleted, then it was done so very deliberately. Of course you don't need me to tell you that!

Smartphones have been integral to exposing the lies here.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Paris
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 08:33:02 pm »
Jesus Christ, these people are actually crooks.
Online meady1981

Re: Paris
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 08:47:18 pm »
It's just a shame 1000's of people there didn't have in-built image recording devices in their phones.
Offline cormorant

Re: Paris
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 08:58:58 pm »
Obviously got to see where the 'inquiry' goes on this, but got no faith in it whatsoever.

Focus is on the French authorities as it stands, but UEFA have lined their cards up as well so far. Remember the Arsenal game in the FA Cup in '07? Truth Day. Would really like to see our displeasure shown with a similar sort of sustained chant and flags on display for the viewing world at our first home game in next season's Champions League. Jumping the gun, but if things do not change substantially before then there may be worse ideas out there. Embarrass the fuckers.
Offline Cid

Re: Paris
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 09:04:36 pm »
Quote from: GuitarHero on Today at 07:43:24 pm
As someone who works in the security industry, it's pretty standard fare for CCTV systems to store recorded footage for 31 days. A quick Google suggests this is also the case in France. If that footage has been deleted, then it was done so very deliberately. Of course you don't need me to tell you that!

Smartphones have been integral to exposing the lies here.

Yeah, 7 days is a super low retention period.  I've seen chippies who keep a month and this is a stadium hosting massive events.

The only way I could see them having a 7 day retention policy is if someone intentionally reduced it to 7 at the first sign of being deep in the shit.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Paris
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 09:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 09:04:36 pm
Yeah, 7 days is a super low retention period.  I've seen chippies who keep a month and this is a stadium hosting massive events.

The only way I could see them having a 7 day retention policy is if someone intentionally reduced it to 7 at the first sign of being deep in the shit.

Is it possible to request footage from the previous event held there? If it was somewhere between 7 and 30 days previous they might still have it. If the 7 day rule sounds dubious would it apply to everything else held there?
Online Fromola

Re: Paris
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 09:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:28:57 pm
It's like the French thought "this is a serious situation; maybe we should hold onto this footage?  Nah. Nobody's requested it so get rid."

Are they being advised by Bozo or something?  Seems he gets to piss on Liverpool and embarrass the French at the same time.

Apparently it's a preferred tactic over there to cover up police brutality. I.e. the rule is there for this purpose.
Offline jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 09:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:18:41 pm
Apparently it's a preferred tactic over there to cover up police brutality. I.e. the rule is there for this purpose.

The same thing happened with the old French lady who was killed in Marseille, again the CCTV went missing and now police man was charged.  :no
Online oojason

Re: Paris
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 10:12:04 pm »

'Most senior Uefa security officials not actively involved in Champions League final control room':-

Sources expected pair to be visible there amid chaos
Actions taken by Pavlica and Cvrk not yet fully established

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/09/most-senior-uefa-security-officials-not-actively-involved-in-champions-league-final-control-room (by David Conn)
