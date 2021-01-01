« previous next »
Offline jillc

  Offline jillc
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 11:34:12 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:18:27 am
That's fair enough.  Like I said, I have a somewhat cynical streak, where my first instinct is to consider aligned interests rather than genuine moral outrage at the treatment of LFC fans. But if people are satisfied that this comes from a good place then I stand corrected.

I understand your cynical attitude towards the paper believe me. But the big thing here, is it happened right in front of these journalists and they are all earning their money now with this well researched articles. Sam Wallace is the latest one but you have to pay to read it. But its the same thing the behaviour of fans prevented another tragedy.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  Re: Paris
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 12:47:45 pm »
We are starting to see a narrative forming now of Liverpool fans preventing a tragedy, rather than nearly causing one which was the UEFA/French line on the night (and repeated by the French ministers since).

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:45:20 am
The cynic in me says the MoS prefers to use this as a stick to beat the French with rather than follow the path too worn, but I'll take the support.  ;D

There was a lot of sports journalists directly caught up in it, who want to see the truth come out tbf with the facts properly established. Journalists like Jason Burt were tear gassed even.

The MoS headline about Liverpool fans booing William, for example, was also the front page (i.e. our laughable news media) rather than sports journalism on the back pages.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline xbugawugax

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm »
maybe a small reason of this being blown as it is because of the similar treatment being handed out to the madrid fans and them voicing out their grievances.

believe me that if they were not being voiced out the narrative of our fans being thugs will forever being the headlines. Journalism nowdays is just being in the gutters and the vocal few will be silenced by those many that can be bought and threatened.
Offline Alf

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 03:41:16 pm »
In regards to Paris hosting the Final and 3 months notice. Regardless of Gazprom being a major sponsor until February, their was doubt that Saint Petersburg would host the game for at least 3 months before due to the Ukraine conflict with Russia. I refuse to believe UEFA, do not have back up venues lined up for European Finals, 2 years in a row it was moved away from Istanbul albeit one with no crowd in Lisbon & another with a reduced crowd in Porto.
Offline Redbonnie

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 04:38:34 pm »
Have just submitted version to the club deadline is today.
Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 04:38:34 pm
Have just submitted version to the club deadline is today.
Good spot, all please remind your friends and family to get theirs submitted, its the only way we can put pressure onto the authorities.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline storkfoot

Re: Paris
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 07:06:51 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  4, 2022, 11:08:50 am
Absolutely. Additionally, the footage outside the France v Denmark match backs up our case that the Stade de France is prone to crowd issues

To balance it up slightly, I went to Ireland v Sweden there in the 2016 Euros. They do, or at least they did, hold fans back and then let them through hundreds at a time. I suspect this is what they have done since the stadium opened and, certainly for the game I went to, it worked well.
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 07:22:38 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
maybe a small reason of this being blown as it is because of the similar treatment being handed out to the madrid fans and them voicing out their grievances.

believe me that if they were not being voiced out the narrative of our fans being thugs will forever being the headlines. Journalism nowdays is just being in the gutters and the vocal few will be silenced by those many that can be bought and threatened.

Sorry, but that is nonsense. With some of the great and well researched articles that have been written by a number of journalists this week the second part of your post just makes no sense. This is happening because a lot of these journalists when in and among the fans and they realised something was going wrong. I knew immediately I started following Rob Draper's twitter account on the night, that something serious was amiss. Some of them were also caught up in the tear gassing too as they were speaking to the fans, as their headquarters at the ground was nearby. Don't get people not speaking about sports washing mixed up with that, these journalists are not going to give up on this. Draper's investigation is already going to be sent to the enquiry as they suspect there was a proper break down with equipment which would explain the number of genuine tickets not going through. If the French authorities think this is going away they will have a bad surprise coming their way.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline FLRed67

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 07:55:25 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:45:20 am
The cynic in me says the MoS prefers to use this as a stick to beat the French with rather than follow the path too worn, but I'll take the support.  ;D

The "French" are not to blame. They have known for a long time what has been happening to their country. There is little they can do about it.

Identify those responsible for May 28th. And go after them. Hard.

UEFA first and foremost. It was their tournament. Their final.
Offline CONFIAMOS

Re: Paris
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 11:38:58 am »
If anyone struggled to get their form in to LFC on time and would like to submit something, please PM me.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 11:48:50 am »

"I am alive by a miracle" - A Real Madrid fan who was assaulted in Saint-Denis and had to spend the night in hospital tells his story:-

www.lagalerna.com/mira-chato-xxv


^ with photos of the injuries the Real Madrid fan suffered at the hands of thugs post-match and also the police's refusal to help (right click on the article and select 'Translate to English)

Edit: there is also an English translation here: https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/v5xkx1/i_am_alive_by_a_miracle_a_real_madrid_fan_who_was
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 12:00:47 pm »
Poor bloke. I'm sure Liverpool and Real Madrid will be exchanging information like that.

The most damning part of his testimony is the response of the French police to his calls for help after being savagely attacked by the locals. It's a shrug of the shoulders and a "Welcome to France." I've seen others on our side describe exactly this response too.

What that response signifies is the admission that France is not fit to host international tournaments. You couldn't get a more blunt confession.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 01:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:00:47 pm
Poor bloke. I'm sure Liverpool and Real Madrid will be exchanging information like that.

The most damning part of his testimony is the response of the French police to his calls for help after being savagely attacked by the locals. It's a shrug of the shoulders and a "Welcome to France." I've seen others on our side describe exactly this response too.

What that response signifies is the admission that France is not fit to host international tournaments. You couldn't get a more blunt confession.

What on earth are they going to cope when the Olympics are on, I mean the people will be even less able to avoid these attacks and probably even more families. They really need to reconsider before giving any tournament to France again, until they solve problems like this.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 01:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:00:47 pm
Poor bloke. I'm sure Liverpool and Real Madrid will be exchanging information like that.

The most damning part of his testimony is the response of the French police to his calls for help after being savagely attacked by the locals. It's a shrug of the shoulders and a "Welcome to France." I've seen others on our side describe exactly this response too.

What that response signifies is the admission that France is not fit to host international tournaments. You couldn't get a more blunt confession.
It's the very same attitude many English police had back in the 70s and 80s at away matches.

I remember my older cousin telling me they had the "welcome to...." and the "well you shouldn't come to ..." from police when they ran into problems at away grounds back then.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Paris
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 01:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:00:47 pm
Poor bloke. I'm sure Liverpool and Real Madrid will be exchanging information like that.

The most damning part of his testimony is the response of the French police to his calls for help after being savagely attacked by the locals. It's a shrug of the shoulders and a "Welcome to France." I've seen others on our side describe exactly this response too.

What that response signifies is the admission that France is not fit to host international tournaments. You couldn't get a more blunt confession.

There have been stories of the police being in the pockets of the gangs in the area and the more i read about what's happened that day and night the more im inclined to agree. Either way surely
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 01:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:14:43 pm
There have been stories of the police being in the pockets of the gangs in the area and the more i read about what's happened that day and night the more im inclined to agree. Either way surely
That stadium should be closed for future events. Maybe Paris itself should not be awarded any big events until they sort themselves out.

As it stands, someone is going to get killed there, just going to a sporting event.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online disgraced cake

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 01:42:12 pm »
Worry about the Olympics there. I think some visiting tourist will be killed, maybe multiple. Most Liverpool fans at the ground where probably experienced in going to watch us in foreign countries and I've always thought we've been quite 'streetwise' as a fanbase if you can call it that. I don't know how many numbers of tourists will visit for the Olympics but if there's events in the area of Saint Denis and there's hundreds or even thousands of scumbags roaming the streets I think you're looking at catastrophes without doubt. As I say though, we had plenty of fans over there with loads of experience of watching the reds abroad, and it was still traumatising for people who have been everywhere, even for some who are more than capable of taking care of themselves.

Young and old alike are in trouble if they continue to host events there. Robberies could be the least of some people's worries, I seriously would be shocked if there's zero fatalities, I just can't see it. The whole thing could be an absolute circus and it will be if the unending civil unrest in France doesn't pass. It'll all come to a terrifying boil.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 01:46:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:42:12 pm
Worry about the Olympics there. I think some visiting tourist will be killed, maybe multiple. Most Liverpool fans at the ground where probably experienced in going to watch us in foreign countries and I've always thought we've been quite 'streetwise' as a fanbase if you can call it that. I don't know how many numbers of tourists will visit for the Olympics but if there's events in the area of Saint Denis and there's hundreds or even thousands of scumbags roaming the streets I think you're looking at catastrophes without doubt. As I say though, we had plenty of fans over there with loads of experience of watching the reds abroad, and it was still traumatising for people who have been everywhere, even for some who are more than capable of taking care of themselves.

Young and old alike are in trouble if they continue to host events there. Robberies could be the least of some people's worries, I seriously would be shocked if there's zero fatalities, I just can't see it. The whole thing could be an absolute circus and it will be if the unending civil unrest in France doesn't pass. It'll all come to a terrifying boil.

I dunno, I reckon there will be a much bigger police/army presence for something that global. Could be wrong but I havent heard of that much trouble from locals when they have rugby there. Is there something about a football crowd that brought them all out?

Could be wrong, as you say there would be softer touches in an Olympic crowd.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:14:43 pm
There have been stories of the police being in the pockets of the gangs in the area and the more i read about what's happened that day and night the more im inclined to agree. Either way surely

I very much doubt that. The riot police are more likely to be at war with those gangs. Again, until you have solid evidence that the gangs and the police were operating as a single unit you'd do better to button your lips.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
Re: Paris
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 01:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:46:03 pm
I dunno, I reckon there will be a much bigger police/army presence for something that global. Could be wrong but I havent heard of that much trouble from locals when they have rugby there. Is there something about a football crowd that brought them all out?

Could be wrong, as you say there would be softer touches in an Olympic crowd.

I think part of the issue is that the message to the police was that people needed to be protected from the marauding hordes of 'english' soccer hooligans and not the other way around. With something more middle class like the olympics I'm sure the police will have their tear gas aimed in a different direction, and may even spare 6 year old children this time.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 02:31:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:42:12 pm
Worry about the Olympics there. I think some visiting tourist will be killed, maybe multiple. Most Liverpool fans at the ground where probably experienced in going to watch us in foreign countries and I've always thought we've been quite 'streetwise' as a fanbase if you can call it that. I don't know how many numbers of tourists will visit for the Olympics but if there's events in the area of Saint Denis and there's hundreds or even thousands of scumbags roaming the streets I think you're looking at catastrophes without doubt. As I say though, we had plenty of fans over there with loads of experience of watching the reds abroad, and it was still traumatising for people who have been everywhere, even for some who are more than capable of taking care of themselves.

Young and old alike are in trouble if they continue to host events there. Robberies could be the least of some people's worries, I seriously would be shocked if there's zero fatalities, I just can't see it. The whole thing could be an absolute circus and it will be if the unending civil unrest in France doesn't pass. It'll all come to a terrifying boil.

If you look at the World Cup in Russia there was a lot of panic about beforehand about it being dangerous, but no Russian dared to cause any trouble under fear of reprisals from Putin and the Russian authorities.

France is lawless though. There'll be gangs looking to pick off tourists, especially around Saint Denis. You probably will get a much higher police presence though and they won't treat Olympic tourists the same as they do football fans.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 02:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:31:06 pm
France is lawless though. There'll be gangs looking to pick off tourists, especially around Saint Denis. You probably will get a much higher police presence though and they won't treat Olympic tourists the same as they do football fans.
when you consider that the ones attending the final were also families and fairly well-off, it's nothing to do with the actual fans, its purely an outdated view of an English hooligan, perhaps fueled by the violence in their own fans.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...
