Worry about the Olympics there. I think some visiting tourist will be killed, maybe multiple. Most Liverpool fans at the ground where probably experienced in going to watch us in foreign countries and I've always thought we've been quite 'streetwise' as a fanbase if you can call it that. I don't know how many numbers of tourists will visit for the Olympics but if there's events in the area of Saint Denis and there's hundreds or even thousands of scumbags roaming the streets I think you're looking at catastrophes without doubt. As I say though, we had plenty of fans over there with loads of experience of watching the reds abroad, and it was still traumatising for people who have been everywhere, even for some who are more than capable of taking care of themselves.



Young and old alike are in trouble if they continue to host events there. Robberies could be the least of some people's worries, I seriously would be shocked if there's zero fatalities, I just can't see it. The whole thing could be an absolute circus and it will be if the unending civil unrest in France doesn't pass. It'll all come to a terrifying boil.