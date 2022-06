maybe a small reason of this being blown as it is because of the similar treatment being handed out to the madrid fans and them voicing out their grievances.



believe me that if they were not being voiced out the narrative of our fans being thugs will forever being the headlines. Journalism nowdays is just being in the gutters and the vocal few will be silenced by those many that can be bought and threatened.



Sorry, but that is nonsense. With some of the great and well researched articles that have been written by a number of journalists this week the second part of your post just makes no sense. This is happening because a lot of these journalists when in and among the fans and they realised something was going wrong. I knew immediately I started following Rob Draper's twitter account on the night, that something serious was amiss. Some of them were also caught up in the tear gassing too as they were speaking to the fans, as their headquarters at the ground was nearby. Don't get people not speaking about sports washing mixed up with that, these journalists are not going to give up on this. Draper's investigation is already going to be sent to the enquiry as they suspect there was a proper break down with equipment which would explain the number of genuine tickets not going through. If the French authorities think this is going away they will have a bad surprise coming their way.