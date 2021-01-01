« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paris  (Read 55692 times)

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,344
Re: Paris
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 06:00:02 pm »
https://youtu.be/6_o8EwK-m7o

French video with English subs.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Paris
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:30:11 pm
I totally agree that this should happen, but will it? The Paris police behaved as if Heysel happened last year.

Speaking of which, heads rolled among the Belgian police, authorities and football federation after Heysel. Even UEFA was found guilty of negligence in a Belgian court. But who is even aware of this other than Liverpool and Juventus fans? Especially in other countries.

Same with rival fans. Some prick on a WhatsApp group Im in was all Liverpool fans got us banned from Europe, a Leopard never changes its spots

Obviously took the c*nt to task but as with so many opposition fans he just stuck his head in the sand and refused to engage with the links I provided which showed that the fault lay with the authorities

Edit: as well as highlighting that weve been to 4 European finals in the past 6 years plus countless aways with not a hint of bother. Did he respond to that? Did he fuck
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:15:30 pm by Jshooters »
Logged
Believer

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,307
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Paris
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 06:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm
Same with rival fans. Some prick on a WhatsApp group Im in was all Liverpool fans got us banned from Europe, a Leopard never changes its spots

Obviously took the c*nt to task but as with so many opposition fans he just stuck his head in the sand and refused to engage with the links I provided which showed that the fault lay with the authorities

Edit: as well as highlighting that weve been to 4 European finals in the past 6 years plus countless aways with not a hint of bother. Did he respond to that? Did he fuck

The problem is, there is a hardcore of people who not only want, but need us to be to blame for anything and everything. This country in particular loves a scapegoat.

The Conformation Bias on display from the usual suspects since last Saturday is there for all to see. These people will use anything, no matter how untrue, to support their already entrenched bias and prejudice. They will also filter out and ignore all proof to the contrary of that bias and prejudice.

You simply cannot help such people. They are beyond reach and are lost in a world fabricated in their own minds.

It's best to see these types for what they are. They are sad, confused people who have lost the ability to think for themselves. They are the willfully ignorant. They are lost.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Paris
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 06:29:40 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 04:37:17 pm
Maybe talking at cross purposes here. You seem be talking about fans of other English clubs who just don't want to listen (and I agree with you there), but the original post was about people in other countries who any apology or correction will never reach because it will never be reported. Even if the French minister is forced to resign a few weeks/months from now, it won't be more than a footnote in, say, Polish or Danish papers. But the kickoff being delayed "because of Liverpool fans causing trouble" will stay with everyone who watched the game, unless they've actively sought further information themselves. And then the next time we're off to Poland or Denmark, we might end up facing riot police once again.
Not being pedantic , but the ko was delayed '..due to the late arrival of fans..' which was displayed on screens inside the stadium. That was a lie and bad enough in itself, as the vast majority arrived very early, in some cases like myself over 3 hours before kick-off.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,366
Re: Paris
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 06:52:49 pm »
I think I'm giving them way to much benefit of doubt, but when I saw "late arrival of fans", I automatically thought they meant into the ground/to their seats, and that there must be long queues outside. But maybe thats because I knew nobody would be late to get to the ground, but there can be delays getting inside.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline KiNki

  • Smicer devotee supreme, Sammy Lee impersonator extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,245
  • i am an_nik_ki.
    • http://hfdinfo.com/digital
Re: Paris
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 06:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:24:39 pm
The problem is, there is a hardcore of people who not only want, but need us to be to blame for anything and everything. This country in particular loves a scapegoat.

The Conformation Bias on display from the usual suspects since last Saturday is there for all to see. These people will use anything, no matter how untrue, to support their already entrenched bias and prejudice. They will also filter out and ignore all proof to the contrary of that bias and prejudice.

You simply cannot help such people. They are beyond reach and are lost in a world fabricated in their own minds.

It's best to see these types for what they are. They are sad, confused people who have lost the ability to think for themselves. They are the willfully ignorant. They are lost.

football flat earthers
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,035
Re: Paris
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 07:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm
Same with rival fans. Some prick on a WhatsApp group Im in was all Liverpool fans got us banned from Europe, a Leopard never changes its spots

Obviously took the c*nt to task but as with so many opposition fans he just stuck his head in the sand and refused to engage with the links I provided which showed that the fault lay with the authorities

Edit: as well as highlighting that weve been to 4 European finals in the past 6 years plus countless aways with not a hint of bother. Did he respond to that? Did he fuck

Waste of time engaging with them. Theyre not interested in the truth and they actively want us to be responsible. Bluemoon is full of such bile and whataboutery. They mention us more than they mention their own history and use the 39 as a handy missile to lob at us (and in so doing dishonour their memory). One day it will happen to them assuming their sportswashing continues and even then theyll probably blame us for it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:05:42 pm by Schmarn »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,045
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paris
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 07:10:51 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,544
  • IFWT
Re: Paris
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 07:11:57 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:52:49 pm
I think I'm giving them way to much benefit of doubt, but when I saw "late arrival of fans", I automatically thought they meant into the ground/to their seats, and that there must be long queues outside. But maybe thats because I knew nobody would be late to get to the ground, but there can be delays getting inside.

When I saw it I immediately thought they had been in touch with South Yorkshire Police.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,223
Re: Paris
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 07:17:43 pm »
If we did decide to sue UEFA what kind of figure would we be looking at?  ???
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,307
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Paris
« Reply #1330 on: Yesterday at 07:20:22 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Yesterday at 06:58:32 pm
football flat earthers

Quite.

You can't reason with stupid.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,208
Re: Paris
« Reply #1331 on: Yesterday at 07:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm
Same with rival fans. Some prick on a WhatsApp group Im in was all Liverpool fans got us banned from Europe, a Leopard never changes its spots

Obviously took the c*nt to task but as with so many opposition fans he just stuck his head in the sand and refused to engage with the links I provided which showed that the fault lay with the authorities

Edit: as well as highlighting that weve been to 4 European finals in the past 6 years plus countless aways with not a hint of bother. Did he respond to that? Did he fuck

He knows the truth. But he also knows the crowd control jibes wind Liverpool fans up. In his twisted head, it's just another form of "banter".
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,045
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paris
« Reply #1332 on: Yesterday at 07:25:35 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,648
Re: Paris
« Reply #1333 on: Yesterday at 07:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:22:29 pm
He knows the truth. But he also knows the crowd control jibes wind Liverpool fans up. In his twisted head, it's just another form of "banter".

Make no mistake we'll be hearing shite chants about this all season from the away end. Just hope we don't hear it from the blues when they visit.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,307
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Paris
« Reply #1334 on: Yesterday at 07:58:48 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:37:39 pm
Make no mistake we'll be hearing shite chants about this all season from the away end. Just hope we don't hear it from the blues when they visit.
Of course we will. They've sung about everything else.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,750
Re: Paris
« Reply #1335 on: Yesterday at 08:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm

Obviously took the c*nt to task but as with so many opposition fans he just stuck his head in the sand and refused to engage with the links I provided which showed that the fault lay with the authorities


One of the biggest problems,not just in football but in society, is that once someone has decided something there's nothing that changes their mind. It's frightening.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,514
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paris
« Reply #1336 on: Yesterday at 08:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:22:29 pm
He knows the truth. But he also knows the crowd control jibes wind Liverpool fans up. In his twisted head, it's just another form of "banter".

Paris related 'banter' will be the go-to thing to wind us up next season, replacing poverty.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Paris
« Reply #1337 on: Yesterday at 08:46:19 pm »
"It is Liverpool fans, and them only, who prevented the situation turning into a catastrophe."

Excellent piece from Ronan Evain of Football Supporters Europe.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/04/frances-twisted-attitude-to-fans-led-to-champions-league-chaos
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,940
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Paris
« Reply #1338 on: Yesterday at 08:51:55 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 06:00:02 pm
https://youtu.be/6_o8EwK-m7o

French video with English subs.

This needs attention. Very good explanation of what went wrong last week and what a shambles the organisation was.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,045
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paris
« Reply #1339 on: Yesterday at 08:57:15 pm »
This story is not dying in France, if anything it's having an affect on the polls as well.

Fury in France as Champions League final chaos tarnishes nations global image

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/04/fury-in-france-as-champions-league-final-chaos-tarnishes-nations-global-image?CMP=share_btn_tw
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,186
  • The first five yards........
Re: Paris
« Reply #1340 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 08:46:19 pm
"It is Liverpool fans, and them only, who prevented the situation turning into a catastrophe."

Excellent piece from Ronan Evain of Football Supporters Europe.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/04/frances-twisted-attitude-to-fans-led-to-champions-league-chaos

Excellent stuff.

To finalise this thing and put an end to all doubt, Liverpool should be awarded not just an unconditional apology and some financial reparation, but a special medal for preventing loss of life.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,223
Re: Paris
« Reply #1341 on: Yesterday at 09:02:24 pm »
https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1532857489364078592

Scene outside Stade de France before France v Denmark last night.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,514
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paris
« Reply #1342 on: Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:57:15 pm
This story is not dying in France, if anything it's having an affect on the polls as well.

Fury in France as Champions League final chaos tarnishes nations global image

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/04/fury-in-france-as-champions-league-final-chaos-tarnishes-nations-global-image?CMP=share_btn_tw

Interesting:

Quote
Ronan Evain is a French fan activist and the executive director of Football Supporters Europe (FSE). He attended the Champions League final in Saint-Denis as an accredited observer through a Uefa observation programme.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,045
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paris
« Reply #1343 on: Yesterday at 10:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm
Interesting:

I thought his whole background on how French football was controlled by the police was interesting as well, no wonder there is so much unrest in the country as a whole.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,514
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paris
« Reply #1344 on: Yesterday at 10:13:55 pm »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,469
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Paris
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 12:07:35 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:25:35 pm
UEFA not having a much better night tonight either.

https://twitter.com/OllieHolt22/status/1533152234485194752?s=20&t=hYI7zNqxrRALNf6XXQKJng
not fit for purpose as an organisation, yet them came on top of the Super League fiasco and are stronger than before, absolute joke
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,292
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Paris
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 02:05:05 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:17:43 pm
If we did decide to sue UEFA what kind of figure would we be looking at?  ???

Mbappe.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,873
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 06:32:41 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 08:46:19 pm
"It is Liverpool fans, and them only, who prevented the situation turning into a catastrophe."

Excellent piece from Ronan Evain of Football Supporters Europe.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/04/frances-twisted-attitude-to-fans-led-to-champions-league-chaos

The Daily Mail shockingly has the same headline in their investigativereport
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,514
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paris
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 08:23:58 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:32:41 am
The Daily Mail shockingly has the same headline in their investigativereport

Rob Draper's story who is the chief sports writer for Mail on Sunday. He was very good in his account after the game. This article is bang on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 