I suppose whatever the reasons for the Police treating us the way they did and not helping when they could have - we will probably never find out.



I think we will find out. It's already been hinted at by the Minister of the Interior himself. They planned the police operation at Stade de France on the basis of an absurd and insulting assumption. They assumed that Liverpool fans were nearly all football hooligans and that their main purpose in coming to Paris was to cause violence and mayhem. In that sense the Paris police got tooled up for a massive fight. That was their sole objective - not to treat visiting football supporters as human beings who might need assistance, but as warriors who were coming to fight.The police memoranda that Darmanin briefly referred to will have to be made public. LFC should insist on it, although it seems there is pressure in the French Senate too to do this. It seems highly likely that this will be the smoking gun. There are almost certainly bound to be incendiary comments in the police documents. Reading between the Minister's lines the French police and Department of the Interior seem to hold the view that the Hillsborough disaster was a result of football hooliganism - and they may even have written this down as a warning of what to expect when Liverpool turned up in town.Almost all their behaviour on the day (including their reckless and criminal disregard for what the gangs of St Denis were up to) can be explained by their belief that "the British" were in town for a massive fight.