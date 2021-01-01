« previous next »
Offline redbyrdz

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1240 on: Today at 02:00:49 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 01:17:01 pm
Critical question: when was this all planned?

Was Paris given the final specifically because they could set this trap for LFC fans?

Who knew, and when did they know it?

That is just bad conspiracy bollocks. Paris got the final because they offered, and probably said something about testing for the olympics or the rugby world cup. They might also be mates with someone high up in Uefa.

It could have easily been other teams in the final.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online friendofrocky

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1241 on: Today at 02:19:50 pm
I suppose whatever the reasons for the Police treating us the way they did and not helping when they could have - we will probably never find out.
Someone asked earlier what do we want out of this investigation.
Personally I would like an admission by UEFA that the organisation of the event fell down as a result of shortcomings on their side and an apology to the fans of both clubs.
An apology from the French administration for 1) the accusations made in the direction of LFC fans 2) an apology for the treatment of fans from both clubs and the lack of protection provided by the authorities whilst on French soil
Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1242 on: Today at 02:20:46 pm
Quote from: nickystickers on Today at 12:18:17 pm
Hi all

I'm new to the forums; long time visitor but first time poster. Like thousands of others I've shared my own account of Paris with the club and Phil Scraton but in light of the continuing lies of the French authorities I wanted to share more widely.

There are much worse stories than mine but the main point I'd like to stress is that I firmly believe if it was not for the exemplary behaviour of tens of thousands of Liverpool fans in an an extremely stressful situation, this shit storm could have been a genuine catastrophe of the worst kind. Let's let them get away with it.

If you're interested, here's my story (it's pretty long so I put it in a Google Doc):
https://tinyurl.com/27xcsbae

Another horrific read, nicky and bless you for taking the time to relive and share that horror in words. I am sure this detailed testimonial along with many others will help the club's own investigation. What is becoming abundantly clear is the only people who prevented a fatally, catastrophic conclusion to this lived nightmare were those who are being vilified for causing the mayhem! Echo's of the past writ large. I wish you well and welcome aboard
Last Edit: Today at 04:49:44 pm by vivabobbygraham
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1243 on: Today at 02:29:30 pm
Quote from: friendofrocky on Today at 02:19:50 pm
I suppose whatever the reasons for the Police treating us the way they did and not helping when they could have - we will probably never find out.

I think we will find out. It's already been hinted at by the Minister of the Interior himself. They planned the police operation at Stade de France on the basis of an absurd and insulting assumption. They assumed that Liverpool fans were nearly all football hooligans and that their main purpose in coming to Paris was to cause violence and mayhem. In that sense the Paris police got tooled up for a massive fight. That was their sole objective - not to treat visiting football supporters as human beings who might need assistance, but as warriors who were coming to fight.

The police memoranda that Darmanin briefly referred to will have to be made public. LFC should insist on it, although it seems there is pressure in the French Senate too to do this. It seems highly likely that this will be the smoking gun. There are almost certainly bound to be incendiary comments in the police documents. Reading between the Minister's lines the French police and Department of the Interior seem to hold the view that the Hillsborough disaster was a result of football hooliganism - and they may even have written this down as a warning of what to expect when Liverpool turned up in town.

Almost all their behaviour on the day (including their reckless and criminal disregard for what the gangs of St Denis were up to) can be explained by their belief that "the British" were in town for a massive fight.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Paris
Reply #1244 on: Today at 02:30:51 pm
Many have said Perez may be doing this and courting favour with us because he wants to continue with ESL.   :-X
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1245 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:30:51 pm
Many have said Perez may be doing this and courting favour with us because he wants to continue with ESL.   :-X

The ESL (obviously without PSG and other French teams) does look a mite more attractive than it did a week ago.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online TeddyTime33

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1246 on: Today at 02:34:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:30:51 pm
Many have said Perez may be doing this and courting favour with us because he wants to continue with ESL.   :-X
football with no UEFA? good enough for me
Online friendofrocky

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1247 on: Today at 02:36:32 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:29:30 pm
I think we will find out. It's already been hinted at by the Minister of the Interior himself. They planned the police operation at Stade de France on the basis of an absurd and insulting assumption. They assumed that Liverpool fans were nearly all football hooligans and that their main purpose in coming to Paris was to cause violence and mayhem. In that sense the Paris police got tooled up for a massive fight. That was their sole objective - not to treat visiting football supporters as human beings who might need assistance, but as warriors who were coming to fight.

The police memoranda that Darmanin briefly referred to will have to be made public. LFC should insist on it, although it seems there is pressure in the French Senate too to do this. It seems highly likely that this will be the smoking gun. There are almost certainly bound to be incendiary comments in the police documents. Reading between the Minister's lines the French police and Department of the Interior seem to hold the view that the Hillsborough disaster was a result of football hooliganism - and they may even have written this down as a warning of what to expect when Liverpool turned up in town.

Almost all their behaviour on the day (including their reckless and criminal disregard for what the gangs of St Denis were up to) can be explained by their belief that "the British" were in town for a massive fight.

I hear you, but, looking at they way they have behaved up to now, I cant see them giving over documents that will implicate them in any way to handy.
Offline red1977

Re: Paris
Reply #1248 on: Today at 02:40:27 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:46:35 am
For tonight's France v Denmark game at SDF:

A little more than 2,000 police officers and gendarmes including 650 dedicated to the fight against delinquency around the Stade de France are mobilized, announced Thursday evening the police prefecture, which said to set up a device "oriented on public order, the fight against delinquency and the regulation of the flow of people".

As a precaution, the mayor of Saint-Denis had asked the Ministry of the Interior for an increase in the number of plainclothes policemen: "We saw during Liverpool-Real an explosion of delinquency, which we experienced in such proportions as during this match, obviously corroborated by police sources, he says. They were not young people from the districts of Saint-Denis who came to strip the tourists, but rather from all over the Ile-de-France, in front of a foreign public, rich, who knew little or nothing about Paris, so everything was propitious."

That will not be the case this Friday. Most of the seats were available at reasonable prices and were purchased by a majority of French people familiar with the place. "The France team and the Stade de France have a long history. Those who regularly come to see the Blues in Saint-Denis know how to get there, how to park. They are used to it, it is not a great discovery, believes Fabian Tosolini, member of the French Irresistibles, the main group of supporters of the tricolores, therefore accustomed to this type of meeting. And it's not necessarily the same audience, we still have a majority of families who make up the stands of this match."


The 650 to 'combat delinquency' appears to be a shift from Saturday. No doubt this will all pass off quite smoothly and be used as another stick to beat us with.


Damrminin, started that shit show of an interview with the senate outlining how there had been enough police and steward resources in place to handle the event. The fact they are changing it for the next game indicates he didnt believe what he was saying. clear as day. I am all for lessons learned here, but admit you didnt have enough on Saturday given what happened with local gangs and so its important they they are ramping up.
Last Edit: Today at 02:44:53 pm by red1977
Online friendofrocky

  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
Reply #1249 on: Today at 02:42:40 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:40:27 pm

Damrminin, started that shit show of an interview with the senate outlining how there had been enough police and steward resources in place to handle the event. The fact they are changing it for the next game indicates he didnt believe what he was saying. clear as day.

Yep, no doubt the local gangs will be pushed back under the rocks the climbed out from well in advance of this game
Offline Pinehurst Alan

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1250 on: Today at 02:54:35 pm
Quote from: friendofrocky on Today at 01:52:09 pm
The one thing I did feel at the time waiting in the queue outside Gate Z was that the stewards had no clue what they were doing. The seemed to be getting no direction from above. At about 9.15pm. 3 stadium officials(high vis vests & badges) came through the crowd on the concourse side and went to the gate between us. One of them had English and was telling everyone that it was going to be sorted out. They pushed their way to the gate and started arguing with the Stewards inside. After about 10 mins of arguing one gate opened - all hell broke loose at that stage. The point I am making is that they stewards didnt appear to have any guidance - cant remember seeing one with a walkie-talkie.

I chatted to one of our stewards before the game. They had been given no proper briefing by the French and were standing around like spare parts. The guy couldnt even direct me to the fan store. Even though they were standing around with purple official tabards and could really have helped they were not required.
Offline ★deb★, please ?

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1251 on: Today at 03:12:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm
I hope the local gangs show up to cause the same chaos.

but it is their national team playing so they'll probably behave.  and the local police have probably spread the word ...
while i understand (and share!!) the frustration and outrage, we should be better than to wish this on any human being

ps: + i was in denmark during last euros supporting belgium, and they really were the friendliest bunch - it was an amazing football trip
Last Edit: Today at 03:22:53 pm by ★deb★, please ?
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1252 on: Today at 03:29:13 pm
Quote from: friendofrocky on Today at 02:36:32 pm
I hear you, but, looking at they way they have behaved up to now, I cant see them giving over documents that will implicate them in any way to handy.

I don't know what the powers of the French Senate are. The government may be forced to hand over documents.

France may be in a dreadful mess politically, but it is still a constitutional democracy. It ain't Russia thank god.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Thepooloflife

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1253 on: Today at 03:35:54 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:34:16 pm
football with no UEFA? good enough for me
Spot on.
Online The_Nomad

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1254 on: Today at 03:43:28 pm
Sorry if the question has already been asked. The 2900 or so fake tickets thats been spoken about; l understand even genuine tickets sometimes took up to 4 scans before being accepted. So did the 3 unsuccessful scans count towards the fake tickets count?
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1255 on: Today at 03:47:29 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:43:28 pm
Sorry if the question has already been asked. The 2900 or so fake tickets thats been spoken about; l understand even genuine tickets sometimes took up to 4 scans before being accepted. So did the 3 unsuccessful scans count towards the fake tickets count?

I'd assume that given the total chaos at the turnstiles and ticket checks, and barcodes not working, the fake ticket figures can't be proven.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline banksybanks

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1256 on: Today at 03:58:32 pm
Quote from: friendofrocky on Today at 01:52:09 pm
The one thing I did feel at the time waiting in the queue outside Gate Z was that the stewards had no clue what they were doing. The seemed to be getting no direction from above. At about 9.15pm. 3 stadium officials(high vis vests & badges) came through the crowd on the concourse side and went to the gate between us. One of them had English and was telling everyone that it was going to be sorted out. They pushed their way to the gate and started arguing with the Stewards inside. After about 10 mins of arguing one gate opened - all hell broke loose at that stage. The point I am making is that they stewards didnt appear to have any guidance - cant remember seeing one with a walkie-talkie.

One thing that sticks in my mind is one of the locals - big black guy in a leather jacket and baseball cap - who had pushed to the front of the queue at Y with a handful of his mates, was actually acting as a doorman on the single gate that eventually opened. He was literally doing to job of stewards, and sending everyone to each turnstile, and stopping anyone else from going through until the turnstile was clear.

Very weird, and I'm sure he bunked in himself after that, but why was it down to a random local guy to do that? It was the only sign of any crowd control I saw all day
Offline banksybanks

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1257 on: Today at 04:07:55 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:43:28 pm
Sorry if the question has already been asked. The 2900 or so fake tickets thats been spoken about; l understand even genuine tickets sometimes took up to 4 scans before being accepted. So did the 3 unsuccessful scans count towards the fake tickets count?

I'd be interested to see the findings - you would presume that if they've got records showing how many tickets failed to scan, they can also say how many of them failed multiple times / how many failed tickets were unique.  They've been very vague so far about where the made up numbers came from
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1258 on: Today at 04:11:38 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:00:49 pm
That is just bad conspiracy bollocks. Paris got the final because they offered, and probably said something about testing for the olympics or the rugby world cup. They might also be mates with someone high up in Uefa.

It could have easily been other teams in the final.
I think any English club in the final there would have encountered the same issues. The prevailing attitude towards English fans in general by the French authorities tells me that they'd have had their police tooled up and ready to crack heads whether it was us, Abu Dhabi, Putin FC, the Mancs or whoever.

It seems that rather than policing what was in front of them on the ground, they policed their prejudice and preconceived ideas instead.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Rojo O Muerto

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1259 on: Today at 04:49:00 pm
Police are always ready to go in Saint Denis, it's a shithole especially if you're part of the LGBT community.
If you can't support us when we're shartin', don't support us when we're fartin'

Online lfcrule6times

Re: Paris
Reply #1260 on: Today at 04:51:25 pm
Didn't Arsenal play there there in 2006. Know it was a while ago, but would be interesting to hear their stories of how that went in comparison.
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Online Rojo O Muerto

  Re: Paris
Re: Paris
Reply #1261 on: Today at 04:57:50 pm
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 04:51:25 pm
Didn't Arsenal play there there in 2006. Know it was a while ago, but would be interesting to hear their stories of how that went in comparison.
Probably not much of note. I wonder what's happened in 16 years.
If you can't support us when we're shartin', don't support us when we're fartin'
